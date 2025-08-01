Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Emanuel Pastreich
15h

Glad you are a tenured faculty member. After I spoke out about the takeover of the US I a military coup in February, 2001, I was put on permanent disability for almost two years, and ended up having o work at the Korean embassy before I was allowed to teach at a small regional school in Korea in 2007. Not only was I never able to teach again in the US as a professor, I was not able to work again in the US. Professors who do their job, teaching, are in big trouble in the current system. A presented at an academic conference in Tokyo recently. There was lots of gender and diversity fluff, but not a word about the brutal war against humanity being waged right now

Capt. Roy Harkness
9hEdited

Dear Tony:

You were already on thin ice teaching about "Globalization". Nor would I describe what happened to you as "being smacked on the head" – It sounds more like "getting kicked in the ..."

Many years ago I was one of the few graduates of Dalhousie Music to actually get a job as a musician. As result and while doing that job I applied to University of Calgary for their Masters in Music Performance program; they required letters of reference, thus I asked two of my professors and my instructor for same...

...Imagine my astonishment and distress when the chairman of the faculty PERSONALLY called me to inform they'd each sent letters NOT recommending me!!😱

But that was typical of my experience in the Academic Gulag: They make a great long song-and-dance about liberal thinking, of free enquiry, the development of minds, yada-yada-yada. The truth is, it's a smug, complacent, arbitrary, totalitarian and really, thoroughly mediocre little world, that brooks no dissent, and tolerates no deviation.

And in terms of deviation, Holocaust Truth or what Israel's doing to the Palestinians would be at least 9.5 on the Richter Scale for them, never mind the official "Holocaust Narrative" disintegrates with about 30 minutes' casual reading. ("One Man's Road to Holocaust Revisionism" - https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/one-mans-road-to-holocaust-revisionism)

Meanwhile the ADL?! 😁😜😝😆😅😂🤣🤪 ... founded to defend the posthumous reputation of a three-times convicted child rapist and murderer, who met his end when the leading citizens of Atlanta finally broke into the prison holding him, and lynched him? They'd have us believe this happened solely because he was Jewish, and not a rapist and murderer who used his connections with B'nai Brith and his considerable financial resources to get off the hook...

Can any other organization be simultaneously so outrageous and preposterous? The ugly truth is for any Gentile to make any kind of study into Judaism and Jewish history is inevitably to come to some very disturbing epiphanies, not to mention to be taking some heavy-duty personal risk if they attempt in any way to broadcast what they've learned... 🤔

In conclusion, if we all don't wake up, and wake up PDQ, the way of Palestine, will be, the way of The West.

Welcome to Clownworld. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2TXY6SNuD4

Best wishes

Capt. Roy Harkness

