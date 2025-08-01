2016: The Israel Lobby Strikes Me at Work
Some of Us Could See the Palestine-Israel Interactions Were Headed Towards a Major Catastrophe, but almost No One Could Foresee the Scale of The Brazen Holocaust Underway.
I think the video below, which was recorded at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada in 2016, stands the test of time pretty well. In reacting to being smacked on my head at my place of work, I ended up articulating the Israel Lobby’s goals and how it operates. This Lobby has long been intent on taking over the curriculum and staffing of universities.
The Israel Lobby includes the Canadian branch of the Anti-Defamation League. This part of the Lobby led the plot to bring about my professional demise. The Israel Lobby has been beavering away for many years in the effort to abolish many kinds of freedom, including academic freedom. The Lobby has tried to make universities instruments of pro-Israel, anti-Palestinian propaganda in many thuggish ways, now under the auspices of the Trump-Netanyahu tag team.
Trump signs off on the weaponry, the money, the deployment of the US Armed Forces and of diplomatic cover, without which Israel cannot exist. Thus Trump is the CEO of the GENOCIDE which must not speak its own name. Ultimately Trump is trying to gag any university discussion of his own ultra-Zionist policies which are fast ruining the United States and much else besides.
Trump first captured presidential power in 2016 when I faced the dilemma outlined in the video above. Back then I had incorporated into my profession activities commentary on parallels between the treatment of Native Americans and Palestinians. I took as inspiration the insights of many authors including Norman Finkelstein, Ilan Pappé, and Edward Said.
There is a large and growing literature on the continuities running through the trajectory of the genocide directed at Native Americans and then at native Palestinians. One aspect of this trajectory starts with the Torah/Old Testament self-understanding of the New England Puritans. They saw themselves as Chosen-People-Israelites. That heritage has infused directly the messianic zealotry fuelling the Jewish-supremacist-desire, especially of West Bank settlers, to mass murder as many Palestinians as possible. The genocide of Palestinians is much like what went in the US Indian wars.
A lot changed for me in 2016. Soon enough my Faculty Association and I ended up in court with the proxies for the Israel Lobby, namely the infiltrated Board of Governors of the U of L. Here is the link to the court ruling. Our side won. But that was not the end of the story which remains unresolved.
https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abqb/doc/2017/2017abqb556/2017abqb556.html
Looking back, I can say that some of us were warning that there was so much imbalance of power in Israel-Palestinian interactions, that this relationship would continue to deteriorate. I never envisaged back then, however, that the catastrophe would become so horrific.
Beneath the cartoon, whose creator was sponsored by the Israel Lobby, is my essay elaborating some of the aftermath of the video filmed in the Lounge of the Faculty Association of the University of Lethbridge.
Glad you are a tenured faculty member. After I spoke out about the takeover of the US I a military coup in February, 2001, I was put on permanent disability for almost two years, and ended up having o work at the Korean embassy before I was allowed to teach at a small regional school in Korea in 2007. Not only was I never able to teach again in the US as a professor, I was not able to work again in the US. Professors who do their job, teaching, are in big trouble in the current system. A presented at an academic conference in Tokyo recently. There was lots of gender and diversity fluff, but not a word about the brutal war against humanity being waged right now
Dear Tony:
You were already on thin ice teaching about "Globalization". Nor would I describe what happened to you as "being smacked on the head" – It sounds more like "getting kicked in the ..."
Many years ago I was one of the few graduates of Dalhousie Music to actually get a job as a musician. As result and while doing that job I applied to University of Calgary for their Masters in Music Performance program; they required letters of reference, thus I asked two of my professors and my instructor for same...
...Imagine my astonishment and distress when the chairman of the faculty PERSONALLY called me to inform they'd each sent letters NOT recommending me!!😱
But that was typical of my experience in the Academic Gulag: They make a great long song-and-dance about liberal thinking, of free enquiry, the development of minds, yada-yada-yada. The truth is, it's a smug, complacent, arbitrary, totalitarian and really, thoroughly mediocre little world, that brooks no dissent, and tolerates no deviation.
And in terms of deviation, Holocaust Truth or what Israel's doing to the Palestinians would be at least 9.5 on the Richter Scale for them, never mind the official "Holocaust Narrative" disintegrates with about 30 minutes' casual reading. ("One Man's Road to Holocaust Revisionism" - https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/one-mans-road-to-holocaust-revisionism)
Meanwhile the ADL?! 😁😜😝😆😅😂🤣🤪 ... founded to defend the posthumous reputation of a three-times convicted child rapist and murderer, who met his end when the leading citizens of Atlanta finally broke into the prison holding him, and lynched him? They'd have us believe this happened solely because he was Jewish, and not a rapist and murderer who used his connections with B'nai Brith and his considerable financial resources to get off the hook...
Can any other organization be simultaneously so outrageous and preposterous? The ugly truth is for any Gentile to make any kind of study into Judaism and Jewish history is inevitably to come to some very disturbing epiphanies, not to mention to be taking some heavy-duty personal risk if they attempt in any way to broadcast what they've learned... 🤔
In conclusion, if we all don't wake up, and wake up PDQ, the way of Palestine, will be, the way of The West.
Welcome to Clownworld. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2TXY6SNuD4
Best wishes
Capt. Roy Harkness