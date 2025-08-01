I think the video below, which was recorded at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada in 2016, stands the test of time pretty well. In reacting to being smacked on my head at my place of work, I ended up articulating the Israel Lobby’s goals and how it operates. This Lobby has long been intent on taking over the curriculum and staffing of universities.

The Israel Lobby includes the Canadian branch of the Anti-Defamation League. This part of the Lobby led the plot to bring about my professional demise. The Israel Lobby has been beavering away for many years in the effort to abolish many kinds of freedom, including academic freedom. The Lobby has tried to make universities instruments of pro-Israel, anti-Palestinian propaganda in many thuggish ways, now under the auspices of the Trump-Netanyahu tag team.

Trump signs off on the weaponry, the money, the deployment of the US Armed Forces and of diplomatic cover, without which Israel cannot exist. Thus Trump is the CEO of the GENOCIDE which must not speak its own name. Ultimately Trump is trying to gag any university discussion of his own ultra-Zionist policies which are fast ruining the United States and much else besides.

Trump first captured presidential power in 2016 when I faced the dilemma outlined in the video above. Back then I had incorporated into my profession activities commentary on parallels between the treatment of Native Americans and Palestinians. I took as inspiration the insights of many authors including Norman Finkelstein, Ilan Pappé, and Edward Said.

There is a large and growing literature on the continuities running through the trajectory of the genocide directed at Native Americans and then at native Palestinians. One aspect of this trajectory starts with the Torah/Old Testament self-understanding of the New England Puritans. They saw themselves as Chosen-People-Israelites. That heritage has infused directly the messianic zealotry fuelling the Jewish-supremacist-desire, especially of West Bank settlers, to mass murder as many Palestinians as possible. The genocide of Palestinians is much like what went in the US Indian wars.

Journal of Palestinian Studies, Vol. 24, no. 4, summer, 1995, pp. 32-45

A lot changed for me in 2016. Soon enough my Faculty Association and I ended up in court with the proxies for the Israel Lobby, namely the infiltrated Board of Governors of the U of L. Here is the link to the court ruling. Our side won. But that was not the end of the story which remains unresolved.

https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abqb/doc/2017/2017abqb556/2017abqb556.html

Looking back, I can say that some of us were warning that there was so much imbalance of power in Israel-Palestinian interactions, that this relationship would continue to deteriorate. I never envisaged back then, however, that the catastrophe would become so horrific.

