Ehsan Safarnejad

Why would the majority of Iranians not be in favour of “ Going Nuclear"?”

From all appearances it looks as if the war on Iran commenced by USA and Israel, is going through some sort of major logistical transformation on its way to a second more intractable phase. The people of the world will in all probably pay a very high price for this development… certainly economically and quite possibly militarily as well.

The war to determine the future of West Asia, and quite possibly much more besides, shows no sign of easing up. Iran has dominated the conflict so far and it seems that the Trump government under Netanyahu’s dominance is not willing to walk away from the mess that the US President created with his totally inept War Declaration from its opening moments on 28 Feb.

For a variety of reasons this war is, as far as I can see, unprecedented

One aspect of the unique nature of the what have we been seeing, is that the three main parties in the conflict all are manifesting theocratic characteristics. The theocratic character of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in the foreground since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Led by the US Minister of War, Pete Hegseth, and the other Christian Zionists of his ilk, the US government and especially its Armed Forces is also emerging as a theocratic bastion. At the heart of the process of reconstituting the US Armed Forces as a theocratic entity, war strategy is being formulated and expressed in Hegseth’s Born Again prayer meetings in the Pentagon. In these sessions, Jesus continues to be called upon as Jewish Prince of War and as an Abrahamic mouthpiece of messianic prophecy.

An extremist Death Cult has taken shape on the Israeli side of the theocratic triad. As the Death Cult continues to gather momentum, the act of genocide is being normalized as the religious imperative of Jewish chosenities especially in Israel. Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich figure prominently along with Benjamin Netanyahu among the advocates of the Israeli government’s imperatives to express the life and death contours of their vision of Jewish supremacy.

Death sentences are being imposed on Palestinians and Iranians who stand at the forefront of the Axis of Resistance extending to Hezbollah, the Yemenee adherents of Ansarallah, as well as the Shia militias of Iraq. The Talmudic Israeli death cult is subject to the theocratic sect dominating the Israeli government and international Zionism.

The theocratic Death Cult extends to the corporate culture that promimently includes Palantir, Elbit and Blackrock. The Talmudic Death Cult is taking shape outside the framework of international laws and the codes of military chivalry. The Death Cult recognizes no constraints when it comes to the mass murder of civilians and the unrestrained assassination of leading figures in rival governments.

Another major factor in of the war underway involve the decades-old pattern concerning the way Iranian people have been subjected to horrific smear campaigns that regularly unpack vicious Zionist lies used to incite undiscriminating mass murder.

One of the Big Lies is that Iran is some kind of aberrant place whose main preoccupation is to “‘export terrorism” to the West. The reality of Iran as the current main receptacle of the heritage of Persian civilization with a highly educated population, are not perspectives that have been given expression in the Zionist monopoly media that dominates the West.

The extent of the Zionist laws clearly does not conform with the reality of how the war is unfolding so far. The United States is operating is if we are back in the days of huge heavy cadillacs with massive fins parked in close proxity to lavish aircraft carriers. At the same time the Iranian warriors are way out out ahead conducting warfare largely through the medium of advanced computer science hosting ingenious algorithms.

As it now stands, Western Media is open essentially to one Iranian voice, that of a single Iranian Professor at the University of Tehran. Professor Mohammad Marandi was born to Iranian parents who lived for a time in Virginia while Mohammad was growing up. The Professor speaks perfect English and is afforded wide latitude on many Western media venues to articulate his understanding of the positions of the people and government of Iran.

In my view, this approach to portraying the position of Iran is sorely lacking. It is made to seem that the totality of opinion in Iran can be articulated by a single professor. This media construct imparts a false impression to Western audiences.

Iran is in fact is a country with lots of internal debate, disagreement and discussion. The well embedded misrepresentation of Iran’s vigorous embrace of diverse opinions and perspectives finds some expression in the electoral politics of an Iranian Parliament. That aspect of Iranian diversity of thought and discourse, however, is only the beginning, not the end, of the story.

The simple-minded misunderstanding on the part of the ill-educated Donald Trump gave him to believe that the USA and Israel could prevail in Iran once a few bombs were dropped on a few high-ranking officials in Iran. Probably Netanyahu made him believe that dissenters in Iran were in a position to seize the day and overthrow the governing authorities once the bombs had been dropped. Obviously it didn’t turn out that way…. not even close.

The result is, that this globally televised moment of stupid dumb ignorance of the part of Donald Trump will define him for eternity or whatever its equivalent will be if humanity’s existence proves to be terminal. Has there ever been an individual who so wrecked the world with a single act of stupidity packing such far flung consequences?. I guess Trump’s only defence will be that Netanyahu made him do it. And Netanyahu can answer that the Epstein perversities made him do it.

One of the developments since the the USA and Israel initiated their aggressive offensive war on Iran, is the nightly assemblies of millions of Iranians on the Streets of Tehran and of many other cities. These assemblies have provided a channel for the Iranian people to interact among themselves, to discuss and negotiate a variety of issues, including, for instance, whether Iran should develop its own nuclear weapons.

As far as I can see, in the fake democracies of the West we have nothing equivalent to the influence exercised nightly by average people in the street assembles of wartime Iran.

Surely if there is any country in the world which absolutely cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons, it is the genocidal and suicidal death cult of Israel. If negotiations on nuclear weapons are to take place in some sort of extension of the Islamabad process, the issue of Israel and its unregulated nuclear weapons need to be on the agenda. In the Samson Option, Israel has developed a clear policy aimed at using nuclear weapons against the global population. Such a nuclear threat is in a class all of its own! The time to address such a monstrosity of a dilemma is now!

At this stage of the Israel-Iranian-US war, I believe special accommodation needs to be made to interpret what is happening in Iran outside the crude propagandistic lies and distortions emphasized now for generations by the virtual monopoly of the Zionist media over the depiction of Iran. I have made a point in my recent blogs to bring to light significant Iranian voices in Iranian civil society, not in the sphere of electoral politics, clerical input or IRGC influence.

I have been on the lookout for such voices. One of the most prominent I have discovered is that of Ehsan Safarnejad, a natural-born contrarian who has gained promimence in Internet discussions interrogating the assumptions beneath many widely accepted orthodoxies. The first item is based on a interview with the well-known Venessa Beeley, a Beirut-based journalist and a regular commentator on UK Column.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Ehsan Safarnejad is very adept at explaining his perspective from within Iranian culture. He also takes the time to step outside this point of view internal to Iran; to attempt to picture the scene from outside the direct realm of the hurtling explosives where he lives.

In reality, pretty much everyone in the world is being caught up one way or another in the unfolding of this war. Most of us cannot escape the realm of the psychological warfare which forms a huge aspect of the tumult underway.

As Safarnejad correctly sees it, the war that began as within the theocratic triad of Israel, Iran, and the United States is enormously consequential for the future of the world. As the initial underdog, Iranians are currently engaged in what is and can be seen as an enormous win. In the Hollywood world of illusion, its as if Rocky Balboa emerged from Tehran.

As Safarnejad notes, what now appears like a big win could also give rise to a huge loss. The stakes are huge. Increasingly this war involves existential threats of many types for individuals, corporations, communities, nations and confederacies of nations.

Ehsan Safarnejad indicates,

the U.S. is treating the war in Iran as a game of Poker, you can only “bluff” so many times. That’s why Iran is treating this war as a game of Chess. The U.S. and Israel are being targeted in a number of innovative ways, militarily and economically.

https://libya360.wordpress.com/2026/04/16/ehsan-safarnejad-irans-winning-strategy/