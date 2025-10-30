Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Snefjella's avatar
Robert Snefjella
14h

Thanks for that excellent 9/11 overview, Anthony!

If there was one sentence in you article that contained a noticeable questionable assertion it would be "It was a psychological operation of an unprecedented scale, ...." it seems to me for example hat the psy op driving the Covid Atrocity is a competitor in scale.

The public execution of JFK may qualify as less complex but the permanence of the cover-up is pretty impressive, and the repercussions of vast scale, in my opinion.

Tucker Carlson's obvious limited hangout 'new investigation' of 9/11 takes advantage of his very large audience now, one that dwarfs fake news purveyors like CNN.

I thought the Carlson-Fuentes encounter was much more favourable re forthright and penetrating presentation to Fuentes than Carlson.

Candace Owens and Stew Peters are examples of people forging ahead with gutsy forthright journalism, and forming a new standard for 'tip of the spear' that I hope will inspire and enable more and more competent and effective people to ditch the limited hangout safety net that Hedges and Carlson adhere to.

v

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
SLK's avatar
SLK
12h

Thank you for a real EXCELLENT thinking about this évent but you omit to mention a fondamentale real truther i.e Judy Wood where did the Towers go?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture