For a long time now people have been holding their breath aware that the conditions are ripe for the Grand Mother of All False Flags. The event that happened a quarter century ago in Manhattan, at the Pentagon, and in a vacant field in Shankeville Pennsylvania continues to bedevil us. It demonstrates how much advantage for the already rich and powerful and how much damage and harm for everyone else can be derived from a notorious act of unrelenting chutzpah that dramatically alters domestic realities as well as global geopolitics

The continuing relevance of contested narratives about what really happened on September 11, 2001—-9/11—-is exemplified in Tucker Carlson’s decision to do a 5-part documentary on the subject.

Tucker’s decision comes after Nick Fuentes shot to mainstream prominence based in large measure on his assessment the Carlson family rooted in his research from open-intelligence sources (ie the Internet and published books). Fuentes expertly exposed Tucker as the well-groomed CIA offspring of a top CIA titan. Tucker’s dad was known for his leading role, including as the director of the Voice of America, in ushering in the 1990s and 2000s former subjects of the defunct Soviet Empire into the American orbit after the Cold War.

Tucker’s current handling of the 9/11 story, emphasizing CIA assets Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda as the culprits, is a classic, text book example of CIA limited hangout stuff.

9/11 is a slippery, many-faceted and difficult subject. In spite of officialdom’s claim about the veracity of their hokey story fed to us instantly on the very day of Sept. 11, 2001, there is still nothing approaching a genuine consensus about what really transpired.

In my view the French scholar, Laurent Guyénot, has come closest in late 2025 to getting right the big picture overview of the many-faceted 9/11 chronicle. This chronicle is outlined most recently in his new encyclopedic yet compressed 9/11 book, The 9-11 Triple Cross.

The book is backed by crucial video evidence assembled in Guyénot’s most recent documentary film, 9/11 and Israel’s Great Game. This film is embedded below. In his book Guyénot explains that the film provides the video evidence to accompany the textual explanations outlined in his succinct progress report on the current state of 9/11 Studies.

Laurent Guyénot’s 9/11 and Israel’s Great Game

Guyénot acknowledges that the “very nature” of the 9/11 events “remain mysterious and controversial.” In spite of the mysteries that still shroud aspects of the 9/11 debacle, I wholeheartedly agree with Laurent when he writes,

Given the catastrophic repercussions of the 9/11 attacks, a precise analysis of these events is a prerequisite for a global understanding of global geopolitics in the twenty-first century.

There is a very long list is long of commentators on 21st century geopolitics who evade dealing conscientiously with the inner dynamics of the 9/11 psy op. The trend among the compliant pundits is to adopt Phillip Zelikow’s division of time as cut in two by the before-and-after mega-event

The wayward analysts—- meaning almost the entirety of “bankable” experts who are regularly chosen to comment on global geopolitics on the MSM or even on the big “alternative media” brands, regularly zoom past the subject of the inner content of the 9/11 event.

Who did what to whom and why? Its blithely assumed to be obvious that everyone credible believes in the same general story. But that is simply not the case. To this very day, there is no viable, universal consensus on that subject of what happened on 9/11.

I think a special place of infamy should be reserved for those pundits who have overtly criticized those who have conducted independent research and publication on the subject of 9/11. Fortunately for us, Laurent Guyénot has persisted in that crucial strategic endeavour. He has continued to track down the closest we can get to the essence of 9/11 Truth.

Those pundits who contributed purposely or inadvertently to the Zionist agenda of trying to treat “9/11 Truthers” of “truffers” as ridiculous and misguided losers, include Noam Chomsky, Julian Assange, Matt Taibbi, and Jeremy Scahill.

Chris Hedges and 9/11

Of the large array of wayward commentators who avoid dealing with the inner dynamics of such a core event of 21st century geopolitics, the cases of Chris Hedges and Naomi Klein come to mind. Hedges is one of the most well-credentialed and well-spoken individuals in the constellation of American public intellectuals.

Hedge's’ core topic is the horrific treatment of Palestinians by the genocidaires in charge of the US-Israel partnership. Like Norman Finkelstein, Hedges clearly enjoys elaborating on the pathological extremity of Israel First liars when it comes to misrepresenting their atrocious activities in pursuit of destroying their targets. This unrelenting targeting puts Palestinians in the front of harm’s way.

In spite of his specialty, Hedges betrays his larger subject by avoiding the issue of what really happened on 9/11. He avoids analysis of the full array of tactics deployed by the US-Israeli genocidaires to demonize and the thereby try to justify the violent elimination of Muslims and especially of Arab Palestinians.

Beginning in 1979 Benjamin Netanyahu began holding conferences and writing books that equated international terrorism with Islamic extremism. Netanyahu was in fact thereby preparing the ground for the declaration of the Global War on Terror as the primary basis for installing a replacement enemy after the Cold War. Red scares were to be replaced by Islamic terrorism alerts.

With the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, the maintenance of the military-industrial-surveillance state required a new justification for its continuing dominance at the very core of the political economy of the United States and its Israeli partner.

The false flag of 9/11 provided the engineered platform on which to globalize the US-Israeli leadership of the so-called Global War on Terror. The architects of this war were essentially the architects of a tailored-made global enemy manufactured to replace the Soviet enemy after the USSR’s dissolution in 1991.

After Sept. 11, 2001, the US-Israeli partners were able to justify reconfiguring their military-industrial-intelligence agency arsenal of warfare to align with the clash-of-civilizations thesis introduced by Bernard Lewis and then popularized by Samuel Huntington later in the 1990s into the 2000s.

As Laurent Guyénot and many other scholarly investigators of the 9/11 debacle contend, one of the big motivations for doing the 9/11 psy op was to poison minds against a manufactured new enemy meant to reconfigure Israel’s old indgenous enemies.

In 1947-48 the United Nations problematically authorized the formation of the Jewish nation of Israel in a half-implemented partition plan that remains unresolved to this day. The so-called Jewish “War of Independence” ended up exterminating, displacing and rendering stateless, a significant portion of native Palestinians.

The misrepresented the events of 9/11 injected a high-octane brew of contaminated thinking into many non-Muslim minds. This curse of poisonous indoctrination was renewed in October of 2023 in a trick of disinformation that presented the Gaza genocide as if all the responsibility for all evil things that have happened since can be attributed to Hamas “terrorists.”

These supposed terrorists are more properly understood as a heroic guerrilla force trying to resist the invasive genocidal assault of a high-tech and massive Armed Force devoted to the predatory mass murder of mostly unarmed people.

Almost never is the Israeli role in cultivating Hamas ever acknowledged to clarify in Western media one telling element of the larger story of how the Global War on Terror came into being. The Global War on Terror is being reformulated in present times and commentators like Chris Hedges and those of his ilk refuse to explain, Laurent Guyénot-style, the trajectory of analysis resulting in the dropping of the Twin Towers as an “Israeli job,” not an Islamic job.

As we shall see, Guyénot understands the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon as something quite different than the 9/11 spectacle in Manhattan.

By avoiding these and related subjects, Hedges evades the larger story of the manufactured dynamic of the demoniztion and dehumanization of those engaged, however imperfectly, in the self-defence of the Palestinian people. Hedges engages in a widespread crime of omission, a 9/11 crime that is regularly repeated among the more opportunistic careerists of chattering classes. It is not a good career move to show too much interest in explaining the lies and crimes of 9/11.

Naomi Klein and 9/11

Naomi Klein’s position on 9/11 represents another very significant case in point. Her 2007 bestseller, The Shock Doctrine, introduced the related idea of Disaster Capitalism. The breath taking theatrics of the 9/11 spectacle forms Naomi’s prime example of a disaster that created enormous economic opportunity for war profiteers. Are those who profit disproportionately from making wars wars happen and then profiting from the sales of weapons to both sides, actually capitalists?

Rather than do some independent research of her own about the true nature of the 9/11 event itself and of the official narrative describing it, Naomi reaffirmed the standard account. She accepted the bull about Muslim extremists acting independently out of shared jihadist zeal. She thereby contributed to Islamophobia and helped along the activities of the war profiteers she professes to despise.

My fellow Canadian and Torontonian, Naomi was once something of a personal friend who has helped me professionally. I suspect that in 2007 Naomi, who in my experience is prone to stay very well informed, knew much more about the 9/11 deception than she was willing to reveal. I’m speculating of course.

One scenario I have considered is that Naomi made a tradeoff. Of course she treasures her access to MSM. She would be far from alone if she calculated it would be career suicide for her to be seen to be digging beneath the surface level of the authorized 9/11 narrative.

The professional liabilities that flow from getting involved in the 9/11 contentions extend far beyond the realm of journalism and punditry to academia, law enforcement, advertising, Public Relations, the military, organized sports and on and on and on.

How is it that the those behind this particular prohibition on independent 9/11 inquiry and interpretation are so powerful and aggressive when it comes to maintaining officialdom’s 9/11 conspiracy theory? Who might be in a position to exercise so much influence in protecting the status quo?

Who might it be that would go to such lengths in order to sideline, censor and deplatform the voices of those who deviate from the official of interpretation of 9/11? Wouldn’t it make sense that those most zealously protecting the officially authorized version of 9/11 narrative, are in fact the real culprits or the protectors of those most responsible for the 9/11 crimes?

What burden of responsibility falls on the shoulders of those like Tucker Carson who present themselves as 9/11 skeptics but fail to go the distance in exposing the full extent of known 9/11 fabrications?

Wouldn’t it make sense that it is the real culprits of 9/11 who continue to protect themselves by paying and encouraging the defenders of the story released on the very day of 9/11… the story embraced officially ever since even by Tucker Carlson.

“Make No Treaty With Them, and Show Them No Mercy”

Although Tucker introduces some news concerning interagency rivalry within the US government, news that is probably true to some degree, his 9/11 narrative takes its audience backwards to the false foundations based on the scapegoating of known CIA assets, Osama bin Laden and the part of the Afghani mujahideen known as al-Qaeda. As already noted, when Tucker recycles this false interpretation 24 years after 9/11, he is certainly engaged in a limited hangout to exercise controlled opposition.

Isn’t the coercive effort to enforce the concerted denial of the official 9/11 narrative very similar to the coercive enforcement against those who are regularly labelled and punished as “Holocaust Deniers”? This daunting term did not really enter the discourse until the 1970s.

Only after 1993 with the publication of Deborah Lipstadt’s ridiculous book, Denying the Holocaust, did questioning the sanctified narrative of The Holocaust become a jailing crime as defined in the criminal laws of many countries. As I have come to see it, accusations of Holocaust Denial are thrown around like deadly anthrax by Chosenite custodians of the official narrative as well as by their certified marshals in governments, media and criminal justice systems.

Laurent Guyénot’s latest take on the most extended scholarly frontiers of 9/11 Studies develops understandings introduced early on by the likes of Michael Piper Collins, Christopher Bollyn and many many more. This body of work incorporates evidence and insights incorporated in Guyénot’s prior books, including From Yahweh to Zion as well as JFK-9/11. The latter includes his interpretation of the role of organized Jewry and its CIA collaborators in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

Guyénot culminates his newest book published in August of 2025 with Old Testament passages from Deuteronomy and Isaiah. Guyénot posits that these scriptural passages offer part of the justification and even motivation for the Israel First drive currently underway to conquer many nations along the way to Greater Israel and global domination.

Guyénot sees the dynamics of the 9/11 spectacle a quarter century ago as very much an expression of the imperial designs of Israeli expansionism. In his new movie, Guyénot’s citations includes the following:

God has delivered [powerful nations] over to you and when you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy.. the Lord has declared this day you are his people, his treasured possession… He has declared that he will set you in praise, fame and honor high above all the nations he has made… Then all the peoples on earth will see that you are called by the name of the Lord, and they will fear you.

These passages seem almost like statements of intent that have been adopted and implemented even in very recent Israeli actions and policies. Among the seeming countless examples of conquistadorial treatment, one might list the invasive assaults on the Palestinians, on Lebanon, on Syria, on Iraq, on Yemen, on the international rule of law at the United Nations. It might include US-Israeli attacks on the vital tenets of academic freedom at universities in the United States and throughout the rest of the West.

Without academic freedom institutions of higher learning are unworthy of the name and are prone to become the basis of back-scratching sinecures where political loyalty rather than the courageous pursuit of elusive truths is valued above all else. Especially after Oct. 7, 2023 (10/7), one does not have to look very hard at universities and at other sites of learning and employment, to find weaponized kits supporting the expansion of surveillance and snitching states.

These surveillance and snitch states are regularly redrawn upon in Israel-US efforts to punish, discredit, defame and deplatform critics of those who call attention to the past, present and probable future crimes of Israel.

Obviously the mainstays of the worldwide Zionist network that founded and built their Jewish national entity in Palestine can be deemed to be “exceptionalists.” The Chosenites of Israel largely consider themselves as being above the law, as being destined for global pre-eminence, as being exempt from the same rules meant to govern everyone else.

Probably the greatest threat to the claims and assertions of Zionists seeking to conquer new frontiers of global power and influence comes from many Jews worldwide who are publicly proclaiming that Israel as presently constituted does not represent them or speak for them.

Especially since the genocidal character of the Gaza genocide became obvious to decent reasonable people everywhere, more and more Jews have been distancing themselves from Israel. The result is a quiet civil war among the internally divided rank and file of international Jewry.

Inside Job at the Pentagon; Israeli Job in Manhattan

Guyénot’s new book develops his original thesis that the events of 9/11 expressed two distinct agendas. One agenda was set in motion by the Pentagon’s false flag directed at the Pentagon building itself. The other Israel-led operation was the more ambitious trauma-inducing spectacle made to unfold in the pulverization of the largest skyscrapers in downtown Manhattan.

According to Guyénot, the US-led false flag at the Pentagon was directed at creating the justification for a military action to remove the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and set up instead a US puppet regime. This objective was soon realized.

The Israel-led false flag was piggy backed onto the Pentagon operation in ways that the US deep state could not disentangle without exposing their own skulduggery. As Guyénot describes it, the American “inside job” at the Pentagon was a US-made operation directed by the Pentagon.

The dropping by controlled demolition of the famous Twin Towers at the World Trade Organization was as radical as it was ostentatious. It was aimed at altering the geopolitical makeup of the Middle East as well the almost every aspect of internal dynamics of the US political economy. It seems that the government of Israel got way with bringing about an unannounced regime change in the USA.

Here are some choices references from Guyénot’s introduction of his thesis. (pp. 87-90)

“Through the neocons, Israel has, so to speak, hacked the American imperial government…. Israel, its secret services and its accomplices double-crossed the American military strategists and transformed a rather modest self-inflicted wound on the Pentagon into a cataclysmic event event at the WTC, leaving the former no choice but to cover the whole thing since exposing the WTC operation would inevitably expose the Pentagon operation.”

According to Guyénot, it was a reasonable proposition to cast bin Laden as the single villain in a double-whammy false flag event aimed at gaining public support for the removal of the Taliban from power in Afghanistan. It was “reasonable” in terms of the spook think discourse of US intelligence agencies.

But was another, more outlandish matter altogether when it came to making bin Laden the key villain in Israel’s elaborate Wall Street production in and around the WTC. The Israel Firsters forced on the Americans the need to make bin Laden the mastermind of the whole complex of dramatized events on September 11.

Guyénot quotes Nick Kollerstom, the 9/11 Truth movements pre-eminent sleuth who has exposed Tony Blair’s lies and crimes in his participation on the 7-7 false flag bombing of the London subway on the 7th of July, 2005. Of 9/11 Kollerstrom observes,

“The idea that someone in the remote mountains of Afghanistan could cause the highly prestigious World Trade Centre in New York to disintegrate was obviously rather unhinged.”

I’d call Kollerston’s observation an understatement. And yet even in late 2025 Tucker Carlson is placing yet another iteration of the bin Laden saga as the genius in charge of overcoming the military might of the USA on some of its most strategic turf.

Bernard Lewis and 9/11

For my part, one the the conclusions I have reached from doing my own research into these matters, is that Bernard Lewis, the British-American-uber Zionist and imperial professor of Orientalism, was core figure in the invention of the 9/11 illusions. This Deep State academic seems to have been centrally the involved in making up the elaborate fantasy fable disguised as fact to explain the Mossad-led portion of the 9/11 drama.

Woven into the fable were fragments of genuine reality and truth. The three WTC Towers, for instance, really did come symmetrically down into their own footprint. The buildings’ supports explosively tumbled towards the ground near the speed of free fall. The overall plan, however, was to manufacture a sweeping deception meant to highlight the diabolical role of malicious Arab Muslims as embodiments of complete and utter terror.

The creation of this perception was the pre-eminent goal of the operation performed with cinematic punch calling on special effects aimed primarily at the massive TV audiences that would be caught up in the looped and re-looped imagery of unrestrained horror.

Professor Lewis was 102 when he died in 2018. He remained vigorous in his 80s and 90s during the period that would become the most consequential part of his long life. During the prelude, duration, and aftermath of 9/11, Professor Lewis was in his element as a man of action, skulduggery and scholarly reflection. He was much in demand in a wide array of Zionist media venues.

Throughout the 1970s Prof. Lewis moved from Britain to the United States. In both locations his career combined the attributes of academia with realpolitik in the formulation of public policy. In the USA he was appointed to a Chair of Near East Studies at Princeton University. The nature of his platform was conducive to his deep involvement as an agent of Israeli influence on the global outreach of the US presidency.

Professor Lewis brought with him significant aspects of the legacy from the divide-and-conquer tactics essential to the operations of the British Empire. He epitomized the continuity of the Anglo-American rule as expressed most fully in the evolution of Zionism in the creation and growth of Israel. Prof. Lewis was attuned to the string-pulling style of colonial governance imposed covertly on the Muslim-majority realm of the Near East including in the Levant, Turkey, Arabia and the Persian Gulf.

Many of Prof. Lewis’ strategic calculations were relayed to the political side of the White House and Pentagon through the likes of Zbigniew Brzezinski and Samuel P. Huntington.

The final year of the US presidency of of President Jimmy Carter, 1979 saw the growing importance of the Islamic world in US geopolitics This development was manifest in two major developments in the heart of Eurasia. One was the creation of a Muslim mercenary force, the mujahideen, enlisted and deployed to help overthrow the Soviet-backed regime in Afghanistan. The other involved the replacement of the ailing Shah of Iran with a government led by a very energetic Islamic cleric named Ayatollah Khomeini.

Both transitions drew on the advice of Bernard Lewis advice as a point of continuity in the transition to the White House of US President Ronald Reagan. Reagan opened his administration to the influence of Jewish-American neoconservatives who tended to put Israel at the forefront of their geopolitical calculations. This trajectory of change would culminate in the 9/11 false flag of 2001 that formalized the solidification of the Zionist bond in the US-Israel partnership

In the 1980s Lewis began to formulate for the US national security state’s clash-of -civilizations paradigm in the process of preparing to move away from the bipolarism of the Cold War. Lewis explained his perception of a world not defined so much by competing nation states and empires but rather by civilizational divisions. As Lewis described it, these divisions placed special emphasis on the perceived discord of the Islamic portion of humanity with the Judeo-Christian “West.”

This discord was said to be especially pertinent to the geopolitics of the Near Eastern region (Western Asia) where Israel and Muslim-majority polities rubbed up against each other. The larger purpose of the concocted drama on September 11 was to create a dramatic illustration of the clash of civilizations in action emphasizing the need to address these antagonisms by means of a Global War on Terror.

Once the rapid-fire, pre-pared responses to 9/11 began to be implemented, the elderly Prof. Lewis was treated, especially by his fellow neocon Zionists, as a prophetic genius who had predicted the kind of horrendous acts that Islamic jihadists were said to have performed on the fateful day. Perhaps Prof. Lewis was so prophetic because of the role he almost certainly played in the surreptitious process of planning and then implementing the 9/11 psy op in the service of Greater Israel.

The influential academic had, after all, written the main thematic outlines of the larger clash of civilizations drama. He was well placed to continue the engineered transformations by crafting the tale to explain for the public how a succession of jihadists had interacted over time to make their mark by downing three steel-beamed skyscrapers with two supposedly hijacked passenger jets.

Some viewed Prof. Lewis as an obsolete relic of the glory days of the British Empire, expert not so much in the claims he has made about his capacity to understand the mentality of Arab and Turkish Muslims. Rather his true expertise expertise lay more, some said, in Prof. Lewis’ ability to judge the mentality of average Westerners when it came to what they might or might be inclined to swallow when it came to explaining Muslim thoughts, motivations and actions.

Would the public accept as fact Prof. Lewis’ own secret authorship of tall tales concerning the feats of Islamic jihadists? In 2001 the state of understanding about the Islamic world was much less developed than it is now, but especially among average non-Muslim people in the United States.

Much evidence points to Bernard Lewis as the source of the myths concerning the cartoonized Osama bin Laden, the 9/11 villain whose cunning prowess in fighting his Western opponents seemed to resemble many imagined Oriental bad guys such as Oddjob in the James Bond movie, Goldfinger.

Bernard Lewis, the archaic Anglo-American Orientalist, became the iconic nemesis of Edward Said, the Palestinian-American Professor of Comparative Literature at Columbia University who authored the classic text, Orientalism. Prof. Said also played a negotiation role in the genesis of what became the doomed Oslo accord in the mid-1990s

Who else but Bernard Lewis could have come up with the sweeping narrative embodying a merger of fact and fiction that provided the backstory said to culminate in the suicide missions of the boxcutter-carrying jihadist hijackers who supposedly showed their stuff on 9/11?

As everyone was allegedly told in news accounts based on reports from 2001-style cell phone calls emanating from high-flying hijacked planes, three of the four jets are said to have crashed into the most famous buildings in the world. These passenger jets were said to be guided by psycho Arab terrorists with only the most rudimentary training in flying small planes.

Nevertheless the novice pilots were able to direct big lumbering passenger jets hurtling at top speeds through the thick air of low altitudes as they neared their targets. They were able to achieve their miraculous missions evading the entire military-industrial defences of the USA by crashing their aircraft into the primary symbols of American commercial and military might. What is wrong with so many of aspects of these bizarre and ridiculous stories?

The most creative rendition of the supposed backstory concerning the people and ideas that set out on a journey towards 9/11, is written in the style of a fiction novel. That fictional literary style is completely appropriate under the circumstances. I refer to the text attributed to Lawrence Wright’s The Looming Tower: al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11 (2006).

The events of 9/11 have been commemorated in a number of museums that resemble the worldwide array of Holocaust museums. Both sets of memorials treat the past as a some sort of trophy of war to be displayed by the winning side of rigged conflicts.

The fourth plane of the 9/11 saga is said to have crashed into a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania. Control of United 93 is said to have been heroically muscled away from the control of the boxcutter-carrying hijackers.

Like the other jet airplanes said to be hijacked on 9/11, no genuine remnants were found at the crash site… no black boxes, no 9000 pound jet engines, no wings, no passenger remains. The Shankesville site was just a depression in the ground. The verdict to explain away this anomaly was that either United 93 was had simply “vaporized,” or plunged straight down into the ground where it remains yet.

Laurent Guyénot is in the process of disabusing some people of the remaining legacy of belief in the supposed “facts” that most people initially believed in the initial onslaughts of reports concerning the 9/11 terror event. The imagery of crazy Arab hijackers was meant to instigate the suspension of reason that was the desired psychological effect sought by the makers of the 9/11 drama.

The iconography of angry Islamic hijackers was known to pack a large punch in the twilight zone of Western fear and intimidation. Memories and exaggerated fantasies proliferated. Especially in the early 1970s, Palestinian hostility to the loss of their lands often under brutal Israeli repression led to flurries of actual hijackings that remain indelibly marked in the recollections and memes maintained in the living imaginations of large segments of a fearful population.

The protagonists’ effort was to revivify the imagery of Palestinian defiance of the requirements of safe airline travel was deemed to be a fitting strategy to justify the creation of a Global War on Terror as a replacement for the Cold War.

The long and short of it is that 9/11 was a strategic concoction, a calculated merger of truth and fictions forming “nested conspiracies” within larger nested conspiracies in an amazing feat of unparalleled deception. Here is how how Guyénot sums it up:

Getting the masses to believe [the whole 9/11 fable] required considerable power and expertise in the art of collective mind control, and absolute confidence in that power and expertise. It was a psychological operation of an unprecedented scale, far beyond anything the CIA has ever dreamt of doing….September 11 thus illustrates how Israel exploits the Empire’s dirty secrets through a form of blackmail— not unlike the way the way Israel exploits American politicians through Jeffrey Epstein’s and GhilaisneMaxwell’s honey traps.

Virtual People and Planes in a Fake Panorama of TV Reality: The Merger of Hollywood and the News

I faced illegal and severely coercive tactics from the President and Board of Governors of my employer, the University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada.

Weeks into the new term during the autumn of 2016 President Mike Mahon and Board of Governors Chair, Kurt E. Schacter, intervened to drag me from the classroom after 26 years of teaching on campus. The act was justified as a “precautionary” measure suggesting that I should be subjected to pedagogical equivalent of pre-emptive intervention in wartime

The executive trustees of my University violated the terms of the collective agreement with faculty association. Instead the administration accused me of a possible violation of the Alberta Human Rights Act, alleging I had been

Inferring that Israelis, and hence Jewish individuals, were responsible for the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001

President Mahon and Chairman Schacter acted on the premise that I may have subjected Jewish individuals and groups to discrimination and hatred because of my public assessments, where I did now and then question the prevailing MSM interpretation of 9/11. In co-hosting an Internet show called False Flag Weekly News with Dr. Kevin Barrett, I had indeed expressed the possibility that Israel First Lobbyists had co-conspired with the US Security state in the planning and implementing the 9/11 False Flag.

To condemn an academic interpretation of such an event as the basis of possible Human Rights violations directed at Jews, is an professional absurdity that in retrospect was pregnant with the possibility of many more outrageous non sequiturs to come.

What about the Human Rights implication of regularly portraying Arab and Muslim people as prone to be natural-born terrorists to be regularly blamed as a matter of course for crime after crime after crime in trials-by-media often conducted without any police investigation. whatsoever. Discriiminatory and negligent administrators such as those that have plagued the University of Letbridge are prone to assume that university research should just reflect what they know to be true by watching TV.

After I was suspended without due process and then reinstated to the U of L faculty by court order in 2017, university governance would shift into even more precipitous decline with the onset of the Covidian scam, the woke consensus in the Humanities and Social Sciences, as well as the subordination of academic institutions under heavily-funded weight of pro-Zionist interpretations of the Gaza genocide.

During this period in 2016 and 2017 I was subjected to a sometimes bewildering onslaught of accusations in many many large media outlets stirred up mostly by B’nai Brith Canada, a branch of the US-based Anti-Defamation League.

This onslaught, whose genesis I explain in the Appendix, was part of a development that caused a whole portion of the annual Left Forum in New York to be cancelled. Of course in the days when Noam Chomsky was the presiding elder of the annual event, anything like a 9/11 session was forbidden.

As I recall, it was none other than Chris Hedges who announced to the Left Forum the cancellation of the whole complex of 9/11 and related proceedings, wherein I was scheduled to be a presenter. Hedges announced that the reason was that one of the presenters was a “Holocaust Denier.” That person was me. When I looked into it I found out that the Left Forum’s orders came from a funding entity called the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung (Foundation), a German organization with an office in Tel Aviv.

In my view Hedges’ failure to address the Zionist role in the theatrics of 9/11 spectacle amounts to a betrayal of his responsibility to inform himself on a matter that has been exploited by those seeking to poison perceptions of Palestinians in the public mind.

At the time this fiasco unfolded in 2017, this senior tenured full professor had been suspended from the University of Lethbridge without any due process or pay. A court in Alberta subsequently ordered my reinstatement. Anyway, I was pretty traumatized at the time and Hedge’s pronouncement of course floored me even more. It is interesting to situate Hedges’ anti-Zionism in the context of his embrace of a German communist organization with and office in Tel Aviv.

The controversies permeating contested interpretations of 9/11 have continued and maybe even grown in importance as our growing distance from the original events adds new perspectives to my appreciation of the larger implications of what happened a quarter of a century ago on that memorable morning in September of 2001. As I see it, Laurent Guyénot has been gaining new understandings in leaps and bounds momentum as he assembles more and more pieces of the 9/11 jigsaw. He is keeping 9/11 Studies fresh and surprising as his synthesis continues to consolidate.

When a friend sent me a new copy a few days ago somehow I was drawn when pulling it out of its shipping container to go almost immediately to page 33. The topic pertains to a growing set of revelations about how some of the people said to be involved in the events of 9/11 appear not to have really existed. One of them is Betty Ong who is reported to have been a stewardess on the American Airlines Flight 11. Flight 11 is supposed to have crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 am.

Were the stewardesses real? Were the phone calls they were reported to have made from the airplanes, real? Were the hijackers real? Were the planes they were reported to have taken over, real? What if the answer is no, no, no and no?

If the four planes are not real, then none of the multitude of attending theories about what happened inside and outside them on Sept. 11 can be true either. It has already been well established by the 9/11 Truth Movement that airplane crashes into buildings were not unnecessary to make the Twin Towers and Building 7 fall. It is well established that these structures came crashing down through controlled demolition.

On page 33 Guyénot writes,

Some crew members also seem purely virtual; this is the case of stewardess Betty Ong, whose phone call was one key building block of the official narrative. Jon Revusky has shown that her biography is fictional.

On October 16 Jon and I conversed for an hour and a half on the subject of No Planes on 9/11.

Jonathan tells me that his research into Betty Ong came about when Ron Unz indicated he would pay Revusky $10,000 is he could prove by tracking down her high school year that she never existed. In what became a somewhat famous essay, Jonathan explained his step-by-step sleuthing where he found that there was a person said to be named Betty Ong. She was of the right age in right San Francisco high school year book. The name appeared as if inserted under the picture of a Black person, a person who Revusky christened Black Betty with the theme song to match.

https://www.unz.com/article/revisiting-911-betty-ong-and-the-mystery-of-black-betty/

Jonathan concludes,

“Thus, the flight attendant, Betty Ong, who appears in a fictional narrative we were presented shortly after 9/11/2001 could still be a real person, since a character in a fictional narrative could still be based on a real person. I am still not expressing any absolute certainty over this, and anyway, given all the absurdities and plot holes in the 9/11 narrative, one fake Chinese ethnic flight attendant is really quite minor…… After all, there is no particular reason for a character in a fictional narrative to be real.”

The the film and the book Guyénot weaves in an round the issue of No Planes. This issue really should be addressed in a case by case way. There are four separate stories, each with different circumstances to consider.

Generally speaking, however, there is a compelling case to be made that a coordinated approaching to inserting fake video clips into the September 11 TV renditions of the supposed crashes could hold a key to explaining how such a deceptive feat of apparent magic might be achieved. Guyénot refers to the work of Ace Baker, Simon Shack and Richard Hall in exploring the possibilities. To me the scholarly work of Morgan Reynolds and the affidavit of John Lear continue to be relevant.

Wouldn’t the whole spectacle be much more manageable with fake planes and no real hijackers to contend with. Well….. Absolutely.

As noted the protagonists of the Israel job did not need planes to make a spectacle in Manhattan. The Twin Towers and Building 7 could have simply been blown up. Bin Laden and al-Qaeda or any other Orientalist villains could have been shown to have taken credit for what would have been a pretty traumatizing event.

But without the planes there could be no Arab hijackers to invoke the most terrifying stereotypes of Palestinian terrorists free and on the move. The force of that imagery was well calculated as stimulant of horror which was the prerequisite for unleashing a Global War on Terror.

APPENDIX

Adam Fitzgerald: A Zionist Toll Condemning Laurent Guyenot

We are so inundated with bullshit and a brawl that certainly never happened and now, a Chinese ethnic flight attendant who probably never existed maybe don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.

