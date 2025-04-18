https://rumble.com/v6s9b2l-911-redux.-a-conversation-with-professor-tony-hall.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Looking out at the World from Canada is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please consider recording a video explaining your points since the person you were talking to kept interrupting to hear himself talk.
Planes, but not "those planes", cruise missile at Pentagram, which Russia warned was coming, illusions-of-planes, all kinds of stuff on radar, Norad sent to Alaska, and something non-plane at Shanksville