A Breakthrough Coming in Gaza?
A Champion of the "One State Solution," Mahmood OD Presents a Brilliant Assessment of the Fast-Changing Prospects for a Gaza Breakthrough... Finally
Israeli Officials Explain Balancing Act Between Overt Genocide And Maintaining Western Support
https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/israeli-officials-explain-balancing
Moon of Alabama, Gaza 'Aid' https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/05/gaza-aid.html
What is Israel’s new major ground offensive, Operation Gideon’s Chariots?
Israeli military launches a ground offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip as ceasefire talks are held in Doha. https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/5/19/what-is-israels-new-major-ground-offensive-operation-gideons-chariots
As we know, 500 aid trucks a day are required for survival (and this is before Oct 7th). So far a paltry 5 trucks have been allowed in and 2 of these trucks are carrying burial shrouds (allegedly). I was relieved to hear from the gentleman in this video that the usual aid organizations will handle aid distribution. Comment by Mary Scully from FB: "US mercenaries associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) as 'security' have landed in Tel Aviv. We know them well from Iraq. They're conscienceless brutes. They will ostensibly provide 'security' to the Israel-US GHF scam pretending to provide food, water, and medicines to starving Gaza. How the hell will they do that during Israel's scorched earth operation called 'Gideon's Chariots'?
The GHF claims it will cost $1.30 per meal per Palestinian. That figure is reportedly 56% logistics and security which is unlikely to cover the hefty cost of armed mercenaries. What can you feed people on $0.65 per meal? Do they actually intend to feed them at all?
Some commentators suggest that hiring on thugs with no principles is a way for Israel and the US to evade charges of crimes against humanity now carried out by IDF thugs with no principles. What we know is that the GHF aid thing is nothing but a scam to give a humanitarian facade to genocide and ethnic cleansing. It's more covert operation than humanitarian mission. But it will serve to ease the consciences of liberal Zionists and politicians who are embarrassed by Israel starving little children to death and the concerns of Zionists like Thomas Friedman and Piers Morgan who think starving people to death discredits the Zionist colonial project.
Palestinians are facing a massive escalation of the holocaust and our response must be to increase our solidarity actions in their defense. If you're still standing on the sidelines of this genocide scratching your ass pretending you don't know the right thing to do, somewhere along the line you've lost your humanity."