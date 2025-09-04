If every there was a cross roads of history, we are at it now. The rise and fall of civilizations is an old and well established theme of of human experience. While there are some elements of that old story of rise and fall that presently persist, we entering much unprecedented terrain charting courses through life and death.

We are intertwined in so many interlocked ways, encircled by all manner of weapons of mass destruction as well as by dependence on shared grids of power and production. Who can tell what will happen when our systems for supporting life and exterminating one another start caving in and interacting together spontaneously?

Somehow the crisis over two years of an open season on the mass murder of native Palestinians has become something of a proxy over what can be tolerated or not from those that connive to govern us. This question is coming to a head as both Israel and the United States are increasingly being perceived as the most nauseating vomit-inducing stuff of global public opinion.

The latest element of the saga is explained by Life Site, an important digital platform that draws on the most dynamic trajectories of Roman Catholic Christianity. Life Site presents an specially uplifting emphasis on the trials and tribulations and transcend achievements of the pro-life imperatives of child bearing and resistance to genocidaires like the Trump-Netanyahu duo.

The essay provides some especially startling perspectives on how Netanyahu justifies the war crimes and crimes of agains humanity and how Trump is making himself a willing partner in the most extreme forms of international crime. This diabolical duo is carrying along various genocide-embracing cult leaders like Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Jordan Peterson, Pam Gellar, Bari Weiss, and Canada’s ultra-Zionist, Pierre Poilievre.

Anthony James Hall

ANALYSIS

Netanyahu declares war on free speech as Israel’s propaganda efforts falter

by

A historic shift shows bipartisan discontent with endless US support for a regime that starves children, bombs churches, and attempts to censor reporting the truth.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Wed Sep 3, 2025 - 12:34 pm EDT

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the censorship of online media to combat global outrage at Israel’s actions and to counter a sharp shift in U.S. public opinion which threatens the future of the powerful Zionist lobby.

On August 10, Netanyahu condemned as “propaganda” the online reports of Israel’s horrific atrocities. For Netanyahu the problem is not the atrocities his state is committing, but the “bots and algorithms” of social media.

Then on August 21, Netanyahu appeared on television to demand “something be done about the algorithms.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump warned in July that “My people [MAGA] are starting to hate Israel” – and saying on September 1 that the powerful Zionist lobby is “losing” Congress.

Israel’s attempt to control the global media narrative in nations such as Britain were intensified following the events of October 7, 2023, as a recent report by Declassified noted here:

Now Netanyahu is responding to the failure of Israel’s propaganda war with a renewed call for global censorship.

Netanyahu ‘declares war on the world’

Netanyahu’s new wider strategy was framed as a “declaration of war on the whole world” by Israeli news outlet Haaretz, which it said is “dragging Israel and global Jewry toward the abyss.”

The report noted the “deranged messages” sent to the Australian leadership by the Israeli prime minister in response to Australia’s moves to recognize the State of Palestine.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not satisfied with Israel’s seven war fronts over the last two years. He seems very determined to declare war on the entire world, and in the process drag the world’s Jews, along with the State of Israel, into the abyss,” the report said, noting how Netanyahu

“equates any criticism of his policies with antisemitism, thereby increasing hatred of Jews around the world.”

‘Mass murder with US funding’

Could there be any reason for negative views of Israel other than irrational hatred? Retired Col. Douglas Macgregor offers one explanation, telling Alex Jones that Israel’s “war” is not in fact a war at all, but simply “mass murder with U.S. funding.”

“Children starved – and are bombed and killed – while lobbyists receive fat checks.”

Macgregor explains this is how U.S. taxpayer money is used to buy influence – over Americans – in the interests of a foreign power which denies the divinity of Christ: “And it’s not just the lobbyists. It’s members of Congress.”

The American voting public is now aware of how this obscene business functions, with their elected representatives effectively sponsored to promote “mass murder” as the patriotic duty of Americans.

‘If you aren’t pro-Israel you’re not MAGA’ – Netanyahu

This, in fact, is the latest sales pitch for genocide offered by the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. In an August 27 interview he told Americans “If you don’t support me – you’re not ‘MAGA’”

Netanyahu recycles the term “woke right” to smear anyone not on the left who dares to criticize the actions of Israel, saying, “You can’t be MAGA if you’re anti-Israel.”

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon responded with a strong rebuke, telling Netanyahu, The Fugitive Mass Murderer on the Run

Netanyahu claimed Trump was the exemplar of this position, telling Breitbart News “President Trump understands this, and he stands very strongly with us.”

According to former U.S. Representative and one-time presidential candidate Ron Paul, Trump told the Daily Caller that he bombed Iran for Israel – whose foreign lobby has “total control over Congress”:

In the same interview, published on September 1, Trump says the Israel lobby is losing control over Congress:

In the same interview, published on September 1, Trump says the Israel lobby is losing control over Congress:

By contrast, Col. Macgregor reminds Americans that “we are supposed to stand for truth, justice and the American way. We have to stop enabling what is essentially genocidal killing.”

Peak Zionism in US politics?

Such an end may be in sight, as leading U.S. political figures now warn that unconditional support and funding for Israel’s endless wars now carry a significant political cost.

On September 2, the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph reported a “growing Republican split” over Israel, saying “Key conservative figures warn Donald Trump that support for Israel’s war in Gaza is a political liability.”

In April this year a Pew Research poll showed a historic shift in U.S. public opinion, with 53 percent of all Americans consulted saying they had an “unfavorable view” of Israel.

Despite attempts by the Israel lobby to paint a lack of enthusiasm for genocide as an exclusively leftwing sentiment, increasing numbers of Americans across the political spectrum are disgusted by a bipartisan consensus which has been described as “Israel First.”

According to the survey, 50 percent of “right-leaning Americans” under 50 expressed an “unfavorable” or “extremely unfavorable” view of Israel. The clock appears to be ticking for seven decades of the U.S. policy of unconditional support for the Zionist regime. Yet many leading U.S. political figures appear not to have got the message.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, for example, recently returned from Israel, where he announced: “Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel,” adding “that is what Scripture tells us to do.”

Johnson announced this after a visit to the wall of the Second Temple, whose destruction followed the rejection by the Jews of Christ as Messiah.

READ: Second Temple Israel lost its mandate. Now the Church possesses it

As Catholics are aware, using Christ as Johnson does is heresy – as the Israel of the Bible is not a Zionist state founded by atheists but those who follow Christ in His Church. Johnson has form in pushing this heresy on faithful Catholics in the U.S.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he and Johnson discussed the “global wave of antisemitism,” the propaganda term for the global outrage at Israel’s actions.

Mass expulsion, managed starvation, bombing churches and hospitals, killing children, journalists, medics, aid workers, and cutting off the water lines are among a few of the reasons for “antisemitism” which neither Sa’ar, nor Johnson, nor any of the paid agents of Israel ever connect to the attempts to “delegitimize Israel.”

As the Haaretz report argued in August, Netanyahu’s extremist government is destroying the global reputation of Israel:

Australia said what the entire world is beginning to say: the State of Israel is not its destructive government. It has sane and healthy parts which could lead it on a path of recovery.

Speaking to the sanctions announced by Australia, the Haaretz editorial explained:

The sanctions are directed at the Kahanists and their proxies in the Knesset and the government. The Israel of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is unwelcome. Abominable people will be boycotted until Israeli society can again distinguish between a state and a political gang.

The simple fact is that Netanyahu’s Israel has delegitimized itself by its own actions, and so its remedy is to prevent you from seeing what these actions are in reality.

The prohibition of basic facts about reality is the preferred method of all states whose actions have made life a living hell. In the last few days, Mike Johnson has reportedly pulled “a shady move” to prevent “MAGA populists” forcing the release of the Epstein Files, which would compromise the blackmail network allegedly run by … America’s Greatest Ally.

Like his close friend Netanyahu, Johnson faces allegations of financial corruption – and was embroiled in a scandal in January over the alleged suppression of “sexts” from leading Republicans to junior House staffers.

The power of the Israel lobby appears to be reaching hard limits. Its influence is not being limited by “antisemitism” – but by its own actions, which recognize no restraint. Americans are rightfully incensed about the fact their taxes are paying their senators, Congress, and president to act in the interests of a foreign power – whose leader Netanyahu has the temerity to tell them they are unpatriotic if they object. This is the man who said in 2008 that the 9/11 attacks were good for Israel – as they “swung American public opinion in our favor.”

As with the hated liberal regimes remaining in the West, the Israeli government is responding with attempts to criminalize and censor factual descriptions of its terrible actions to keep American money for its death machine rolling in.

It is time for the U.S. political class to decide whose interests they serve. Is it the interest of the American people who voted them into office, or is it the lobby of a “messianic dictatorship with nuclear weapons” – as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak described the current Israeli government?