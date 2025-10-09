"A Peace Deal for Gaza? What a Concept!"? 😱

The headlines in early October seemed to indicate that a big change had occurred in the livestreamed genocide whose ground zero is Gaza. Immediately a broad array of commenters jumped into public arenas to detail the pros and cons they perceived in the new document. This document has been dubbed by some PR spin doctors as a “Peace Plan.” The proposal at issue is most often described as Trump’s 20 Point Plan.

This most recent Ceasefire proposal is one in a long stream of similar documents to emerge over the course of the genocide now going into its third year. While it therefore reflects a continuity with some older proposals, something significant has obviously changed in the atmospherics of the negotiating climate.

The change seems connected to reaching some sort of critical mass of global outrage directed at stopping the mass murder underway in Gaza. This growing outrage extends far and deep into the US population, a development that is helping to divide Trump’s MAGA constituency. This coalition is also suffering the consequence of controversies arising from the lives and the deaths of Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Kirk.

Whatever the cause, Donald Trump is clearly highly motivated to invest major political capital in bringing some level of resolution to the worst crisis elements of the Gaza debacle. Achieving a lasting peace, however, is another issue altogether.

In theory the US President holds most of the ace cards here. The US government is more than complicit in this genocide. The US is a senior partner that is writing the checks and supplying the lion’s share of the weaponry for the Gaza genocide and all the other Israeli-led aggressions emanating from it.

In theory Donald Trump can just say NO to Benjamin Netanyahu. He can say no to the bombing, to the starvation and all the other genocidal impositions on the people of Gaza. But who knows what secrets and dirt the two men have on one another inside or outside the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

When it comes to the blackmail issue, probably Netanyahu would be the one entrusted to play whatever cards have been garnered by the Mossad infiltration of the choke points in the upper echelons of American power and hedonism.

In practise, however, who knows what goes on between the two high rollers presently fronting for the US-Israel merger. Trump may currently have the keys to the White House but he could not have got them without the help of the Jewish billionaires’ club that Netanyahu knows well..

Much of the story of the Gaza debacle and all that goes with it revolves around Benjamin Netanyahu who has served, on and off, as Israeli Prime Minister since 1996. In his political career this controversial man has emerged as some kind of obsessive Jewish sorcerer monomaniacally fixated on leading his fellow supposedly Chosen people to a high-tech, heavily militarized and thoroughly globalized Promised Land.

Many Jews inside and outside Israel say say they dislike Netanyahu, one of the most polarizing figures in the short history of the Jewish state. In his home community Netanyahu is well known to be both a pathological liar as well as a self-serving hypocrite. Many of the locals in Israel know well why Trump is so opposed to allowing a proper investigation into the contested events of October 7.

Clearly Netanyahu is not constrained by concepts like professional ethics or acting in accordance with the rule of law. For him and many others of his ilk, it is all about what you can get away with. If Netanyahu had cut down the cheery tree, he would not have told on himself like George Washington did.

But let’s give Bibi his due…. By now Netanyahu carries large swaths of rare strategic institutional memory as well as unparalleled familiarity with those in the Zionist hierarchy of command and control. These assets form part of Bibi’s encyclopedic overview of the struggle that has engulfed him. Netanyahu continues to play a major role in defining the struggle, even as he is defined by the profoundly savage and discriminatory struggle he has embraced.

Netanyahu often speaks on behalf of a significant constituency of organized international Jewry who obviously share his Revisionist Zionist zeal to create a “Greater Israel” in terms of global influence, territorial expansion and regional clout in the Middle East and Eurasia.

As for Trump, during this, his second round as US President, he has developed a delusional sense of himself as an international diplomat who has a knack for solving wars and easing the world’s geopolitical problems. He fools himself into thinking such feats are possible with not even a rudimentary understanding of the relevant history and geography.

In the video below he seems absolutely convinced that he is as a natural-born peace maker who may hold the capacity to end what he sees as a 3000 year old conflict. Trump starts by referring to how he changed the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War.

A Peace Plan for Gaza. Is Such a Thing Possible Under Existing Circumstances?

After Trump announced to the world that the government of Israel must “halt the Gaza strikes,” the Israeli armed forces continued to bomb and terrorize Palestinian people, dozens of whom were killed. This reign of terror and killing has not stopped.

Meanwhile, the much demonized muslim organization Hamas, which won a Palestinian election in 2006, is consulting broadly with its own constituents as well as other Palestinians throughout Occupied Palestine including in the West Bank.

On October 3 the remaining Hamas leadership, a group that included those who survived being eliminated in the failed Israeli assassination attempt of September 9, responded to the 20 Point Plan. (For the official position of Hamas, see the Appendix below) Hamas had not been previously consulted in the formulation of the document emerging from collaboration between the delegations of Trump and Netanyahu.

In its response to the 20 Point Plan, Hamas indicated if the onslaught stopped, it would “release all of the occupations captives.” These captives are usually described in Western Media as the “hostages” who were seized on 7 October, 2023. This seizure famously happened outside the jail walls of the Gaza open air prison for “refugee” Palestinian who remain uprooted and stateless in their own ancestral lands.

In its response Hamas made it clear there were provisions in the 20 Point Plan that it could not sanction without broader consultations extending to the the larger constituency of all Palestinians. A widely-help ambition of most Palestinians and their worldwide network of supporters is the creation of a Palestinian state, a subject that has been pushed to the margins of the Plan. The leadership of 80% of the world’s countries have signed on at the United Nations to the objective of bringing to life a the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

The issue of the Palestinian state is being downplayed in the Plan because it goes against the entire agendas of both Netanyahu and those Israeli Jews who continue to back him as their Prime Minister. Also being ignored is the conspicuous absence of the United Nations from any significant role in the would-be Peace Plan. That absence has very troubling implications.

The United Nations itself is a very corrupt organization led by people who obviously are not willing to impose themselves at this pivotal stage in the Gaza debacle. The judges and prosectors of the of the the United Nations have made themselves invisible. Nevertheless the International Court of Justice is supposedly in the midst of putting Israel on trial for violating the UN’s Genocide Convention.

Moreover the International Criminal Court also at the Hague has already indicted Benjamin Netanyahu for War Crimes. Those procedures should be front and centre right now, not left in some sort of juridical deep freeze.

If we did not live in a world where Chosenite groups and individuals are treated as not being above the law, Benjamin Netanyahu would by now be sitting in a jail cell at the Hague. Increasing some people are saying the Donald Trump and many others belong there as well.

Hamas has a complex history reflecting the divide-and-conquer politics employed by the Israeli government over the years. Benjamin Netanyahu is a master in the imperial specialty of divide-an-conquer politics. As one of the culprits of both 9/11 and 10/7 (Oct. 7), Netanyahu is also expert in undermining his Arab foes in the Middle East by playing the terrorist card against them. Investigate 10/7!

The Netanyahu government has been lying to the world about Hamas. The Netanyahu government and its worldwide network of media collaborators has not owned up to explaining the role of the Israeli state on the backing and creation of Hamas since the 1980s.

Netanyahu has donned his War on Terror costume as he leads a classic campaign to characterize legitimate acts of self-defence in Gaza and other Occupied Territories as terrorism. The US-Israel partnership has created the most formidable arsenal of state terror in the world. With the avid collaboration of many global companies including Planantir, BlackRock, and Israel’s Elbit, key parts of this arsenal are being deployed and tested in pushing forward the Gaza genocide against a population without any airforce, submarines, and tanks.

Many people and groups throughout the world are becoming aware of the lies and deceptions regularly imposed on the public to protect the guilty.and give cover to hybrid forms of aggressive warfare. That development is being expressed in a multitude of ways including the actions of the Global Sumud Flotilla trying to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza followed Their voyage, arrests and incarcerations have been accompanied by a proliferation of massive support rallies throughout the world.

As Netanyahu and others of his ilk looking are coming to understand, more and more people in the world ate looking at the US-Israel military partnership as a huge liability standing against the prospects for a decent and civilized world. In response, Israel First Forces are opening up what they see as an eighth front in Israel’s quest for military dominance and control over many subject peoples. The main sites of battle in this war are human minds where opinions, attitudes and behaviour take shape.

As shall be discussed below, my ongoing coverage of the career of Bari Weiss, now with her CBS/Substack media operation, illuminates a key strategic site to alter and intensify the propaganda machinery of Israel First media manipulations.

Zionist Media Star? Bari Weiss Posing in Vanity Fair

Currently Hamas forms a main target of attempts by the Israel First Lobby to misrepresent the horrors of the Gaza genocide. This genocidal onslaught is being deceptively portrayed as if it is the basis of a noble crusade of to protect the Jewish state and global civilization from Islamic terrorism.

A major backer in the rise of Hamas has been the leadership of one of Israel’s main political parties, Likud Party. This Likud backing of Hamas found an especially avid proponent in Benjamin Netanyahu who has been the Israeli Prime Minister for much of the time since 1996.

Netanyahu’s motivations were not philanthropic. Rather he elevated Hamas to a position of strength in Gaza in order to sabotage the possibilities of any negotiations with a larger body that would represent all Palestinians in the region. Netanyahu has repeatedly boasted to his Likud colleagues about his tactics in making sure that Gaza and the West Bank are divided. Palestinians in the two Occupied Territories are split between two representative bodies, one religious and one secular.

With Netanyahu’s support, Hamas became the biggest employer in Gaza, one of the only games-in-town for ambitious, upwardly mobile and educated Palestinian inmates in the open air prison. The organization was funded and encouraged by the Israel government and by the Qatar government too, with Netanyahu’s nod-and-a-wink approval. Much of the Qatari cash to Hamas was notoriously delivered in suit cases. No doubt some of it went into Hamas’s military wing known as the Qassem Brigades.

Netanyahu has been determined and vigilant in his quest to prevent any two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Netanyahu has been able to say that because of his attentive backing of Hamas, he has denied the creation of conditions that would have enabled the Palestinian people to unite as a whole.

Ironically Netanyahu and Trump still need Hamas to advance his nefarious plots and to give some sort of sanction to the next phase of the revised colonizing project outlined in the 20 Point Plan.

Netanyahu came to major national prominence in Israel by playing a central role opposing efforts to form and then implement the existence of a miniature Palestinian state. He opposed the making of Oslo accords that produced in 1995 a fragile and diminutive Palestinian statelet.

Netanyahu became Israeli Prime Minister in 1996 by riding the wave of right-wing disgust directed at the Israelis responsible for entering into negotiations and then making the deal to create the Palestine statelet. This disgust was a factor in the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitshak Rabin who negotiated the Oslo deal with the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Yasser Arafat. Netanyahu became the replacement for the vanquished ghost of Rabin. Arafat was probably killed with a biological weapon in 2004.

The Jewish constituency that welcomed Rabin’s assassination is the same constituency of mostly West Bank settlers that currently backs the genocidal government of Benjamin Netanyahu. This constituency can be counted upon to do anything in its power to stop a negotiation let alone an agreement with Hamas.

In the course of the negotiations in the first half of the 1990s, the PLO gave rise to the existence of the Palestinian Authority (PA) which would become widely distrusted by many Palestinians. The PA was covertly attacked by Israel’s agents. They seem to have succeed in undermining the organization. Its leadership came to be seen as the Uncle Toms of comprador collaboration with the Israel government.

Hamas was manipulated as a check against the aggrandizement of the PA. The PA was similarly targeted by Israel agents to undermine its effectiveness. In his day Arafat called Hamas “a creature of Israel” in its efforts to prevent the Palestinian people from becoming united.

The obstacles in the way of the creation of a Palestinian state have been bolstered by the rapid growth of West Bank Jewish settlements, often peopled by violent immigrants, many of them from the United States. At this historic moment when there is so much disruption in Middle East geopolitics, might a genuine Palestinian state become more feasible in the context of some territorial reordering of the Levant?

The 20 Point plan contains the vision of a “New Gaza” that includes the provision that resident Palestinians who want to stay put, can do so.

Trump’s chosen architects of a New Gaza include prominently the City of London’s envoy, Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner, a prominent Jewish financier who apparently is essential to the dynastic ambitions of the US President. The Plan envisages a significant role for the billionaire that Blair and Kushner. represent. Surprisingly to me, Vladimir Putin endorsed Tony Blair publicly at the annual Valdai conference. He said Blair would be a suitable Chair of the transitional body that would temporarily take over the governance of Gaza.

One of the structural problems in the negotiations on Gaza over the previous two years has to do the role of the United States.The US government has undeniably been a a partner in committing the genocide while at the same time trying to present itself as a mediator between Hamas and Israel. While this problem is structural, in this most recent phase of the negotiations Trump is making a point of trying to display publicly some even-handedness, seeming to transcend the role of Netanyahu’s ally, agent and supporter.

If anything, Trump seems for the time being to favour the positivity of Hamas over the “negativity” of Netanyahu government. In an announcement on the Plan, Netanyahu referred only to the release of the hostages, not touching on any other facet of the 20 Point Plan. Although the IDF briefly eased off on the intensity of its assault on the people of Gaza, Israeli Armed Forces picked up the pace of the murderous onslaught during the second anniversary of October 7.

Rami Khouri, a distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut, observed of the US role in the process that the US delegation is trying to juggle the roles of “mediator, a genocide enabler and a real estate agent.”

Part 2

Bari Weiss, CBS, Substack, TikTok, Maisoon Rice, and Waging the War for Reality

For those surviving Palestinians in Gaza, life a is as raw, cataclysmic, and serious as it gets. Moreover, the stakes in the matter of what happens next are enormous. Are we seeing the end of even the possibility of decent responsible governance and anything approaching a credible rule of law.

Or must we live and die henceforth in the lawlessness of a denuded and toxic jungle where murderous ruthlessness predators usually prevail? Can any group that presents an obstruction to the Zionist Lobby’s expansive ambitions, be declared as Amalekites only worthy of being execution? The War Lords have already been moving in to expand the scope and sophistication of the kill.

What conditions exist outside the sphere of constant Gazan trauma, crippling agonizing injuries, and imposed death inflicted through the application of exceptionally bloodthirsty means?

There are huge and often insane forms of theatricality playing out outside the sphere of those on the receiving end of the Gaza onslaught. This theatricality dominates much of the depiction and interpretation for world audiences, of Gazan conditions. This reality takes us deeply into the realm of PR spin and deception including half-truths, full-fledged lies, and outright false flags.

Many false flags involve the covert manufacturing of actual violent events attributed falsely to perpetrators being set up for destruction. Big Business is the creation, cultivation, and vanquishment of selected enemies chosen with an eye to advance the agendas of the rich and powerful.

This kind of psychological operation can be hugely instrumental in instigating the political currency of fear as a means of mobilizing public opinion. The immediate objective of this manufactured fear mongering is often to demonize those organizations perceived as existing or possible threats to established interests.

Were the events of October 7 a false flag involving some form of covert collaboration between Netanyahu and compromised elements of Hamas? The answer to this question has a major bearing on how to view the underlying nature and genesis of the Gaza genocide that has accelerated the pace of imperial expansion on multiple frontiers of US-Israeli military adventurism .

Presently Trump and Netanyahu are at the visible core of the orgy of regional violence that has exploded from the ground zero of Gaza. How do both these power mongers relate one another? Should the publicized spats and animosities between them be taken at face value or are we witnessing the development of a cynical classic good cop, bad cop performance? Are we being fooled and tricked once more?

This line of interrogation has been taken up by Bari Weiss’s Free Press Blog, currently on Substack and soon to become an integral part of the CBS Television network. The Free Press is a well-funded blog. Its modest-sized audience was acquired largely through the favoured treatment afforded Weiss and her colleagues by the proprietors of Substack. Weiss makes no bones about the fact that the main purpose of the Free Press is to serve and advance the cause of Israel First.

The Free Press founder presents herself as a critic of the woke-infested liberalism. Its mission is to integrate itself into a Trump-supporting style of Zionist conservatism consistent with the politics of Ezra Levant at Rebel News, Ben Shapiro at Clear Wire and the late Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA.

The Free Press forms one element in a much larger Israel First Lobby whose top official is effectively Benjamin Netanyahu? I am far from alone in seeing the Free Press in this way. The Free Press is currently published on the same Substack platform where this essay is published.

I started highlighting Bari Weiss in previous blogs. It seems to me Weiss and her operation present an illuminating case study in the reordering of the Israel First propaganda cartel. This reordering is taking place partly in response to the dramatic outcomes of many statistical surveys showing that support for Israel is in free fall.

Large swaths of the global community, including within the United States, are disgusted with what has been happening in the world’s first livestreamed genocide. Part of the hideous spectacle involves the commercial empires and financial interests seeking to derive profit from innovations in the techniques and scale of unrestrained mass murder.

So far the main Israel Lobby response has been demonize Hamas and make the guerrilla fighters at the front of the resistance, scapegoats for the whole obscene enterprise. The main response of those within the ultimate victim culture is to depict Israel as the embattled victim of Islamic terrorism. The imagery of Islamic terrorism has been carefully crafted in the public mind especially after 9/11.

So far this extravagant public mind fuck to sell hatred of Muslims to the general public, has been the far-reaching in the media empire dominated uberZionist Rupert Murdoch. Netanyahu and Larry Ellison are looking to Bari Weiss as Editor In Chief of Israel First propaganda to come up with new approaches to lionizing Israel and stereotyping in very negative ways the umma, the worldwide Muslim population.

Photoshopped Image Presenting Hamas in the way that the Israel Lobby Wants the Public to See the Entire Muslim World

I began reporting on Bari Weiss and her Free Press venue on August 12 in a Substack essay entitled “Gaza and Silicon Valley in the Battle for Reality.” My research into Weiss leaped forward when I saw essay by Alan MacLeod in Mint Press entitled “Israel’s Biggest Donor Now Owns CBS.” Alan MacLeod and Mint Press often lead the way in reporting on many of the kinds of stories I care about a lot.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/israels-biggest-us-donor-now-owns-cbs/290347/

I reported in early August that Larry Ellison, a Jewish multi-billionaire and a close personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.,was looking to Bari Weiss for help as a General in the war to gain back US public opinion to support the cause of Israel. Ellison was then in the process of acquiring CBS as one small part of an enormous merger of some of America’s largest media companies including Paramount Motion Pictures.

Larry put his son David in charge of CBS. David in turn decided to hire Bari Weiss and incorporate the Free Press into the revised architecture of CBS. CBS is where the one and only Walter Cronkite gave many baby boomers, including me, part of our formative education in world affairs and in US domestic politics.

The One and Only Walter Cronkite on CBS

Now the 41 year old, Bari Weiss has been elevated to the job of CBS News’ Editors In Chief. She is being set loose on Walter Cronkite’s old stomping grounds. CBS News is obviously intended to become a major flag ship in the Israeliocentric fleet of media vessels assigned to the Zionist task of bringing back ample sentiments of Israelphilia in the constitution of public opinion especially in the United States.

In fact Netanyahu has declared that the minds of US citizens are the eighth front of Israel’s military campaigns aimed at creating a Greater Israel. Part of this military campaign is to treat criticism of Israel as an anti-Semitic crime that can result in those so accused, of losing their jobs, being denied higher education, or worse…. much worse.

The layers and layers of legalized punishments are becoming even worse than were the punishments for refusing to take mandated injections of allegedly safe and effective “vaccines,” jabs that were in fact vile bioweapons. It gets worse. More and more the simple criticism of Israel or the United States for implementing genocide and for other Crimes Against Humanity, is equated with terrorism.

Carelessly pinning the weaponized term, “terrorist,” on those who articulate legitimate criticism of Israel-US actions and policies, is like putting a bull’s eye on the back of innocent people. Even the well-intentioned crew members on the Gaza-bound Flotilla were accused by Israeli officials of being allies of Hamas with their own predisposition to terrorism.

Good luck Bari Weiss in your new job trying to make this kind of ugly transformation of America seem reasonable and justified. I have taken to comparing Bari Weiss to Maisoon Rice, my Palestinian friend and colleague living in London. So far this Maisoon has been the #1 guest on my series, Waging the Battle for Reality.

I intend to continue comparing the way Bari Weiss tries to interpret reality with Maisoon Rice’s conceptions of reality in the Middle East. Both journalists also keep close tabs on the Israeli and the Palestinian Diasporas.

Lets Compare the Journalistic Interpretations of Bari Weiss (above) and Maisoon Rice (below)

As documented by Glenn Greenwald, Bari Weiss came of age as a student at Columbia University where she gained prominence for a'“trying to vilify and ruin the careers of several Arab and Muslim professors due to their criticisms of Israel.” All of her targets were members of the Middle East Studies Department. Weiss announced the faculty members of this department were uniformly enamoured by the writings of Edward Said and especially his classic book on Orientalism.

Weiss’ campaign was designed to destroy “the careers of Arab professors by equating their criticisms of Israel with racism, anti-Semitism, and bullying, and its central demand was that those professors (some of whom lacked tenure) be disciplined for their transgressions.”

As Greenwald saw it in in 2018, when his essay was published in The Intercept, Weiss built her reputation on trying to suppress, stigmatize, and punish academic criticisms of Israel.” In other words, Weiss’s heavy commitment to Zionism as the key to building up her own career made her an enemy of academic freedom.

The ethos and viability of higher education is deeply bound up the operations and safeguarding of academic freedom. All institutions of higher learning worthy of the name must celebrate and engage with academic freedom. With his Zionist Lobby, with his buddy Netanyahu, and with the Club of Jewish billionaire donors to universities, Donald Trump is trying very hard with considerable success to outlaw academic freedom at American universities.

There have been many hundreds of episodes and, after 2023, thousands of episodes with a common theme, That theme involves the unrelenting efforts of the very well organized and well-funded Israel Lobby to destroy the careers of faculty members who criticize Israel, most often for its notorious maltreatment of native Palestinians. This pervasive pattern stigmatizes the activists of Zionism. The evidence is overwhelming that they are the most aggressive enemies of academic freedom and free speech.

Netanyahu is stunning example of a high official based solidly in the Transatlantic power structure, seeking to cancel academic freedom and free speech as necessary expedient to protect and advance. the imperatives of Israel and the Chosenites. Donald Trump is obviously backing Netanyahu in his effort to make the “US information sphere” the site of an eighth military site of conquest

Quite clearly the intertwined Netanyahu/Ellison clan have much to do with the meteoric rise of Bari Weiss who is being groomed for the job of becoming a top figure in re-engineered the wartime Zionist media empire. This media empire is already deeply embedded in the United States. This Zionist power clique also have a pivotal role in acquired control of TikTok, an extremely innovative Chinese platform with almost 2 billion users.

Free speech TikTok became an Internet platform that welcomed many perspectives on what is happening and going to happen in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian expression became especially popular and prolific, a development that caused the US-Israeli partners great anxiety. They easily persuaded Trump to put in place the ingredients that are resulting in the US appropriation of control over TikTok.

With this control comes control over the vast data base of TikTok, a very valuable asset that the Larry Ellison cartel will hold and no doubt exploit for financial gain and for the strategic advantage of Israel.

Part 3

Looking at The Free Press as an Israel-Friendly Source on the Obfuscated Lead Up to the Problematic Peace Proposal

Bari Weiss is of course a small fish compared to Netanyahu and Trump. However Weiss is 41. Netanyahu is 76 and Trump is 79. Consider that Weiss is being handed the keys not only to CBS, but also to a leading role in the immensely-powerful Zionist media cartel in the United States.

Politicians, including Trump and Netanyahu, depend on the media to make them popular and electable. Politicians who want to reach high office often engage in elaborate schemes of media manipulation as both Trump and Netanyahu have done in their own ways.

Bari Weiss is being entrusted as a keeper of a large gate that can be opened and closed by certain highly-placed individuals entrusted to decide who will govern the United States and its global sphere of influence in the future.

For the time being the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu constitutes one of the main topics of the Free Press.I want to conclude by looking at a Free Press essay published on September 16. The article is entitled “Why Trump Let Netanyahu Strike Hamas in Doha.”

To me this essay by Michael Doran presents an illuminating window into the kind of pro-Israel narrative we can expect in the future as Bari Weiss moves from her Substack platform to a lead role in remaking CBS to become even more Israel-friendly than it already is.

Doran focuses on the behind-the-scenes story of the Israeli missile attack of September 9 in Doha, the capital of Qatar on the Persian Gulf. The objective was to kill the remaining leadership of Hamas, some of whose members live under the protection and with the support of Emir Al Thani, Qatar’s ruler. To me this situation is an odd arrangement given that the government of Qatar is a mediator along with Egypt of the ceasefire negotiations accompanying the Gaza genocide.

Was Donald Trump aware of the Israeli plans to strike at Hamas in Qatar. Was he a party to the operation. Trump and many main stream media venues say no. The official story is that Trump was warned by the US War Department about the forthcoming attack. The warning came a very short time before the missiles were fired by the Israeli Air Force. Trump says he tried to warn the target of the attacks in Doha but it was too late.

In his own account of the September 9 episode, Trump observed,

“Eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

Wow!

Where Trump says No, Doran says Yes. The headline of his essay reads, “Yes Trump Let Netanyahu Strike Hamas in Gaza.” A lot rides on whether Trump did or did not know… whether he was directly or even indirectly involved.

Qatar is a close ally of the United States largely because Qatar is the home of Al Udeid, a massive military airport and the home of the US Central Command Headquarters in the region. At any given time about 5,000 Americans involved in this vital hub of the US military operations in the region, are living in Qatar

Qatar Supports Hamas While Concurrently Hosting the Most Strategic US Air Force Base in the Middle Easy

Given this aspect of Qatar-US relations, the indication that Trump may have been involved in the Israeli military attack figured importantly in the huge diplomatic fiasco that rippled though the Middle East countries including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and along the Persian Gulf. The attack set off a frenzy of interactions and declarations of outrage emanating from many Arab Sheiks, Emirs and presidents.

No doubt the episode was also closely scrutinized in Iran, Russia and China. Something fundamental to the uneasy equilibrium that passed for the status quo changed that day. On Sept 9 in Doha an event took place with important consequences for the balance of power in the region and in the larger world.

In a variety of ways the episode help set in motion the sequence of events that led up to the public emergence of the 20 Point Plan at the end of September. Is the negotiation of this Plan to become yet another theatre for the good cop, bad cop performances of Trump and Netanyahu?

Are we simply being led through a prepared script whose outcome is already known to some insiders? Is Trump going to stand his ground in refusing to accept his own subordinate position? Will he be moved to pull back from his own role in betraying US national interests and sovereignty in order to serve the interests of Israel First?

In his essay Doran promotes that concept that during the last two years Israel has achieved much that is advantageous to the United States. Doran writes,

“In just two yeas Israel has blunted Iran’s nuclear ambitions, hammered Hezbollah, neutered Hamas and weakened the Houthis— achievements many Americans view as enhancing their own security.”

This score card does not conform with my understanding. For one thing Hamas is far from “neutered.” Clearly both Trump and Netanyahu presently require some kind and sanction from Hamas, which is still operational on the ground.

It is something to behold that members of Hamas can be subject to murder attempts one day, asked to sign off on a deal the next day. Little by little the understanding is growing that the formulation of the 20 Point Plan had no input from Hamas or any other Palestinian organization. That is a huge liability and weakness in the credibility of the proposal.

No one has a bigger stake in the future of Gaza than Gazan Palestinians. The effort to exclude the Palestinians, including the members and supporters of Hamas, is indicative of the need for the existence of a Palestinian state. For starters, the implementation of such a national entity would end the absurd status of many native Palestinians as third-generation “refugees” in their own land.

The absurdity of refugee status for native Palestinians forms a big part of the explanation of how the open air prison of Gaza came to be.

As Doran sees it, “Trump is Israel’s ace, not Netanyahu any more.” Doran goes on in his effort to explain the big picture:

“Israel is America’s sword arm, Turkey is its restless partner, and Iran is the common enemy.”

Why should Iran be the “common enemy.” If the US government could extract itself from subordinating its national interest to the priorities of the Israel Lobby, the US government and US enterprises would find cooperative and capable partners in Iran. Why not do business rather than make war?

The Islamic Republic of Iran should be lauded, not condemned, for its consistent support of the Palestinian people and the network of protective polities surrounding them in the spirit of resistance to a horrible saga of radical settler colonialism. What we are seeing now is like the US Indian wars on steroids?

In 2019 Iran submitted to the UN’s Security Council a proposal for a UN-sponsored National Referendum on Palestinian self-determination in the Territory of Palestine. The government of Iran continues to advocate UN sponsorship of such a referendum encompassing the entire Palestinian people

Doran points to the importance of Trump right now in determining the future of both countries who have effectively merged into an Israel-US partnership. He writes,

Like Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger before him, Trump understands that Israeli military power elevates U.S. global status—and, by extension, his own. Only Trump can rein in Netanyahu. Those seeking to moderate the Jewish state must petition him. The public distance he strikes from Israel fools no one, nor does he intend it to. He is signalling, simultaneously, an acquiescence in Israel’s actions and a willingness to restrain Israel, provided doing so is made worth his while.

So Trump needs to be paid somehow to pull Israel and Netanyahu back from the abyss they have made for themselves?

I fail to see how the military power displayed in the genocidal assault on the most concentrated group of Palestinian people, has elevated the power and global status of either the United States or Israel. Quite the opposite is true. Nevertheless, Doran does present one possible way of understanding the Israel-USA, Netanyahu-Trump relationship on which much depends right now.

Doran discusses a basic dichotomy concerning how Hamas is organized. Doran writes,

“The Israelis perceive significant differences between Hamas in Gaza and Hamas in Doha. Gaza’s leaders—second- and third-tier figures elevated by the deaths of their commanders—show greater readiness for compromise than Doha’s leaders, some of whom are close to Iran.”

As I perceived it, the part of the Hamas leadership holed up in Gaza should represent the more steadfast element in the organization. Based in Gaza, Yayah Sinwar is the hard liner of all hard liners in history of Hamas. He is widely seen, even by many Israelis I suspect, as a resolute warrior for his people, as an honourable enemy. How can we be sure, however, if his image hasn’t been tampered with in the course of some sort of psychological operation with a nefarious objective?

The situation of Hamas leaders living in Doha in relative luxury creates conditions that, one might think, would be more subject to infiltration and skulduggery with external agents. Perhaps Doran had in mind with this comment, some kind of explanation to justify the Israeli decapitation attack on Sept. 9. In its military exploits in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza, the Israeli effort to kill the leaders of the resistance— to decapitate the movements they represent— has been a central elements of Israeli strategy.

Frankly I believe the public probably are being left in the dark about much or all of what really happened in Doha on September 9. The official narratives largely come from agencies of spies and spooks unaccustomed to telling the truth. Who really got killed or not? Who was there or not in the targeted place? What messages and warnings really got through or not? Who knew what when? Who acted and who is acting?

My sense is that the attack on Doha attributed to the Israelis, was probably an exotic high-tech operation that the lowly public is not supposed to know much or anything about. The whole episode might have been very different from what we have been led to believe.

Covering over what really happened would require theatrical performances, including from both Trump and Netanyahu. Was there an agenda to push events forward more quickly or to maintain cover for unseen players?

My sense is that in trying to fill in the spaces and revise the official narrative, Doran hads his own agenda in line with the role of The Free Press as an Israel propaganda venue.

Doran includes in his essay a description that anticipates the negotiation of the 20 Point Plan which Netanyahu is currently pretty much stonewalling. The closeness of Doran’s description published three weeks before the Plan became public, suggests that either the man is prophetic or that he has access to inside information. Doran writes,

“Netanyahu’s goal of eradicating Hamas enjoys stronger backing from Trump than many realize. Together with former British prime minister Tony Blair, Trump and Israel are working on a plan for an interim governing body, supported by regional powers under U.S. oversight, allowing Israel to withdraw militarily while preventing Hamas’s return. Israeli security services would retain “overarching rights,” including buffer zones along Gaza’s borders. Trump and Netanyahu hope to implement this plan soon, possibly within months.”

I don’t expect to see at The Free Press any serious reckoning with the issue of establishing a Palestinian state. Some governments and many politicians are supporting a Palestinian state possibly, I suspect, with a view to using this advocacy to veil their own own complicity in the genocide. This complicity can take many forms.

I certainly would not expect to see in The Free Press look at the issue of why the UN’s judiciary is effectively going along with maintaining the impunity for international crimes. This silence can be seen as complicity and as a major enabling factor in the continuing the litany of Crimes Against Humanity. Why is it that Benjamin Netanyahu is not yet in prison?

Appendix

Oct.3, 2025

