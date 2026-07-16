Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

A principled young academic jihadi man as suicide-attacker on the system...

I pray for the smoothest possible spiritual transition for his spirit and the spirits he severed from bodies, whether they re-incarnate or not.

"Interesting times..."

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
20hEdited

Despite the woke intolerance of divergent views so very prized in the contemporary academic gulag, I don't think leftist indoctrination nor events at the University of Lethbridge had anything much to do with Seth Hatfield or his decisions. Rather, like Marc Lépine, it has everything to do with "Psy-Ops" and "Manchurian Candidacy". Prove those insinuations? Good luck. But I find it curious to note, how pretty much all the perpetrators of these "mass shootings" over the past 50 years at least, seem to have been on anti-depressants, specifically SSRIs, and how it's impossible to find out anything about them, beyond the misleading snippets the lying whore media is graciously pleased to dribble out to us.

How is it Seth could be on the Dean's list, be a contender for graduate school... yet drive several days and several thousand miles on a lunatic's errand and no-one noticed he was batshit crazy and the need for immediate intervention was urgent? Same as Marc... 🤔

'Course the people telling us this garbage are the same people telling us Jesse Van Rootselaar was just a normal girl with growing pains and "her" murder spree was completely out of the blue, totally unanticipated.

Yeah. Right. https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/yet-another-false-flag-school-shooting

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