Tomorrow at 4 pm Mountain time I shall make an academic presentation at the University of Lethbridge, the first time I have spoken at the institution where this tenured full professor was ejected and declared to be a trespasser in 2016. Watch this space around 4 pm Mountain on Tuesday Feb 3 where finally I have an opening to tell my side of the story at the very institution that participated in the effort to criminalize my academic representation of Israel-Palestine antagonisms.

Here is a sneak preview of the opening paragraphs that introduce the essay I have prepared for a small audience at the U of L and also some Substack readers of “Looking Out at the World from Canada.”

As I stand on this academic turf in the midst of the University of Lethbridge, I remember back a decade, to 2016. Ten years ago years ago the President of the University of Lethbridge pulled me from my teaching in mid-term. I was yanked from the classroom and from my faculty position I had held at that time, for for 26 years. I was literally ejected from the campus with the warning that,

I would be trespassing if I stepped foot on the U of L campus again. I was suspended without pay and without any due process.

This was serious business. From the letters I received mostly from people I did not know, I noticed the episode was attracting the attention of attentive individuals here and there throughout the larger scope of the academic world. Now here I am, back at the U of L giving my first university presentation on territory that, for me, is hotly contested academic turf.

Much of this presentation, entitled “Universities and the Self-Delusions of Power,” deals with the the forbidden zones of analysis. Because of my insistence on looking behind the wizard’ veil, I was deplatformed and defamed. The forbidden zone of open inquiry has been branded essentially as the Unholy Trinity of study at many institutions of higher learning, including the U of L.

This triangle of condemnation has three names often used in conjunction. Those terms are

“Holocaust Denial,” “anti-semitism,” and “conspiracy theories.”

If any one of the terms in this trinity can be made by the thought police to adhere to a professional person in education or many other fields as well, the consequences can be draconian.

Devastating in it implications is this condition of professional life embodied in the government’s adoption of the Israel-First Lobby’s vague and ill-defined Trinity of forbidden zones not meant to be the subject of deep inquiry or open debate. This authoritarian propensity runs against the healthy exercise of free speech, open debate, and academic freedom.

I shall draw on my essay (to be published here in a few hours). In this essay I have given myself wide latitude to think and say what I contend needs to be said to help hold back the tsunami of censorship, and especially self-censorship. The momentum of the disinformation tsunami in society, including in parts of university curricula, is undeniably growing. Who is acting on the need to protect the academic store?