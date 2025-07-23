Grayzone is calling attention to the forthcoming getaway as the “Democrats” prepare to replace the failed Trump presidency. Grayzone’s brief report was a wake up call and a reminder for me of who is really running things.

Max Blumental’s reference to Barri Weiss as an agent of Israel will be of interest to our Substack colleagues, but especially to Bill Rice Jr.. Rice is emerging as a consistent analyst of Substack’s political favouritism, of which Weiss is a major beneficiary.

I see Grayzone’s short post as something of a breakthrough piece for the platform and for its director, Max Blumenthal. Thankfully the platform and its leader are gradually working their way out of controlled opposition status. I challenge Max to clarify how he sees the 9/11 debacle which continues to play an enormous role in creating the context for the crime spree of plutocrats overtaking the world.

A full guest list of the Allen and Co. gathering is below:

Big Tech

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap

Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard

Media and entertainment

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer of Warner Bros. Discovery

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN

Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Rupert Murdoch, former chairman of News Corp

Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of News Corp

Robert Thompson, CEO of News Corp

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix

Reed Hastings, chairman of Netflix

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast

Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions

Brian Grazer, film and television producer

Bryan Lourd, CEO of Creative Artists Agency

Michael Ovitz, co-founder of Creative Artists Agency

Ynon Keri, CEO of Mattel

Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association

Ravi Ahuja, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media

Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global

Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment

Casey Wasserman, CEO of Wasserman Media Group

Corporate media

Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg L.P.

Diane Sawyer, anchor for ABC News

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360

Erin Burnett, anchor of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront

Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist for The New York Times and co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box

Becky Quick, co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box

Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press promoted on Substack

Bret Baier, chief political anchor for FOX News

Evan Osnos, staff writer for The New Yorker

David Ignatius, columnist for The Washington Post

Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings

David Begnaud, contributor for CBS News

Bill Cowher, analyst for CBS Sports

Politics

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia

Wes Moore, governor of Maryland

Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader

Gina Raimondo, former commerce secretary

Other

Ivanka Trump

Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer

Ruth Rogers, owner of The River Café