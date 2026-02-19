A video discussion on Alberta independence helped me come up for air to avoid being strangled inside the contorted politics running throughout recent developments at our local university. In an event hosted by Shaun Newman, two fairly big names appeared in the social media talk circuit. Tom Luongo and Alex Krainer, shared their insights concerning Alberta’s contested future. Luongo sized up what he thinks lies ahead, indicating the prospect of Alberta independence will probably trigger upheavals approaching “Brexit times 10.”

As one of the most oil-rich jurisdictions in the world, Alberta is a prize that will not be gained or given up without significant clashes and power plays. The stakes are large concerning the geopolitical future of this geographic gem that was extracted from from Canada’s North West Territories in 1905. A similar transformation in 1905 made Saskatchewan into another junior province. Both jurisdictions were created in such a way that left the Dominion of Canada’s government as the proprietor of their natural resources. Its a complex story still making news in the present.

Krainer indicated he once served in a Croatian militia seeking independence from Serbian domination. Based on this experience, Krainer indicated that Albertans seeking independence will be subjected to various obstructions and dirty tricks that they probably can’t even picture at this stage.

From minute 26-31 Alex Krainer held forth on what he described as “the WEAPONIZATION of human rights and anti-racist rhetoric.” In a surprising twist of analysis, this former money manager and financial adviser cited examples from Mexico, Minnesota, and the United Arab Emirates to illustrate his arguments.

Krainer explained the organization and funding structures of what amounts to the construction of sophisticated systems of organized crime. By seeming to take the side of the angels, the objective of some of those deploying the language of human rights and anti-racism is to discredit, delegitimize and push back on the effectiveness of public government. The goal is to weaken public governance, or to displace it altogether.

The vacated space is meant to be taken up by corporatist operations often described by WEF-style con artists as “public-private partnerships.”

The deployment of a weaponized approach invoking the imagery of human rights and anti-racism in order to realize the opposite, was on bold display in the harrowing local event I experienced and then described in “A University’s Making of a Native Rights Mob”

I’ll resist going into the details once again here of what happened in an around the Atrium on Feb 4. That is well covered above. Let me reiterate, however, the predatory, adversarial character of the Native Rights Mob. This Mob was made up of a rainbow coalition of individuals, the clear majority of whom were not Aboriginal people by ancestry.

With the zealotry of converts the Mob spoke and acted as a unified group not given to debating issues among themselves. They did not engage in much critical thinking. The particular type of group-think they manifested was menacing and aimed at doing harm to those they perceived as the enemies of the group. With some very few exceptions, they seem to have been well indoctrinated to behave according to the ethos of “us,” the self-declared worthy people, against “them,” the unworthy Other.

The university administration that had instigated the event by issuing a provocative call-to-action email to a large group of students and specifically-selected faculty members, lost control of the fiasco they created. They had to call in the municipal police to provide protection for the four of us publicly labelled without explanation as “White Supremacists” by the person designated as the “protest leader,” Carley Iron Shirt.

Let me jump ahead to Feb. 13 to extend the narrative to include yet another ceremony in the Atrium. As declared by University of Lethbridge Vice-Provost, Leroy Little Bear, that ceremony was aimed a countering the “negativity” that he claims was brought to the campus on Feb 4 by Dr. Francis Widdowson. It was necessary to “neutralize” Dr. Widdowson stated Leroy, in an interview conducted after the “sweetgrass over coals” ceremony.

“Indigenous Studies at Iniskim/University of Lethbridge.”

The announcement of the sweetgrass ceremony is signed jointly by Dr, Jayas and Leroy Little Bear. The latter signs as Iakaisasskini (Low Horn) Vice-Provost, Iniskim Indigenous Relations. The former signs as U of L President Dr. Digvir Jayas. He describes himself as Ikkayiinninii (Fast Buffalo) President and Vice-Chancellor.

Seeing this joint announcement adds more circumstantial evidence pointing to the probable partnership responsible for the creation of the morning email of Feb 4. This is the email that declared the call-to-action rally aimed at silencing and spurning Dr. Frances Widdowson. Her treatment on Feb 4, 2026 was similar, yet far more aggressive and dangerous, than the spurning that took place two years ago.

Does this kind of collaboration between the Vice-Provost and Dr. Jayas not embody a conflict of interest for the University President, whose job it is, I should imagine, to maintain some degree of neutrality when it comes to making decisions like who is or is not a trespasser on campus, or who has the right of free speech and academic freedom and who can be deprived of that “right,” or who is or is not a legitimate member of the “University community.”

Why were my wife and me persecuted widely and harshly on Feb 4 to the extent that the U of L security unit determined that we required added police protection? I believe the police protection arrived after my personal academic papers were vandalized by the raunchy behaviour of the undisciplined student Mob. Why was there seemingly no respect for my status as an Emeritus Professor, particularly at the event I sponsored and hosted on Feb 3 and at the event Frances tried to mount on Feb 4?

How was it that Indigenous Studies students seemed so consistently ignorant of even the recent history of their home discipline and department? No one I encountered in the flood of gutter talk allegations and orders to “Go Home,” seemed even vaguely aware of the 12 successful years I spent within the Native American Studies Department in the Faculty of Arts and Science? How is that the students seemed so poorly read even when it came the local literary history of their core area of study?

Why does the University of Lethbridge consistently sweep so much of its own sometimes awkward and unflattering history under the carpet? I have seen a reference to Dr. Jayas as an Emeritus Professor at the University of Manitoba. Would the University of Manitoba act towards Dr. Jayas in the same fashion as his administration at the U of L has treated me in Feb 3 and Feb 4?

The joint statement refers to an institution named “Iniskim/University of Lethbridge” and to “Indigenous Studies at Iniskim/University of Lethbridge.” Does this turn of phrase imply that the University of Lethbridge is about to be renamed? If this is the case, what level of consultation has taken place with the community?

Dr. Widdowson has taken part in some difficult discussions in communities whose names have been changed to downgrade settler groups in order to highlight Aboriginal groups. If such an initiative is underway at the University of Lethbridge, it should not be suddenly sprung upon the community as a fait accompli.

Is the Vice-Provost about to become Provost?

In the discussion of “the sacred sweetgrass over coals ceremony,” in the Atrium, the presiding Elder, Dr. Frances First Charger, declares, “Nothing will throw us off course, nothing will shake us, nothing will make us stumble, nothing will make us move out of the way.” This kind of language is s strong statement of orthodox religious conviction among a group of initiates in one of the societies within the Blackfoot Confederacy and the Siksikaitapi Community.

The strong articulation given this statement, however, does not seem appropriate to an academic unit in a University. It does not seem consistent with the ideals of free expression and open debate. These imperatives must take priority over declarations of solidarity, unanimity and community of purpose. Moreover, this statement is certainly inconsistent with the kind of open-minded tolerance and flexibility required of a University President who must consistently make way for ideas, perspectives, and interpretations, with which he or she may agree or may not agree.

Imagine the situation being created for Native people or students in Indigenous Studies who do not share the spiritual convictions of Dr. First Charger, Dr. Jayas or Leroy. In my view the U of L President, now in his position for more than 2 years, is walking on thin ice that is beginning to cave in.

Canada, British Columbia and the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People : The Role of the of the University of Lethbridge in This History

On reflection I found a striking example of the weaponization of the polemics of human rights and anti-racism in my own experience of working within the Department of Native American Studies from 1990 to 2002. A example took the form of a major project developed by a member of our NAS Department during the period when Leroy was intermittently Chair amidst his periodic stints of retirement and semi-retirement.

Our NAS member from that era worked as a key technician at the UN in drafting the text of what became the United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Especially in British Columbia but also throughout the rest of Canada, UNDRIP has taken on menacing connotations as an instrument that can be deployed in extinguishing the land title of private property owners.

In 2007 UNDRIP was adopted by a majority of votes in the UN General Assembly. At first Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, all voted against UNDRIP but these governments eventually ratified the sweeping terms of the UN resolution.

Without much study or debate, UNDRIP was incorporated into the Laws of British Columbia in 2019 and into the Laws of Canada in 2021. Much like the “distinct society” provision of the Meech Lake accord, the domestic embrace of UNDRIP brought about this integration of UN law with domestic law. The Canada and BC reiterations of UNDRIP called on the judiciary to interpret a wide array of enactments with the wording of the UN Resolution in mind.

A recent court ruling in 2025 in British Columbia drew on UNDRIP to negate private property ownership in the face of a competing claim by a Cowichan group in the Greater Vancouver area. That same NDP provincial government that, without proper study, consultation, or legal analysis, incorporated UNDRIP into the domestic laws of BC, is currently appealing the court’s ruling. David Eby’s provincial government bears much of the responsibility for incorporating the wording of UNDRIP into the property law covering all of BC.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/b-c-to-appeal-landmark-aboriginal-title-ruling-over-fraser-river-land-in-metro-vancouver-1.7606413

In 2024 the BC government pulled on UNDRIP as the key to defining Indian title in the legendary island domain of Haida Gwaii, also known as the Queen Charlotte Islands. Queen’s University Law Professor Bruce Pardy has explained key aspects of the 2024 agreement in a post entitled “Haida Gwaii: The Soft Tyranny of Legal Incoherence.” In an excerpt he writes:

About half the people who live on Haida Gwaii are not “Haida.” They will have no say over how the Haida Council will exercise its powers of Aboriginal title.

The private property guarantee is hollow. Private land ownership is incompatible with Aboriginal title.

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). UNDRIP says that Indigenous people have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.

British Columbia and Canada have passed statutes incorporating UNDRIP into their laws. The Haida Gwaii Agreements shift land and political power into Aboriginal hands. More of the same is on the way.

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/haida-gwaii-soft-tyranny-legal-incoherence

As I used to see it, it might be theoretically possible to create some sort of balance between the law of private property and Aboriginal title, but only with the aid of public education far beyond the capacities of our current system. As it now stands, Canadians are right to regard our governments’ adoption of UNDRIP with dismay and deep suspicion.

As I understand it, one of the main technicians who worked on drafting the text of UNDRIP joined the U of L Department of Native American Studies shortly after I was hired in 1989 to begin work on Jan 1, 1990. A main author of the original UNDRIP text is Russell Barsh, a Harvard-trained lawyer initially from Brooklyn.

I first met Russell when I was working in the Native Studies Department at Laurentian University in Sudbury. In the mid to late 1980s, Russell was deeply involved in trying to get the Indian chiefs’ organization in Ontario to eschew the domestic process of first ministers meetings to define the post-patriation affirmation of Aboriginal and treaty rights (Section 35, Constitution Act, 1982).

Russell’s objective was to persuade the chiefs that Aboriginal people would be served better by taking their issues to the international structures of the United Nations. Naturally Russell would become their lead lawyer if the chiefs had adopted his advice, which in those days seemed to me basically thoughtful and sound. I see things differently now.

During all the years when I would chat with Russell regularly, he emphasized his deep veneration of the UN. Again, I once thought well of the UN. That is no longer the case, however, especially after I witnessed the travesty of the World Health Organization’s mishandling of the manufactured Covid crisis. For a time the WTO basically embodied the private interests of its main funder, Bill Gates, an Epstein associate who has not yet gone to jail for a long list of crimes.

Russell was frequently travelling between New York and Geneva, although he never had much to say to me about what he was doing there. For a time I thought well of this individual but I no longer have a good opinion of Russell and his work at the United Nations where he concentrates, last I checked, on intellectual property rights.

UNDRIP, Antifa, and the Native Rights Mob at the University of Lethbridge

My reflections on the relevance of Alex Krainer’s observations are affecting how I am coming to think about the outrageous behaviour of the Native Rights Mob throughout the course of Feb 4 from around 11 am to about 6:30 pm. I sometimes picture this group as possible agents in a process of enforcing aspects of UNDRIP in dispossessing private property owners in Canada.

While such speculation might seem wild and excessive at first, I do have the perspective the comes from my understanding of the important role of the U of L’s Native American Studies Dept. in the formulation of UNDRIP. Where might those in government or corporations look in order to hire officials with the right combination of interpretations and attitudes to enforce UNDRIP by going through the process of “legally” dispossessing private property owners?

I could easily picture the doctrinaire preoccupations of the Mob I witnessed in action on Feb 4 as well tailored to what would be required to enforce to most radical interpretation of the UN Law now integrated into the domestic legislation of Canada and BC.

Without going into details, I believe I have ample cause to suspect that the left/radical organization, Antifa, had infiltrated the Native Rights Mob that surrounded the four of us later in the afternoon of Feb 4.

For these and many other reasons, I strongly advocate that the UCP government of Premier Daniel Smith must investigate the Feb 4 fiasco. As far as I know the Minister of Advanced Education, Myles McDougall, has so far not made any move even to look into such a blatant violation of the Chicago Principles. Such a look might form the opening step of the much-needed investigation. The Chicago Principles were adopted in recent times by the UCP government in Alberta as a protection for free speech at post-secondary institutions.