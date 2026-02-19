Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monika Schaefer's avatar
Monika Schaefer
14h

This is a jaw-dropping article. Thank you, Tony, for bearing witness and documenting all this, not to mention your very important part in this epic struggle we find ourselves in.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony James Hall
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
17h

Thank You, Professor. Tom Luongo styles himself as an intellectual pirate with a cigar, but susses-out grand power-play strategies of our financial-elite "owners" pretty well.

Alex Krainer is actually wise, and I almost never say that....

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture