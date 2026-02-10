Excerpt from “The Day We Drummed Out Hate”

4 Feb. 2026, University of Lethbridge

10 February, 2026

Dr Digvir S. Jayas,

President and Vice-Chancellor

University of Lethbridge

President@uleth.ca

cc Shahin Mehdizadeh,

Chief of Police,

Lethbridge Police

inquiries@lethbridgepolice.ca

Dr. Dr. Jayas;

I think many of us outside the inner circle currently dominating the University of Lethbridge have good cause to acknowledge and thank the Lethbridge Police Force headed up by Chief of Police, Shahin Mehdizadeh. A large contingent of the Lethbridge municipal police were called onto campus on Feb 4. This call out to the Lethbridge Police Services was triggered because the Campus Safety and Security unit proved unprepared for the a very serious crisis that went far beyond their capacities to cope.

The University’s internal safety and security unit did not have the staff or sufficient expertise to protect some members of the University community from the concerted aggressions stirred up by a boisterous demonstration whose large size and aggressive disposition was sparked by email’s content. The authorship, genesis, and dissemination of this email have yet to be properly explained.

The mass distribution of the surprise email to students and apparently to some select teaching staff, triggered a sequence of events centred in the Atrium. The incitement of overzealous aggression within a significant part of the student body was in this instance suppressed. But this suppression was only possible through a vigorous and prolonged intervention by external police.

The potential was large for even more serious outcomes than those that did occur. A deeper investigation of what really happened needs to take place. The process should start with at least some preliminary investigation and acknowlegment from the Alberta government.

So far it seems that the UCP government has held back from addressing the serious implications of what has happened at the University of Lethbridge. The dramatic breakdown in public order signals the existence of a severe problem already plaguing the compromised quality of post-secondary education in Alberta province. I am far from alone in that assessment.

By calling in external police to get themselves out of a serious jam, some members of the University administration have helped clarify their own behind-the-scenes role in creating a menacing crisis they could not handle internally. So it has become necessary to call for the intervention of the government that helped put in place some of the ingredients that openly exploded in the Feb 4 fiasco. The events of Feb 4 were not simply business as usual.

The demonstration in the Atrium was mounted with the goal of stopping an informal presentation around lunch time. I was prepared to participate in that informal event if it had gotten off the ground. But it did not. I was fine with either option. But I did not anticipate the extreme and radical nature of what would happen next.

The scale and intensity of the Administration-ordered demonstration was in my view directed at controlling who can or cannot talk in the most public space at the University of Lethbridge. The email-triggered demonstration quicly mushroomed to the point where some people were being menaced and threatened to an extent that the Campus safety and security division were unable to contain.

Protection from the wrath of an emergent student mob was pointed aggressively at four individuals. The four included me and my wife, Helena Guenther. The prime target was Dr. Frances Widdowson. She was accompanied by her husband and co-author, Albert.

What follows is my commentary on the menacing episode, Dr. Jayas. As I shall explain in detail, I hold you largely responsible for approving of what predictably became a censorious escapade. This outburst might have reached far more tragic extremes if the Lethbridge Police were not able to intervene to restore a modicum of order to a fast-deteriorating Mob scene. The pictures and poem excerpt above help to give a tiny glimpse into the ugliness of an event unlike anything I have ever witnessed at any university campus.

I began working as Associate Professor of the Department of Native American Studies in 1990. I retired from the school in 2018 when I acquired the new title of Emeritus Professor at the University of Lethbridge. As a long-serving member of the University of Lethbridge faculty, I am offering up this Open Letter addressed to you and to the wider community of which we are both part.

It seems to me, Dr. Jayas, that by having to call in external police to set matters straight on campus, you are faltering in your duties. From my perspective you seem to have been lured into a web of political ensnarements that have are causing you considerable professional damage. The larger effects are spilling over to inflict. The effects have already inflicted unacceptable amounts of danger on many people in the so-called university community. The is no guarantee that the aroused dangers are over.

I have to say that you and/or the people around you, sought to manipulate the presence and power of the police intervention on campus to advance a self-serving political agenda that has nothing to do with the crucial details of law enforcement. In my view there is much yet to be done to address and remedy the Police-University relationship as well as the internal mechanisms of our school to make sure such an unseemly outcome as that displayed on Feb 4, never occurs again.

An Eye-Witness Account of the Perilous Events That Made the Feb 4 Flaring of Student Aggression a Reason for Large-Scale Police Intervention

You probably will be aware of an email sent out on Wednesday Feb. 4 in mid-morning by some unnamed group or individual who claimed to represent the University of Lethbridge as a whole. I assume you would have had to approve the content and distribution of such a consequential email. Did you delegate someone else to take charge of the whole matter?

I became aware of the email shortly after 11 am on Feb. 4, 2026 I learned of the email after dozens of students and a small number of professors suddenly showed up in the U of L’s most public inside space, widely described as the Atrium.

I was in the Atrium just after 11 when dozens of new arrivals began milling about as if they were expecting some sort of confrontational spectacle like the ones many of us have being seeing lately, telecasted and webcasted from various universities. The images show confrontations focused on the relationship between Native peoples and topics like genocide, Indian residential schools, and alleged mass graves.

Very often the camera focuses on Dr. Frances Widdowson. Dr. Widdowson has emerged in Canada as one of the only voices consistently presenting a critique of the of institutions of higher education who she accuses of systematically violating their academic missions. Many agree with her as illustrated by the major award she has received from the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Twice now in 2023 and just days ago, Dr. Frances has been ejected from the University of Lethbridge on basis of assertions that she is a morally reprehensible “residential school denier.” Dr. Widdowson has joined with former U of L student, Jonah Pickle, and the perennial U of L controversialist, Dr. Paul Vimititz, to sue the U of L for its violation of her Charter Rights. The group is being represented by a team of lawyers associated with the JCCF.

From what I can see the Lethbridge community is not being properly informed by the town’s blinkered captive media of what is currently at stake in this new case. This new case extends troubling patterns of conduct within the U of L’s administration and within some elements of the professoriate. The result is that, in some important circles, our local University is coming to be seen as increasingly doctrinaire and parochial.

The U of L is coming to be viewed as something of a serial violator of government policies, including the free speech priorities articulated in the Chicago Principles. The Alberta government formally adopted the Chicago Principles to counter the well-founded impression in parts of the province that Universities were being used as political tools devoted to advancing the interests largely associated with the enforcement of authoritarian political correctness.

The full text of the email is now Exhibit A in the evidence of the unusual and unaccountable process that was instrumental in the genesis of the Feb 4 even. I was first shown the email call-to-action when I talked to students say about 11:15 gathering along the stairway landing with a full view of the Atrium expanse.

The giddy demeanour of this group caused me to envisage the students in the stairway landing as spectators anticipating a clash of Gladiators in the Roman Colosseum. When I asked why they were there, one student pulled out his cell phone to explain the background. He showed me the unsigned digital document that probably came from your office, President Jayas. I think that you would have had to approve of it, that is if you didn’t write it yourself with the help and advice of your University and personal lawyers. The email itself shall be cited below.

Who Is Responsible For the Inflammatory Email That Triggered and Empowered the Native Rights Mob at The University of Lethbridge?

It is my considered opinion this email was the main spark that caused the springing into action of what became effectively a crude and frankly sadistic Native Rights Mob. The are growing masses of evidence to support this interpretation including what I am about to describe at some length in the paragraphs below.

The Mob gradually emerged from the quickly-assembled group that already was up and running well before noon. Many of their members were initially in good spirits partly generated by the exuberance of a very talented singer, hand drummer and dancer who initiated the trajectory of dramatic developments that would unfold during the hours ahead.

If you, Dr. Jayas, had refrained from ordering the dissemination of the call-to-action email, the events of Feb 4 at the U of L would have been completely different. If the University administration had not called for the mass mobilization of the “University Community,” the long list of divisive, dangerous, defamatory and outright criminal actions would not have happened.

It can’t be emphasized enough that in the final analysis, you are responsible for unleashing on 4 Feb, 2026 the well-chronicled viciousness of the University of Lethbridge’s unleashed student demonstrators. If you are not responsible for the content of the inflammatory email, then who is?

Once your administration set the debacle in motion, you had the personal option of presenting yourself in the Atrium before events began slumping badly southwards. Surely it would have not been that hard for you to intervene and say a few wise words directly to the students. You were in the best position to have defused the mounting chaotic disorder. But you apparently chose not to do so. Why?

Many in the University of Lethbridge community apparently received the email, but it also seems that some did not. Is that true? Who was or was not sent the email? What was the basis of the distinctions between those who were sent it and those who were not?

In my opinion the the email constitutes Exhibit A in the case that requires proper investigation by the Alberta government in a transparent process. The email was a main device for triggering what became the mob-like behaviour that took hold of a large part of the group of students that gathered in the Atrium as well as along the length of the sixth floor. In later hours the event included student hunts for supposed racist bigots— Frances’ husband Albert and my wife Helena—- on the grounds outside the University Hall building.

The student posses outside offered up the usual rounds of threats, defamations and obscene language that became the Mob’s main motif of behaviour developed throughout the duration between late morning onto the early nightfall on 4 Feb.

The email apparently caused a few professors giving classes during the morning of Feb 4 to tell their students to gather in the Atrium. Shortly after 11, I watched the first student approach Dr. Widdowson. This students explained part of what he had been told in class about the supposedly reprehensible Dr. Frances Widdowson.

He indicated that his prof condemned her as an integral part of his explanation of email’s purpose and spirit. A large part of the staff and students seemed to see the email as an order emanating from the U of L’s head office.

Can I assume that at least some of the professor group that mobilized before the similar debacle aimed at spurning and silencing Frances in February of 2023, was once again involved to help foment and radicalize the Feb. 4 event?

Helena and I were at the 2023 spurning event. That is where I first met Frances and her husband, mentor, and co-author, Albert. Late in the afternoon of Feb 4, I watched Albert get shoved aside by a female member of the mob and then, after some deliberation, Albert pushed back on his assailant.

That exchange of shoves that I saw took place during the period when Frances and I and our spouses— call us the mob-targeted four —-were surrounded by a circle of nine police officers assigned to protect us from the menacing gang that your office called into action with the email. I noticed when Albert was close to me he had a new small cut on his forehead.

A common denominator of the Feb 2023 and Feb 2026 events was the perception which your email helped reinforce, that Frances is unworthy of being listened to with an open mind. It is made to seem that there is no point even exchanging ideas and interpretations with her… that she is simply too hateful and irrational.

Such harsh judgment consistently heaped on Frances is in my view manifestly unfair. That condescending judgment directed at her was expanded to include three other people in the mob-targeted four. As already indicated I was one of them. So was Helena. For about three hours hours we were at the centre of a police circle rightfully considered necessary to guard us against outright assault from the indignant mob members. Even at this point its hard to believe that a group of undergraduate, most of them non-natives, they could be so unashamedly hostile and vicious.

And boy, were they indignant. They were inappropriately self-congratulatory for their enthusiasm in banging drums, chanting slurs, swearing profusely, shouting litanies of hate-filled insults, and demonstrating time and again that they often were operating on unsupported assumptions not backed up by serious homework. Did the students think they were going to get higher marks from their profs by wallowing in superficial rhetoric rather than engaging in well-informed academic discourse?

This group-think response to the four objects of derision was undifferentiated condemnation. The generalizing utterances from our gutter talk accusers, was to shape us in their fervid imaginations as clones of Frances, or at least as clone of how their teachers taught them to envisage Frances.

The set of responses illuminate something akin to racist thinking. Crude racism involves the perception that the supposed negative attributes of one person can be generalized to explain the supposedly shared characteristics of targeted collectivities. What is considered true of one individual is extrapolated to apply to all members of the imagined larger group.

The mob members all seemed to assume that all four of us, two of whom reside in Lethbridge, were all subject to the same patterns of understanding and interpretation thought to animate Frances. These days Frances is being widely characterized in the media and at woke universities, as Canada’s most iconographic “residential school denier.”

In my mind the excesses of the Student Mob formed a text book example of the lack of discipline that should be imparted by academic staff and backed up by the administrative apparatus of the University. The negligence in this regard is striking. Two times now at the U of L, Frances has been made the iconic demon to be symbolically exorcised in events that have put student soldiers front and centre in the project of publicizing their teachers’ preoccupations, grant proposals, biase and such.

The label of a “residential school denier” is far from precise and scholarly. In fact the term itself is rightly the subject in some learned circles of caricature and ridicule. The term is sometimes the hallmark of low-level analysis disguised as academic rigour. Often “Residential School Denier” is used as a slogan to cover over the ignorance and shallowness by those that have not taken the time to deeply investigate the complexities of nuances of the most iconographic episode of harmful Indian education.

The marriage of church and state in the operation of the Indian boarding schools often created horrific conditions for the students. The scars and wounds from that horror would prove to be intergenerational. The persist to this day. But not all the clergymen and clerywomen, teachers and support staff were monsters. In fact some on the education delivery side were decent and conscientious people trying to do a good job in terms of the common understanding of non-Indians in earlier times. It is almost always problematic to paint whole groups with the same generalizing brush.

Moreover, some residential school survivors remain insistent that they had good educational experiences in the schools, experiences that taught them things that served them well in later life. These Indian perspectives form a legitimate part of the record and should be not be lightly dismissed. These perspectives should not be drowned out by the sweeping generalizations.

The odious term is an obvious play on the phrase, “Holocaust Denier,” itself a vague but potent smear term sometimes deployed with malicious intent to push aside a truth tellers when getting over the mark. The denier label is apparently still being used at the U of L to explain everything about Dr. Frances Widdowson, ignoring all her complexity as a human being and as a scholar with a wide array of research topics accompanied by a decent list of publications.

One book-length publication includes a McGill-Queen’s University Press text about some of what Frances and Albert, her co-author and husband, as the internal corruptions of the “Aboriginal Industry.”

Albert seems to have been slightly roughed up during the period of the Feb 4 event. In recent years it seems to me that the University of Lethbridge itself could be accused moving from the high ground of Native American Studies towards an increasing integration into some of the more dubious facets of the burgeoning Aboriginal Industry.

Mass Graves?

Beginning in 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploited for his own political gain some of the false claims made in extravagant assertions about alleged complexes of mass graves on the sites of former Indian residential schools. Trudeau used the assertion to further grease his patronage collaboration with his political cronies, including media hacks and some of the Indian politicians active in the Liberal Party of Canada.

Through his ill-informed jump into the mass graves discourse, Trudeau was able to inject another surge of patronage dollars into the most corrupt branches of the Aboriginal Industry. As Frances and Albert and many other skeptics see it, the well-funded Aboriginal Industry does not serve well most average Native people in the communities where they live. The poor and working class Native people are often exploited to enrich the already rich and power Industry operatives. These Aboriginal Industry operatives include some wealthy Aboriginal politicians, administrators and consultants.

Frances has been deeply invested in exposing the mass graves scam even as she acknowledges that some terrible things did occur in the schools. She has told me that she acknowledges that some can reject the mass grave mythology even as they continue to characterize the activities of some Indian residential schools as sometimes genocidal according to the terms of the UN’s Genocide Convention.

I was prepared to talk about such an interpretation if the informal presentation Frances had had mind for 11 am in the Atrium on Feb 4, had happened. It seemed to me maybe 50/50 if she could get anything up and running. I was OK with either outcome. But I wasn’t prepared for the Atrium being taken over as the site of such an aggressive and large-scale event.

While the Feb 2026 event was small in scale compared with Feb 2023, the recent 2026 episode was much more dangerously aggressive and unpredictable on the students side. The students seemed to feel few constraints when surrounded by their suppose like-minded peers.

The main order of the day at the U of L was unrestrained group declarations of self-righteous indignation. Most of those that took part in this ritual were non-Aboriginals which could have been perfectly fine if the new converts were not so fast on the draw with their shoot-from-the-hip verbal assaults pointed indiscriminately at invented enemies.

It seemed to me that of the hundreds of individuals that placed on the predatory side while they thought they were doing the opposite. In doing so they essentially made fools of themselves in ways that are so dramatic and well documented that it will not look good on them in the future.

The noticeable paucity of internal disagreement and thoughtful discussion among themselves is revealing. There was little evidence I could see of independent thinking reflected in effective debating of good questions. The cult-like conformity was striking. Ironically, the lynch mob was animated by hate-filled notions pushed forward in the name of countering hatred.

At times the event verged on the edges of being a full-scale riot, not a metaphoric one but an actual one. It seems that, without the presence of a large contingent of municipal police, there were no real checks within the internal U of L system to limit and contain the Mob’s graphic displays of hatred towards those assumed without evidence to be extreme racists. The messages of condemnation were written on dozens of notes passed our way under the legs of the policemen assigned to protect the mob-menaced four.

Some of the police officers and one U of L security guard were obviously not happy to be placed in the formation they were ordered to construct. Basically, however, the police presence probably saved the day in a situation that could easily have resulted in some major tragedies beyond the negative effects on the reputation of the educational institution to which I have devoted some of the best years of my life since 1990.

I despair for the direction taken by the current custodians of the University of Lethbridge where I bear the honour and responsibility of being Emeritus Professor. My aim now is to take on the responsibilities to live up to the importance of the title I have been granted.

How to Start Restoring the University of Lethbridge’s Tarnished Reputation

The huge base drum, the cymbals, the massive chimes and many brass instruments including trumpets and trombones were, I believe, taken by students from the storage areas of the nearby Music Department. From my perspective these Music Department instruments (??) were seized and weaponized with the object of doing harm. The instrumentalized chaos of weaponized noise makers combined with dozens of cases of simultaneous student screaming, much of it hysterical.

Most of the Mob members, it seemed to me, were very conversant in perpetual swearing on an industrial scale. Their words were often accompanied and illustrated with displays of middle fingers to dramatize what they thought should happen to us. In reflecting on the words and actions of some of them, I suspect that the presence of the notorious group antifa, may have been woven into the proceedings. I think the police should definitely investigate whether or not this major organization is operating at the University of Lethbridge where antifa-style tactics seem to have burgeoned of late.

Let me be clear, however. The role of antifa in this mob operation has not been proven. Its only a suspicion at this stage in an event requiring further investigation by the police certainly and also by the Alberta Minister of Advanced Education, Myles McDougall. I would be surprised if the U of L’s internal adminstrators are not already engaged in secret investigations to evade trouble for them in the future. What we need quickly, however, is the beginning of a probbing and transparent investigation that should come from the provincial government.

A credible and and transparent government investigation would have to go into what transpired on the side of the municipal police, on the side of the Jayas administration, and on the side of the students as well as their most deeply-involved professors. The undertaking of proper investigations would provide the makings of a remedy to help restore the University of Lethbridge’s tarnished reputation.

Some of the horns were put through the legs of the police officers surrounding us for hours. I don’t think its an exaggeration to say that on the side of some of the students one object was to damage our ears. I have heard about, but not seen myself, some statement that an object was to make our ears “bleed.” The mean streak running through what I would have to say was the majority of student mobsters, was something large and really discouraging to behold. Antifa?

At aged 76 Helena is already very hard of hearing. I am about to turn 75. I am not sure how old Albert is but he seems to me he’s near our age. Somewhere in her 50s, Frances is by far the youngest of us. She is definitely in her academic prime.

At the height of the mob’s predation in the late afternoon, the students stripped away our the table where we had kept much of our stuff since Helena and I entered first entered the almost empty Atrium. The chairs where we sat in the expectation that I was about to take part in Frances’ envisaged event, were later in the day removed from us by the students, one by one.

The student got us down to one chair for the four of us once encircled by the primary police line. At one point I began sitting on the floor where one especially aggressive horn player concentrated hard on injuring my ears with the screaming horn put inches away from my ear drums.

In rhythm with the drum, cymbals and chimes, many assertive chants of the entire group filled the air, “Get the Fuck Out,” was repeated heartily by the entire group dozens of times. Another message instructed Frances, “Rot in Hell Cunt.” We were instructed again and again to “Go Home.” From my perspective I was home no matter how hostile the reception on Feb 4.

All the hoots and noise making and middle finger communication underlined for me the near total lack of thoughtful and considered articulation in the overwhelming loud and disorderly predatory environment of the kind that should have no place at a University worthy of the name.

Rarely did students try to make music with the instruments that I assume were taken from the collection of Music Department. Rather erratic and menacingly loud is what we got. Except for the exceptional adept hand drumming and singing of the first performer, I saw very little rational discussion about anything, let alone academic subjects. Grunts, hoots, and obscene finger gestures illustrated a telling failure of human articulation in this degraded setting at the heart of a major Alberta university. The cacophony of random noises unaccompanied by thoughtful discussion and open debate I now see as reflective of the dire conditions at the woke/DEI-afflicted University of Lethbridge.

Interpreting the Background, the Content, and the Implications of the Email Text

Here is the text of the email

“The University has just become aware through a social media post that a controversial figure is planning to engage our campus community in a public space at our Lethbridge campus. This individual has recently created significant disruptions at other Canadian universities.

Campus security is implementing measures to assure the safety of all involved. The university expects all community members to engage respectfully and lawfully. Safety and wellbeing on campus remain our top priorities.

The views of this individual are upsetting and disrespectful to many members of the university community. At the same time, universities are places where thorough and evidence-based examination and critique of controversial ideas take place.”

Why would you, Dr. Jayas, so carelessly put on Dr. Frances Widdowson the blanket generalization that she must be the prime culprit in all those publicized episodes we see on the Internet. What evidence do you have that when you or your people write, “This individual has recently created significant disruptions at other Canadian universities” ?

Speaking one’s mind rationally and thoughtfully at public events is far different than creating unnecessary and unacceptable “disruptions.” Why have you not tried to explain yourself? As the U of L President, you are currently the prime suspect who now seems most responsible for encouraging the major “disruption” to the entire U of L campus on Feb 4.

Maybe you have some reasonable explanation of what you did do and didn’t do. But so far it seems your intent is to leave us in the dark with the hope that maybe the controversy will just blow over in a few days. Now doubt you can count on the help of the vacuous, puppeteering of the local community news venues likes of the Lethbridge Herald and Global News. The managers of these media operations and other local media venues will, in all probability, help you to keep you out of public eye on this matter.

Have you locked yourself in your office after leaving the municipal police to deal with the mess that, it seems, you had the primary role in creating. However it happened, right now you bear the main responsibility for the debacle. Some of us are waiting for you to step up to the plate and tell us where you fit into what happened causing the disruptions that continue to unfold.

From my perspective your nemesis, Dr. Widdowson, has been performing the role in many parts country of a much-needed adult in one of the most contested branches of contemporary academia in Canada. She has already received a major award from her contributions from an important Alberta-based organization, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

That award signifies that in the eyes of many, including some with prominent appointments in the Alberta government, the University of Lethbridge is already widely perceived as a leading enemy of “constitutional freedom.” Many have long since viewed the U of L as a proxy of the local, provincial and national NDP.

The U of L needs to transcend its history of miring itself in partisan politics and rise to the level of an internationally-respected institution known as a haven, rather than a wrecking ball, for academic freedom and evidence-based open debate even on the world’s most contested issues.

The perpetually harassed career of Dr. Frances Widdowson stands for some as a prominent symbol of the perception that something is rotten in so-called higher education. In my view she has been stepping into events where the imperatives of politically correct wokeness are treated, by and large, as the pre-eminent value to be advanced, revered and protected. The patience for that kind of crippling bias is beginning to run out. The politicized University of Lethbridge has been institutionally walking more and more on increasingly thin ice lately.

As I see it, cowardly administrators earning enormous pay checks and perks, tend to go along with the richest and most empowered lobbies. Some of these lobbies can rally overzealous student soldiers like those composing the Feb 4 mob that by now should have faced some forms of genuine academic discipline.

I see little genuine discipline on display in the rainbow collection of the many U of L students who rallied in the cause of shutting down discussion on Feb 4 on several controversial subjects that can and should be argued from a variety of perspectives.

What exactly did Frances do that is so wrong it caused you, Dr Jayas, to seemingly authorize such a radical course for the University…..by administering out of your own Office what became an unruly Native Rights Mob.

To me there is an encoded message in the statement that “Campus security is implementing measures to assure the safety of all involved.” The above can be interpreted through a variety of lenses. One is that the encoded message, signals that the university administration orbiting around you has the backs of mobilized students and their profs.

From this it follows that no one will face charges and accountability even if they go over the line between legal and illegal behaviour. That line was crossed many times by many members of the Student Mob whose actions implicate the profs and instructors that taught them and advise them. Im sure that understanding is shared by some of the law enforcement officials present at the Feb 4 demonstration that got dramatically out of hand.

Then comes in the email the platitudinous statement, “The university expects all community members to engage respectfully and lawfully. Safety and wellbeing on campus remain our top priorities.” Engage? Engage? How? Respect? Not really. Safety for all? C’mon.

Given what has happened, the vapidness of this statement is now quite obvious. Its insulting in fact. By coming up with a hugely significant email where you leave out your own name out of it altogether, the question is begged, who of can or cannot speak on behalf of “the University”? Who can speak to what issues and under what circumstances?

Especially from a position of anonymity, the U of L President does not have a blank slate to order university staff and students into activist engagement. The U of L’s President is not granted the powers of an all-purpose dictator.

I had a substantial discussion during the twighlight hour of Feb 4 with police and a university official representing you, Dr. Jayas. We spoke on the porch outside the Atrium after I was forcefully hurtled out of the Atrium by a very strong member of the Mob. His whole head was covered by a Palestinian keffiyeh. It seems he wanted to hide his identity, the only person I saw in the Student Mob who did that.

From my discussion on the porch with your representative, I understand you were intent on setting a precedent where the U of L President can use the threat of the charge of “trespassing” on the publicly-owned U of L campus to eject any professor anytime without even having to give a reason. Yet again it seems that I was to be made the test case. Frances too. In Feb 4 at about 6 pm I chose to leave the campus of my own accord, not because of your threat Dr. Jayas but because of a rational exchange with the policeman I know as Ryan.

You and your predecessor, Dr. Mahon, seem way too casual about invoking the law of trespass at our public university, even one where the principles of academic freedom have been violated so maliciously by that the institution’s reputation is badly compromised.

Having worked in the academic saddle at the U of L since 1990 over a period when I have watched many University Presidents come and go, I believe I can affirm I am part of the senior and more experienced branch of “the University”. I am an academic elder who has earned my spurs, often speaking up to power at some considerable cost to myself from time to time.

I retired in 2018 in good standing in spite of the considerable efforts by some high-ranking officials and well-resourced lobbyists to discredit and defame me. As I see it, this kind of attack comes as a part of the professorial territory if one is doing one’s job assertively. Attacks by corrupt officials constitute an indication that one is doing important work, significant enough to be taken very seriously no matter what ephemeral operations like the censorious Lethbridge Herald or The Toronto Star may say or not say.

My presence on campus with academic material to present on both Feb 3 and Feb 4 was a big step for me ten years after the Board of Governors chose to suspend me in mid-term and Dr. Mahon declared me to be a trespasser to be arrested if I stepped foot on the campus. At that point I had taught at the U of L, including in Native American Studies, for 26 years. Was Dr. Mahon coaching you on the phone over the course of Feb 4?

Then in August/September of 2017, the Court of Queen’s Bench in Lethbridge found against the actions of Dr. Mahon and the U of L Board. Judge Glen H. Poelman effectively ordered my reinstatement into the faculty. The ongoing story of the so-called Zombie Complaint does not end there, but enough for now.

Dr. Holmes coined the term, Zombie Complaint, just as he applied the term Keystone Cops to B’nai Brith Canada lobbyists and to U of L administrators like Dr. Mahon and Dr. Michelle Helstein who collaborated with the Israel-First organization.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/bnai-brith-anthony-hall-antisemitic-petition-1.3784968

On Feb 4 I was carrying valuable historical papers with me. Some of these papers were authored by Dr. Owen Holmes, a founder of the University of Letbridge who has been very critical of the actions of the U of L Board, of the President’s office, and of the partisan political intervention in my case in 2017 by the NDP government of Rachel Notley.

Those papers I was carrying were vandalized by members of the Student Mob. The papers were ripped up and scattered about in some sort of display of contempt. This vandalization of my important papers occurred in a context of a more general attack aimed at my wife and me together with Frances and her husband.

When I went back to the table to check on my stuff at one point, the students had not yet gone far enough in their vandalism to tear up my academic peer-reviewed books published by McGill-Queen’s University Press. These volumes were published with the help of a subsidy from the U of L. But that’s another story that deserves to be told too someday.

I have seen a flash on a video showing a clip of the vandalization of my papers in progress while I was not at the table where we had put down our stuff before the larger assembly had coalesced. The area of the table is where the 9 police officers eventually moved in to protect the four of us— Frances, Albert.Helena and me— from student attacks which were many-faceted and often deeply mean-spirited.

I think the right course is to ask the municipal police in writing to investigate the vandalism of my private property in the form of research resources I was in the process of studying, compiling and explaining. My objective was and is to write and publish new academic work bearing on several subjects including the history of the University of Lethbridge. Maybe someone at the U of L does not want me to continue to work on that project.

Attacking primary source papers as part of a student riot at a university is shocking to me. Some of those papers are rare and hard to obtain. This request that this act of vandalism be addressed by the appropriate academic and police officials as a wanton assault on the heritage and viability of university scholarship. An example should be set.

There should be plenty of student witnesses to the vandalism that I think should be addressed by “the University” as well as by the police that for the most part protected us against the most menacing threats permeating the actions, thought and words of the unruly Student Mob.

When the investigators find out what happened— and that should not be too hard— I expect to be consulted as a witness in the course of the Crown’s pressing of criminal charges against those whose objective seems to be to impoverish the academic project of telling history by ruining my important historical sources. The court transcript in such a case would form a very meaningful document of special interest to university researchers.

That kind of destruction of private property constitutes not only a violation of criminal law but also an important category of academic crime. The destroyed historical resources amount to attacks on the tools of the trade in our academic profession.

Addressing the Amnesia. It is Rampant at the University of Lethbridge where Awkward History is Repeatedly Swept Under the Rug

The poverty of “the University’s “safety preparation is exposed by the dependence on the Lethbridge Police Services to intervene to protect the four of us who really were endangered by the rampages of the undisciplined Student Mob. There is, I believe, already plenty of video evidence and more coming every day to prove the larger significance of what has transpired.

Now these is more narrative evidence in the form of this up-close-and-personal testimony. Where is there any evidence in your actions and in those of your people in your office, Dr. Jayas, that the “Safety and wellbeing on campus remain[ed] our top priorities.”

That statement is basically a bold lie, but especially if you equate the “wellbeing on campus” with the bullying atmosphere aimed at preventing free speech and academic freedom from being expressed at the increasingly censorious University of Lethbridge.

Frances and I do not agree on many subjects. But what we do agree on, is that the U of L has become a dangerous place for those that defy the hegemony of certain thuggish lobbies and sources of University funding that clearly come with many strings attached.

What if you had not intervened and simply “allowed” a small-scale informal event to unfold in a small corner of the Atrium, which is the most public internal space within the larger public institution called the University of Lethbridge. Doesn’t every university require its own local version of the free speech spot in London’s Hyde Park? Or are you, Dr. Jayas, the ultimate authority on who can speak and who can’t speak? Who is giving you advice on that issue.

Dr. Jayas, the U of L does not belong to you or to me or to Frances or to Leroy Little Bear. It is an institution that belongs to the public, to our whole community, not just a few parts of it or a few individuals within it.

Yes, U of L is in Blackfoot County. It is also on Treaty 7.

Treaty 7 is an agreement made between representatives of the British Imperial Crown of the British empire and the representatives of Native people indigenous to what is now the southern part of present-day Alberta. Alberta was created by the Dominion of Canada Parliament as a province in 1905. Treaty 7 was made in 1877 in the North West Territory of British North America. Before 1869 Blackfoot Country’s land was treated by some as Indian land and also as Rupert’s Land subject to certain claims of Hudson’s Bay Company. Blackfoot people never agreed to this relationship with the HBC. However, some Native people benefited from the opening up of the international trade made possible by the HBC. Some Native people did business with HBC officials and also with a small number of French, Spanish, Russian and later US traders. Before the HBC’s inception in 1670 most of what is now Western Canada was the exclusive territory of Indigenous peoples, including Nitsitapi people. Treaty 7 is south of Treaty 6 with the Cree, and north of the Canada-US border. Treaty 7 was negotiated between agents of Queen Victoria and representatives of the Blackfoot Confederacy and other Aboriginal groups living under Blackfoot protection. The Treaty had several key components including Crown promises to provide ample Indian education in perpetuity. The agreement, which was not unanimously approved on the Indian side, included a provision for settler newcomers and their descendants to share some rights in the land and resources, including the capacity to exercise the ownership of private parcels of land as well space for public institutions such as the University of Lethbridge.

When I was first employed beginning in 1990 by the Native American Studies Department, now “Indigenous Studies,” I felt proud to be part of an academic unit in an educational institution with a clear commitment to respect the larger significance of the placement of our school in Blackfoot Territory.

I view Blackfoot Territory and, for that matter, all of Canada, as the place of a permanent and inextinguishable Aboriginal title where the Constitution of Canada proclaims the “recognition and affirmation” of “existing Aboriginal and treaty rights.” Aboriginal and treaty rights are to last for as long as the waters flow, the grass grows, and the sun shines.

Thee collective identity of the Blackfoot people and their Aboriginal allies and guests must never be extinguished. I have repeated these principles in many representations to government, to the media, to professional associations and to citizen as individuals and as the members of various associations. The record of my representations and my publications is in fact quite voluminous. Some of this material was unfortunately and criminally ripped up by one or more members of Student Mob that tried to accost our four-person delegation on 4 Feb.

I am sorry to break the news to you Dr. Jayas. In the eyes of this academic peer you have taken your place among a broad class of CEO administrators of public education institutions who have shown themselves to be no friend of free speech or of academic freedom. What is to be said among those who are familiar with the treatment meted out to me at the U of L between 2016 and 2018, to Frances in Feb. of 2023, and now to both of Frances and and I along with our respective spouses on Feb. 4, 2026?

You have given us good cause to question your new guardianship of our public university where, since 1990 I have worked diligently and mostly with favourable reviews concerning my tenure and promotion processes. What does tenure mean nowadays after my treatment at the U of L and Frances’ treatment at Mount Royal University?

From my perspective something in the governance of the U of L has gone absolutely awry or “whoo whoo.” I borrow the whoo whoo phrase from pretender Michael Shermer who delivered a ridiculous speech on 9/11 at the Owen Holmes Lecture in 2009.

https://truthjihad.com/2010/09/27/anthony-j-hall-and-joshua-blakeney-challenge-michael-shermer-about-his-911-denialism/

https://michaelshermer.com/sciam-columns/the-conspiracy-theory-detector/

Dr. Widdowson’s Blocked Once Again from a Collegial Response to Her Intended Academic Contribution

I first met Dr. Frances Widdowson in Feb of 2023 after the spurning event. Philosophy Professor Paul Viminitz had invited Frances to speak at the University in 2023. Paul did manage to have his invited guest speak uninterrupted, except for calmly put student questions, in two of his own classes.

Dr. Viminitz is the U of L faculty member whose academic freedom was most severely attacked when the then-U of L President, Mike Mahon, caved into political pressure to withdraw Frances’ invitation at the last moment. Frances then chose to come to the U of L and speak in the public space of the Atrium.

After the dust settled Dr. Viminitz, a senior tenured Full Professor, was abruptly “fired” under circumstances that have never been properly explained. Instead the tradition of cover up concerning the University of Lethbridge’s own history was just deepened yet again by the addition of one more layer of deceit.

Dr. Viminitz managed to make it to the special presentation I delivered on the evening of Feb 3 at “Andy’s Place.” My talk was to explain my perspective on what really happened in 2016 and 2017 when this senior tenured and Full Professor was suspended without pay completely outside the rules of the collective agreement between the Faculty Association and the U of L Board of Governors.

No one entered the Feb 3 event with the intention of giving Frances a piece of his or her mind like would happen many times during the following day. On Feb 3 Frances did not perform according to Dr. Jayas’ irresponsible stereotype of her as a irritating trouble maker causing “disruptions” for no good reason.

Is it not true that you are responsible for the provocation that gave rise to the “disruputions” of the Student Mob whose behaviour was so extreme that the City police force had to be called in to maintain order? Place face your own responsibility, Dr. Jayas, in setting in motion precisely the kind of “disruption” that you unfairly attributed to Frances.

Is it possible that you simply delegated the Feb 4 event to the initiative of someone else. Might you have delegated your role perhaps to someone who has been with Native American Studies Department since it emerged from a summer project initiated when Sociology Professor Menno Boldt hired Leroy?

Frances and her husband Albert were present at the academic event I hosted, I sponsored, and that I delivered at Andy’s Place. I saw this presentation as an effort to contributed to the academic life of the University of Lethbridge in my capacity as an Emeritus Professor. Frances and Albert both attended with the intention of taping the proceedings. I’m not sure if they succeeded. Both asked question and engaged in a certain amount of academic discussion with 20 others who attended the event.

The Feb 3 event was my principal contribution to the 2 days of proceedings at the University of Lethbridge during what can be viewed as an anniversary season of inter-related efforts to platform Frances and me. I put a lot of work into preparing for my presentation of Feb 3. Many of my papers that were vandalized by the mob on Feb 4 were related to my Feb 3 preparation.

I viewed whatever was going to happen on Feb 4 as a more relaxed event that in my view might or might not be of interest to some members of the University community. I was OK with either outcome. Basically the Feb 4 event was of secondary importance to me compared to the Feb 3 event. I was looking forward to take part in something significant and stimulating and low-keyed. I guess I was too naive.

As I see it, until you say otherwise, Dr. Jayas, you are the main party responsible for upsetting the academic order of the University of Lethbridge by approving of the provocation that gave rise to the Student Mob whose behaviour became so extreme that the City police force had to be called in to maintain order.

Obviously the security people at the U of L were insufficient prepared for the event you and your colleagues instigated. How did that come to be. That is a subject you might address carefully and in-depth if and when you are called to give testimony of your role in the events of Feb 4.

Please face your own responsibility, Dr. Jayas, creating the kind of “disruption” that you unfairly attribute to Frances. You definitely have some explaining to do to those harmed by the Native Rights Mob that you called into being and empowered.

The much of the harm was self-inflicted by the members of the mob whose actions in Feb 4 may come back to haunt them for having engaged in the academic travesty that has taken place at our school. The episode deserves a whole chapter when the next history book on the U of L is written.

Frances’ plan was to mount a modest event that would conform with a pre-established academic model entitled, I believe, Spectrum Street Eschatology. She invited me to take part in one corner of the large public space of the Atrium. When Frances arrived I saw her lay out a certain set of matts with the intention of going through various procedures to engage those present who might be interested in taking part in a civil discussion. I have never seen this process at work but Frances has explained it to me.

I am pretty sure something like this plan, if left undisturbed and unconfronted, would have led to a low-key event. That was not to be, however, because of the email from the U of L’s administration contained the instruction to “engage.” The email instructs, “The university expects all community members to engage…. “ Please explain the kind of “engagement” that was envisaged.

As I understood it, I was going to take part, arguing for the view that Indian residential schools were indeed sometimes genocidal. I was going to point my emphasis towards section (e) of Article II of the UN’s Genocide Convention (1948). In 2018 a peered-reviewed journal, Genocide International, published my academic paper on the subject.

I lent the journal to Francis. That journal I lent her is my one mint copy of the whole U of T journal that included my essay which in a sense certifies my academic expertise on the subject. Now that mint copy has become a casualty of the riot. France’s purse was most likely stolen from the same table where my papers were vandalized.

Or was the purse lost in the chaotic hubbub generated by our resistance to the dictate, “Get the Fuck Out.” Given what has happened, I am not inclined to give the Student Mob the benefit of the doubt about what has gone missing.

In the early part of the event around midday, I conferred in a constructive manner with some of those in attendance. I took time to talk with two students at some length. We withdrew from the zone of heavy oppressive noise to the relative clam of the cafeteria’s tables.

One of the students expressed dismay and disgust at the silencing tactic being deployed to block collegial exchange and instruct the students how they must interpret Indian residential schools. He student said he felt cheated of an important learning opportunity. He had been looking forward to a calm discussion with Dr. Widdowson about whom he said he was very curious.

Around mi-afternoon the Mob mentality seemed to deepen its grip on the students. Once the mob mentality solidified, it was as if the student participants became a single organism incapable of overcoming the alluring attractions of group think. Low-level language became Mob’s main currency of communication.

Helena’s Story

Later in the afternoon, when Helena wanted a break from the noise and from the hysterical crowd, she took a walk to get some air by sitting at a table in the Atrium’s hallway. Shortly thereafter she was accosted by about 15 students. One student approached her calmly. She asked Helena about her thoughts on what was happening. Helena tells me she also answered calmly, and she said she was here to defend freedom of speech. Helena explained she’s much into truth for its own right. It was a productive discussion, as Helena recalls it.

Another student started harassing her accusing the mobbed four of all being racists. Then police officers came over to protect Helena and asked her to go back into the little circle where the 9 police officers could protect us all at once.

Almost immediately after she returned to the circle, Helena and Albert determined they would leave the building. Helena relates that Police Officers showed them what door to take and escorted them with the intention of taking them by foot, safely to Albert’s car.

About 25 students on foot were following the police escort leading them away from University Hall. Albert decided to stall while Helena and her police guard continued to walk ahead. Helena and her police guard went back into University Hall, U of L’s biggest and oldest building.

From then on Helena followed the policemen through the Atrium where she again needed protection from a new set of irate students. The police guard followed a U of L Security official into the ground level near where the big police vans were parked. Helena suspects that the police were engaged in pairing up Albert and Frances after Francis was carried out bodily from the Atrium.

Helena then spent about 40 minutes in a downstairs room with the police guard and the security official. During that period the police officer explained his dismay with what he was seeing. He said it gave him second thoughts about sending his kids to the U of L. Helena says that at one point a person walked through the room where she was staying. Helena said the man in his thirties looked her in the eyes and said, “for what it is worth, God bless you for what you are doing.”

Helena explained to me that in her journeys one of the students accompanying her, called my 76 year old wife an inmate from the geriatric ward out on a day pass. As we see it, that was one of the few clever remarks made by a student throughout the day. Helena said she also saw evidence she has a much more open minded than the younger folks. She says, “I’m not indoctrinated like many in the younger generation seem to be these days.”

Final Stages of the Feb 4 Mobbing

When I was within the police protection of the circular perimeter, I began receiving floods of hand-written notes, most of them media of the stereotypical accusations which were by then becoming familiar to me. One Mob member held up his note and displayed it proudly to his angry cheering peers.

It proclaimed “You mama a hoe.” Looking back I think the message was a contender with one I saw subsequently. It proclaimed on a cell phone message directed at Frances, “Rot in Hell Cunt.”

After Frances was removed by the police, I found myself all alone surrounded by angry people who could paw me and push me directly. Then some members of the gang seemed to work in coordination with the police with the goal of getting me out of the Atrium.

The police intermittently surrounded me to protect me and then, without notice, quickly walked away twice to let the Mob have direct menacing access to my person. They did make many types of unpleasant contact including through the now-familiar streams of verbal condemnations. That part of the day is now something of a blur to me. I have to say, however, that final set of experiences were particularly frightening and unpredictable.

In the last round of direct unprotected Mob contact I was shoved around harshly over a distance of maybe 30 feet. Suddenly I was picked up and thrown forward fast due to being pushed and literally thrown forwards by a very strong man with his whole head covered in fabric bearing Palestinian symbols.

Since I had my back to the person I am not positive it was him, or if it was him acting in coordination with others. It seemed to me he might have been trained for doing exactly what he did. By this time, however, I had become familiar with the man’s unusual strength that was very different for others who tried to push me this way or that over the course of the day.

The headgear-wearing man appeared suddenly before my gaze while I was inside the police encirclement. He suddenly appeared about one or two hours before I was outside the glass door on the porch. He immediately put himself right in my line of vision and intently stared at me.

It seemed he was wanting me to continue to see him as he did small movements to keep eye contact when other people got in the way, the people who were closest to the police encirclement. He stood back somewhat and otherwise did not respond to anything going on around him. He definitely stood out from all the others. I wondered at the time whether he might be engaged in some sort of psychological operation.

It is well understood to those who know about my experience in 2016-17 with B’nai Brith Canada and its collaboration with the Mike Mahon administration, that I pay close attention to the harsh treatment of Palestinians by agents of Israel and their US backers. For two year I talked weekly about Israel/Palestine issues on a regular video show, False Flag Weekly News.

I believe my commentaries raised the ire of B’nai Brith and also of retired U of L English Professor, Goldie Morgentaler. I have recently learned that she seems to have had a much greater influence on the actions of what Dr. Holmes describes as the activities of the “Keystone Cops” and their “Zombie Complaint.” All of these topics were front and centre of the presentation I had just made at “Andy’s Place”on Feb 3 at 4 pm, when Frances and Albert were present.

When I was first looking over the person dressed in the disguising apparatus of the Palestinian headgear, I noticed he had a pendant around his neck with a symbol that might have been of a secret society or maybe a religious symbol maybe a membership signifier in an organization like, say, antifa. I could not make it out, but my initial impression was that the sudden appearance of this man whose behaviour was so unlike the students had some larger significance.

In my transition from inside the Atrium to the outside porch I had so much momentum from the strong man’s push, that the glass door was shoved open as I came to and end, of being hurled through space. I felt sort of like he picked me up like a basketball and then lobbed me towards the basket with a precision that landed me just where he aimed.

I’ve been thinking repeatedly about the strangeness of what was done to me at that moment. The exit from the Atrium ended one part of the drama but then another drama began. I stayed where I landed for a moment as I tried to regain my regular breathing. Then I responded when policeman Ryan, who I have met and talked to frequently in prior occasions, asked me to get up on my feet, which I did slowly and deliberately. I had been tempted to just lie there a while longer but I wanted to show Ryan goodwill. I think the name is Ryan….

The strong man’s head covering seemed as if it was picked out of the garbage or purchased at a really cheap rummage sale. Was the poor quality of the fabric a signal that he was hostile to the Palestinians not honouring them but demeaning them with his provocative clothing choice. My sense is that the man was not Palestinian and that he may have enjoyed some sort of immunity from prosecution in the Feb. 4 environment. Why was he allowed to cover his entire head in a situation that some might see as a possible crime scene. Did he understand himself to be above the law in this setting.

My sense was that there were perhaps one or more covert operations underway in this episode where it seemed to me the MSM venues in town were told to stay away from the main events I have already highlighted my thoughts about the possible role of antifa. The involvement of one or maybe two Mob members got me thinking this way. Native gangs? Monitoring by the Israel-first Lobby? The reality of the surveillance state is not just vague abstraction for me.

A dozen or so police were all gathered on the porch. One of their lead community liason members, “Ryan,” informed me I would be charged with trespassing if I did not get off the University property immediately. What law had I breeched to be declared a trespasser on my own campus of 36 years?

For what was I being blamed when those who created the conditions that caused the police to form a protective barrier around Frances, Helena, Albert, and I for several hours, could simply walk away without any legal consequences for their misbehaviour at best, their law breaking at worst? I articulated these kinds of questions. I wondered out loud if and when the students would ever be addressed for their vile conduct.

Once outside I asked for some water and sat on a wall on the porch. I conferred with Ryan about the precedent being set by the idea that a faculty member could be arbitrarily designated as trespassers for going against the political program of a top administrator or maybe even a powerful Department Chair. The plain clothes police officer heading the “safety and security (?) branch of the U of L formally informed me, “The University of Lethbridge is ordering you off the property. If you do not leave you will be charged with trespassing.”

I asked what person who was making this decision. I indicated the CEO of a public university was not the same as a CEO of a private corporation. Was the decision approved by the Board of Governors? by the Faculty Association? by the Student Union? by the Senate? etc etc etc. What about the role of, say the Indigenous Studies Department, the Education Faculty. or the School of Liberal Education?

As this discussion developed on the porch, the larger police group once again took formation to stand around me to protect me from the student gang who were beginning to calm down. They protected my front and then from my back too after a student decided he would move in behind to touch the back of my head.

After 20 minutes or so Ryan and I negotiated a settlement of kinds, so I would not be harassed by the aroused students when I walked up the hill to my car. The police made a formation so that did happen. Leaving the now-not-so agitated student Mob below, Policeman Ryan walked me to my car with a brief period for urinal relief in the Student Union building.

We continued to the car joined by a student I know who was anxious to meet Frances, who was then staying with Paul Viminitz and his wife, Pam. He got his wish after a police truck delivered Helena to our car in the Parking Lot.

All and all Helena and I were treated decently and thoughtfully by Lethbridge Police. I thank the Force led by Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh. I wish him well, Inshallah. My complaint, now documented here in considerable detail, is against the administration of the University of Lethbridge led by you, the U of L President Dr. Jayas. We look forward to your explanation and possible testimony under oath.

Yours Sincerely,

Anthony James Hall

Emeritus Professor

University of Lethbridge

Proposals

-The provincial government should start to investigate the need for a deeper investigation into of the U of L fiasco of 4 Feb. The process should start with an announcement by Premier Danielle Smith and Advanced Education Minister, Myles McDougall.

-There needs to be a specific investigation into the origins of the email including into who authored it, who gave advice concerning its content, to whom it was sent and on whose authority… Also who and how was the decision made to disseminate it on the morning of Feb 4.

-The Crown Prosecutors in conjunction with Lethbridge Police Services should look into the issue of property damage, destruction and disappearance of private property especially in the Atrium of Feb 4. As outlined above, I request some attention to allegations I have made above concerning the vandalization of my rare academic research papers.

-That Frances Widdowson and Tony Hall be invited to the University of Lethbridge to deliver a joint academic presentation on a subject to be negotiated with the relevant authorities.