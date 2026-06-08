How did Zionism become a modern-day Leviathan unified by the devotion of its current adherents to entrenching and strengthening Jewish supremacism? How did such a humongous aberration emerge from Zionism’s humble origins? After it was first conceived in 1893 by author Theodor Hertz, Zionism consisted of competing propositions debated by a handful of mostly secular and socialist European Jews.

How did Zionism become one world’s most strident authoritarian movements currently deforming and destroying many failing civilizational pillars crashing to the ground during this strange historical moment? Zionist networks of power alliances are currently front and centre when it comes to the formation of processes that are instrumental in blocking out the radiance of the Enlightenment. In its place we have to contend with the darkness brought by Yahweh’s scitzo Chosenites?

In a conflict that has been drawing in many countries and confederacies, the heart of the war in the Middle East was meant to put Iran in the targets of the parasitical forces dominating Israel and the United States. This Zionist merger of Washington and Jerusalem is creating a single integrated polity that is about to sprout a single Zionist apparatus of integrated militarism. The US Armed Forces is the next US apparatus falling fully under total Zionist control

The Zionists’ refusal to put any limits on their ruthless behaviour or extravagant ambitions is attracting to itself a tsunami of deserved condemnation aroused by a big part of what remains of the world’s sensible and self-respecting population.

As a result of the Zionist construct, the political will realized in the establishment of Israel continues to reach out towards a series of the megalomaniacal goals aimed at enlarging the Jewish polity through a variety if methods. Primary among them is the unrestrained onslaught of mass murder that has now become the Luciferian trade mark of the Israeli terrorist entity.

The latest round of enlarging this attack accelerated the genocidal assault on native Palestinians that began with the UN’s ratification of the Israeli entity in 1948.

The current Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has become a very telling embodiment and personification who well illustrates or even epitomizes the nature of Zionism in many of its key facets over a period of many decades. Netanyahu has developed elaborate interactions with almost all of the world’s most influential Zionists.

Netanyahu knows where the bodies and the gold are buried and where the weapons of mass destruction change hands. As he plays his own hand of bribery and blackmail, he keeps track of the big picture of who has got what on whom. In many ways he must possess a huge portion of Zionism’s institutional memory as did his father, Benzion.

Netanyahu came to understand and effectively harness the labelling of terrorists even as he himself became the quintessential embodiment of state terrorism. Netanyahu is especially adept at play acting the role of the world’s primary judge and jury of terrorist activity. As the mass graves of the Palestinians continue to pile up, Netanyahu regularly orders the murder of many other types of people as well.

A big part of Netanyahu’s success as a politician is his ability to manipulate and orchestrate key aspects of the Jewish-owned and Jewish-dominated media for the advancement of his own career and for the promotion of those Israel-First factions he favours. The corrupt interests swirling around inside and outside the Israel-First Lobbies constitute a major element in the exercise of Zionism’s dubious means of exercising power, sometimes legitimately and sometimes not.

Netanyahu’s interest in, and ability to play and manipulate the US-based media, has been widely discussed of late, including by Netanyahu himself. Netanyahu provides a leading voice in discussions involving media ownership in the web of Zionist-drenched processes aimed at achieving thought control over people in Israel, in the USA and throughout the world.

The almost trillionaire, Larry Ellison, is the new kid on the block when it comes to media ownership and domination, long a Zionist specialty in the USA. The rise of the Ellison dynasty, whose court jester is CBS boss Bari Weiss, extends to many media venues including CNN and TikTok.

Of course the combination of money and media power provides a formula for the Zionist takeover and further decline of our fake democracies where leadership elections usually come down to choices between a range of compliant Zionist agents. Choose from an array of Zionist political flavours.

Only a tiny proportion of elected officials in the US Congress have any independence whatsoever apart from the dictates of the “baby sitters” in the Netanyahu-dominated tyranny of the AIPAC, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The converging influence of Jewish money and media on politicians extends to other theatres of influence in, for instance, academia, law enforcement, unions and professional associations. It seems the Epstein class has developed elaborate Mossad-related systems of blackmail and bribery to accentuate the dominant role of Israel in the Zionist conglomerate gathered in and around the intertwined entourages of Netanyahu and Trump.

Before the creation of the Israeli entity in 1948 and before the Israeli Armed Forces’ illegal conquest of Occupied Palestine in 1967, it seems there were some small places for open debate and contestation between Zionist factions. That latitude for public political debate, however, is no longer easily visible, at least on the surface of publicly-reported events.

Netanyahu emerges from the more fascistic, hard-right element of the historic Zionist factions. Benzion Milejkowsky, birth name of Benjamin’s father, changed the family name to Netanyahu when the clan moved to Palestine as it came under the mandatory control of Great Britain. Benzion was a helper and adviser to Ze’ev Jabotinsky. In 1920s and 30s a Jabotinsky was one of the most popular and influential Zionist politicians and an outspoken proponent of “Greater Israel” which is very much in the news these days.

Benzion brought his family to the United States where he took part at Cornell University in a strong Zionist contingent that has thrived in good jobs teaching in the US system of higher education. Thus it is was that, for about a decade,beginning in 1968, Benjamin Netanyahu became fully immersed in US culture and identity.

His decade as a resident and citizen of the United States has given BiBi Netanyahu a solid cultural platform on which to lead the US-Israel coalition which has become, with Trump’s help and full complicity, an atrocious criminal cabal engaged in a swirl of mass murder throughout the Middle East. And that is just for starters.

It seems so far that the US Armed Forces, whether Trump approves or not, have been assigned the job of trying to destroy Iran in its present form. The job of the Israeli Armed Forces has gone back to the longtime preoccupation of trying to defeat Hezbollah so that Israel can “finishing off the job” of eliminating Palestinians and annexing Lebanon.

Netanyahu’s ability to continue his control over a coalition of Israeli politicians is no longer assured. Even if he loses his power base in the Knesset, however, it is quite likely Netanyahu’s policies will be adopted and replicated by other Israeli leaders.

While many Jewish Israelis dislike Netanyahu on a personal level and think of him as a pathological liar, which he is, there is a large body of proof in polling stats indicating massive public support among Jewish Israelis for every stage of the accelerated pace of the mass murder that began in the autumn of 2023.

This backing for unfettered killing of neighbouring population extends even to the goal of using US forces to obliterate Iran by balkanizing Iranian territory in the fulfilment of the Oden-Yinon plan for the achievement of Greater Israel in the Middle East.

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/yinons-prophecy-is-the-us-waging-israels-wars/

The evidence is strong that that Jewish Israelis are especially anxious to eliminate Palestinians from the area of Israel or displace them from the region by any means possible. In fact the expansion of Israel through murder of anyone in the way of this agenda is widely supported by Israeli Jews. One factor in this fascination with mass murder may, I believe, lie in the delivery of extremely flawed Holocaust education. Were these flaws done on purpose?

Whatever Netanyahu’s fate, the course of his career and his tactics for gaining, holding and expanding Israeli power offer a very clear illustration of the ideas animating Zionism and its tactics of operation. The big question marks concerning Zionism’s future have much to do with the future of the Jewish population in the United States.

A related matter concerns the future of of the large number of Christian Zionists receiving the Zionist-inspired interpretations from well-rewarded evangelical preachers such as billionaire Rev. John Hagee.

Netanyahu seems to have opted to direct his approval towards the cultivation of Christian Zionism in the USA even though his actions have alienated many Jewish Americans. Now the consequences of that decision will resonate throughout the worldwide collectivity of Jewish people who currently are harbouring many mixed and complex attitudes towards Israel in its present Luciferian form.

Zionism’s Pyramids of Power

The Zionist-inspired amalgamation between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become so deep and pervasive that Paul Craig Robert has accused Trump and his Attorney General of committing High Treason against the United States. Among his many high-level appointments, Mr. Robert has been former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration and associate editor and columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

As the former White House officials sees it, Trump has violated a a fundamental facet of the US Constitution by clamping down on the First Amendment protections of US citizens who have been wrongfully deprived of their right of free speech. Trump has has passed US domestic law aimed at preventing criticism of Israel. Mr. Robert writes

Trump has created by executive order what is in effect a Sedition Act for Israel that prohibits United States citizens from using their First Amendment right to criticize Israel for the genocide of Palestine, for the rape and torture of Palestinian prisoners as well as for the destruction of Palestinian homes, villages, and olive groves…… To state it plainly, Trump and his acting attorney general have given priority to protecting Israel, a foreign government, over the First Amendment rights of U.S. citizens. Clearly, this means that Trump and his accommodating acting attorney general are serving a foreign interest by suspending without any right or authority to do so, the First Amendment rights guaranteed to U.S. citizens by the U.S. Constitution. This puts Trump at odds with his vow to protect the U.S. Constitution and invalidates his swearing-in as president of the United States. Trump has issued an edict that his obliging attorney general has accepted that subordinates the U.S. Constitution to Israel.

https://jameshfetzer.org/2026/05/paul-craig-roberts-has-president-trump-committed-high-treason/

Zionism technically lacks legal standing in the international relations among nations and peoples. The influence of Zionism, however, would be hard to underestimate. Zionism, it seems, exercises far more power than say the World Court, which is still without the means to intervene in what it chose to define as a “plausible genocide” in Gaza.

The onslaught that was pointed against Palestinians in Gaza is part of a large array of strategic convergences in political, financial, legal, administrative and cultural realms overseen and often guided by those in the upper echelons of Zionism’s pyramids of power.

The Zionist pillaging of the legal integrity of the White House has been approximated in many Western governments, courts, corporations as well as throughout the UN itself including the International Court of Justice (World Court) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), both based at the Hague.

Generally speaking, the Zionist mass murder led by the Netanyahu government against Iranians, Palestinians, Hezbollah, Houthis, Syrians as well as Shia Muslim militias throughout Iraq, speaks of a profound failure of law and of law enforcement. This breakdown in the enforcement of international law is causing widespread apprehension and demoralization among much of the world’s population.

The implications of treating some societies and classes as above the law (as “Chosenites”) and other societies (ie Palestinians) as if they are disqualified from having the protections of law, has many destabilizing effects throughout the world. Many groups are left to wonder and fear whether they will be next on the slate for genocidal assault leading to their complete elimination.

As I have mentioned frequently in many essays throughout this Substack, the Israel-First Zionist Lobbies have been especially aggressive in forcing their way maliciously into the power structures of Universities. The most usual goal of the Lobbies that do the forcing, is to shape the curriculum as well as the faculty and administrative staffing to enhance the image of Israel and to deteriorate the public’s perception of Palestinians.

Since October of 2023 many Israel-First Lobbies have been harnessed to the Trump-Netanyahu partnership devoted to the further empowerment of the Zionist governance of their countries.

The Trump administration in the United States has turned its law-making capacities and deployed its funding mechanisms with the object of satisfying the wish-lists especially of billionaire donors that seek to align the curricula and staffing of universities with Zionist priorities. Among the donors who made their money talk by inserting a pro-Israel bias throughout higher education in USA have been the likes of Bill Ackman, Marc Rowan and Leon Cooper.

Working in federal hearings with the likes of US Congresswoman, Elise Stafanik, a former Zionist Queenpin in the House of Representatives, the Israel-First Lobby whipped the administrations of several Ivy League schools into accepting a Zionist environment where most Jews will be comfortable. In late 2023 and early 2024, the alterations included arranging the removal of, for example, Harvard’s President, Claudine Gay, as well as University of Pennsylvania’s President, Liz Magill.

The hearings in Congress were just the beginning. Universities throughout the USA were threatened and in some cases punished by the federal government with funding cuts if they refused to go along with the Zionists agenda for heightened Zionist domination of higher education. In the process universities became places devoted to covering over the US-Israeli assault on Palestinians as well as on the rights of those who decided to make a point of standing up for rights of Palestinians to live and to thrive on their own native lands.

This educational atrocity has been sanctioned by government in partnership with Zionist law enforcement agencies as well as with both the formal and informal activities of Israel-First Lobbies. In the process many campuses became subject to twisted intrigues that deny the conditions of sound learning and teaching. Many campuses outside the realm of the so-called Ivy League are being subjected to infiltrators and spies treating criticism of Israel as cause for something resembling a Red Scare in earlier eras.

Students can be expelled and faculty members fired if they are overheard condemning Israel and the genocidal final solution being visited on Palestinians and others on the expanding frontiers of Greater Israel. Taken all together, these developments have become the basis of the most ruthless assault in the principles of academic freedom in US History.

Basically Benjamin Netanyahu laid down the law for Trump and the US by calling on schools of supposedly higher learning to embrace as necessary, the joint genocidal actions of the US and Israeli governments. In championing the genocide as a required expedient, Netanyahu’s understudy, Trump, concurrently condemns those on the receiving end of the rape, torture, starvation, mass bombing, random shooting and such, as somehow responsible themselves for their own subjugation to crimes against humanity.

The picture in Canada has flowed along with developments south of the border. The long effort of the Zionist Lobby to shape university education has accelerated and become more pervasive. While universities have long been subjected to many different kinds of lobbying, from the incursions of Big Pharma to accepting campaign donations from proponents of deregulation and neoliberal privatization, no lobby has intervened as aggressively on campus as organized Zionism.

In Canada one of the most clear illustrations of far-reaching Lobbying by Zionist networks was when several Israel-First organizations teamed up with the federal government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The object of the campaign was to put pressure on, for instance, York University in Toronto, to cancel or alter an important conference.

Initially the purpose of the Canadian conference was to explore the concept of transforming Israel so that native Palestinians could be accommodated in a one-state polity. Even back in 2009 the supposed “solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict, a two-state formula, had become logistically impossible because of the way the Israel government had covered over Occupied Palestine with settler infrastructure.

The Israel Lobby in Canada forced on York University a change in the conference so the “one-state solution,”say with a federal system to accommodate some autonomy by Jewish and Palestinian collectivities, was made to become a “unthinkable thought.”

https://www.ubcpress.ca/unthinkable-thoughts

As in the United States, in Canada university campuses became even more contentious after October of 2023. Some Canadian campuses became hot beds of controversy and competing demonstrations. These parallel protests elevated the importance of contentions that, by an large, ended up further menacing the viability of academic freedom in higher education.

While the Liberal Party has long being closely wedded to the Israel Lobby in Canada, the Conservative Party has become especially hostile towards the human rights of native Palestinians in Gaza and the West bank. The Conservative Party has joined the Zionist side, the side that has characterized the government and people of Israel as the wronged party.

In a compendium of relevant comments assembled in The Maple by Davide Mastracci, Beisan Zubi explains the position of the Conservative Party of Canada, the main opposition party in Parliament. It is led led by Pierre Poilievre, a disciple of former PM Stephen Harper who helped along the Israel-First Lobby as embodied in organizations like B’nai Brith Canada. Beisan Zubi explains,

“When it comes to Palestine, it’s clear a Pierre Poilievre government would follow United States President Donald Trump’s destructive playbook, both domestically and internationally. This means defunding and blacklisting UNRWA, (United Nations Relief and Work Agency) attacking academics and academic institutions, further criminalizing peaceful protesters, deporting people on visas who protest for Palestine, and more. Poilievre and the Conservatives are the worst case scenario when it comes to protecting Palestinian human rights and upholding our commitments to international law.”

https://www.readthemaple.com/is-there-a-real-difference-between-the-libs-and-cons-on-palestine/

Holocaust Denier and 9/11 Conspiracy Theorist

Those who read this Substack will be aware I frequently address the subjects of Zionism and the Israel-First Lobby especially in relationship to the dirty work they often do in sabotaging academic freedom at many universities, including my own. A usual feature of this dirty work is to kookify academics but especially those who highlight criticism of the people and government of Israel. This criticism is directed at drawing public attention to the Jewish nation’s frequently hostile treatment of native Palestinians.

Those who criticize the torrent of Israeli tyranny constantly raining down on the dehumanized Palestinians are often characterized as Anti-Semitic, Holocaust-Denying, Conspiracy Theorists. U of L’s founder, Owen Holmes, has characterized this combination of defamations, all of them problematic in contemporary discourse, as the classic “Zombie Complaint” of the Zionist predators whose antics in my case he has well documented.

https://www.ulethbridge.ca/unews/article/pioneer-holmes-looks-back-universitys-beginnings

What do I mean by by the Zionist Lobby’s process of kookification? To kookify a person is to dismiss him or her as a kook who need not be taken seriously. “Conspiracy theorists” are often demeaned as kooks who need not be listened to or studied.

Accordingly the promotion of kookification often works to the advantage of bad actors whose crimes remain closed to wide public scrutiny. A good number of the supposedly kooky conspiracy theorists havebeen shown in the light of future history to have been correct. They have been shown to be on the cutting edge of researchers who should have been acknowledged as whistle blowers rather than conspiracy theorists.

To illustrate my point I’ll jump to the topic of my suspension from, and subsequent court-ordered reinstatement to, the University of Lethbridge in 2016-17. Elsewhere I have covered this event and the media smear campaign that accompanied it. Of late I have released a lot of new material emerging from the conspiratorial partnership of the U of L administration with B’nai Brith Canada.

Please see my recent Substack essay, “Academic Trespassers Threaten Mass Grave Extremists.” (27 May, 2026) This essay begins with some reference to my collaboration with Dr. Widdowson, another U of L nemesis.

I shall carry on this narrative by focusing on a single media post in the The Canadian Jewish News. The date of the news item is 5 October, 2016, the day after my suspension. The headline asserts I was stripped from my academic job at the University of Lethbridge for “Questioning the Holocaust.” Questioning the Holocaust?

Why should the questioning of any topic be placed out of bounds, especially at a university? What is a University for? Should universities be places where questions are asked and where answers are attempted, including through open debate? What is a university signalling when it advertises its hostility to the asking of questions concerning an important subject?

In the body of the text, it was reported by Jodie Shupac:

“Also last month, B’nai Brith urged the university to fire Hall for using his academic credentials to deny the Holocaust and promote 9/11 conspiracy theories.”

https://thecjn.ca/news/lethbridge-prof-suspend-holocaust/

As far as the idea of “using my academic credentials,” I suppose I am employing these symbols of academic achievement right here and right now as you read this statement. From my academic post as Emeritus Professor, I continue to join the cause of identifying truth as best I can with the evidence available to me.

I continue to stand up against what I see as the lies and crimes advanced by the Israel-First Lobby in the sabotage of academic freedom at many post-secondary institutions, including my own.

At first I was genuinely shocked to see myself described in many Zionist media venues as a “Holocaust Denier.” I’m no such thing, I thought to myself. In my volume, Earth into Property, a peer-reviewed academic book published in 2010 by McGill-Queen’s University Press, I had written a few pages about the IG Auschwitz project in Poland.

Auschwitz began as a slave-labour industrial installation in Poland during the era of WWII. This installation was one part of a vast IG Farben petrochemical operation that was integral to the political economy of Hitler’s system of National Socialist governance.

One of my main points in my chapter on Germany’s governance during WWII concerned the central role played in the development of IG Auschwitz by the Rockefeller clan’s Standard Oil Company of New Jersey. I used this fact to help me illustrate the that the Hitlerian system was actively promoted by many of the more prestigious firms operating in and around the New York Stock Exchange. Investors on Wall Street and in many US-based manufacturing empires from IBM to GM, built some of their facilities in Germany to help edify that country’s military-industrial complex.

In my volume, Earth into Property, I looked at the Auschwitz industrial complex in Poland. This high-tech installation was established to produce synthetic rubber and aviation fuel from coal, huge quantities of water, and slave labour. The slaves included captive gypsies, Jews, communists, slavs and so on. My assumption was that Auschwitz II-Birkenau complex had been been transformed into a mechanized death camp. I shouldn’t have made that assumption. Mea Culpa!

I would change my assessment some years later when I seriously looked into all the controversy surrounding narratives concerning gas chambers, crematoriums, Zyclon B, and the Polish reconstruction that took place in some of the key installations of Auschwitz.

IG Auschwitz Slave Labour Industrial Facility

In the years ahead I began reflecting a lot on the absurdity of the “Holocaust Denier” term as popularized in the early 1990s in a book, Denying the Holocaust, by Holocaust Studies Professor, Deborah Lipstadt. Dr. Lipstadt was later sued for defamation by David Irving, once Britain’s most popular author on the history of the Second World War. Les Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein’s first big funder, also backed Lipstadt to oppose Irving’s own self-representation, with a big array of high priced lawyers

https://www.renegadetribune.com/epstein-co-conspirator-les-wexner-bankrolled-deborah-lipstadt-to-bankrupt-david-irvings-holocaust-exposure/

In her book Dr. Lipstadt lambasted Irving among her A list of so-called Holocaust Deniers. Dr. Lipstadt was beatified as a Jewish saint in a heavily fictionalized Hollywood docudrama. Hollywood mogul Stephen Spielberg was another of Lipstadt’s backers.

Lipstadt’s book can be seen as a reactionary Zionist response to several developments, one of the main ones involving the much-lamented success in litigation of Holocaust revisionist, Ernst Zundel. Irving had been joined by a team of expert witnesses that took part in the defence of Zundel who had been accused of publishing “false news.” The Zundel Team basically defeated the Zundel’s accusers in a court in Toronto Canada as well as in the worldwide court of public opinion during the mid-1980s.

Lipstadt’s text announced that treating the event that justified Israel’s emergence in international law, would no longer be considered as a topic open to the usual revisionist techniques of professional historians. Some of these historians, and especially Prof. Robert Faurisson, helped advance Zundel’s case in the Toronto trials.

https://www.islam-radio.net/historia/hoffman-faur.htm

https://www.unz.com/article/a-freedom-fighter-to-his-last-breath/

Dr. Lipstadt’s book accelerated some trends already underway. The term, THE Holocaust, started to be used in the late 1970s after the term became the name of a TV miniseries.

https://www.answers.com/history-ec/Who_used_the_term_holocaust_first_before_using_it_for_killing_of_Jews

Especially after Dr. Lipstadt came into the picture, the idea of THE Holocaust became something of a religious monument and an option to be accepted or rejected in whole. It is either thumbs up or thumbs down on THE Holocaust. There is no middle ground. Major obstructions have been thrown up by Zionists against incorporating new research and altered conclusions within the framework of standard revisionist procedures regularly employed by professional historians.

Apparently questioning the prevailing Holocaust narrative, even concerning a minute and circumscribed detail, makes one an automatic candidate for “Holocaust Denier” status. Similar prohibitions are wielded when it happens that new minds look into the past for answers to changing questions about THE Holocaust as the world moves on.

Rather than inviting Ernst Zundel to speak to her class, as a conscientious Professor of Holocaust Studies might well have done, Dr. Lipstadt opted to categorize all the witnesses for Zundel’s defence as “Holocaust Deniers.” Universities are not supposed to work that way.

Dissident interpretations such as those offered by Dr. Widdowson in her controversial views concerning Indian residential schools in Canada, should be given their day in the high court of academic assessment. Dr. Widdowson should be able to address such an academic topic with safety and security free from harassment and bullying such as that directed her way by staff and students at the dicey University of Lethbridge.

Moreover, the bearers of important dissident ideas, right or wrong, should certainly not be criminalized as trespassers at institutions of higher learning. Most of these institutions seem to have withdrawn from fulfilling their higher academic mission in supporting the fair contest of theories and ideas irrespective of their popularity in the cultural wars.

As I see it, the University of Lethbridge has definitely failed to live up to its higher academic mission. Offensive judgments have been rendered by the academic officers who apparently think nothing of outlawing the speech of Dr. Widdowson at the U of L.

The concept of Holocaust Denial, like the concept of “Residential School Deniers,” is being posed in ways that seem calculated to negate the possibility of some genuine self-reflection on the part of the accusers. Both terms call for absolutism, not for nuance and close attention to variables between different cases, different places, different themes and topics, as well a different time frames.

This consideration applies especially to a large body of Israeli Jews who are backing and participating in the Palestinian Genocide. What is the position on the Palestinian Genocide of the University Administration and of Indigenous Studies at the University of Lethbridge?

What Has 9/11 Got to Do With the Palestinian Genocide?

On the allegation I “promote 9/11 conspiracy theories”…. Well yes… I do. I made a point of designating the subject of 9/11 as one of my academic specialties when I initiated Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge. For years I submitted reports, publications, conference proceedings, video exchanges, book chapters and such on 9/11 as part of my regular professional reports to the University of Lethbridge.

My submission were readily accepted by Deans and colleagues year after year until B’nai Brith defamation experts showed up and starting instructing the Administration and peers at the U of L how to do their jobs.

I continue to maintain that there is no genuine consensus about what happened on the day of 9/11, or in the run up to that explosive event, or in the ongoing cover up that still persists. There is a very large literature on the 9/11 controversy, a good part of which is written by well-regarded academic figures sometimes with significant military experience.

One of the leading academic analysts on 9/11 Studies was the late Dr. David Ray Griffin, a long-serving Professor at Claremont Graduate University in California. Prof. Griffin wrote 11 books devoting careful attention to demonstrate with careful attention to the existing evidence, how many aspects of the official narrative are NOT based on empirical proof. Griffin was one of dozens of academics and thousands of astute self-trained researchers who created a formidable literature on a vast array of subjects in 9/11 Studies

Barrie Zwicker (Globe and Mail) and Prof. Graeme MacQueen at McMaster University have played similar roles in Canada to the role of DRG in the United States. Zwicker and MacQueen have conducted and overseen many scholarly investigations and seminars on 9/11-related issues.

The initial interpretation of 9/11 was delivered to us on the BBC on Sept. 11 (9/11) by a former Israeli Prime Minister and Intelligence Chief, Ehud Barak. Barak is well known these days as one of the closest partners of Jeffrey Epstein and his far flung enterprise involving various types of pimping to create Israel’s blackmail advantage over the United States.

Without any prior investigation, Barak addressed on the BBC quite early on the day of September 11, 2001 the demolition of the Twin Towers. Barak explained the catastrophe underway as a terrorist crime of Islamic fundamentalists probably led by Osama bin Laden. Immediately the mass media chorus joined the bin Laden mantra, pointing also to al Qaeda “terrorists,” as if everyone was supposed to know what all that meant.

That initial attribution of responsibility for the crime has been long since widely discredited. Discredited too is the 9/11 Commission Report authored by a Zionist operative, Professor Phillip Zelikow. Nevertheless, the initial interpretation highlighting bin Laden and al Qaeda has been recycled to be integrated into history text books and such.

As revealed in local reporting in the New York/New Jersey area, all of the initial suspects taken into custody were Israeli citizens including the “urban movers” with minivans. Some of these movers came to be known as the “Dancing Israelis” because they were observed dancing and high-fiving each other as they filmed the demolition of the Twin Towers. The were clearly celebrating the event. They were soon found to be part of a larger contingent of Israeli Jews involved in moving about explosives and related devices on the day of 9/11.

The Dancing Israels have come to symbolize the genesis of sequence of occurrences and perspectives not in sync which the interpretations that the big media cartels fed to the public. Those who did not go along with the MSM interpretation were sometimes dubbed as 9/11 Truthers or 9/11 Skeptics.

Occasionally, however, the two trajectories of explanation did merge. One such case was when FOX News reported in December of 2001 that the apprehended Israeli urban movers joined dozens or maybe hundreds of apprehended Israeli spies, many of whom pretended to be art students devoted to seeking entrance to, and gathering information on, diverse premises and people. Some of the “spies” were identified in the media as high-ranking Israeli intelligence and military personnel.

https://www.counterpunch.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/vol-14-no-3-4.pdf

Soon after 9/11 a high-level decision was made in the White House to start sending home Israeli suspects jailed in the New York area. The jailed Israelis were replaced by brown-skinned Muslims, many of them detained on visa technicalities and such, minor infractions that had nothing to do with 9/11 or “terrorism.”

The compliant media went to work to underline around the clock the suggestion that all Muslims were possible terrorists and that Islam is a religion with terrorist propensities. Then whole books started quickly to be published and sold elaborate, books whose authors tried to explain the forces drawing Muslim men to become terrorists.

The ultra-Zionist Orientalist, Bernard Lewis, was recruited into full-time media work to explain the connection between Islam and Terror. In the intervals between his interviews, Lewis was ushered in to explain it all to President George W. Bush.

The quick march into all the many facets of a “War Initially on the Mythic Imagery of Islamic Terror,” is itself an strong indicator of the nature of the planned psychological operation into which the public was being cast. In 2001 Islamic religion was a brand new subject for many. It was easy to persuade the ill-informed to accept stories of strange happenings and plots like how the Twin Towers were taken down in Manhattan under the direction of a mystical Muslim shaman operating from elaborate caves in Afghanistan.

Within a week President George Bush officially declared a War on Terror. The came a Global War on Terror and a “Clash of Civilizations.” A new enemy to replace the defunct Soviet Union had been seized upon.

This enemy of Islamic terrorism provided a rationale for the closer integration of Israel and the United States as the object of an increasingly tight Zionist coalition. 9/11 was indeed an inside job that was interior to the overriding Zionist power structure encompassing both Israel and the United States.

Within about three weeks the US Armed Forces had boots on the ground in Afghanistan. The US soldiers, we were told, were sent to investigate an elaborate cave structures in the hunt for Osama bin Laden and his terrorist buddies. Before the end of October the 350-page new law for America was drafted and voted through Congress. There is no way that such a large and detailed and intricate legal instrument could have been prepared and ratified in such a compressed timeframe.

Four months after the 9/11 the War on Terror added onto its infrastructure its own special prison hub at the US base in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Suddenly TV screens were alive with images of brown-skinned Muslims in orange jumpers on their knees praying to Mecca amidst evocative configurations of barbed wire in the foreground anf background. The public was encouraged by media hacks to believe that this imagery proved Islamic terror was being brought under control.

The new legal jargon of the terror war was meant to be totally bewildering but well calculated to arouse fear, fear, ands more fear. Indeed, fear became the primary political currency of the new perpetual emergency said to necessitate a crackdown on civil liberties and a centralization of executive power across many facets of governance.

In the mood of anticipation that more Islamic terror might break out at any moment, any sort of public protest or criticism of those in charge could be easily be made to seem like impertinence or maybe even disloyalty. In this way all kinds of possibilities opened up for deep alterations of the status quo in ways that would have been impossible in normal times.

In retrospect the overwhelming weight of evidence supports the thesis that a new made-to-order enemy was being invented by an the military-industrial complex together with the intelligence complex including the CIA in partnership in with Israel’s Mossad. The creation of the appearance of a formidable and independence Islamic enemy was given great political and psychic force by the 9/11 False Flag attack.

An inside job was pulled off overseen by a Zionist cabal and their agents based in both Israel and the USA and in the large overlapping zone between them. The well-planned event was expertly executed culminating in a virtuoso episode of strategic misrepresentation depicting a strident act of defiance by what was depicted as an independent Islamic fighting force.

It is not to say that the Islamic world is devoid of Muslim people who genuinely do hate the West and would like to do harm to its people and institutions. But in the era of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror, such people were often seen by the security apparatus of the USA and its Israeli partner, as valuable assets. In the era of the War on Terror, this false flag tactic was borrowed from NATO’s Project Gladio. The architects of Project Gladio deployed false flag tactics to discredit Communist parties during the era when they were influential in politics of some European countries like Greece and Italy.

amazon.ca/NATOs-Secret-Armies-Operation-Contemporary-ebook/dp/B0BKWY6VZD?ref_=ast_author_mpb

In the manufactured Global War on Terror, the United States took over the role of the Orientalist manipulators whose techniques permeated the policies of Great Britain among the predominately Islamic people of the Middle East and Eurasia. US agents played on the old scripts for exploiting various divisions among Islamic groups to conquer and rule.

The events of 9/11 helped pump up the delusion that Islam was becoming a cohesive and autonomous political force in its own right. In the War of Terror, Islamic people were frequently subjected to the kind of imperial skulduggery often aimed at exploiting Muslim people as assets, patsies, and mercenary forces. The geopolitics of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror are permeated with the effort to update the old imperial strategies of divide-and-rule.

The False Flag performance of 9/11 was in a large measure, a Hollywood-style drama with some real dead people. The drama was mounted with special attention to affecting the attitudes of the non-Muslim majorities especially in the West in order to increase their prejudices and hostility towards Muslim people and their Islamic religion.

The Zionist clique in charge of planning 9/11 were looking ahead to a series of US-led invasions of Muslim-majority countries as articulated in Israel’s Clean Break document written by a few Zionist big wigs to welcome Benjamin Netanyahu to his the Office of Prime Minister of Israel in 1996. The Clean Break document basically stimulated the planning of the 9/11 False Flag which cleared the way for the Global War on Terror.

https://www.dougfeith.com/docs/Clean_Break.pdf

That trajectory of US wars for the benefit of Israel is currently reaching a strange and ironic culminating moment as the Zionist regime of Donald Trump is caught in a trap. Trump allowed himself to be snared as the head of the long-anticipated Zionist war aimed at Iran, a polity unique among all the Muslim-majority counties.

Meanwhile Trump’s top Zionist handler, Benjamin Netanyahu, manoeuvres with increasing awkwardness to somewhat keep operational Israel’s overstretched machinery of US-backed mass slaughter. One of his main aims it to maintain his status as Israel’s emergency measures PM in order to avoid criminal procedures with incarceration in Tel Aviv or the Hague.

It is an audacious fiction that 9/11 was planned and implemented by an independent band of unified Muslims so thoroughly fed up with“Western Freedoms,” that they successfully invaded and repeatedly defeated on its home turf the military apparatus of the United States. The Islamic fighting force supposedly beat the US Armed Forces at the unipolar pinnacle of the USA’s global reign.

The Zionist partnership between the upper echelons of the Israeli and US governments forms a substantial element that drove the rapid decline of the USA after 2001. The US infrastructure and domestic wellbeing has continued to drop while the ailing superpowers’s international clout is in even sharper decline.

Accordingly, the 9/11 false flag event was one part of a very elaborate campaign to enwrap the Islamic world in an aura of mental infamy in the thinking and attitudes of of non-Muslims. A key aim was to align public opinion with US-led wars for Israel. The US interventions in Muslim-majority countries were aimed at Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon and now Iran.

The psychological dimension of US security state’s embrace of the “Clash of Civilizations” emphasized Islam and “Islamic terrorism” as the primary enemy to replace the antagonism of Communism and Capitalism in the Cold War. The 9/11 false flag was the essential display whose aim was to express and advance Israel’s agenda by exercising increased dominance over key institutions in the USA. For starters, those targets for Zionist dominance included the US Executive branch, its Congress, its law enforcement system, its media, its financial institutions, and its education system.

The resulting Global War on Terror provided the platform for facing a rotating sets of Zionist-manipulable enemies and rivalries. A moving sequence of inciters of “terror” was meant to provide the stimulant of fear, anxiety and danger required to keep the world’s most gargantuan public/private military-industrial-intelligence complex suitably employed and sufficiently well-funded.

The Global War on Terror was well tailored to provide a steady flow of distractions to attract public attention away from the most consequential tier of deliberations above the level of nations states.

The demonization and dehumanization of the imagery of Arabs, and especially of Palestinian Arabs, has formed an important feature of Israeli communications strategy… of its spin, PR, and foreign policy since1948. With their collective name and presence as embodiments of the history obstructing the total Israelification of Palestine, the Palestinian people have been dubbed as terrorists with disproportionate frequency and enthusiasm especially among Jewish Israelis.

Especially since the 9/11 false flag, the mere invocation of the term “terrorism” assumes guilt without evidentiary proof. That is serious business. The liberation of the language of terrorism in many official circles basically put an end to habeus corpus. Now when a person is designated a terrorist or possible terrorist without due process, the coercive punishment of the state is often inflicted arbitrarily

The immediate identification of Palestinian individuals and groups as “terrorists” has become almost uniform inside the Israeli government, but especially when the ultimate in weaponized words comes from the lips of Bibi Netanyahu. In Netanyahu talk, all Palestinians can basically be equated with terrorism.

Netanyahu’s characterization of Palestinians as “terrorists” is extremely ironic given what we have been able to learn about the terrorism of the Israeli PM and of a large portion of the Jewish Israeli people. Most Israeli people serve in the IDF, the Israel Defence Force, at different points in their lives,

Since the autumn of 2023 the Netanyahu government and its supporters have fended off assertions that they are engaging in genocide of the Palestinian population of Gaza and the West Bank. Prominent among their arguments is that Israel has a right of self-defence against terrorists and terrorism.

The experience of native Palestinians since 1948 especially has come to illustrate in a very compressed time period the worst attributes of style of settler colonialism that has prevailed especially in the Western Hemisphere since 1492.

Most of the worldwide imperial expansion of the European Empires did not involve the numerical overwhelming of Indigenous peoples. Colonies like India, Nigeria and Indonesia did not receive huge influxes of settlers that overwhelmed the Aboriginal populations with their own internal diversities and rivalries. Imperial rule especially in the global south was primarily economic, financial and military in character. Indigenous peoples remained in the majority

So-called Settler Colonies, like Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the USA going back to the 13 Colonies, did attracted non-Aboriginal settlers who came in sufficient numbers to dramatically marginalize the native populations.

That same process has unfolded in an accelerated way in Occupied Palestine known alternatively as Israel. In the process of the increasingly violent means of trying to completely Israeliify Palestine, the Palestinians have emerged as an iconographic people who continue to absorb the incredibly repressive forms of colonization now fully merged with the most radical forms genocide.

The majority of people in the world are descendants from native peoples who have been colonized since 1492. There is, therefore, widespread international identification of people throughout the world, with the Palestinian survivors who have recently lost hundreds of thousands of their family members in the most recent phase of the Palestinian Genocide.

Anyone professing sensitivity to the plight of Indigenous peoples peoples generally, are, in my estimation, derelict if they do not afford special respect to the ongoing resistance of the Palestinian people in the face of the lethal aggressions of the Israeli-US genocidaires.

Taking It All Back Home to the University of Lethbridge

The comments above help convey what I pictured in my own mind when I saw the previously-quoted statement in the Canadian Jewish News on Oct. 5, 2016:

B’nai Brith urged the university to fire Hall for using his academic credentials to deny the Holocaust and promote 9/11 conspiracy theories.”

When I’m accused of using my credentials to deny the Holocaust and promote the 9/11 conspiracies, it seems I am also being accused of lying while hiding behind my credentials? What an absurdity! Whether I’m right or wrong depends on the evidence, not my credentials.

As indicated above, the Holocaust comments became a provocation that motivated me to do deeper research into the nature of the accusation. Looking back now at the comment on 9/11 in the Canadian Jewish News and elsewhere in the media, this reference is causing me to reflect yet again on how the False Flag terror event of 11 Sept. 2001 has affected many life and death situations.

The attributing of responsibility for 9/11 to Islamic terrorists has stigmatizing the images of groups that would subsequently be targeted by Zionist plotters. The episode in 2001 helped clear the way for the genocidal mass slaughter of Palestinians and others blocking the expansion of favoured trajectories of Israeli expansion.

Fleshing out many subjects in the paragraphs above has led me to this concluding section where I add comments concerning the day when Dr. Widdowson and I experienced together the intolerant extremism of the Native Rights Mob. This multicultural mob coalesced on Feb. 4 in the Atrium of the University of Lethbridge.

The University of Lethbridge has a storied role on the history of Native education in Western Canada. The U of L was the site of the first Native Studies unit in Western Canada. It all started in the mid-1970s when Sociology Professor Menno Boldt hired Blood Tribe member Leroy Little Bear to work for him on a summer project that evolved into the Department of Native American Studies.

https://www.ulethbridge.ca/retired-faculty/obituaries/boldt-menno

I was hired by the Native American Studies Department and began my faculty appointment on 1 January, 1990. I am currently Emeritus Professor at the U of L.

I was prepared on Feb 4 for the off-chance that Dr. Widdowson would lead undisturbed a small informal discussion on the question of whether the Indian residential schools in Canada were genocidal or not. The Atruim is advertised by the U of L as a “public space” which is adjacent to the U of L’s main cafeteria area.

The previous evening I had led a planned seminar in a classroom space within the U of L. Ten years following my suspension I was returning to the campus to talk about my ordeal once B’nai Brith Canada had somehow managed to take control of the U of L Administration in the quest to have me deplatformed from my academic job. This essay is the most recent of several pieces I have published on Substack on the general subject of my Feb 3 presentation.

On Feb. 4 I was prepared to draw from my peer-reviewed essay in Genocide Studies. I was prepared to advance the thesis that residential schools were indeed genocidal according to the UN’s own definition in the Genocide Convention of 1948. On this issue like on others, my interpretation of history and its contemporary significance is sometimes different than that of Frances.

Things headed quickly south after the U of L Administration, probably on the advice of Vice-Provost Leroy Little Bear, issued a pugnacious mass email calling for the silencing of Dr. Francis Widdowson. As in 2023 at a similar spurning ritual, Frances was deemed to be an exceptionally repugnant example of something labelled by the students and their teachers as “a residential school denier.” The essence of the email is that Dr. Widdowson should be aggressively removed from the University public space for the supposed crime of wrong think.

Within an hour or so hundreds of students and staff members coalesced as one unified entity with the object of drowning out Frances’ voice if she tried speak publicly. The contemptuously dismissive treatment extended by the multicultural Native Rights Mob was also directed at me on the incorrect assumption I must share all of Frances’ views. I was treated on the assumption I was somehow a clone of Frances.

Clearly unexamined assumptions prevailed strongly over understanding and curiosity when it came to the prevalent priorities of the slogan-shouting Mob that never seemed to disagree on anything among themselves. Theirs was a very dramatic display of group think. For the Mob, there seemed to be very little critical independent thought going on. Together the students constituted a very bad advertisement for the effectiveness of their teachers.

Frances and I were bullied, harassed and vandalized in the course of Feb 4 event. The treatment by the student group was so menacing that the University Administration were compelled to call in municipal police who encircled Frances and I and our spouses in order to provide some protection from the aggressive and intolerant Mob.

In the limited amount of public discourse that did take place, I heard no references to the larger national and worldwide context of issues concerning Aboriginal rights, titles, treaties and claims of sovereignty. There was certainly no reference to the experiences of the most persecuted of all Indigenous peoples, namely the Palestinians.

Many Palestinians are still being targeted, killed, a coercively relocated in a continuing genocide that is the subject of massive worldwide attention. This attention includes the ongoing proceedings of judicial agencies responsible for guarding against the perpetration of genocide, agencies that include the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both headquartered at the Hague.

In my the 12 years I worked as Associate Professor of Native American Studies, I cannot recall any references from NAS Department Chair Leroy Little Bear or anyone else in the Department, to the parallels between settler colonialism in the Israel/Palestine conflict and in the experiences of Indigenous peoples throughout the Western Hemisphere, including in Canada and the USA. Looking back it seems Palestinians did not figure in NAS accounts of groups afforded academic recognition as Indigenous peoples

As I see it, the University of Lethbridge made itself in 2016 a major partner of B’nai Brith Canada. The network of financial interactions that started in 2016 probably persist to this day. The U of L Administration, including President Mike Mahon and the Board of Governors, joined together with the Israel-First Lobby.

This Lobby is currently running interference against the critics of the still-unfolding genocide in the Middle East now extending into the ongoing aggressive war directed at Iran by the Israel-US partnership. As I see it, in negotiation with B’nai Brith in my case, the University of Lethbridge formally entered into the realm of collaboration with Zionist institutions.

Thus the U of L and its Indigenous Studies unit has some reckoning to do when it comes to being on the side of those that are committing the Palestinian Genocide. Surely that is an important issue for “the University Community” to consider.

The partnership between B’nai Brith Canada and the Zionist networks that infiltrated the University of Lethbridge is marked by genesis of the public spectacle made by the decision to suspend me in 2016 at the behest of prominent members of the Israel-First Lobby.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/bnai-brith-anthony-hall-antisemitic-petition-1.3784968

https://thecjn.ca/news/lethbridge-prof-suspend-holocaust/

The phrase that was bandied about on Feb 4, 2026 to justify the aggressiveness of the Mob, was that the students were standing up against “White Supremacists.” This phrase, for instance, was directed at the four us in a speech by “student activist” Carly Iron Shirt. Did Carly give any thought to backing up her allegations with evidence?

On June 7 Dr. Widdowson distributed widely a a general account of the punishing treatment pointed our way in the Atrium on Feb 4. A prominent part of Dr. Widdowson’s criticism focused on a committee report condemning Frances and me.

The highlighted report came from something called the Gender, Equity and Diversity Committee of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association. The Chair of that Committee is Associate Professor Patrick Wilson, an anthropologist with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.

This letter to my way of thinking hovers somewhere in the vicinity of academic slander, defamation and gross professional misconduct. The authors make egregious accusations delivered without any evidence whatsoever. Dr. Widdowson has come up with a three page statement of her own that includes the following excerpts:

“The Statement made numerous defamatory assertions concerning Anthony Hall and me, including allegations that we were “intent on spreading disinformation based on prejudice and hate,” were promoting “disinformation and lies,” had an “intent to deceive,” were “seeking to do harm through disinformation,” arrived on campus “with the intent of inflicting harm on others,” and “perpetrate” harm against members of the University community. The accusations are presented as factual conclusions rather than opinions. They charge identifiable individuals— Anthony Hall and me— with dishonesty, prejudice, hateful conduct, deliberate deception, and intentional harm. Such allegations strike directly at personal character, integrity, and reputation…. the Gender, Equity and Diversity Committee effectively portrays us as morally reprehensible actors rather than participants in public discourse. Such allegations are highly damaging to our reputation and expose us to public contempt, hostility, and professional harm. “

I have seen Prof. Wilson here and there on campus since he came to the U of L in 2003. In that era Native American Studies and Anthropology were not that friendly. NAS had emerged in part because of the view that anthropologists were too pre-eminent when it came to explaining for the public the lives of Indigenous peoples. Variations of that same tension found disciplinary equivalents in many universities starting in the 1970s

I happened to run in Patrick when I was putting up posters for my planned Feb. 3 event. Most of the posters were quickly removed from bulletin boards although I had gone to the trouble to the trouble of seeking proper approval from the U of L administration for displaying them publicly. Patrick and I briefly moved together as part of a larger group through the hallways. I specifically invited Patrick to attend my event on Fed 3. He did not attend although Frances and her husband were present. No incident tool place.

After the Feb 4 event Jessica Copley, an Assistant Professor of English, used her real name calling for a Town Hall gathering designed with the goal of making sure Dr. Widdowson and “those of her ilk” would never return to the University of Lethbridge. They should never again disrupt any gathering in ways that do not meet expectations of what is proper and good.

The letter was aimed to gain the support of Leroy Little Bear, Provost Michelle Helstein and University President Digvir Jayas, three of the highest paid people on campus. Here is the letter:

Jessica Copley, Assistant Professor of Contemporary Literature, Depart of English, Iniskim (Sacred Buffalo Sone) [University of Lethbridge]

Community Town Hall- Iniskim

“We write as concerned faculty, staff, students, and alumni at Iniskim University of Lethbridge. On February 13th, the university community gathered for a ceremony to cleanse the space occupied by Frances Widdowson earlier in the month. As the ceremony drew to a close, Dr. Leroy Little Bear reminded those in attendance that our responsibility as an institution was to ensure that the kinds of anti-Indigenous racism that motivated the speaker to come to our campus - and enabled her to remain in the space for almost seven hours -could not happen at our university in the future. We are writing now to request a Community Town Hall meeting for the Iniskim community to collectively envision what it means to take Dr. Little Bear’s call to action seriously. We believe it necessary to hold a community discussion in order that all members of the Iniskim community - faculty, staff, students and other community members - get the opportunity to have their voices heard on this issue, as well as to ask questions of the administration regarding the institution’s plan for preventing such an event occurring in the future, either by this individual or by others. Iniskim’s publicly-stated commitment to upholding the TRC calls to action seems to have made our school a target for Widdowson and her ilk. We must continue to uphold our principles in the face of white supremacist and colonialist aggressions which seek to undermine our commitment to educating in a good way. Additionally, this individual’s framing of her presence as a free speech issue - which, in our view, it is not - constitutes a dogwhistle to other groups with oppressive agendas. Her presence on campus caused psychological, emotional and, in some cases, physical harm against community members. As workers, we also echo the statement issued by ULFA’s Gender, Equity and Diversity Committee underscoring the safety aspect of this issue: “we are all entitled to a safe workplace, free of harrassment and discrimination.” Given that the speaker has posted on social media her intent to return to campus in the coming months, it is imperative that this conversation happens soon. As such, we would appreciate a response to this request by Tuesday, February 24th, in the hope that a Community Town Hall could take place in the next two weeks, at a maximum. Sincerely,

Carly Iron Shirt, Prof. Patrick Wilson and Jessica Copley have been very quick and certain of themselves in reaching for the “White Supremacist” term to declare their understanding concerning who deserves a voice and who is so unworthy that they should be censored, silenced and distanced for polite society.

Related documents were turned up by the freedom of information search conducted by Dr. Widdowson. As I see it, the written communications she assembled of U of L faculty did expose patterns of self-referencing conformity accompanied by intolerance for those that tend to think along different lines. There are crimes in the world that run much deeper than racism.

https://wokeacademy.info/censorious-comments-from-fifteen-university-of-lethbridge-professors/

It seems that at the University of Lethbridge these days, a common response to a host of views that don’t fit the prevailing orthodoxy of the moment, are often met with the accusation of “White Supremacy.” When I hear such a high dependence on that phrase at the University of Lethbridge, I think back to my experience in 2016.

In light of the ongoing genocide that burst into high gear in Gaza with the accelerated mass murder of Palestinians, it is becoming increasingly clear that Zionist preoccupations are based on the quest for Jewish supremacy in Greater Israel.

Because of this realization, many Jews are rejecting Zionism and rejecting the conception that all Jews in the world are united as citizens of Israel. Many Jews assert they feel no identification with Israel and want no part of it genocidal impulse to eliminate the Palestinian Arabs.

As Leroy Little Bear and Russel Barsh and Michelle Helstein and Digvir Jayas and Jessica Copley and Patrick Wilson and Carley Iron Shirt stand up to affirm their vision of the legitimate place of First Nations, what are they saying about the plight of Palestinians as sitting ducks for mass extermination? What can the U of L show when it comes to responses from within its ranks to the ongoing genocide in the Middle East?

What is to be said of the U of L’s unbroken embrace of Zionist oversight of the curriculum and staffing of our school when it comes to education about the Middle East. What does it mean to embrace UNDRIP and the international rights and freedoms of Indigenous peoples absent the rights of Palestinians.

Since 1979 Benjamin Netanyahu set himself the task of participating in the interpretation and portrayal of international terrorism, making it seem like terrorism is the forte of Arab and Muslim people. In fact it was reactionary Jews like Benjamin and his father, Benzion, who made ample use of international terrorism in creating the conditions that brought the Israeli entity into existence in opposition to the native Palestinians we should honour especially under current circumstances

Moreover, we must insist on regaining sufficient control of our universities so that we can study and write about and teach about these issues without being threatened and intimidated by Zionist thought control agencies that the University of Lethbridge Administration welcomed and embraced. AJH