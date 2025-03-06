David E. Martin is one of the most uncompromising voices of renown who has become famous for identifying the pandemic of lies accompanying the bioweapon attack disguised as a remedy for COVID-19. Speaking on March 3 at a gathering in Calgary Alberta entitled Injection of Truth, Martin identified the worldwide campaign to inject the global population as the outcome of “a plan of mass genocide.” Martin introduced his talk organized by a constituency association within Alberta’s governing party led by Premier Danielle Smith.

Speaking critically of the presentations of the speakers that preceded him, Martin implored, “we have to stop pretending we don’t know what happened.” Citing copious evidence along a timeline of several decades, Martin described the real object of the weird global jab fest that went into high gear in 2021. He continued,

The cabinet and the Premier of this province are actively involved in reckless homicide today. So stop kissing people’s ass.

What is true of the Alberta government is true of every other government whose top officials have actively promoted the gene-modifying injections. So far no government has stepped up to take responsibility to the horrendous crimes entailed in administering mRNA injections, although a few jurisdictions have started to ban some types of the kill shots.

https://rumble.com/v6q5c1c-an-injection-of-truth-2-dr.-david-e.-marin-from-01d.html?e9s=rel_v2_pr