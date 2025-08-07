America is Bigger Than the United States
My Comment to Nick Fuentes
America First?
"America" is a work in progress. Nick Fuentes’ ongoing articulation of the principles of "America First" are helping to drive that process significantly.
Please consider, however, that "America" is most properly understood as the Western Hemisphere, not a country. Hence I can say, and often do, that as a Canadian, I am also an American. People from Mexico or Chile or Argentina etc are also Americans.
The United States is "of America" but it is not the same as America.
Let's deconstruct the appropriation of the name of our hemisphere by a country in America.
When the USA began in 1776, it encompassed 13 colonies transformed into sovereign states. Clearly the expectation was that the USA would grow and create new states or annex existing colonies or countries. Now Trump proposes to make Canada the 51st state.
We Canadians are already Americans. Canada exists because of the continuing strength of the British Empire after 1776. Canada already existed long before the founding of the United States and certainly well before the Monroe Doctrine of 1821.
We exist in Canada because of the strength of the imperial power that the USA successfully opposed. We exist because some in North America decided not to become part of the USA.
Many of these Americans, who helped to found our country, feared the tyranny of the majority in the first American republic. These “United Empire Loyalists” opted to move to the remaining Crown domain in British North America.The borders between the USA and BNA were adjusted to recognize the existence of the American republic in the Treaty of Paris in 1783.
The intelligentsia of the America First movement, Nick Fuentes prominent or, now, even pre-eminent among them, must attempt some reckoning with the idea that America is bigger than the US nation.
The invention of America is still a work in progress. The appropriation of the name of the Western Hemisphere by its most powerful country does a disservice to Americans who are not citizens or inhabitants of the United States. AJH
Looking out at the World from Canada is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.