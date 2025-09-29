To Play, Click Here

Carnage Carney, the current thief that appropriated Canada’s top political job, is proud of his advocacy of what he calls a “Zionist Palestinian state.” What might a Zionist Palestinian state look like? According to Abu Abunimah and his colleagues at the Electronic Intifada, a Zionist Palestinian state would closely resemble an Israel-approved, Israeli-directed “concentration camp.”

The principles of the Zionist Palestinian state would continue the dynamics of settler colonialism put behind a deceptive veil. The Palestinian citizens of such a so-called “state,” would be expected to adopt the Zionist philosophy themselves. They could do so by accepting an ongoing subordinate status for themselves and for their progeny underneath the sovereign authority of the Israeli government. The Jewish entity’s continuing political domination would include impunity for the often-demonstrated imperative of discretionary murder of Palestinians.

Canada’s proposal would require those embracing the Zionist Palestinian state to lay down their arms to the very authority whose mass murder of mostly unarmed Palestinians continues to extend into the many hundreds of thousands of people. The offer calls on the envisaged Zionist Arabs willing to inhabit their permanent concentration camp to condemn and spurn Hamas.

Along with with other guerrilla resisters like the members of Islamic Jihad, Hamas has hosted the only defenders besides the Houthis who have used armed force to defend the Palestinian people against the many-faceted US-Israeli genocide accelerated into high gear over the last two years.

Carnage Carney bends to Israeli propaganda, by declaring that “Hamas has stolen from the Palestinian people, cheated them of their life and liberty, and can in no way dictate their future.” Carney’s outrageous misrepresentation clearly denies the reality that the US-Israel military juggernaut is in the midst of the most ruthless denial of the life and liberty of a viciously colonized group to unfold during the twenty-first century.

What an absurdity! Carney would have displayed a modicum of courage and dignity if he had instead apologized in his document for the role of the Canadian government and many of its military corporations as collaborators in the Israeli-US driven genocide that has permeated the Nakba of the Occupied Palestine since 1948. Of course the cowardly quisling, Carnage Carney, avoids any mention of the right to return by both native Palestinians ejected from their ancestral territories in the past and those future survivors of the ongoing mass murder now underway.

In Canada’s definition of Palestinian Zionism, the word “rights” come up only twice, once in terms of the human rights recognized in the UN Charter and once in terms of “Israel’s right to exist.” Once again, the rights of the Palestinians to exist as well as their right of self-defence is abolished from visibility in the made-in-Canada iteration of Chosenite Zionism.

This most murderous expression of Chosenite Zionism constitutes the most outlandish display of settler colonialism to date. Not even the US Indian wars have been as vicious at the current manifestation of the US-Israel genocide of native Palestinians.

I suspect very much that Carney did not consult with a single credible Palestinian group or organization along the road to formulating Canada’s plan for a Zionist Palestinian state.

The proposed deal dictates that the Zionist state in Palestine will develop under the rule of the Palestinian Authority currently taking direction from Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas is despised by many of his own Palestinian people who see him as a comprador, as a sell out. An embodiment of settler colonialism in all it many manifestations, Abbas epitomizes the kind of opportunist that betrays his own oppressed people to gain personal advantages for himself. Abbas has not faced any kind of election since 2009.

Palestinian People demonstrating against the Corruption of the Palestinian Authority. The PA is under the PLO. The PLO is a secular organization made famous until his assassination by Yasser Arafat. Arafat once collaborated with Abbas. Hamas was created largely by Israeli authorities of Likudnik Revisionist Zionism to prevent anything like Arafat’s PLO from ever coming to worldwide popularity again.

Under, Abbas the Palestinian Authority has effectively played the role of a nascent Zionist Palestinian state. The organization has been funded by Israel to act as a police agency to enforce Israeli laws on Palestinian people throughout the West Bank.

The Likud Party and especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped build up Hamas, including its armed wing with funding from Qatar. Netanyahu did so to create the conditions to enable the Israeli government to assert the impossibility of carrying out any negotiations with a single authority covering all the Palestinians in a unified Occupied Palestine.

What Are the Alternatives?

Like many others commentators, Ali Abunimah and his colleagues at the Electronic Intifada grouped together the statements outlining plans for a Palestinian state by the governments of Great Britain, Australia and Canada…. by Keir Starmer, Mark Carney and Anthony Albanese. Abunimah highlighted the Australian version that covers much of the same ground as Carney’s statement.

If anything, the statement by Australia’s Anthony Albanese represents an even more crude and debased declaration of Australia’s adherence to the Zionist principles of “Jewish and colonial supremacy.” The critique of Australia’s delusional fantasy of what a Palestinian state should look like, is worthy of careful assessment.

Britain’s statement on a Palestinian state shows no self-aware reckoning with the massive British role in the background and genesis of the genocide in Occupied Palestine from the era of the Balfour Declaration in 1917 to the present-day.

For instance, Starmer’s statement lacks any reference to the British collaboration with Rothschild bankers and the nascent Christian Zionist and Jewish Zionist movements to create a “Jewish Homeland” in a region overwhelmingly dominated in 1917 by Palestinian Arabs. Moreover, there is no reckoning with the integral British role in this latest round of the Nakba genocide.

There are probably many secret aspects of the British-Israeli collaboration in the very elaborate and many-faceted genocide currently underway. Among the obvious roles of British institutions are the many hundreds of intelligence-gathering missions carried out by RAF spy planes based at Akrotiri on the Island of Cyprus.

Many of the statements outlining support for a Palestinian state emphasize the treatment of “the hostages” along the propaganda lines developed for public consumption by the Netanyahu government. In fact most of the hostages are part of the Israeli Armed Forces into which most Israeli citizens are conscripted and retained full-time or as reservists. Accordingly, most of those described as hostages are personnel of the Israeli military apparatus. They thus can be characterized in international law as legitimate military targets.

The proliferating numbers of Palestinian “prisoners,” many of them not charged with any crime, might as easily be labelled as “hostages.” Moreover, the continuing retention of those apprehended on October 7, 2023, have been placed in this predicament primarily because of the decisions of the Netanyahu government, not those incarcerated along with their detainees in the open air prison of Gaza.

Here is the portion of Starmer’s statement on the Palestinian state, dealing with “hostages”

Yet, almost two years after the barbaric attacks of 7 October… Hostages are still held by the terrorists of Hamas. Recent images show the hostages suffering and emaciated. Hamas refuses even to release all the bodies of the dead. I have met British families of the hostages. I see the torture they endure each and every day… Pain that strikes deep in people’s hearts across Israel and here in the UK. The hostages must be released immediately… And we will keep fighting to bring them home. Let’s be frank – Hamas is a brutal terror organization. Our call for a genuine Two State Solution… Is the exact opposite of their hateful vision.

Covered like Netanyahu, Biden, and Trump from head to toe in the blood of mass murdered Palestinians, many of them children and women, Starmer is in no position to compare the angelic sweetness of his call for a two state solution with the “hateful vision” of Hamas. Hamas have been cast as the scapegoats by the most guilty parties of the genocidal onslaught being carried out by those at the tip of the spear of settler colonialism in its latest manifestation

Benjamin Netanyahu has been the main individual who has been most vocal and influential in preventing the mounting of a proper judicial investigation from getting to the bottom of what really happened on October 7. The lies and crimes of 10/7 (Oct. 7) must not be allowed to become a repeat of the lies and crimes of 9/11.

Part of the current criminal investigations into the many alleged domestic crimes committed by the Israeli Prime Minister, has to do with what he knew and what his staff knew about the events of Oct. 7. What did he know and when did he know it? What did he do or not do before October 7?

Might there have been some collusion between Netanyahu and some branches of Hamas, a complex and factionalized organization? There is considerable evidence pointing in the direction of such collusion. Recall that hard liner Yahya Sinwar was sent to Israeli prison for personally murdering Palestinian individuals he identified as snitches betraying the secrets of his Islamic resistance group.

There can be no doubt that Netanyahu has been doing everything in his power to prevent these questions about his own role in 10/7 from being formally asked and officially answered. Netanyahu is as nervous about a real investigation into the events of October 7 as Trump and Mossad are about a real investigation into the life, operations and death of Jeffrey Epstein. The stench of coverup and serial fraud is becoming overwhelming in Jerusalem and Washington, New York and Tel Aviv.

The fate of the women IDF spotters who recorded and reported Hamas preparations for 10/7 certainly contain many smoking guns crying for evaluation in the open light of day.

As I see it Trump and Netanyahu disqualified themselves when they publicized their lewd fantasies about Gaza being remade into chintzy Riviera resort. A better plan would be to devote the location to the hosting of a Holocaust museum in order to commemorate that imperial savagery of the US-Israel partnership that has already taken place on that location.

The idea of Tony Blair and Jared Kushner lining up with Trump and Netanyahu and Starmer to officiate over some sort of transitional authority for a Gaza playground for the wealthy, is becoming a grotesque prospect.

Maybe the time has come to put aside some scaled-down version of the partition plan for Palestine that emerged after WWII from procedures similar to the partition plan that provided the basis for India and Pakistan. What comes to my mind as an alternative, is Ali Abunimah’s comment concerning how PM of Australia tried to “re-write history.” PM Albanese characterized the two-state solution as the only viable course to follow in the aftermath of the debacle currently underway in Gaza.

Abunimah pointed out that after the apartheid in South Africa became defunct, the White minority regime faded away to be replaced by something else. In the eyes of many of those aware of this history, such an outcome represents a very attractive alternative to the livestreamed mass murder currently being played out before our very eyes over two terrible years.