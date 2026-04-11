Until this lengthy interview, Gilad Aztmon seemed to have withdrawn for being a regular conversationalist in social media talk shows. Lately, however, circumstances have been such that Atzmon has been drawn towards Mohsin Abba on The Deep Dive Perspective. In responding to the interview, Gilid projects much new original musings into the public spotlight on the Internet.

Gilad Aztmon is a native-born Israeli who will only move back to that country when it returns to being called Palestine. Atzmon comes from a prominent Israeli family. He served in the Israeli Defence Force. In 2011 this Jazz Musician came up with a philosophical book entitled The Wandering Who: A Study of Jewish Identity Politics. In the text he veered towards Athenian universalism and heavily criticized the various forms of self-reinforcing Jewish tribalism.

As Atzmon continued after 2011 his writing and public talking, he basically rejected his identities as both an Israeli and a Jew. After several years of high-profile communicating he then pulled away from being a constant controversialist on the Internet.

While many will remember him from his period as a contant commentator, for some young people Gilad Aztmon can be seen as a new commentator to appreciate. As Gilad sees it, Israel right now is the most dangerous polity on Earth. Israel combines a strong and growing attraction to both nonchalantly committing expanding rounds of genocide, while also displaying a fetish for suicide going back to Masada. Israel should not be a nuclear-armed state.