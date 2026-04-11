Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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SoakerCity's avatar
SoakerCity
1d

We are on the side of humanity, and are united with absolute heroes like these people (from today): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0DrcWSd7E4

Opposing evil will always be cool. Fighting tyranny will always be sexy. University and the institutions are corrupt, and they damn well know it. We are CERTAINLY in the pre-stages of a revolution. It can be as clean or as messy as the people defending the Epstein Class want it to be, but we are going to win, and things are going to change.

Most of our opponents, the people lying and snivelling and hiding behind institutional power & money, will switch sides in a second when they realize that humanity is reasserting its dignity vs Zionism. Their hearts yearn to be free, but they are just to frightened to move. That will change, very rapidly, now.

I'm proud to oppose Netanyahu's Nightmare. And so are most people on earth. If America, and the middle class wealth of the exhausted "white world" has to be the price, so be it. Anything is better than this. I'd rather live in a grass hut than be a slave in a fucking condo, any day. What do most young Canadians have to lose, anyways?

This system is going down.

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6 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Thanks Tony. Glad to see you back, Gilad ("born in occupied Palestine").

This is the big time of change in the world. We are at peak-population in the 1972 Limits To Growth projection, having just passed peak-industrial-output.

This is what it looks like. ;-(

Grow vegetables. Ride your bike. Be a friend. Know yourself as immortal soul.

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