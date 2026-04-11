Atzmon Comes Back for A Visit
He's been watching the Israel-Driven Wars Very Closely
Until this lengthy interview, Gilad Aztmon seemed to have withdrawn for being a regular conversationalist in social media talk shows. Lately, however, circumstances have been such that Atzmon has been drawn towards Mohsin Abba on The Deep Dive Perspective. In responding to the interview, Gilid projects much new original musings into the public spotlight on the Internet.
Gilad Aztmon is a native-born Israeli who will only move back to that country when it returns to being called Palestine. Atzmon comes from a prominent Israeli family. He served in the Israeli Defence Force. In 2011 this Jazz Musician came up with a philosophical book entitled The Wandering Who: A Study of Jewish Identity Politics. In the text he veered towards Athenian universalism and heavily criticized the various forms of self-reinforcing Jewish tribalism.
As Atzmon continued after 2011 his writing and public talking, he basically rejected his identities as both an Israeli and a Jew. After several years of high-profile communicating he then pulled away from being a constant controversialist on the Internet.
While many will remember him from his period as a contant commentator, for some young people Gilad Aztmon can be seen as a new commentator to appreciate. As Gilad sees it, Israel right now is the most dangerous polity on Earth. Israel combines a strong and growing attraction to both nonchalantly committing expanding rounds of genocide, while also displaying a fetish for suicide going back to Masada. Israel should not be a nuclear-armed state.
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We are on the side of humanity, and are united with absolute heroes like these people (from today): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0DrcWSd7E4
Opposing evil will always be cool. Fighting tyranny will always be sexy. University and the institutions are corrupt, and they damn well know it. We are CERTAINLY in the pre-stages of a revolution. It can be as clean or as messy as the people defending the Epstein Class want it to be, but we are going to win, and things are going to change.
Most of our opponents, the people lying and snivelling and hiding behind institutional power & money, will switch sides in a second when they realize that humanity is reasserting its dignity vs Zionism. Their hearts yearn to be free, but they are just to frightened to move. That will change, very rapidly, now.
I'm proud to oppose Netanyahu's Nightmare. And so are most people on earth. If America, and the middle class wealth of the exhausted "white world" has to be the price, so be it. Anything is better than this. I'd rather live in a grass hut than be a slave in a fucking condo, any day. What do most young Canadians have to lose, anyways?
This system is going down.
Thanks Tony. Glad to see you back, Gilad ("born in occupied Palestine").
This is the big time of change in the world. We are at peak-population in the 1972 Limits To Growth projection, having just passed peak-industrial-output.
This is what it looks like. ;-(
Grow vegetables. Ride your bike. Be a friend. Know yourself as immortal soul.