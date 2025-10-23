My Substack Response to Bill Rice.

Hello Bill Rice.

Based on my prior experiences of raising the subject addressed here, I anticipate you’ll quite probably just press the “like” button and then motor on by my observations on Substack’s present orientation. I feel you have donned self-imposed blinkers on some of the implications of your valuable commentaries about Substack’s current direction. You regularly raise the issue of Substack’s priorities and wonder if Substack’s proprietors may be manipulating the site to favour some kind of contributors while they disadvantage other types of contributors



Substack’s clear favouritism was on clear display in the way Bari Weiss’s Free Press was muscled onto the platform and then given universal access to the mailboxes of all Substack subscribers. No other contibrutors ever get this kind of enormous readership boost.

The story of Bari Weiss, now suddenly Editor in Chief of CBS News while dragging her Substack blog along with her, presents a striking case-in-point. Its no secret that Bari’s promotion is all about a recent variation of the old story of Israel First-Zionism’s continuing domination and even monopolization of the big American news outlets. The big money Bari is garnering is derived from the huge fortune of Zionist fanatic Larry Ellison, a close personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.



The implication is that Substack itself is caught up as a participant in the further centralization of the Zionist propaganda racket, starting with Larry Ellison and son’s acquisition of Paramount. With Paramount came CBS. CNN and much more may be next.



Then there is the US government’s intervention to deal with the success of the China-based Tik Tok platform. Tik Tok’s free speech approach led to an outburst of messaging that subordinated the Israel-First agenda on Gaza as expressed, for instance by Bari Weiss’s Free Press. The result was that the US government intervened.

Team Trump, all Zionists including the Christian Zionists, forced the transfer of the Tik Tok platform to US proprietors and especially to Larry Ellison and company. That is a huge, lucrative and strategically momentous acquisition for Team Zionist.

This line of media concentration to facilitate behavioural and attitudinal conformity is well calculated to strangle diversity of opinion. The objective is to recapture Zionist dominance over American public opinion. The Israel First Media Lobby, now led by Ellison and Netanyahu, is struggling to regain the favoured position of Israel in the minds of people around the world, but especially in the United States.



As you observe, Bill Rice, the concentration of institutions to push favoured ideologies and interpretations does not advance the ideal of diversity. In fact it runs contrary to diversity. From what I’ve learned from you, Bill, and from what I’ve observed from what is happening on my own Substack blog, I am getting increasingly close to being almost certain that the Substack proprietors are indeed rigging their platform.

A process seems to be underway to encourage and help some kind of contributors and discourage other types of contributors. Can you guess who is being discouraged and the topics the dissidents emphasize, including but not limited to our criticism of the Covid scam?



The bias of the Substack proprietors is certainly blatantly obvious with the favoured treatment of The Free Press. What can Substack contributors anticipate now that a significant chunk of our shared platform is being amalgamated with the Larry Ellison’s Zionist operation of CBS? What comes next?



I notice, Bill Rice, that you emphasize the role of Covid skepticism in the rise of Substack. Now we must deal, one way or another, with the divisiveness generated by the horror of the last two years in the Middle East, a conflagration whose ground zero is the mass murder in Gaza.

The Bari Weiss phenomenon should be a catalyst to spark and widen discussion on where Substack’s proprietors are pointing the platform. What input and say do we, the tens of thousands of literary contributors to Substack—one of the last uncensored free speech outposts on the Internet— have in setting the future direction of this important platform?



I’ve been following all this in my blog. See below

https://thedeepdive.ca/substack-faces-backlash-over-deal-with-the-free-press/