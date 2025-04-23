As we approach April 28, the culminating day of this national election of 2025, the people and government of Canada have failed in many respects to rise to high levels of questioning and robust debate that should have been on abundant display during this classic exercise of self-determination. I can think of many important topics that have been either entirely ignored or hardly touched upon in deciding who deserves to be elected to represent we the people in Canada’s next parliamentary session.

Indeed, the growing irrelevance of Parliament in Canada’s increasingly derelict system of governance is itself an issue that should have been seriously addressed in this election. Consider, for instance, that Parliament has been shut down altogether from 12 December of 2024 until the present. Parliament is not scheduled to open up until late May. Then after a brief three-week session our national legislature will be closed until mid-September.

During the period of recent months the people and government of Canada were put through a series of major eruptions without having any access whatsoever to the venue created for public debate especially during times of crisis. Parliament might as well have been boarded up during a period when Canadians were faced with tariff and trade wars as well as threats of annexation from the new US government of President Donald Trump. These developments are among the most consequential our people and governments have faced during the entire post-WWII period.

The ongoing Parliamentary closure included the interval when Justin Trudeau was allowed to stay on as PM although he could not command the confidence of a majority of MPs in the House of Commons. Trudeau spent his time violating Parliament’s Confidence Convention mostly in Europe where he spent much of his time advocating for the rogue Ukrainian government still led by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Thanks to former PM’s bullying of his political appointee, the Governor General of Canada, “the Crown” in Canada was assigned the task of seeing to it that the unelected Mark Carney was able to replace Trudeau as Prime Minister. Somehow our new PM was able to dive directly into an election campaign without having to demonstrate his parliamentary readiness through some sort of performance in an operational House of Commons.

The irrelevance of Parliament and the system of political parties it hosts was demonstrated graphically from 2020 to 2024 when the government of Canada was made to seem like its main purpose was to vanquish COVID-19. All other functions of governance were downgraded in the name of fighting a contagion whose spread was not even slowed down by the supposed remedies that all proved extremely harmful. Most harmful of all was the mass injections of military bioweapons misrepresented as a remedy for a respiratory illness.

Like many national governments throughout the world, the government of Canada was subjected to supranational governance emanating from the likes of the World Economic Forum in Davos and the UN’s World Health Organization in Geneva.

As in many countries, in Canada all the main political parties as well as the courts and the Regime Media made a pact to ignore scientific methodology and adopt instead the same packages of wrong and lethal public health policies that continue to kill, maim, and attack the natural immunity systems of too many of our citizens.

During the election campaign of August-September 2021, the prevailing parliamentary consensus between all the political parties and all federal institutions, including the courts and the CBC—the now-deeply-discredited former public broadcaster—- resulted in the absurdity of Justin Trudeau treating the co-called unvaxxed as his main opposition.

In the campaign Trudeau deployed his trademark wedge politics aimed at dividing the Canadian citizenry for his own political advantage. His divide-and-conquer strategy did not give Trudeau the majority government he sought. Instead, Trudeau faced a second minority outcome for the Liberal Party government that was kept in power until recently by the federal NDP Party led by Jagmeet Singh.

After the election Trudeau, the former drama teacher, lost the scientific plot altogether. Backed by Singh, the Trudeau government embraced what Dr. R.N. Watteel described in her book as Fisman’s Fraud. Watteel exposed the academic fraud conducted by Dr. David Fisman, a professor in the Medical Faculty at the University of Toronto. The U of T was at the time becoming a close partner of the Moderna drug company.

Dr. Watteel marshalled the evidence to demonstrate that Dr. Fisman, a pioneer of what she described as “hate science,” manufactured false data to justify continuing lockdowns and injection mandates in spite of overwhelming evidence that these initiatives were much more harmful than helpful.

The media and governments embraced Fisman’s Fraud, reproducing his concocted disinformation on many public platforms including on the floor of the House of Commons. The champions of Fisman’s Fraud proclaimed without any supportive evidence whatsoever that vaccinated individuals could enjoy immunity from infection as long they stuck together and avoided any exposure to unvaccinated individuals.

Fisman and many opportunist politicians and media moguls happily made scapegoats of the unvaxxed promoting medical apartheid to avoid reckoning with the reality of that the “vaccine remedies” caused many harms without any redeeming characteristics whatsoever. In fact the vaccinated infected the so-called “unvaxxed” with their shedding of gene-modifying contamination. The Covid vaxxed became the main disease spreaders.

What is to be said of the farce of the entire political and media establishment going along with the Trudeau government’s adoption of Fisman’s ridiculous contention that the vaccines only gave immunity against other vaccinated people, but not against unvaccinated people? Any public reckoning with such still-unaddressed absurdities continue to be swept to the side including during this censorious electoral event underway now.

The failure of virtually all parliamentarians in Canada to deviate from the Trudeau regime’s embrace of Fisman’s Fraud has extended into the election campaign currently underway in Canada. In the proceedings of this election, none of the major parties have called into question the underlying Covidian policies wheeled into place by the ruling Liberal-NDP coalition.

Neither did any of the Regime Media venues bring up in the electoral campaign the litany of crucial violations of human rights and civil liberties. These transgressions took place in the name of fighting COVID-19.

Not surprisingly MSM has shown no inclination to address the dishonesty inherent in its own blanket declarations that the injection materials were (and are) “safe and effective” rather than sometimes lethal and ruinously injurious. On a worldwide basis, the dissemination of such consequential disinformation has been a major factor in instigating the ongoing murder and mayhem visited on ten of millions of jab recipients.

The deafening silence on most of these issues challenges the relationship of citizens to our national institutions in many profound and devastating ways. Not one of the party leaders looked backwards at the misrepresentations accompanying the frauds involved in introducing COVID-19.

None of these leaders paused to look forward at the onslaught of new injections coming our way. Once again, the new injections are based on the application of untested technologies involving genetic modification connected to realizing various strategies for robotic transhumanism.

This production of genenetically-modified human organisms (GMHOs) is the consequence of continuing widespread injections of experimental concoctions combining mRNA, lipid nanoparticles, and DNA contaminated ingredients.

With the exception of former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, few leaders or media investigators had anything substantial to say in this election campaign about the decision to shut down the operation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when we needed its supposed protections the most.

This failure to examine a horrific sequence of malfeasant and criminal actions on the part of Canada ‘s political, media and judicial leadership speaks of the ongoing nature of the fiasco in domestic and international public health, a fiasco which has not significantly abated since 2020.

To add insult to injury, those responsible for deciding what would be inside or outside the substance of this election campaign all decided to ignore the murder and mayhem imposed on Canadians by what we now know are gene-modifying mRNA bioweapons rather than “vaccines” meant to stop viral contagion.

No one in authority has honestly explained to Canadians even yet that our introduction to COVID-19 was based on wholesale fraud meant to disguise the effort to universalize the injection of gene-modifying bioweapons. The objective remains the goal of depopulation as well as the preparation of the survivors for AI controlled experiments in transhumanism.

The propensity of all parties involved in the bioweapon attacks to slink around their own involvements and/or complicity in such clear cut cases of crimes against humanity, helps demonstrate that we remain enwrapped in a diabolical complex of psychological operations. The many names of these Black ops are still being left as unspoken for the most part.

Whose Questions Get Asked and Whose Questions Are Demeaned and Dismissed?

To my way of thinking, our most blatant failure of national self-reflection in this electoral contest is the incapacity of the Canadian people to debate the many-faceted involvements of our own governments, corporations and our mostly Zionist media outlets in light of the horrific genocide underway in Occupied Palestine and Israel. Zionist Media, and especially Albertan outlets including Rebel News, True North, and Western Standard, have a special place in this fisco. Ezra Levant is the undisputed founder of this Western Canadian hub of conservative Zionist broadcasters.

Ezra Levant has emerged as something of a mediator trying make sense of the deep schism between the conservative Regime Media with its self-affirmed and self-declared CBC royalty. The pinnacle of this self-declared media elite are pictured pictured below, outside the CBC Broadcast Centre in Montreal.

Rosemary Barton and David Cochran explained that they created this outside broadcast enclave to avail themselves of the protection of the RCMP. They explained their need to be kept safe from what they obviously pictured as the Rebel News riff raff. This constituency of conservative media was permitted to ask questions in the post-debate media scrums.

That scrum after the English-language debate was cancelled. The clip below filmed before the cancellation took place, clearly indicates a Hill Times MSM reporter was a main protagonist in the conflict said to have given rise to the cancellation of the scrum.

The clash between the CBC-led media elites and the “far-right” media operations revolving around Rebel News was historic in nature. The clash has been in-the-making over a period of many years. Media communications in the era after the CBC broke from its public broadcasting mandate to become a propaganda operation supportive of the organized crime networks inside and around the Trudeau regime, has yet to be addressed seriously and systematically in Canada.

The issue, however, is integral to the outcome of this election because Pierre Poilievre has announced he will cancel funding to the CBC’s English-language TV division if he is elected Prime Minister of Canada. Alternatively, the CBC can save itself if their staff can help arrange coverage so that Carney wins. Carney in fact has already announced that he is bribing the CBC into giving his campaign activities favoured coverage.

One of the questions asked by Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey led to allegations she was demeaned and condemned by the Barton-Cochran clique and its surrounding MSM entourage. The highlighted issue concerned the supposed mass graves said to have been discovered around the former Kamploops Indian residential school. The CBC along with many other big media venues domestically and internationally, ran with this unproven story.

Trudeau seemed to adore the fact that he could use the unproven thesis of multiple mass graves to point fingers of accusation at Canada’s clerics to condemn them for a series of mass murders directed against Indian residential school students.

While I do identify some of the Indian residential schools as sites of cultural genocide, I have concluded the claims about mass graves are not supported by the available evidence. This controversy swirled around the question posed by Drea Humphrey to Jagmeet Singh on the night of the French-language debates.

Ms Humphrey asked Singh about his propensity to explain away the many cases of arson directed at eliminating churches. These cases may or may not be connected to Indian reactions to what did or did not go on inside Indian residential schools. Ms. Humphrey wondered if Singh’s apparent disregard for the disproportionately large numbers of eliminated churches, was a reflection of anti-Christian attitudes.

Behind this question lies a lot of consternation concerning how woke DEI preoccupations only allow space for White Christians to be condemned as racist predators, never to be looked at as the victims of unfair prejudice and bigotry. Has such a question ever been asked, let alone addressed, in answer to the self-absorbed MSM journalists at the CBC and other Trudeau-funded media agencies?

Zionist and Christian Zionist Propaganda

Some believe that the media scrum that was supposed to have happened after the English-language debate on April 17 was cancelled not to prevent “altercations” between different classes of journalist. Instead it has been argued the cancellation took place with the goal of preventing further advantage from adhering to the Poilievre camp in extending a debate that the Conservative Party leader was clearly winning.

At the time of the media scrum’s cancellation on the evening of April 17, Ezra Levant made himself a kind of senior statesman capable of mediating some of the sharp differences in a complex situation involving a background of court procedures in which he and his media companies were key participants.

In the wake of the cancelled media scrum Ezra Levant provided a range of perspectives drawn from his experience of trying to move himself and his media team from the margins to the mainstream of journalist practice and protocol in Canada. Levant countered the self-serving contentions of Rosemary Barton and David Cochran that they had been been granted RCMP protection outside the Broadcast Centre. This protection, claimed Barton and Cochran, was directed against the network of young journalists with various connections to Rebel News.

The CBC’s national correspondents argued they needed such codling in order to escape the intimidation coming from people they considered lesser and inept right-wing ideologues who menaced them physically. David Cochran went further, equating the threat he felt personally with a denigration of the national debate itself.

Ezra Levant experienced one of the finer hours in his eventful career as a controversialist near the core of Canada’s national politics. Nevertheless, the extreme Zionism that drives Rebel News as well as its offshoots, True North, Western Standard, Juno News and Keenan Bexte’s Counter Signal, puts an important wrinkle in this class of journalist enterprise.

Ezra himself has never left any doubt about the high priority he gives to advancing the power and prestige of Israel as a key objective of his journalistic endeavours. In 2017 Ezra explained to author Ron Csillag in The Canadian Jewish News, “The Rebel is the most Zionist media organ in Canada, even more than the CJN. To criticize us as anti-Semitic is laughable.”

Zionist bias in media reporting casts a broad shadow over the news especially in these times when Israel has been charged with genocide by the UN’s International Court of Justice and when Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant are facing war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court.

Any effort to make sense of how the news is being reported at Rebel News and its partner institutions runs into the problems with the regular onslaughts of allegations especially from Ezra and his partner David Menzies that any expression of protest against the ongoing mass murder of native Palestinians, amounts to some sort of demented terrorist identification with Hamas.

Ever since October 7 of 2023 Rebel News and other conservative venues intersperse evidence-based analysis with Zionist and Christian Zionist propaganda that pretends we are in the midst of a war between Israel and Hamas. This misrepresentation blocks understanding that Benjamin Netanyahu himself is a major suspect in setting up the events of October 7.

What is transpiring is not a war as properly understood. Rather it is a genocide directed indiscriminately mostly at unarmed Palestinians, women and children dominant among them.

It is well known in Israel that Netanyahu has had very close relations with Hamas and that he looked the other way while Emir Al-Thani of Qatar funded the military wing of the organization. A proper investigation in Israel of what really happened to justify the ethnic onslaught to de-Palestinianize Israel, is being stone walled at every turn.

Ezra Levant’s media companies are helping to put up obstacles to the accurate news that should be coming into Canada. There are no redeeming qualities that justify the misleading ways that Levant and Menzies depict even small street protests in Toronto that call attention to the genocidal actions in which the government and some military companies in Canada are deeply implicated.

I see a lost opportunity in our failure to include in this 2025 national election some significant debates about the relationship of Canada to the genocidal catastrophe that has been unfolding in the Middle East for the last year and a half. The failure to conscientiously debate this issue translates into our national neglect of what to make of the United Nations now that is has shown itself to be incapable of living within the terms of its own founding UN Charter.

How is it that the UN cannot enforce its own laws and what is to be done about it?What is to be said of living in a world where the rule of law cannot be made to apply to the highest order of international crime? What does allowing impunity to the law for the most horrific crimes say about the lawlessness that currently prevails on high?

The story of Rebel News forms a small part of how Jewish supremacist Zionism is being being made to dominate venues across the entire spectrum of media communications from the so-called left wing to the so-called right wing. Right-wing Zionism is embodied in Rebel News and its related venues.

The strength of right-wing Zionism and Christian Zionism was on full display when Premier Danielle Smith was interviewed recently by Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire. Shapiro works closely with Jordan Peterson and Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli Prime minister’s inner circle of spin doctors.

Premier Smith and Shapiro spoke in the context of a fund raising event for PragerU, a major venue developing the core curriculum of Zionist Studies.

