The Wisdom Tradition

Israel Can't Accept Peace | Why Trump's Iran Deal Won't Hold

In the latest episode of The Wisdom Tradition podcast, host Alex Sachon is joined by Anthony James Hall, Professor Emeritus of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. They discuss the new Trump-Iran Peace Agreement, with both agreeing that the prospects for peace in the Middle East remain grim so long as the Zionist faction remains in pl…