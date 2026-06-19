Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
1d

Fuller merger and integration of USA into Israel?

https://www.josephsansone.com/p/treason-ndaa-and-intelligence-act?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1021940&post_id=202741138&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jn12i&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
2d

Its clear that Israel has a noose and drags everyone around as it sees fit. Perhaps for nothing else but humiliation.

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