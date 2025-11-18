Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Capt. Roy Harkness
4d

What those murderous bastards did to those ostriches was for me the last bloody straw -- and I thought I'd run out of straws years ago. I have no country. The sooner we join America, the better. At least then we'll have the slender protections of the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 14th Amendments.

Paulo Kirk
4d

Gazafication of the InBred UnUnited Queen-Dumb.

And it just is that little group of ZIM members, 16 million of them, Jews, Mafia boys and girls and LGBTQA's, one and all.

Just image -- Klanadians are lusting after Kushner and Stephen Glosser Miller and company to come into "canada" and rescue the woods, the soil, the metals.

Klanadians will relish this.

More cheery news.

The UN Security Council approves the Trump administration’s plan for Gaza by a vote of 13-0. Almost 300,000 displaced families in Gaza lack the minimal requirements for survival as Israel continues to withhold tents, flooring, and heaters amid mud and freezing conditions.

Israeli soldiers shoot and wound both an Al Jazeera cameraman and a child in the West Bank. One Israeli is killed and three are wounded by an attack in Hebron.

An autistic Palestinian teenager who credibly accused guards and inmates of sexually assaulting him is sent back to the same Israeli prison where he claims it happened for pre-trial detention. Chi Ossé files paperwork to run against Hakeem Jeffries.

Trump announces the U.S. will sell Saudi Arabia F-35s in anticipation of a visit from Saudi monarch-in-waiting Mohammed Bin Salman.

Former Harvard President Larry Summers says he will “step back” after Epstein revelations.

Trump says strikes inside Mexico would be “fine” with him. Experts warn about the effects of the rollback of wetland protections.

Israel bombs a car in Nabatieh.

Russian drone strikes in Dnipro hit a broadcasting station.

France agrees to sell jets to Ukraine.

Sudan says it repelled a major RSF thrust in Kordofan.

Polish Prime Minister accuses Ukrainian citizens of sabotaging the Warsaw-Deblin railway line.

ISWAP claims it killed a Nigerian Brigadier General.

U.S. airstrikes killed 12 Somali civilians, local sources claim.

+--+

The USA is on target to fuck up the planet BIG Time.

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/11/law-of-the-sea-the-abysmal-plain-and-the-value-of-intentional-obsolescence/

