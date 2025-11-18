Canada in its present geopolitical shape and form, is pretty much a doomed polity if its reigning cast of saboteurs continue to cultivate national frontiers of division and failure. In the era of the Everything Crisis, many jurisdictions are facing similar fates.

Through the supranational installation of many seditious governments, citizens are being pointed down rocky roads replete with obstructions causing many forms of national rupture, convulsion, and impoverishment. The way is being cleared for the pervasive replication, expansion and consolidation of the most parasitical type of globalist institution.

This pattern is widespread throughout the world as globalist cabals go in for the kill by targeting the remaining safeguards of middle class security and aptitude. Attacks are being directed particularly at those in the best positions to thrive, some by building and running small businesses and others by moving up the ladders of decent, well-paying jobs.

The viability of national government and of middle class people are subject to intertwined assaults. No longer can middle class people depend on viable national elections to achieve effective direct and indirect representation in what remains of our mauled systems of parliamentary governance.

Almost everywhere the malicious destruction of this kind of protection for middle class and working class people is being pushed forward with menacing speed. National legislatures that embody the national inheritances and characteristics of their citizens, are everywhere subject of crippling invasion.

Especially since 9/11, the imposition of various forms of “emergency measures” are deployed to elevate the discretion of executives and to disempower the authority of the vast majority of elected officials.

Some have observed that Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia have been targeted for especially aggressive interventions aimed at the realization of “managed decline.” According to the film makers of the video that follows, managed decline has been covertly advanced by many governments subject to globalist infiltration. The puppeteers on high who covertly train and install such governments, seek to undermine the independence and success rates of native-born citizens.

Members of these charter groups, people who until recently formed prosperous citizenries that became envies of the world, are starting to realize that something is significantly wrong with the way elected officials are acting in office. The act of voting is more and more being made to seem like meaningless rituals where politicians get ahead by serving rich lobbies often with wanton contempt for the wishes of those who cast ballots.

To those seeking to bring about this decline, social, economic and national cohesions are more and more being treated as attributes to be quashed. National pride is to be discouraged or even demonized. Even the most apt and conscientious forms of organized political protest against the incompetence or negligence of those in governments is demeaned. Increasingly unwanted dissidents are treated by those in power as criminals to be censored, banished and punished.

In the many cases including those of Canada, the UK and Australia, Native-born populations are purposely ear marked to be overwhelmed and displaced by immigrants. Their eligibility for entry into new lands is often not to be measured by merit or by their ability to assimilate into the established norms and preferences of host populations.

In fact incompatibility between natives and newcomers seems to be embraced and promoted as premium ingredient of “managed decline.” Some supranational warlords and financiers push forward forms of globalization that they can best impose on subject people rendered distracted and docile through the destructive tactics of divide and conquer .

Cynical number games are played so that the explosive growth of immigrants, refugees, foreign students and temporary workers is exploited to radically increase the figures on Gross Domestic Product even as average per capita incomes plunge dramatically. The many-faceted economic outcomes flowing from such attacks include the targeting of those seeking to attain or maintain middle class standards including through taking on the rights and responsibilities of home ownership.

Indeed the rapid opening of once-prosperous countries to huge new influxes of people without the building of significant numbers of new homes, schools, hospitals, public transport and social services is proving to be very destabilizing. Old businesses and populations are inclined to leave the country. Meanwhile young people born into the convulsing countries must compete for scarce jobs and educational positions that most likely would have been theirs but for the numerical onslaughts of newcomers.

The diminished opportunities of the native-born in order to make room for newcomers, creates the ground for considerable rivalry and dissension. So too is much harm done by the perception, whether real or imagined, that newcomers can avail themselves of all sorts of subsidies whether in housing, education, employment and the like that are not made available to native-born citizens.

Questions arise about why tax-paying citizens should be made to carry so much of the financial burden in countries that seem geared against recognition of their rights, their interests and their posterity

The video below provides a wealth of informative data on issues like capital leaving Canada, the lack of sound employment, and the rapid alteration of attitudes of Canadians towards our own country. The video below also introduces the issue of regional tensions especially between the population centres of central Canada and the resources frontiers of Western Canada, but especially Alberta.

The Empire of Canada Emerges from the British Empire

Part of the drama currently playing out in Canada has to do with a broadening understanding among many Canadians of the limitations invested in the country since the Imperial governors of British North America decided to consolidate northern North America into a single sea to sea to sea polity. This consolidation of British claims throughout northern North America led to the creation of the Dominion of Canada. This “Dominion” exists to this day as the second largest country in the world following Russia.

This territorial rejigging of British North America took place from 1867-1871 in the wake of the American Civil War from which the Union government of US President Abraham Lincoln emerged. The victorious Union Army took control of the entire United States with a much enlarged military capacity to annex, if ordered to do so, huge sections of territory north of the US border whose largest portion runs along the 49th parallel.

The 49th parallel boundary line— the “Medicine Line” as referred to by some Native people seeking escape from US invasions of their territories— was established in 1818 after the War of 1812. The boundary was meant to approximate the division between territory drained by the northward flowing rivers of North America from the huge drainage basin of the southward-flowing Mississippi River.

The Dominion of Canada emerged from the adoption in 1867 of an enactment passed into law by the British Imperial Parliament of Westminster in London England. The sea to sea to sea polity was created by the passage of the British North American Act and its added provisions.

In 1871 British Columbia was added to the Dominion. In 1869-70 the vast fur trade empire of the Hudson’s Bay Company became by far the largest Canadian territory. It became the Imperial Dominion’s colonial frontier. The whole, quickly-assembled construction was modelled on the constitutional design of the British Empire. The new Parliament about to rise in Ottawa was empowered to replicate many of the imperial functions of the Westminster Parliament.

It is ironic that the imperial design of the Canadian Dominion is currently failing for many of the same reasons that Imperial empire of Great Britain came to an end following World War II.

The Sea to Sea to Sea Dominion of Canada After the Dominion Acquired in 1871 British Columbia and the Vast Area of Rupert’s Land and the North-Western Territory from the London-Based Hudson’s Bay Company

Many of those on the colonial outskirts of the Imperial metropolis set up within North America, have directed complaints at Imperial Ottawa. In so doing they replicated complaints directed at Imperial London by colonized people of the British Empire. Canada’s Imperial metropolis includes the region of those that reside in the the high-population centres of Montreal and Toronto together with the nearby Ottawa region. The Ottawa region was designated in 1867 as the Dominion’s national capital.

Those on the disadvantaged side of the continuing colonial projects of Imperial Canada must face their dramatic underrepresentation in national institutions as well as the high levels of taxation and of wealth transfer currently meant to build up Eastern Canada at the expense of Western Canada. The largest part of this supposed process of “equalization” goes to the people and government of Quebec who many in the West view with some justification as by far the most coddled political constituency within Canada.

These disadvantages are combined with the expropriation of a disproportionately large part of the indigenous natural resource wealth of Western Canada to benefit the residents of the major population centres in the East.

The return once again of a well-organized independence movement in the Canadian province of Alberta can be seen as a domestic extension within northern North America of the kind of decolonization movement that swept through the British Empire in the 1960s and 1970s.

The United Nations is proving to be an agency that is being made by some influential figures to line up with the financial agendas of those that seek new means of projecting the heritage of imperialism into the future. This new round of imperial acquisition is unfolding not within the old colonial systems of defunct European empires, but within a globalized regime of increasingly universalized central governance.

The keys to realizing this agenda of globalized centralized power lies in the exercising of uniform means to harness the power of money, debt, unlimited surveillance, strictly enforced standards of social and corporate conduct, co-ordinated propaganda, invasive militarism, as well as AI-driven biodigital transhumanism combined with pervasive robotization.

This list is far from complete. Currently the main frontiers of centralizing globalization lie in efforts to merge universalized forms of digital ID together with the elimination of cash though the creation of Central Bank Digital Currencies. This initiative opens the way to the creation of virtual digitalized prisons capable of being programmed to block access to, for instance, food and money. Suck blockages would be applied to punish those individuals who fail to live up to, for instance, the regular taking of mandated injections.

The removal of cash from circulation is the key to imposing harsh consequences to punish negative social credit evaluations. This prospect is becoming more pervasive as unemployment resulting from the widespread adoption of AI-driven robotization leads to outcomes where globalist planners allocate to displaced workers minimal incomes with the unrealistic expectation those so categorized can be rendered “happy” while “owning nothing.”

This globalizing agenda pushed by many institutions and personnel at the United Nation and its offshoots, runs harshly contrary to the ideals of national sovereignty. The ideals of national sovereignty theoretically animate concepts like America First or those of an independent Alberta. The key proponents of an independent Alberta seek to move beyond the decaying colonial institutions of a long outmoded Dominion of Canada.

The globalist protagonists of a centralized system of supranational governance— governance emanating from levels above national governance— operate largely through banks and other financial entities including the Bank of International Settlements. Based in Basel Switzerland, the BIS bills itself as “the Central Bank of Central Bankers,” a regime dominated by private financiers whose pioneers prominently include the Rothschild clan of money manipulators.

The supranational character of the overlapping media of transnational banking institutions have made formidable displays of their exploitative partnership with the United Nations and especially with the UN’s thoroughly corrupt World Health Organization. The WHO and its adjuncts, such as the Swiss-based Gavi, have been funded especially by the vast sums emanating from the monopolistic computer trust that coalesced under the megalomaniacal guidance of uber-globalist, Bill Gates.

The supranational globalists showed themselves to be powerful enough to persuade the national governments of many of the world’s countries to make the same set of wrong decisions in the worldwide campaign to undertake a many faceted global power grab in the name of meeting a manufactured public health crisis.

Former Pfizer Vice-President Mike Yeadon was one of the first top medical researchers to come to the conclusions that the efforts said in 2020 to be directed at stopping a viral infection were in fact no such thing. The new measures provided the pretext to push agendas towards the collapsing of the public interest in order to advance the kind of slave cultures facilitated by the universalization of a standard system of Digitalized IDs combined with a worldwide regime of Central Bank Digital Currency.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1432223071234029

The effort to criminalize and draw out the malicious incarceration in Germany of the renowned international jurist, Reiner Feullmich, is a marker of the dirty tactics deployed by those seeking to escape accountability for the injurious and often lethal outcomes triggered by the wide dissemination of the mRNA/Lipid nanoparticle/DNA contaminated injections. These clot shots— these cancer stimulants— are not safe but they have proven to be very effective in advancing the purposeful mass murder and injury of significant portions of the global population.

https://brownstone.org/articles/dr-reiner-fuellmich-a-persecuted-hero-of-the-resistance/

The Globalist Threats

As far as I can see the prospect of restoring healthy forms of national sovereignty under the heavy hand of the present cabal of ruling globalist thugs is bleak. Developments in Canada exemplify larger trends. The ruling cabal in and around the Liberal Party of Canada and its NDP/Green Party hangers on have acquired throughout the previous century a very high level of monopolistic control over the permanent bureaucracy.

This politicized establishment within the government extends to embedded Crown officials from the Governor-General on down to powerful entrenched functionaries in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the extremely corrupt judiciary that has developed under the auspices of the Supreme Court Chief Justice, Richard Wagner. Wagner was appointed by Justin Trudeau in 2017.

As deeply-rooted as are some aspects of Canada’s dilemma, the decade that began with the election of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 have set Canada on a new course of national governance that includes deep integration of various forms of organized crime.

Justin Trudeau was well trained as a professional racketeer. He stood out prominently as one of those most thoroughly indoctrinated products of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Program. Trudeau was Canadian Prime Minister in 2020 when the manufactured COVID crisis was made to take centre stage of worldwide attention. Indeed several members of Trudeau’s cabinet shared Executive power with him in Canada’s Federal government.

Meanwhile Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister, became a trustee of the WEF from 2019 to 2024. Peopled by many of the world’s most high-profile billionaires and corporate CEO’s, the WEF with its annual gatherings at Davos is widely understood as the primary private sector spinoff of the UN.

Indeed the WEF has made itself the primary promoter of the most dubious dark initiatives at the United Nations. Going back to the enterprises of the Club of Rome and to the calculated efforts of Canadian “environmentalist” Maurice Strong, schemes to exploit “climate change” stand out as the basis of sweeping systems to advance insidious programs of social control.

Moreover, the scheme to vilify carbon, the source of life made to seem as if it constitutes life’s main threat, was meant to form the basis for new forms of global environmentalist taxation embraced with a vengeance by Justin Trudeau/Mark Carney succession.

Trudeau and his government became unrestrained champions of the entire array of WEF policies starting with the promotion of the much-ballyhooed Covidian Great Reset, the subject of Klaus Schwab’s heavily publicized WEF book. So WEF-friendly did Trudeau become, that it was made to seem as if he had picked up the stakes of Canada’s Ottawa government and moved it to Davos Switzerland.

Switzerland’s role as a neutral bargaining space between antagonists in both WWI and WWII, transformed the country into the world’s most advantageous locations for globalist institutions including the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Red Cross, and the Bank of International Settlements.

From the inception of his government in 2015, Trudeau expressed his desire to transcend the national in order to embrace the more global facet of his job as Canada’s Prime Minister. Although he had not campaigned on the idea, shortly after taking Office Trudeau announced in the New York Times his globalist intentions. He explained that Canada constituted the world’s “first post-national state.” Without any effort to offer a serious explanation of his vision Trudeau added, “There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/04/the-canada-experiment-is-this-the-worlds-first-postnational-country

With these words Trudeau reduced Canada to something of a blank slate that he could shape and colour in whatever way that pleased him. This approach is quite typical of his self-indulgent approach to most aspects of his own life. This phenomenon is not rare for people who grew up as a spoiled rich kids who seem frequently to escape the full consequences of some of their more abrasive actions.

The controversies have included a stream of changing damning narratives about his intergenerational sexual escapades when he was a Drama Teacher at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver. During the years from 1998 to 2001, Trudeau also enjoyed appearing at parties in Blackface, episodes which would subsequently cause him considerable embarrassment.

When in power, Trudeau seemed to look down his nose in negative judgment at straight White people. Alternatively Trudeau considered his own embrace of gender eccentricities, including in his own frequent coupling with an array of such partners, as some sort of political campaign that in his mind amounted to a human rights crusade for sexual liberation.

In a similar vein, it was surprising to see a Canadian Prime Minister side against parents who insisted on their right to be included in discussions with school officials about the gender dispositions, preferences and futures of their own children.

It is important to treat seriously Trudeau’s dismissal of all Canadian history before his time as unworthy of careful attention because, in his view, Canada’s dominant groups of nation builders had no culture worthy of notice, celebration or refinement. In retrospect this attribute can be seen as a reflection of Trudeau’s grumpy bigotry directed against all non-Aboriginals who lack coloured complexions and a taste for pluralistic sexual experimentation.

Trudeau’s easy embrace of divide-and-conquer tactics combined with his wedge issue politics, would make his government an unpleasant place of intolerance pretending to be the opposite. The prolonged maltreatment of the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy, which continues to this day, serves as marker of the deep failure of basically ever facet of Canadian parliamentary government during the peak of Trudeau’s many-faceted love affair with the leading WEF perverts, war mongers and fraudsters.

In retrospect it is becoming increasingly clear over time the the Freedom Convoy and its supporters coalesced into a gifted group of activists that performed a major public service by calling attention to the lethal wrongheadedness of the full array of the Trudeau government’s Covidian policies. The Trudeau government’s unconstitutional and fascistic Emergency Measures Act was apparently promoted by Canada’s hopelessly criminal big banking establishment, one that was taken under the wing of Parliament’s supposed terrorist expert, Chrystia Freeland.

In my view Trudeau may have attempted to rise to a higher level in his initial term in office. I was impressed in 2015 when the new PM appointed as Attorney-General Jody Wilson-Raybould, a Kwakwakaʼwakw lawyer from Canada’s West Coast. Then came the criminal proceeedings directed against the Montreal-based SNC Lavalin Company when Ms. Wilson-Raybould insisted on asserting her own independence as the country’s top prosecutor.

Justin Trudeau did manage to hold back the criminal proceedings until the Prime Minister arranged to get rid of Ms. Wilson-Raybould for refusing to bend to the PM’s political instructions.

As I see it, Trudeau thereafter determined never to make another government appointment of any official who might express sufficient independence to call his own decision making into question.

From that point on Trudeau surrounded himself with compliant order followers opening the way for him to express himself in increasingly corrupt, inept and outright illegal ways. Among those who remained compliant with Trudeau’s increasingly criminal ways were members of the RCMP who did not act when the Prime Minister began accepting illegal gifts and paid vacations in the so-called Aga Khan Affair.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aga_Khan_affair

Trudeau also fell into bad company when he began taking advice from Larry Fink, a corporate carpetbagger in charge of BlackRock Inc with whom the PM initially worked on a so-called Canadian Infrastructure Bank. This Bank was connected to a government that would become well known in future years for its failure to build serious infrastructure projects of any kind.

When the Covidian drama began in 2020 Larry Fink advised Trudeau to begin circulating and spending large amounts of money to be borrowed from private sources to simulate an economy that was rendered inert first by lockdowns and then by pre-planned layoffs and business closures.

The manufactured COVID crisis was manipulated by Fink and his financier cronies situated strategically in the realm of the US Treasury and Federal Reserve to shut down productive enterprises. The aim of the pre-planned financial manoeuvre was to direct the flow of borrowed money towards compensating with large sums of cash displaced workers who lost their jobs and business owners who lost their enterprises.

This advice had set Trudeau on a course that he maintained and then passed along to Mark Carney, his hand-picked successor as PM. The leadership of the Liberal Party thought nothing of going deeper and deeper into national debt in order to finance all manner of trivial initiatives that amounted to giveaways from Trudeau to friends and cronies. Trudeau personally rewarded his favourites with well-paid positions in the Federal government and also with lucrative contracts to float all manner of green energy scams.

Drugs, China and Organized Crime in Canada

In his first flush of enthusiasm as Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau attempted to push forward a number of pipeline projects aimed at getting Alberta oil and gas to Pacific ports for global export. As the difficulty of bringing these projects to fruition became increasingly apparent, however, Trudeau abandoned the Federal government’s pipeline initiatives except for one.

https://resourceworks.com/billions-ditched-projects/

Trudeau’s government did complete the twinning of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline along the southern route of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Kinder Morgan first estimated the twinning could be achieved for $5.4 billion but the Canadian government ended up spending $34 billion to finish the project.

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/commentary/trans-mountain-pipelines-soaring-cost-provides-more-proof-government-failure

Then came Justin Trudeau’s embrace of the climate change orthodoxy promoted by the fraudster billionaires that dominate the WEF. Flying off to climate change pow wows, Trudeau soon discovered, was much easier than building pipelines. This change in priorities has dominated the federal government ever since much to the disadvantage to the people and government of Alberta and especially to its oil and gas industry.

As time passed Trudeau was more and more pulled towards participation in outright organized crime and into a related role as a very active agent of Chinese involvement in the domestic and foreign affairs of Canada.

In 2018 Canada under Prime Minister Trudeau became the second country in the world after Uruguay to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. This development resulted in speedy development of facilities especially in British Columbia for the growing, treatment and packaging of the famous herb.

This network of commercial operations created the basis of an infrastructure for the preparation and distribution of other more powerful types of drugs including opioids right up to the notorious killer, fentanyl. Investigative journalist Sam Cooper has documented the slide of Trudeau’s Canada towards organized crime. The ingredients of fentanyl were forwarded from China and processed in Canada for wider distribution. Accordingly, the kind of allegations pointed against Canada by US President Donald Trump cannot and should not be categorically dismissed.

This development put Canada, including the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas, near the top of some lists of polities engaged in the international drug trade that incorporates the various forms of influence exercised by Chinese Triads and Mexican Drug gangs. Trudeau himself seems to have been an active participant in his own right in these criminal operations and networks that merged with the Prime Minister’s own ample array of secretive interactions as well as formal diplomatic exchanges with the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Even before he was elected to the PM’s job, Trudeau made no secret of his enthusiastic embrace of Chinese Communist Party impositions from a place of authoritarian rule. He was outspoken in singing the praises of dictatorial efficiency over the sometimes slow and awkward procedures of democratic decision making.

For instance it was reported on December 11, 2020 in The New York Post, that Ezra Levant was producing documentary evidence to show that the People’s Liberation Army were sending under Trudeau’s spies, not just soldiers, to Canada. Said Levant

“It is a shock to Canadians. That cold-weather warfare you are referring to is just one of 18 different joint projects the Canadian armed forces had with the People’s Liberation Army in 2019 alone,” Levant told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. “Canada is training one- and two-star Chinese generals in our war colleges, training lieutenants and majors, commanders,” he said. “We’re sending Canadians over to China, we’re bringing Chinese — I think they are not just soldiers, I think they’re spies, as well — to Canada, and I don’t know a single person in this country knew about it,” Levant added on Fox News. The documents also reveal that the US issued warnings to Canada about the risks of holding military exercises with China, Levant said, but they were ignored. “In these memos, you can see the Trump administration warned Canada that this winter warfare training would transfer knowledge to China that could be used,” he told Carlson. “And when the military, the Canadian military, said our American allies, or our allies are concerned about this, Trudeau staff pushed back and said, ‘Is this just the Trump administration, or is anyone else worried about it?’” Levant added.

https://nypost.com/2020/12/11/canada-pm-justin-trudeau-was-upset-over-cancelled-invite-to-chinese-troops/

Much acknowledged-but-censored information pointed to the interference in the outcome of the Canadian elections of 2019 and 2021. In both elections the Trudeau Liberals failed to elect a majority of Liberal MPs and so were forced into a prolonged parliament compromise with Jagmeet Singh’s NDP party.

The controversy concerning the role of China in interfering with Canadian elections eventually involved a parliamentary intervention by the former Canadian Governor General and Trudeau family friend, David Johnson. Johnson had his own deep professional and familial ties with the Chinese government that clouded his own role in the controversy which remains ill-resolved to this day.

Part of the ongoing Canada-China scandal concerns the integration between Canadian police agencies and the network of police agencies developed by the Chinese government in Canada to monitor and discipline Chinese people in this country. Trudeau’s mentor and successor, Mark Carney, seems to be moving along with his colleague in developing the legal, political and commercial personality of a well rewarded Chinese agent.

This sketch of Trudeau’s government since 2020 helps explain the decline of Canada’s government to such depths of mismangement and incompetence that Justin Trudeau was transformed in the minds of many into a much despised pariah in Office. Instead of adopting policies to develop and exploit Canada’s stupendous array of natural resources, Trudeau fell back on the concept that it was better to leave all manner of minerals and energy resources as much as possible in the ground.

Trudeau was reinforced in this position by two main advisors. One was Gerald Buttes, a former CEO of the World Wildlife Federation of Canada. The other was Trudeau’s behind-the-scenes mentor and adviser, Mark Carney. Carney exemplifies the style of corrupt bankster that has exploited Maurice Strong’s effort to misrepresent carbon as if it embodies the greatest threat to humanity as well as to “the environment.”

This netzero fraud is worthy of nothing more than contempt on the part of conscientious friends of ecological sanity. Trudeau and Carney together embody a totally absurd one-two act aimed at putting across some of the most audacious misrepresentations ever perpetrated in the big leagues of international relations.

The Trudeau/Carney Team have been carrying forward the work of David-Rockefeller-appointed fraudster, Maurice Strong. Canada’s Bobbsey Twin Prime Ministers have been playing major roles in making “global warming” and “climate change” the most over-the-top expressions of the UN’s self-serving invention of it own borderless jurisdiction over something dubbed as “the environment.” The UN’s quest to shape and control “the environment” has from its inception formed the basis of an enormous power grab that is now being expressed as a global tax boondoggle.

The documentation of business failures under the joint regime of Trudeau and Carney is now coalescing into a massive indictment of Canada in it present form. As the narrator indicates in his assessment of Trudeau/Carney succession, the two men have turned Canada into “the single worst place in the western world to build anything heavy, complex, or industrial.” See, for instance,

Mark Carney’s approach to overseeing the finances of Canada is being recognized as very deceptive with grave misrepresentations of the word “investment” to cover over a continuation of Trudeau’s style of deficit financing. See, for instance,

Ottawa’s Books Don’t Add Up and the Parliamentary Budget Office Just Proved It.

“When a government presents a budget, the headline figure is the deficit. In the case of the recently tabled Budget 2025, the number was floated at about $73.8 billion. But a closer look reveals that the day-to-day operating shortfall – the measure most citizens intuitively care about – is far larger than the government lets on.”