Canada is continuing under the sharp decline that continued throughout the constitutional shit show as expressed in Trudeau/Carney succession enabled by the gross abuses of the monarchical system as perpetrated by top Liberal Party leadership with the complicity of Governor-General Mary Simon. Like prior Governors-General in Canada, Mary Simon was appointed by a Prime Minister, in this case Justin Trudeau, who took advantage of his political imperative to compel his Crown appointee to follow his orders.

Mary Simon followed Trudeau’s political directive, improperly shutting down Parliament in the winter of 2025 through the process of prorogation.

The Liberal Party Inuit politician, Mary Simon was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021. Like most in her job, she filled the Office as a result of a patronage appointment. She was in no position to stand up to her political patron in order the express the independence of the Crown as Parliament’s primary referee.

Mary Simon violated an unwritten facet of Canada’s constitution inherited from the Westminster Parliament in Great Britain. The Governor-General improperly allowed Trudeau to retain the Prime Minister’s job in a situation where he could not command the confidence of the majority of members of the Canadian House of Commons, let along of a majority of Liberal Party MPs. Trudeau retained his job until such time as everything was prepared by Liberal Party insiders to complete the preplanned succession of Mark Carney into the country’s top political job.

The Confidence Convention should have been applied to Justin Trudeau’s wish list that he delivered to the Governor-General early in the new year 2025. The Confidence Convention is an essential aspect of what is known as “responsible government” in Canada. The Confidence Convention should have been placed front and centre when Justin Trudeau appeared before King Charles’ top official in Canada to state his prime ministerial intention to resign at a future date.

As I see it, the Office of the Governor General has become the site of national disgrace in Canada where this apparatus has become an unaccountable extension of the Prime Minister’s Office especially throughout the dissolute, crime-riddled term of Justine Trudeau. Mark Carney continued the abuse of the Office of the Governor-General when it came to allowing the federal government to be funded without adhering to the constitutional requirement putting Parliament in charge approving spending requests.

The main reason Parliament was created in the Westminster system was to establish a means of accountability for taxation and government expenditure. Between May and November of 2025 this aspect of Crown procedure in the Parliament of Canada was disregarded. Then when a budget was finally presented to Parliament, the Parliamentary Budget Office pointed to the accounting frauds to cover over a major part of the Carney’s government’s deficit financing.

In “Canada’s Descent into Oblivion” I covered the general theme of the role of the Trudeau/Carney succession in its deep and pervasive ineptitude when it comes to financing, immigration, management of employment, taxation and housing as well as the provision of public services. Please see

Canada’s Enormous Potential

In spite of this careless and shoddy governance of Canada especially since 2020, this country remains one of the most geographically favoured in the world right now. The major realignment of the main routes of global transport across the arctic and across the Northwest Passage, which Canada considers part of its own domestic waters, has major implications for the economic future of our country as discussed in the video below.

The best chance for the liberation of Canadian natural resources, finances, and human assets probably has the best chance of being set free if the crusty old Dominion government in Ottawa gets out of the way and creates latitude for a reworking of North America’s potential.

This transformation would be more likely to be pushed ahead if the failing US superpower was to abandon the picture of itself as the basis of a global military government. Presently the United States Central Command maintains 11 unified combattant bases spread throughout the globe’s hemispheric domains. A starting point for a reorganization of the strategic command in North America would be to do away with US NORTHCOM.

The Trudeau/Carney Succession as a Little League Forum of Low-Level Statecraft

On November 25 Blendr News reported that Mark Carney had spent a week in Abu Dhabi negotiating $70 billion investment int Canada’s energy, mining, AI and infrastructure sectors. The Blendr authors explain the reality behind this surface appearance as follows:

Mark Carney Is Selling Canada to the Highest Bidder

Carney spent last week in Abu Dhabi announcing a $1-billion critical-minerals deal and up to $70 billion in foreign investment into Canada’s energy, mining, AI, and infrastructure sectors.

“On paper, it sounds like a win. In practice, it’s a quiet transfer of national control. These aren’t partnerships. They are equity purchases. Foreign states—many of them strategic adversaries—are acquiring ownership stakes in mines, ports, LNG terminals, and even data centres. The most sensitive national-interest assets we have. Carney’s new FIPA agreement even gives Emirati investors the right to sue Canada if we ever change policy in a way that affects their profits.”

Imagine the preoccupation of Justin Trudeau with transforming Canada Day into a month long commemoration under a multiplicity of government-purchased Pride flags to honour gay people, lesbians, bisexual as well as transsexual individuals. Imagine this all going forward as fertility rates fall to extremely low levels.

Imagine the Prime Minister of Canada embracing such obsessive preoccupations as indebtedness in Canada skyrocketed…. as per capita income plunged, as availability of housing plummeted, as the number of addictions camps proliferated. Imagine the Canadian PM jumping in between parents and their teachers in efforts aimed at altering gender through invasive surgery.

Both members of the Trudeau/Carney succession have an aversion to developing the economic potential of pulling natural resources from the earth in Canada and developing finished products from their constituent parts. Both Trudeau and Carney have put at the centre of their economic agenda keeping resources in the ground and making the sequestering of carbon the core procedure in their sense of industrial priorities.

Both individuals have built on the lionization of removing carbon from the atmosphere through the imposition of a host of procedures associated with the ideals of “netzero.” Both individuals went along with the depiction of carbon movement through the atmosphere and through living organisms as a process to be taxed and commodified as as units of economic transaction,

The extreme application of this nonsensical preoccupation is becoming a factor in the demise of Canada as we have known it. In the 1980s Canada’s Maurice Strong helped kickstart the concept of “environmentalism” at the United Nations by establishing a large fund for academic research that was available exclusively to those who put front and centre “anthropogenic” causes of atmospheric change. In so doing, Strong created a huge basis among those seeking grants to investigate exclusively the human role in the complex of factors affecting alterations in the so-called climate.

To paraphrase, Conrad Black clearly perceives of the preoccupation of the Trudeau/Carney succession with climate change and global warning as mickey mouse stuff, as “ideological humbug.” The challenge right now is to produce a maximization of energy exports as cheaply and efficiently as possible. Black predicts a disaster for both the Carney government and for Canada if it doesn’t change “its nonsense about climate change.”