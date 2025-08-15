As Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet in Alaska, it is important to appreciate the larger significances of the place where the meeting is taking place. It is not accidental that the USA purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867, the very year that the British Parliament enacted the British North America Act. This British enactment created the Dominion of Canada as new incarnation of “Canada.”

Canada’s deepest roots lie in the fur trade of New France. This fur trade empire of French imperialism took shape over more than a century before the appearance of a new entity in North America, The United States of America. It is well known that the the USA declared into existence in the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The so-called “Alaska Purchase” of the USA, was also known as “Seward’s Folly.” The Alaska Purchase resembled the Louisiana Purchase of 1803.

A major goal of the Alaska Purchase was to limit and counter the British imperial government’s agenda of modernizing the structure of the British imperial claim to ownership of all of the northern portion of North America. Notice that the map at the top of this essay, the map created by Adolph Lindenkohl of the US State Department. Drafter in 1867, refers to Alaska as a “British North American Possession.”

Here isa an except from an essay from the Barry Lawrence Ruderman Antique Map dealers who published the map above,

Originally there were three great land claims to the northern country in play: Great Britain, France, and the Russian Empire. After the defeat of the French in what the North Americans call the French and Indian War (1753-1763), that left Russia and Great Britain as the two claimants for Northwestern America. With Russia's decision to sell Russian America to the United States, the Russian Empire left North America. The Russian maps received as part of the sale were delivered to George Davidson, who would go on to become one of the most important American mapmakers and scientific minds of the 19th Century. Davidson had been appointed to make a special examination and report upon the geography and resources of Alaska, pending its purchase and his published report and conferences with congressional committees influenced the passage of the bill approving Seward's Folly. Thereafter, Davidson was placed in charge, during 1867, of the work of the Coast Survey on the Pacific, planned work for the land parties from 1868 until 1875, and inspected all the fields of work. The trove of Russian maps Davidson received, and his party's own reconnaissance in 1867, resulted in the publication that same year of the Survey's first map of the new territory. The geography was new, but the map type was not. During the recent Civil War the Survey had created entirely new series of territorial maps of the parts of the country where the war was fought, or might be fought, based on a combination of previous maps and original research. The new map was an application of the same processes to the far north of the American continent. Adolf Lindenkohl, whose name appears on the map, was one of the most prolific of the Civil War era mapmakers, whose name appears on many of the most important maps prepared during the War.

The purpose for giving birth to the Dominion of Canada in 1867 was the create a British imperial polity durable and expansionary enough to preserve and enhance British claims throughout the vast expanse of Northwest of the North American. On this score I shall quote my own Substack essay, entitled Canada is Older Than the United States, to elaborate this topi;.

“The British North American Act of 1867, a statute passed in the Westminster Parliament in the Imperial capital of London, was meant to consolidate and modernize an old inheritance of empire. The Dominion of Canada was meant to preserve, not eliminate, the British Empire in the northern portion of North America.

A large portion of of the British claim to North America has it origins in the Charter granted in 1670 to “the Governor and Company of Adventurers of England Trading into Hudson’s Bay.” The first Governor of the Company was King Charles II’s cousin, Rupert of the Rhine, Duke of Cumberland.

The vast Indian Country of Hudson’s Bay was henceforth known as Rupert’s Land.

The British North America Act helped set in motion a number of transformations in business and proprietary arrangements, one aspect of which was to transform the corporate structure of the Hudson’s Bay Company into the institutional structure of the Canadian Pacific Railway Company. This railway was conceived by the architects of the Dominion of Canada as the primary east-west transport facility and the necessary key to maintaining a sea-to-sea presence for the British Empire in northern North America.

The BNA Act reconstituted Upper and Lower Canada as Ontario and Quebec. The relationship between these two provinces renewed the French/English, Catholic/Protestant duality of integral to Canada since the British conquest of New France. To Ontario and Quebec were added New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The plan was to expand the Dominion of Canada in order to integrate Rupert’s Land with Vancouver Island and British Columbia, British colonies created in 1849 and 1858. The Pacific Ocean windows of the British Empire were both created to fly the Union Jack and to prevent settlers from the United States from taking over territory that had long been a part of Canada’s and Great Britain’s fur trade empire.

The government of the Dominion of Canada purchased Rupert’s Land for a nominal amount in 1869 as officials in London and Ottawa negotiated with officials on British Columbia with the prospect of consolidating most of the British possession in North America into single polity. A big part of the pressure to move quickly and decisively in this direction was the movement within the United States aimed at swallowing up Canada.

The US annexation of Canada has long been a major objective of US Manifest Destiny. Manifest Destiny is a quasi-religious term indicating that God created the United States to grow and thrive by bringing Christian democracy to large parts of the world.

The expansionary ethos of Manifest Destiny as currently expressed in “exceptionalism” goes back to the Old Testament preoccupation of the Puritans of New England. Their self-understanding as Israelites engaged in the creation of a New Jerusalem, formed a significant aspect of the understanding currently permeating US-Israel relations.”

The Dominion of Canada survived this round of US zeal to annex Canada.

In the decades following 1867 the Dominion of Canada concentrated power in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the site of the big concentrations of people, capital and corporate clout.

This organization of Canada, whereby interests centred in Central Canada, colonized Western Canada colonial-style, has come to be deeply resented especially in oil-rich Alberta where I live. This colonial style of imperial Ottawa continues yet an especially noxious fashion under Trudeau-Carney rule.

In the era of the Trudeau-Carney despoilation of Canadian sovereignty, the Western resentment of the governing principle of the Dominion of Canada is meeting increasing well organized and substantive resistance. This resentment has resistance is being especially well expressed in an Alberta independence movement fuelled by a long shopping list of legitimate grievances.

All this is unfolding where Donald Trump, in his own bombastic style, announced his proposal that Canada be made the basis of the 51st US state. I believe the Trump government and representatives of the Alberta independence movement have already created lines of communication concerning these matters. Apparently Trump would welcome the creation of an independent Alberta

All indicators are that Trump wants to cap off his presidency with a North American Union of some sort, a plan that has been only books since at least the 1980s and probably wel before that.

Right now Canada is a total military colony of the United States. Any plan for building up and independent military force to assert the sovereignty of Canada would have to start with a withdrawal from NATO.

I am pretty sure that this essay here is the only serious literary effort to capture the background of Canada’s and Britain’s role in and around the Alaska Purchase. Trump quite obviously lacks any sense of history about the Canada-US relations as well as the Canada that emerged from New France long before 1776. The fur trade hinterland of New France was situated in territories including much of the region that is now the United States. Trump apparently doesn’t know much about even US history which should incorporate the history of the lands of New France.

I believe this pervasive amnesia on historical subjects also taints the analysis of Queen’s University Law Professor, Bruce Pardy. Prof. Pardy was fast out of the gate promoting among Albertans a plan to take advantage of Trump’s offer by going through the steps of creating an independent Alberta.

For myself, I see that the oppressive colonial polices of imperial Ottawa towards Western Canada as toxic. All of Canada is being ruined, not just Alberta. Basically I place myself as a friend and proponent of the Alberta independence movement. But I am rather appalled that those pushing this agenda the hardest seem uninterested in addressing the larger and deeper context of the current situation.

I believe, for instance, that the Putin-Trump talks in Alaska are not just about Ukraine but that they open a window into the discussion about the fate of all of North America, including the increasingly vital matter of shipping transport through the Canadian arctic.

Any idea of annexing Canada to the USA is nonsensical under current conditions. The USA itself is becoming an extremely fragile and decaying polity largely due its subordination under the weight of the genocidal military adventures of Israel. Put simply, the Zionist United States is presently a Zionist colony of imperial Israel.

The advancement of the plan for an independent Alberta may be what is required to get the Canadian people out of their prevailing stupor. Canada’s decline is currently manifest in the Davos/UN-inspired policies of forced adherence to climate change/netzero, policies being pushed by terrorist banker, Mark Carney. Carney is going farther even than Trudeau on leading the way to commodifying the manufactured enemy of carbon.

This scheme as first formulated by the UN’s Maurice Strong, part of David Rockefeller’s powerful funky network. Strong first conceived of “global warming” and “climate change” as a key building up the fake boogyman of carbon into a cash cow for taxation, carbon credits and such. A Canadian from small town Manitoba, Strong had a lot to do with misdirecting the activist ideas and actions of well-intentioned average people. He was able to corral their genuine idealism into his version of corporatist “environmentalism.”

With Strong’s schemes, “climate change” being the big one, he helped build up the power of the United Nations as an instrument for globalist corporate and banking control. Carney perfectly embodies the deceptive legacy of what Strong set in motion.

The goal of the cultish religion of climate change obsession, is to increase the profits and power for the usual suspects. On the other side of this equation is the increased penury, social control and, ultimately, the enslavement of subject peoples. Even more insidious is the the agenda of treating the multitudes of people who are not filthy rich as cancerous infections who should be eliminated in large numbers.

The climate change hoax is carrying on policies put into high gear with the global dissemination of bioweapons disguised as a remedy for worldwide viral infection. Even Russia and China participated in that military scam set in motion on the order of the Commander in Chief, Donald Trump.

