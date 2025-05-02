Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
1d

The legacy media is the problem… just think if they were bi-partisan and reported the facts about the convey… it would have looked different for Tamara, Chris, the truckers, the movement, the people of Canada and the outcome of this election….. politicians have been saying stupid shit forever but if the media called out un-truths and were reporters and NOT just repeaters then Sheila would never even think of saying garbage like she does….. using words like “occupiers” is on purpose and she knows no one will call her out…. she knows that boomers believe in the CBC….and science…. only good thing is that they believed in the boosters…karma is a bitch….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6hEdited

All arguments are consolidated into the hammer which is called "Trump".

That is the only lens through which to view the world, but what happens then?

Watch the bankers and other criminal syndicates like a hawk, I think, including Chinese globalists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture