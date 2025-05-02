Justin Trudeau achieved his goal of handing off his prime ministerial baton to the world’s most carbon-captured Bankster, Mark Carney. This transfer of power entailed much elbowing aside of the small residue of parliamentary rules and civility in Canada’s antiquated system of Crown governance. A key to obtaining his tainted choice as a successor, was Trudeau’s bamboozling of his most strategic political appointee, namely Canada’s Inuit Governor-General, Mary Simon.

Earlier this week the books were cooked to enable Carney to seize electoral power in Canada’s most recent and most unorthodox electoral contest. An overriding aspect of this third-world, banana-republic style of hollowed out democracy is the fact the ruling Liberals regularly hand over hundreds of millions of $ of payola to many big media platforms to purchase positive partisan coverage.

The most deeply corrupted media agency of all, the tax-payer-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, was quite openly in an unmistakable conflict-of-interest pact with the government seeking a fourth consecutive defeat of the Conservative Party of Canada.

As the election unfolded it became increasingly clear that Mark Carney is carrying on the enlarged legacy of Justin Trudeau as a full-fledged agent of the Chinese Communist Party led by Xi Jinping. Carney’s many-faceted personal and institutional involvements with the government of China is startling in its magnitude especially for those who don’t know much about the extent of China’s global influence.

Right now Canada is betwixt and between the mounting cross-fire emanating from both China and the United States now led by US President, Donald Trump. Carney’s main tactic in taking over Canada’s top political role was to make himself the high priest of Trump derangement syndrome as the core principle of re-emergent Canadian nationalism. Apparently the Liberal Party’s well orchestrated condemnation of Donald Trump was strong enough to negate Trudeau’s infatuation with Canada as a post-national polity.

Again and again Carney warned Canadians that Trump is trying to break Canada up so America can own us.” He made a special reference to the US desire to “own” Canada’s water, a highly emotional association in Canada. Carney and his media puppets have been promoting a major downgrading of the role played in Canada by the United States.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/will-canadian-pm-carney-maintain-his-anti-trump-messaging-post-election-5850231

The plan conveyed to voters by Carney was to fill up the vacuum left by a downgraded United States with much closer Canadian relations with China and the European Union.

Since Trudeau was first elected to the job of Canadian Prime Minister in 2015, he has let the People’s Liberation Army deep into the military training grounds and college courses were many of the directives come directly from the US Pentagon. The consequences of such moves have long been accumulating. If Canada was a serious place with an up-to-date national security policy of our own, the main strategy for our country at this historical juncture would be to diplomatically play China off against the USA and vice-versa.

Much of Canadian history is being carried along by false narratives planted by the CBC and other subversive agencies at the core of our most well produced political myths. The Chinese scandals in Canada that the Liberals have worked so hard to constrain started to dramatically break open at the height of the election. These scandals have been largely checked by the interventions of spin doctors employed by the Regime Media who have taken many of their signals from Trudeau’s handlers in China.

The big Zionist media venues remained timid in following up on the longstanding scandals obviously inherited and owned now by Carney. With the MSM being AWOL as usual, it fell to investigative reporter Sam Cooper to explain the nature of the Chinese and Mexican gang warfare that has made this country an active host for RCMP-permitted and exploited money laundering, drug dealing, and child trafficking.

Cooper has put in the years of detailed research, both in reading and in on-the-job engagements in the major transformations in Canada that have yet to be explained in text books, documentary films and academic tomes. Nevertheless the evidence has become overwhelming that Justin Trudeau was deadly serious back in 2013 when he spoke of his infatuation with the “dictatorship” of the Chinese government. In 2013 Trudeau was Leader of the Liberal Party but he had not yet become Prime Minister of Canada.

The video below of Terry Milewski’s CBC report from 2013 serves as a reminder of the excellent work of even-handed reporting once done by the CBC. Milewski described his pivotal account of Trudeau’s pro-China position as

“Justin Trudeau's China dictatorship gaffe”

In trying to explain away his “China dictatorship gaffe,” young Trudeau drew attention to “our extraordinary system of Government and democracy.” Trudeau observed that some countries play by “different rules than we would ever accept.” It seems Trudeau did accept some of the Chinese differences. Indeed , it seems the Chinese rules of dictatorship have been well accepted for a long time in the Prime Minister’s Office that hosted the Trudeau-Carney succession that renewed the federal hold of the Liberal Party.

It appears that Trudeau and Carney seem at the moment to be doing just fine playing by rules that obviously prevail in the counter-revolutionary CBC these days. Now the CBC has even more money to further shrink their rapidly diminishing audiences. No more Peter Gzowskis or Terry Milewski!

In decade following Trudeau’s ascent to PM, CSIS became adamant that Canada was increasingly under the thumb of The People’s Republic of China especially through election interference and the through the infiltration of the Chinese government into policing of Chinese citizens.

Below Veteran Reporter, Lorrie Goldstein, does a good job explaining his own close observations of Justin Trudeau’s fall after 2015 into the cess pool of Chinese organized crime especially in Vancouver and Toronto.

What has been the role of the RCMP in Chinese organized crime? This development has attracted the attention of the very engaged investigative reporter, Sam Cooper.

It turns out that Mark Carney’s over-the-top case of Trump derangement syndrome was largely a fiction created to produce an engaged constituency that would vote for the Liberal Party once Trudeau was deplatformed. The performance apparently served its purpose enabling Carney to head into the Liberal Party’s third minority government in a row. Once he emerged as a the victor of the April 28 vote, however, Carney’s animosity towards Trump died down. Trump too became friendly and conciliatory.

It turns out that Trump and Carney share many networks of colleagues and associates. One of most significant connections was when Carney’s Brookfield Assets management venture intervened with an injection of $1.2 billion which helped keep afloat in 2017 Jared Kushner’s investment in the 666 Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan. Although Carney was not involved in the transaction directly, he was involved when an American Congressional Committee looked into the matter

Jared Kushner is well known as the husband of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Recall that Kushner was in that period carrying the weight of Trump’s Middle East policies. Also involved was the government of Qatar led by Emir Al Thani. With the permission of Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar was deeply involved in the financing and the politicking of Hamas in ways that have become a major part of push for a proper investigation of what really transpired in the run up to the events in and around Gaza on 7 October, 2023.

Mark Carney is a ring leader in the misrepresentation and commercialized manipulation of sequestered carbon and especially CO2, as if this essential chemical of life is the knob that forms the essential control mechanism of “the climate.” Carney is an especially influential Bankster in the business cult of “netzero” as if this imagined condition of equilibrium embodies come sort of New Age realization of nirvana on earth.

Carney stands in the line of climate change and global warming hucksterism initiated at the United Nations by the Rockefeller Foundation’s Maurice Strong. Clearly Strong and subsequently the likes of Al Gore, David Suzuki as well as Elizabeth May had a vision of building up the imagery of carbon and carbon taxes as the basis of an artificial political economy of environmental conservation.

Many individuals like, for instance, Premier Danielle Smith, have tried to make compromises around the sketchy concept of netzero but Carney seems to brook no tolerance for those that do not go along with his secular fundamentalism.

A Forthcoming Referendum on Alberta Independence

When Justin Trudeau was installed as Canadian Prime Minister in 2015 he briefly tried to build new pipelines over the Rocky Mountains. When he realized how hard the task was, however, Trudeau just seems to have just altered course to adopt a much easier preoccupation.

Trudeau appointed himself as one of the world’s most aggressive climate change cultists. Alternatively he ignored the massive military causes of environment modification including a wide array of secretive activities known collectively as geo-engineering.

There are bound to be major ramifications that flow from the Liberal Party’s doubling down on its old policies by engaging in political exploitation of the second term of US President Donald Trump and his preoccupations with tariffs and with Canada as an imagined 51st State. One can easily see where things might be headed resulting in the Liberal Party’s exploitation of Donald Trump’s Canadian policies as mana from heaven.

The day after the national election, the Alberta government of Danielle Smith initiated a process of making it easier for the citizens of Alberta to engage more easily in “direct democracy.” The conditions were eased in a process that might quite probably lead to a quick referendum that would ask Albertans if we seek to transform our Canadian province into a sovereign country. Much of the procedure has been laid out as a result of the judicial rulings and such in the history of the Quebec independence movement.

The Alberta process is about Alberta independence, not a fifty-first state. Once Alberta becomes its own independent country, and increasingly compelling idea in these parts, there might some negotiations with the United States on specific aspects of nation-to-nation relations. The first stage of the process, however, is aimed at making Alberta a sovereign and independent country without most of the other provinces lining up for their transfer payments emanating from the oil and gas resources of Alberta.

There are many ways to look at developments in Alberta. As I see, the USA is subject to far larger problems than Canada. The United States accumulated stupendous national debts that never can be paid off. Moreover the United States has an increasingly dysfunctional military apparatus that has been devoted to advancing the policies of Israel no matter how injurious to the United States.

The territorial integrity of the United States is far from guaranteed especially after all manner of the the unfinished business still festering as a result of the Covidian Hoax that unfolded under the auspices of Commander-In-Chief, Donald Trump. Alterations in Canada geography may be paralleled by forthcoming alterations in US geography. We need to keep our eyes on the big picture.

As I explained in my long essay, “Canada Is Older than the United States,” there are all sorts of territorial issues in North America that have yet to be fully answered and resolved. One of them has to do with the fact that Edmonton is the main metropolis of a vast northern hinterland whose main artery of transport is the Mackenzie River flowing northwards into the arctic ocean. This factor should be taken into account in any geographic reconfiguration of North America.

Before 1905 the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan were part of the Dominion of Canada’s North West Territories. The Athabaska region of what is now Alberta was once the bonanza of Canada’s vast Indian fur trade even as the region is now a bonanza of North America’s richest oil and gas region.

Please see

Appendix

See the Prime Ministerial debate of 1979 and compare the quality of the discourse with the 2025 debate

Energy CEOs call on Carney to declare ‘energy emergency’ after election win

Canada’s energy sector may be extending an olive branch — or a pipeline — to newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, offering him a rare chance to reset one of the nation’s most fractious economic and political relationships.

After years of bruising battles over emissions caps, pipeline paralysis, and what many in the West saw as Ottawa’s climate-first-economy-last posture, oil and gas leaders say they’re ready to work with Carney if he’s willing to meet them halfway.

In a series of open letters and coordinated statements, major industry players congratulated Carney on his victory while urging him to make good on campaign promises to streamline approvals, fast-track infrastructure, and ditch punitive emissions policies.

Premier Danielle Smith has nine demands; Canada’s energy CEOs have fiveEnbridge

The message was clear: Canada’s energy sector is open for business — but only if Ottawa finally puts economic pragmatism ahead of green posturing especially as trade tensions with the US escalate.

“This moment marks not only the first chapter for your government but also a vital opportunity for our nation to come together around shared goals and build the trust necessary to get big things done,” about three dozen of the country’s most influential CEOs wrote in an open letter.

These were the same ones who wrote in March to urge political leaders to declare a national energy emergency to speed the development of projects in the ‘national interest’.

“As business leaders in Canada, we look forward to working constructively with you and your cabinet to achieve our energy sector’s potential and our shared goal to position our country as a global energy superpower.”

Western alienation is at its highest since the National Energy ProgramAI Canva illustration

Carney, a former central banker with global cachet and a technocratic sheen, campaigned on an ambitious platform that included creating “energy corridors” to expedite cross-border pipelines to both coasts.

The rhetoric marked a sharp departure from the Trudeau-era policies that frequently placed climate targets above national development goals and drew heavy criticism from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

One of the loudest voices calling for change is Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who delivered a hard-edged set of nine demands to Ottawa within days of Carney’s swearing-in.

Her list includes eliminating emissions caps, scrapping net-zero legislation, and slashing approval times for major projects from years to mere months.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have been particularly vocal about Ottawa’s anti-energy policiesWestern Standard Files

She’s also reiterated her willingness to hold a referendum on Alberta independence “if voters ask for it,” as Western alienation reaches levels not seen since the height of the National Energy Program.

“Our sovereignty, economic and otherwise, begins with unlocking the full value of our natural resources,” Smith said, echoing rising support for separatist sentiment in the province. “Ottawa has a choice: partner with us or continue pushing us away.”

Energy industry leaders, sensing a shift in political winds, are urging Carney to seize the opportunity.

“With abundant resources, a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and a world hungry for energy, the question isn’t whether Canada should lead—it’s whether it will be allowed to,” said Lisa Baiton, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. “We are ready to deliver energy security, jobs, and investment. But we can’t do it under a mountain of federal red tape.”

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel says it would take and Act of Parliament to get Canadian pipelines built. He was one of three dozen CEOs to sign an open letter to OttawaShaun Polczer/Western Standard

Notably, these demands are not coming solely from Alberta. The call to action has found support from across Canada’s energy landscape including LNG developers in BC, offshore players in Newfoundland and pipeline advocates in Ontario — everywhere except Quebec.

On Tuesday, Bloc Quebecois leader was aready pouring cold water on any chance of reconciliation. "There's no future for oil and gas at least in Quebec and probably everywhere," he said.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of Canadians feel Canada’s energy policies need to stop punishing success.

“The time to act is now,” wrote Mark Scholz of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC). “This election marked a defining shift in Canada’s energy future. The debate is no longer whether to develop our natural resources—it’s how swiftly and boldly we can advance.”

The path forward won’t be easy. Carney must navigate a House divided, international climate commitments, and the ever-prickly relationship with Washington — not to mention Quebec.

But he may have little choice but to finally do what past Liberal governments have long avoided: say ‘yes’ to oil and gas.