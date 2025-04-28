Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan's avatar
Joan
4d

Dagney, there is overwhelming info on Mark Carney's conflicts of interest. He has long been using global fascism to line his own pockets. Maybe you should look up the info for yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laurent's avatar
Laurent
4d

I heard this from my son. I spent the last week or so checking it out and if Anthony Hall is affirming this connection, that’s good motivation in digging deeper. I’ve been following Carney’s career for several decades, I used to admire him but when he got on the climate change bandwagon, I started wondering. He’s involved in the “wrong kind of green”. For Carney, it the right kind of greed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture