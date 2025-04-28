This election stinks of the rotting hulk of the once-decent Liberal Party of Canada. The whole process reeks of the kind of fraud and corruption whose Gangster-in-Chief until just weeks ago was Justin Trudeau. Since Parliament shut its doors in December of 2024, Canadians citizens have been rushed along at a purposely frantic pass. Those behind the scam underway understand well that the Canadian people cannot be allowed a moment to catch their breath. If we were allowed a reasonable chunk of time to survey at our leisure the mega fraud and hyper-conflict-of interest that is really going on, even the lamestream media would have no choice but to start putting forward some serious questions.

The bankster-refurbished Liberals are running on the basis of the lie that Donald Trump is the evil genie that wants to take Canada over and that the Carney-Trudeau Team are the ones in the best position to counter the hostile takeover. That Liberal posture is an act. It is dramatic fiction.

The Moose on the Loose has presented a substantial body of evidence that the real agenda is for Carney and Trump to feign that they are patriots of Canada and the USA respectively. Carney and Trump are pretending to be foes while really they are playing for the same intertwined side of unscrupulous bankers.

While Carney was still the hands-on- director of Brookfield, the green astroturf company began moving its business headquarters to the United States and investing in many countries while cutting back on putting money into Canada. Carney and Trump are both allied with Qatar which has been funding Hamas as well as working with the Trump’s in-laws, the Kushners. In recent weeks Brookfield has bought up Roger’s in Canada, a clear sign of some sort of cushy deal for those in the political ascendance.

Moose on the Loose lays out a rich tapestry showing lots of collaborative interactions by key business figures in both Trump’s and Carney’s camps. They include Planatier’s Peter Thiel and Trump’s Doge unearther, Elon Musk. Needless to say there are many hundreds of companies, including BlackRock. Enercare, Colonial Pipeline and Schneider Electric, that run in and around the financial empires of Carney and Trump. The unseemly race to the finish line of this election sprint obviously reflects a cynical effort to impose a crippling fraud on the Canadian people in order to violate our public interest as well as our national security.