Political analyst, Wayatt Claypool, presents the case that the supposed front runner in Canada’s national election, Mark Carney, was in fact “destroyed” in the recent leadership debate. With the complicity of a corrupt Governor General, Carney became Justin Trudeau’s appointee as Liberal Party Leader and as Prime Minister of Canada.

In Claypool’s estimation, the Conservative Party Leader, Pierre Poilievre, masterfully landed on Carney devastating verbal blow after verbal blow. These truth-telling barbs left Carney confused, disoriented and sometimes at a loss for words in his own self-defence.

Monika Schaefer and I discussed the roots of Carney’s worldview and policies late last March. It turns out Carney grew up in the same Edmonton neighbourhood as the Schaefers. Monika was a school chum of Mark’s older sister and she told me she could remember when Canada’s current unelected Prime Minister was in her eyes a “rug rat” playing with his toys in the Carney household’s living room.

Recall that Monika was well known in Alberta and Jasper especially as a repeat candidate for the Green Party of Canada. Its longtime leader, Elizabeth May, was cut from eligibility at the last minute as a participant in the recent leaders’ debate in Montreal on April 17. Monika’s close relationship with May ended in rancour.

The split happened when Jasper’s most avid fiddle-playing environmentalist quit the Greens after she gained a proper understanding of their repressive role as members of an onerous gang of gate keepers. The operations of the Green Party reflect the same showboat style as the Carney cabal whose pierced hull may pull to the sea bottom the wounded CBC titanic.

Monika and I discussed the roots of Carney’s totally fraudulent operation to commercialize the treatment of carbon and especially CO2 as the manufactured boogyman of environmental devastation. This giant fraud forms the core of Carney’s corrupt career. He became one of the top banksters in the world who has made a parasitical career of taking to new heights the climate change scam initially conceived and implemented by Canadian con man, Maurice Strong.

