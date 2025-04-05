Justin Trudeau and his appointee for Prime Minister, Mark “Carnage,” have both made careers by bulldozing aside the inherited and codified liberties of average people. They have done so to serve the high-level criminals and thugs who have imposed themselves as our de facto dictators. The money junkies, power-mongering thugs and child traffickers work out of the WEF, the UN, the BIS, “the Central Bank of Central Banks.” Also in their sphere is the murderous and, quite literally, rapacious World Health Organization. This list is far from complete.

Plagiarist Mark Carnage is a deep inductee in many globalist institutions and secret societies, including the Epstein Island crew, who have build themselves and their peers up with impunity at the expense of the remaining liberties, rights, freedom and assets of average hard working people.

In most countries where the Trudeau-Carnage-Schwab crew operated, the stealthy conspiracists behind the ongoing COVIDIAN lies and crimes attacked the codified rights and liberties to clear the way for the mass attacks of injected bioweapons.

Canada was no different than many other countries in this regard. While citizens supposedly are protected by the Bill of Rights, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as many other similar documents the world over, it turns out these protections can readily be made to disappear.

In Canada we learned that the our rights and freedoms are supposedly guaranteed until times come when we really need these protections. It turns out that our rights and freedom are negated just when we need them the most. Suddenly in 2020 and 2021 right up to this day, constitutional protections vanished through mandated lockdowns, social distancing, and numerous forms of coercive jabbing.

Take the jab or lose your job, your livelihood, your house, and become lepers in an apartheid Canada. Take the jab and lose your life, your natural immunity, or your physical welling…. and on and on and on….

During the height of the COVIDIAN Hoax our freedoms, including mobility rights, bodily autonomy and security of the person, were violated wholesale. This attack on our persons was backed uniformly by the Executive branch, our Parliament and our Legislatures. Simply disappeared were almost all our checks and balances, including by the courts, by most of academia, by many other institutions, and by most of the bought-and-paid-for media.

For over three decades the government of Canada and especially PR spin doctors for the tainted Canadian judiciary, worked hard to sell Canadians on the marvels of the supposedly wonderful Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford was one of those who in 1981 helped draft the codification of the protections to be provided to individual Canadian citizens against government overreach.

The Charter was one part of a larger complex of constitutional laws meant to put distance between the governments of Canada and the former imperial Mother Country, Great Britain. This new body of Canadian constitutional law, approved by the federal government, all of Canada’s provincial legislatures excluding the National Assembly of Quebec, as well as by the British House of Commons and the House of Lords in the Westminster Parliament, took on the force of constitutional law in the Constitution Act, 1982.

Brian Peckford and others attempted to challenge in court the legitimacy of the Trudeau government’s betrayal of Canadian citizens by politically nullifying the Charter of Rights and Freedoms during the manufactured COVID crisis. As a test case, Premier Emeritus Peckford challenged Trudeau’s denial of Canadians’ right to travel on trains and planes without having been jabbed with what we now know were military bioweapons. (See the copious writing and interviews on the subject Sasha Latypova)

The Canadian PM and his duplicitous Attorney General, David Lametti, timed the end of the travel ban just before Peckford’s legal challenge finally arrived in court. This cynical legal manoeuvre created the excuse for a judge in the Federal Court to declare the Peckford case to be “moot.” The result is that we have been left in the dark. To this day Canadians are left to wonder if the whole Charter has become “moot.” Is the Charter just a phantom to be waved before us in order to trick Canadians into thinking our government is something other than a criminal conspiracy.

Now Premier Emeritus Peckford is pointing to the outrageous fate heaped since 2022 on the leaders of the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. A big part of their punishment was to be subjected to going through an expensive multi-year process to decide whether or not the accused were guilty of the apparently all-purpose crime of “mischief.”

In a recent decision the court finally gave the verdict. Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey found Lich and Barber to be guilty of the crime of mischief. Getting these convictions cost Canadian tax payers at least $10 million. The on-again-off-again spurts of court time involved 45 days of hearings, much more than many first-degree murder trials. What an appalling misuse of the scarce resources by Canada’s thoroughly politicized criminal justice system.

The trials of Lich and Barber were just a small part of an elaborate effort to criminalize as “dangerous terrorists” legitimate peaceful protesters who stood up against by far the most disreputable “public health” policy initiative in Canadian history. This effort to misrepresent and criminalize the Freedom Convoy movement involved a disgusting smear campaign by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation who conducted a thoroughly unethical and unprofessional trial by media of the “Coutts Four.”

The accusations and trials happened largely because the federal government needed some indications of a “terrorist threat” in order to justify the Emergency Act of Feb. 14, 2022. This move that resulted in the seizure of Truckers’ bank accounts is a Canadian scandal in which Canada’s big banks, but especially RBC and Toronto Dominion via Chrystia Freeland, were deeply involved. The Trudeau’s government’s invocation of the Emergenct Act was subsequently found to be “unconstitutional.” This ruling was immediately appealed to the Supreme Court by the government of Canada.

Two of the accused in the Lethbridge court house were found NOT guilty by a jury of their peers. In spite of this finding, the two were then sentenced to six and a half years each of prison time after having been refused bail and kept in jail for over two years without having been found guilty of anything.

The dubious deal to extend the two men’s imprisonment after being found NOT guilty of the main crime was negotiated in a highly dubious deal, cooked up between the overzealous Crown Prosecutor, Stephen Johnston, and Justice David Labrenz. Judge Labrenz decided to hold back from the court proceedings a controversial sealed envelop which probably held evidence that might very well have called the Crown Prosecutor’s relationship to the Coutts Four court proceedings into question.

This whole campaign to discredit the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy movement after it gained worldwide respect and recognition as a prototype for action against onslaughts of many-faceted government repressions globally, deserves a thoroughgoing investigation. That investigation, however, will probably never happen in Canada as long as guilty parties running the government, the CBC, law enforcement agencies and especially the courts, remain in power.

By now it is well understood by many that a large body of evidence, basically ignored by the RCMP, points to the fact that the Trudeau government, as well as Trudeau himself in his personal capacity, is responsible for serial crimes immensely more consequential than “mischief.” What a con job! Such injustice!

Those that should be credibly accused in court for far higher orders of crime, so far face no recriminations for their wide-ranging violations of many serious laws. Moreover, the Trudeau era criminals are, it seems, to be replaced by a more high-stakes, sophisticated, and smooth-talking cadre of organized-crime operatives revolving around Ghislaine Maxwell’s good friend, “Epstein Island” Carney.

In his open letter below, Brian Peckford effectively describes the upside down conditions we living through. He intervenes at a moment when the Laurentian elite in Canada is rushing ahead the process of installing the unelected Carney as the elected PM before the Canadian public has a chance to focus our collective attention on the nature of the dystopian rabbit hole we are being pushed down. Peckford ends his letter with the following:

“It is not the Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that should have been before the court but the Leaders of the Federal Government and Members of Parliament for denying the pursuit of democratic government, known in Canada as Representative and Responsible Government.”

No Freedom For Freedom Convoy: Justice Denied Freedom Leaders — ‘Inconvenience’ Overrules Rights and Freedoms — It’s The Government That Should Have Been Before The Court — For Denying Democratic Representative and Responsible Government.

And so it came to pass just after April Fools’ Day, 2025, in Canada, a country characterized as a Western Democracy:

A Court in the Capital City of Ottawa rules that the inconvenience of the citizens of that Capital overrules the assembly, association, free speech , life and liberty constitutional rights of the citizens of this country, who came to the capital to protest the Federal Government’s actions to deny employment to a group of citizens because they refused to be coerced in accepting an experimental drug, one that has been proven to cause more injury in three years than all previous vaccines for 30 years.

Lich and Barber are upstanding citizens who were pushed by the Government and its cronies — the Government refused to meet with representatives of the Convoy. It is this backdrop/evidence that is not sufficiently considered. Justice is being abused. I met with the Board of the Convoy: hard working , tax paying citizens.

I was involved in arranging for the lawyers of the convoy to finally get a meeting with the Mayor of Ottawa, for example. No one from the Government of Canada would meet the leaders of the protesters. Does this sound like a group who wanted trouble? Why wasn’t I called to explain how this came to be? Is it because I was anti covid vaccine, pro freedom convoy?

Lich and Barber and their supporters were looking for someone to explain why their rights were being violated, denied? And no one from the Federal Government would talk to them and explain their actions.

Citizens have a right to be heard by their elected.

Instead, they were subjected to the unelected for an unconstitutional period of time.

This country was based on representative and responsible government. I learned it in school, taught it later in school and later practised it as a Provincial Legislator, Provincial Cabinet Minister and Provincial Premier.

It is not the Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that should have been before the court but the Leaders of the Federal Government and Members of Parliament for denying the pursuit of democratic government, known in Canada as Representative and Responsible Government.

Honorable A. Brian Peckford, P.C. Last Living Signatory To The Patriation Agreement / Charter Of Rights and Freedoms

