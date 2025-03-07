During Justin Trudeau’s decade as Prime Minister, he has been an important player in Canada’s transformation into a major site of organized crime. Some of the key elements of this crime network into which Canada fits, are Chinese Triads based largely in BC and Mexican syndicates of drug lords. Investigative journalist Sam Cooper has been developing much well-documented analysis giving backing to some of President Donald Trump’s accusations about the makeup of North American fentanyl crisis.

Canada’s famous Mounted Police are deeply implicated in the decline of Canada into a cess pool of drug addiction, homeless camps and of crooked politicians feeding off the dirty money systems developed under the auspices of the Trudeau government.

Trudeau has developed a deep and personal relationship with Voldymyr Zelensky, the puppet pimp of Ukraine. The Ukraine is another den of organized crime hosting black markets in weaponry, child trafficking and organ selling. Ukraine is also the site of a Zelensky-backed purge of free speech and independent journalism.

Gonzolo Lira, a truth-telling American blogger who lived and died in Ukraine, is one of the victims. He was tortured and murdered in the dark dungeons of a country where the Nazi legacy of WWII remains well ensconced within the core structures of the US-backed Ukrainian proxy government. Donald Trump is currently negotiating with Russia to change that unseemly arrangement.

The Nazi-Zionist partnership on which the Zelinsky government is presently structured, has proven to be a nurturing environment for the close friendship blooming between the outgoing crime bosses of Ukraine and Canada. Obviously Chrystia Freeland, the Banderist candidate for the Liberal Party leadership, played a major role in leading Trudeau into the bad company he teamed up with in the pro-Nazi, anti-Russian Ukrainian dictatorship.

Meanwhile in the last days of the Trudeau imperium, there is a rush to pack the upper echelons of the Canadian government with his appointments across Crown corporations, federal agencies, tribunals, port authorities, and courts. The new appointments include 12 Trudeau-appointed judges. This addition adds to the corrupt pool of Trudeau’s judicial appointees who showed almost no judicial independence whatsoever from the political branch of government during period of the Covidian Hoax.

This undermining of the integrity of Canada’s judicial system continues to this day. Trudeau’s hand-picked judges are still involved in persecuting and prosecuting leading members of the Truckers Convoy movement. The Truckers and their supporters did a great public service for Canadians and global citizens by protesting government drives to coercively inflict bioweapons on the general population.

The true purpose of these military bioweapons was to achieve green-obsessed depopulation as well as the genetic manipulation of the global population in preparation for transhumanism. These objectives were disguised behind the lie that clot shots were “vaccines” to vanquish a respiratory illness.

Blendr New on Substack has two very succinct and informative news reports outlining how Trudeau is perpetuating the toxic effects of his disastrous tenure as Canadian Prime Minister.

Why U.S. Officials Say Canada is Enabling Global Drug Trafficking

Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China aren’t just about trade—they’re a direct response to the vast, unchecked criminal networks operating within North America. Canadian and U.S. law enforcement sources warn that trade-based money laundering—a sophisticated financial scheme used by Chinese Triads and Mexican cartels—is fuelling the fentanyl crisis while Canadian authorities do little to stop it.

These networks exploit Canada’s banking system, real estate market, and transportation industry to move billions in drug money undetected. A single underground bank in Hong Kong laundered nearly $1 billion through Canadian banks in three years, and experts estimate over $1 trillion in criminal funds has been funneled through Toronto’s housing market over the last 12 years. Investigations like Project Athena and E-Pirate have exposed these schemes, but law enforcement is crippled by legal and bureaucratic barriers.

Despite knowing who the key players are, Canadian authorities lack the resources and prosecutorial support to take them down. Police are told not to pursue "complex cases," allowing these networks to expand unchecked. Meanwhile, the Trudeau government has sent $52 billion in taxpayer dollars overseas in foreign aid since 2017, while Canada’s military and law enforcement remain underfunded and ineffective.

The criminal convergence of Triads, Mexican cartels, and China’s United Front influence networks has turned Canada into a global hub for money laundering, fentanyl trafficking, and real estate fraud. U.S. authorities see the problem clearly—Canada, on the other hand, seems unwilling to act. Source.

Trudeau to Approve Dozens of Appointments in Final Days of Government

With the Liberal government’s final days approaching, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are set to approve up to 70 order-in-council appointments, including 12 judges, sources say. The virtual cabinet meeting on Thursday will confirm appointments across federal agencies, tribunals, port authorities, courts, and Crown corporations—an unusual move for a government on its way out.

These appointments do not include the five vacant Senate seats, which remain at the Prime Minister’s discretion. Meanwhile, the Liberals are set to elect a new leader on Sunday, with Mark Carney widely expected to win. He is likely to form a new cabinet next week and may call an election before Parliament resumes on March 24.

Critics argue that a caretaker government should avoid major decisions during this transitional period. Former Privy Council Clerks Kevin Lynch and Mel Cappe have criticized recent government announcements on high-speed rail and CBC changes, calling them inappropriate given the prorogued Parliament and impending election.

Historically, such actions have backfired. In 1984, Pierre Trudeau made last-minute patronage appointments, putting his successor John Turner in a tough spot. Turner’s failure to cancel them led to Brian Mulroney’s devastating attack in a televised debate: “You had an option, sir.” That moment played a key role in Turner’s defeat.

