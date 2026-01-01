Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zorost's avatar
Zorost
3d

"The flooding of the Internet with familiar faces spouting words that are not theirs, is a bane on public discourse that is totally unacceptable."

As opposed to the norm of familiar faces spouting words that are not theirs but the words of whoever is paying them? ;)

Whoever is saying what, the reality does seem to be pointing towards increasing chaos and instability, domestically and globally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony James Hall
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
3d

Hagopian on AI

https://jameshfetzer.org/2026/01/joachim-hagopian-todays-influx-of-ai-generated-videos-paving-the-way-toward-ai-control-grid-enslavement/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture