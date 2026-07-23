Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
9hEdited

Hi Tony - Jessica Rose was born in Israel and visits there She identifies herself as an Israeli-Canadian. Maybe even works there sometimes. Personally anyone who supports Israel at this point is worthless when it comes to judging character. Dr Makis is threatening the whole Wellness Company which also seems to have connections to Israel. for instance Stew Peters was kicked out of the Wellness Company for being Anti-Semitic. I think that's where Makis' enemies mostly are. Pierre Kory has been the subject of exposure by Charles Wright, on his fantastic substack, multiple times.

Dr Makis is working wonders with Cancer patients - he's like a Livestock Guardian Dog with them. He's infinitely kind and generous and very hostile to intruders. He's done a fantastic job with that wonder drug called Ivermectin which might be my #1 choice of all drugs on the market. If I had to choose one and only one, it would be Ivermectin. I think he's a hero personally and he's been hard on me too, on his comment section when I offer my own experiences with ivermectin and remedies....he's territorial.

But so what ? Nobody's perfect and he's very brave going after these miserable pedos and charlatan politicians. Something you didn't mention is that he had a whole Cancer Clinic in Canada with thousands of patients and was doing cutting edge alternatives to chemo and Justin Trudeau took it away from him - nationalized his hospital and " bought it out " from Makis, against Makis' will - and Makis has been in court about that for years. And all of the patients there, died of cancer once he had been forced out. And now its not the same anymore....It was switched to a normal chemo hospital I can't be 100% sure about the last part - but he wrote an article about it. Sadly alot of his articles are for paid subscribers only but it was only $7 a month when I subscribed. I gave it up because I can't even afford that. Midwestern Doctor makes ALOT MORE money that Dr Makis every month on substack. So do others

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Joan Reyda's avatar
Joan Reyda
3h

It’s difficult for me to take anyone seriously when they won’t back up their claims with first name and last name.

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