Dr. William Makis pointed immediately to the police arrest for child sex abuses of a doctor of immunology employed by the Sick Kids’ Hospital and the University of Toronto. Dr. Makis immediately connected the new case in Toronto to his own crusade within Alberta, the Canadian province that he and his young family recently vacated. The Makis family currently resides in Florida.

In 2024 Dr. Makis embarked on a campaign to seek remedies for undue lenience towards convicted child sex offenders who retained their licensed medical positions in the byzantine operations of the Alberta Health Services.

Here is Dr. Makis’ most recent news release

William Makis

Jul 22

“Alberta Health Services (AHS) Hospital Servers contain and transport the largest amount of child pornography in the world”



This was the allegation revealed to me by a whistleblower mother in 2024 whose child was being sexually abused by an AHS Executive.



Allegedly, the Director of AHS IT @AHS_Media runs this child pornography network on Hospital Computer Servers and distributes petabytes of child pornography around the world.



My medical license was attacked by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, which is world famous for giving medical licenses to child rapists who have sexually assaulted children as young as 5 years old. Some have been arrested by RCMP.



This pedophilia mafia of bureaucrats viciously attacked me and over 9000 Cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try”, filing numerous fraudulent Court Applications to try and silence me during 2024-2026.



It is alleged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith knows about this child pornography network operating in the healthcare system in her province of Alberta and refuses to intervene, allowing them to operate freely.



Alberta’s healthcare leadership is fully tied into this pedophilia and child pornography network and they are protected by Alberta’s media who attacked me when I exposed parts of this publicly at a UCP Political event called “The Injection of Truth” in June 2024.



At that time Danielle Smith’s Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange accused me of lying about these child rapist doctors who were arrested by RCMP but given their medical licenses back, saying the information was “untrue and inflammatory” and these are “good, hard working doctors who take care of Albertans”. Except they were taking “good care” of their children instead. Those arrests of pedophile Alberta doctors are on the public record and the Minister of Health defended these child rapists.



Premier Danielle Smith didn’t force Adriana Lagrange to resign after publicly defending pedophiles in Alberta who were arrested for raping 5 year old children.



Even former Alberta Premier Rachel Notley attacked me for exposing these pedophiles and then, when it was revealed that her Alberta Ministry of Health had hired child rapists (Dr.Albert de Villiers, Dr.Fred Janke), one of whom was now in prison for sexually assaulting a 7 year old boy, she suddenly retired from politics.



You will note that this doctor arrested in Toronto at Sick Kids Hospital works in a Conservative province, where healthcare is run by Conservative politicians reporting to Premier Doug Ford (who has been attacking the United States and President Trump).



Canadian Conservative politicians have protected this pedophile mafia in Canada as much as the NDP and Liberal politicians have, this child abuse problem is found across all political lines.

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Controversy Swirling Around Dr. Makis

Dr. William Makis has become one of the most well-rewarded commentators and practitioners currently in the medical freedom field. He got his medical degree at McGill University and specialized in treating cancer. He collided with medical regulators in Alberta and ended up in a bitter conflict pointing his sharpest barbs at Premier Danielle Smith. As the political temperature rose around him, he migrated to Florida.

Presently Dr. Makis is said to make $50,000 a month from his Substack subscriptions. He has 650,000 followers on X. He also has a number of high-profile detractors including Dr. Robert Yoho, Jikkyleaks, A Midwestern Doctor, Kevin McKernan, and Dr. Jessica Rose. Writing under the Substack name, OPENVAET, one or more of his critics write, for instance

The public version of Makis is that of a courageous doctor destroyed for speaking out. The documented version is something else entirely: a physician whose Alberta career steadily collapsed under the weight of his own conduct - intimidation, harassment, sexualized behavior toward staff, incessant grievance-making, and a compulsive tendency to recast every professional consequence as proof of a conspiracy against him. By 2017, the final blows to that career had already landed. Thereafter, rather than accept what had happened, Makis began suing, or threatening to sue, an ever-expanding cast of enemies, widening the circle of supposed persecutors until virtually anyone who contradicted him could be folded into the plot. That pattern would culminate in the most deserved of designations: vexatious litigant.

Is this criticism well reasoned and legitimate? Or should it be seen as part of a coordinated hit job to smear, wound, stifle and silence an effective whistle blower that is striking too close to very important places where too much power resides. Or is the truth some kind of blend of the alleged wrongdoings of Dr. Makis and the many accolades he has received?

In my mind, the jury is still arguing about the verdict on that one. Anyway, those who may be interested have some leads of where to look more deeply into the Dr. William Makis controversy. As I see it, it helps illuminate many elements of the controversies swirling around and throughout professional life during these wild and bumpy times.