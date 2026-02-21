Epstein Files Expose How We Are Governed
A Learned Discourse
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/epstein-files-revealed-you-are-being-controlled-frankly-ep-23/
It’s Time To Reopen The Franklin Child Prostitution Case After Epstein Revelations, Brandon Smith
The revelations of the “Lolita Express” and the flights to Little Saint James Island are nothing compared to what we now find in the millions of documents released in the past month. Hints of rape, torture, possible murder, and even cannibalism are present in the coded (and not so coded) language of Epstein’s emails. And, if the revelations of “Pizzagate” and the John Podesta emails are correct, then many of the horrors committed on Epstein’s Island involved young children.
As I noted in my last article, Epstein’s private emails contain coded references to “pizza” (an FBI confirmed code used by pedophiles to describe young boys) over 900 times. Oddly, they talk about “jerky” over 380 times, including mentions of “freezing jerky”, “walking” jerky from one location to another, and getting jerky tested in a lab for “safety”.
The establishment machine is going into panic mode, once again trying to obcure the darker aspects of the Epstein files as “conspiracy theory” and “moral panic”. There is a clear attempt being made to mitigate and run damage control.
In other words, the elites are willing to give up the fight on the issue of underage sex trafficking. They know that the abuse of teens will not trigger enough outrage to get them killed by mobs of angry citizens. However, they are DESPERATE to silence any discussion on the abuse of very young children including babies. They will do anything to prevent the investigation from escalating to issues of cannibalism and occultism. https://alt-market.us/its-time-to-reopen-the-franklin-child-prostitution-case-after-epstein-revelations/
