Eurika! Seeing the Nub of a University-Israel Lobby Crime Spree, 10 Years Later

I have been involved in some on-the-ground struggles at the University of Lethbridge, concentrated especially in the period from Feb. 3 and Feb 4. The most dramatic episode took place during the afternoon-into-the-evening of Feb. 4.

Municipal Police in Lethbridge had to be called into the protect Frances Widdowson and me and our respective spouses from an irate mob made up mostly of woke-indoctrinated students. Energized by an email directive released under the authority of U of L administration of Dr. Bigvir Jayas, the four of us were collectively targeted by the ill-behaved, gutter-mouth mob as enemies to be attacked, defamed and, if possible, harmed. The members of the mob did not display much intellectaul independence as would have been manifest in internal disagreements among themselves.

I have chronicled this startling episode in the prior Substack essay entitled “A University’s Making of a Native Rights Mob.” On Feb. 3, the day before the near-student-riot at the theU of L, I presented a lecture entitled, “University and the Self-Delusion of Power.

Although I have the title of Emeritus Professor at the U of L, I was required to fork over $500 in order to rent the facilities and pay for insurance to host the presentation that took place peacefully at “Andy’s Place” from 4 to 6 pm. Dr. Frances Widdowson, presently by far the most-frequently filmed academic in Canada, attended on Feb 3 with her husband Albert. About 20 people were in the audience and the event proceeded in an orderly fashion with no need for campus security

I had prepared quite an elaborate written presentation. The length of the paper was longer than my oral presentation. You can read the entire Feb 3 paper with a few last-additions added part way in at the last minute.

Now with the publication of this video, my oral presentation in being made publicly available to accompany the written version published here on Feb. 3. In the hours before presenting “Universities and the Self-Delusions of Power” at “Andy’s Place,” I had a couple of Eurika moments.

Suddenly the connections between certain events jumped out at me with new urgency. I pretty much put aside the written version of the talk and at 4 pm on Feb 3. In my oral presentation, accompanied by some key links I showed on the screen and in the video. I zeroed in on some particularly incriminating points in the behaviour of B’nai Brith Canada and the Mike Mahon administration.

By all means feel free to scroll back and forth within this imperfect video. Scroll back and forth amidst the material in the last four essays, sometimes unpolished as these posts are. Its activist posting from the field, in other words from the sites of the contention.

If you keep scrolling down on this post in particular, there is much background information concerning Aboriginal affairs and the University-Israel First Lobby collaboration

I suggest you focus in, in particular, on the very explicit points I am making concerning the tainted collaboration between the Board of Governors of my University and the serial liars that operate out of B’nai Brith Canada. There is een a headline pudblished in Sept. 30, 2016, entitled B’nai Brith Canada wants Prof. Anthony Hall Fired for anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Four days later I was suspended without pay and order off the campus in mid-term as a trespasser. One again on Feb 3, 2026 I faced a U of L President accusing me of trespassing.

In my view a big unresolved topic is the failure of police, Mike Mahon, and thr B’nai Brith Canada to address the planted Facebook Post irregularity and the evidence pointing to Joshua Goldberg. Goldberg is the person who, according to cartoonist Ben ‘Tel Aviv’ Garrison, designed the artwork and the horrific text to go with it. As depicted below, this topic has been researched by people other than me.

Please try to picture my last 4 posts as episodes in a series giving a sequence of revelations that I believe illuminate the many aspects of the severe censorship in this era when giant lobbies, and especially the Israel-First Lobby, are taking control of the hiring and firing of staff and of curriculum in institutions of supposedly higher education.

No all aspects of my Substack presentations are flawless and crisp as a try to present a work-in-process accompanied by the U of L’s Native Rights Mob and by the intervention of what I saw as largely benign police work.

I’ll conclude with a section beginning with a one hour conversation between Dr. Widdowson and I followed by some of the results of my recent investigations concerning the collaboration between the U of L Board of Governors, the Dr. Mike Mahon administration, CBC, B’nai Brith Canada and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. In the written component of this post I report on some of my recent findings concerning the role of Dr. Goldie Morgentaler in my takedown ten years ago.

Frances Widdowson and I continue our discourse based on our experiences, reading, and reflections. In a many-faceted discussion we reflect on the sorry state of hampered thinking, obstructed discourse, inability to debate rationally as well as a host of profound failures of civility throughout universities and other centres of higher learning.

In the sections in this Substack to follow, I put on the record some aspects of Frances’ case and many elements of what I have faced and how I am faring in dealing with the wrath of those intent on keeping faculty members on short leashes.

The goal these days seem to be to disable and degrade even the possibility of healthy disagreement especially on the very big issues of our times. The ethos of divide-and-conquer is being made to become pathological these days.

In the sections below I present some original material and observations put into the the public domain for the first time. There are scoops to be found here for those who care about this kind of thing.

Of particular interests to some will be the new information I present concerning the role of Professor Goldie Morgentaler. It has recently been becoming increasingly clear to me that she has been an important protagonist in this case which started in 2016 and which continues yet.

I also discuss the dark and sinister role in this case of the University of Alberta Associate Professor of Law, Eric Adams. Why did he insist in conducting secretive investigations in a process that that should have been dignified with ample illumination.

What was Dr. Adams trying to conceal? What, if anything, is his relationship with Dr. Goldie Morgentaler, whose father famously or notoriously made his mark on world history by greatly increasing the frequency and public acceptability of abortions.

The Premise Addressed Here is that Universities Have Become Sites of Compromised and Limited Debate Where Educational Missions Have Become Subject to Severe Intellectual Sabotage

Below is a Survey to Introduce Some Elements of the Events, Processes and Relevant Contentions that led to our discussion introducing this Substack item.

Feb 1, 2023, University of Lethbridge Incident.

Dr. Mike Mahon, was President of the University of Lethbridge from 2010-2023. He was a main saboteur of civility, academic procedures and due process in the ongoing Hall and Widdowson cases. In 2025 The Provincial Government of Danielle Smith has appointed Dr. Mahon as Head of Alberta Innovates. Why? What has Dr. Mahon to offer to free thinking and innovation?

Anthony James Hall

·

May 15, 2024

The University of Lethbridge

The link to the radio broadcast appears below at

https://thecjn.ca/podcasts/goldie-morgentaler-keeping-yiddishkeit-alive-in-lethbridge/

Play radio clip 4:30-6:40 minutes; 8:50-12:00 minutes

Dr. Goldie Morgenthaler is the daughter of Henry Morgenthaler, by far the most influential figure in the world responsible for ushering in the phenomenon of frequent abortions as a standard feature of publicly-subsidized procedures of medical intervention in the West. Some religious people connect the huge rise in abortions in recent decades to the entry onto the scene of genocidal patterns.

Dr. Goldie grew up in Toronto, as did I.

Only recently has new material come my way indicating Dr. Goldie’s role in what she referred to in a essay she presented at the annual conference of the Association for Canadian Jewish Studies. The conference took place in Montreal in May of 2018. Goldie Morgentaler’s paper was entitled, “The Strange Sad Story of Prof. Tony Hall and the University That Could Not Get Rid of Him.”

https://acjs-aejc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/ACJS-Bulletin-Spring-2018-Final.compressed.pdf

I was not contacted about this essay by Dr. Goldie before, during, or after her production of her academic project. That of course is a very unprofessional act from a colleague who I have known in Lethbridge without incident on a casual basis for many many years. I began at the University of Lethbridge in the Department of Native American Studies in 1990. I retired from the U of L in 2018. Unlike Goldie, who I believe moved to Toronto, I continue to live in Lethbridge. I continue as Emeritus Professor in good standing.

Only today did I find a reference to Goldie’s Montreal presentation on the Internet. Quite probably the essay goes over the same ground that Dr. Goldie did in an interview she gave in 2022 to the The CBC’s Ralph Benmergui.

In the interview Dr. Goldie explained her efforts, as she so delicately put it, to “get rid of me.” Ralph Benmergui hosted the show put together with the aim of “Keeping Yiddishkeit Alive.”

From what I heard on her radio interview, Dr. Goldie decided I had made movies about what she referred to as “Holocaust Denial.” I did no such thing. In fact until the people at B’nai Brith Canada started carelessly flinging that weaponized term my way, it didn’t interest me much.

Dr. Goldie and those who have worked with her on her smear campaign directed at me, are obviously careless about what they choose to broadcast in defaming the targets of their stories.

To Play Video Click Here

htthttps://archive.org/details/WhyDoYOUSupportOpenDebateOnTheHolocaust_20180

I was invited to address the question in the summer of 2016 of whether or not I supported “Open Debate on the Holocaust.” Well yes, I did and I do, and proudly so. For a senior tenured professor it is, I should think, and no brainer to defend the principle of open debate on all subjects, but especially historical subjects. No area of historical exploration should be shut off to investigation.

With a special regard for the health of academic freedom at institutions of higher learning, of course I expressed support for open debate on basically all issues including the main topic of CODHO’s concern.

In her radio interview with Ralph Benmergui Dr. Goldie went on to describe her disappointment when she dropped by to the Office of the then-Dean of Arts and Science, Craig Cooper. Dr. Goldie indicated Dean Copper was a specialist in British and US history when he is in Professor of Ancient History. Much to her displeasure, Dean Copper did not respond affirmatively to he direction that the University should get rid of me.

Dr. Goldie went on to say in her interview that she got a much more satisfactory response from the University Provost, Dr. Andy Hakin. Dean Copper has subsequently resigned as Dean of Arts and Science and from all administrative positions. Meanwhile Andy Hakin has continued to climb up the career ladder and is presently President of St, Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia.

https://www.ulethbridge.ca/notice/notices/faculty-arts-science-begin-search-new-dean

One might suspect that the contrast between the career paths of Drs. Cooper and Hakin after my retirement in 2018, reflects their respective willingness to deliver on Dr. Morgentaler’s agenda of cancelling this critic of the government of Israel and especially in its mistreatment of native Palestinians.

Litigation and Trial By Media

Along the journey of the process that Dr. Morgentaler so carelessly misrepresents, was the verdict in the case put before the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in September of 2017. This verdict entailed a loss by the U of L’s Board of Governors and a win for me and my Faculty Association. See

https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abqb/doc/2017/2017abqb556/2017abqb556.html

Date: 20170915

Docket: 1706 00387

Registry: Lethbridge

After the episode in court, a procedure was mounted that I was made to understand would include a means of addressing the grievances that I had endured as a result of the suspension without any due process whatsoever as well as from a malicious media smear campaign not backed by evidence. In the process I had been declared, including by U of L President Dr. Mike Mahon, to be guilty until proven innocent.

In late November of 2017, my reinstatement by court order into the faculty of the University of Lethbridge unleashed an explosion of defamatory media stories many of which involved attacks directed at the provincial government led by NDP Premier Rachel Notley.

https://archive.org/details/WhyDoYOUSupportOpenDebateOnTheHolocaust_201805

Almost immediately the top official in the Alberta’s executive branch responded on the record to the partisan attack with her own partisan onslaught of commentary that might as well have been written by the top officials of B’nai Brith Canada and by Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA). Rachel Notley’s political interventions were absolutely inappropriate in the midst of a juridical matter involving the top official in the Alberta government, including its Ministry of Higher Education.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/academic-freedom-at-albertas-universities-open-letter-to-premier-rachel-notley/5629761

As the local media popped from one accusation to another, I was made to withdraw into a strange place where I was subjected to various pressures left inadequately explained to me by the lawyer for the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association, Leanne Chahley. I never was able to understand who exactly Leanne Chahley was negotiating with in an effort to pressure me and intimidate me into entering into some kind of unique contact outside the full framework of the collective agreement between the U of L Faculty and the administration..

https://www.change.org/p/kurt-e-schlachter-kurt-e-schlachter-step-down-as-chair-of-the-board-university-of-lethbridge

I was left in the dark during this phase of the process when I became increasingly puzzled about how it was that the Board of Governors of my University—a Board Chaired by Kurt E. Sclachter—- was acting as a proxy for a variety of self-declared Jewish philanthropy organizations. What money transactions were involved in the process?

I was made to understand by ULFA officials and Ms. Chahley that if I did not go along with subjecting myself to the ill-explained contents of the negotiated contract— negotiated between whom?— that I would be abandoned by the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association and the Canadian Association of University Teachers who were paying for the professional services of the lawyer. The prospect of taking on the expense myself and facing such a powerful alignment of interests alone had a powerful effect on my thinking, especially given the nature of the trauma I had already experienced.

The Investigation Conducted by Associate Professor Eric Adams, a Self-Styled “Nazi Hunter”?

I retrospect I believe I signed that contract under duress. Once it was signed along came an investigating tribunal chaired by Dr. Eric Adams. In 2018 he was Associate Professor of Law. He seemed to view himself as a prosecutor in charge of secret negotiations and procedures that I was not allowed to attend. What a legal, political and ethical mess!

Dr. Adams’ insistence on conducting the relevant hearings in private venues, from which I was formally excluded, was too much for my primary witness, Prof. Graeme MacQueen. Dr. MacQueen declined to take part in such a flawed procedure, so hostile was it to even any pretence of the basic principles of natural justice.

My best guess is that Dr. Adams was selected for the job either by Dr. Goldie directly or by one of her friends and/or colleagues in an around the Canada’s Israel First Lobby. Through the course of the tribunal’s investigations, whose duration was never disclosed to me, I was a participant for one day when Dr. Adams interrogated me based on copious testimony of which I had not made aware beforehand. As I see it now and as I saw it then, here was yet another instance of the University of Lethbridge’s betrayal of due process.

Several times throughout the one day we spent together, Associate Professor Adams identified himself as a “nazi hunter,” or with words to that effect. My lack of certainty about the precise phrase Dr. Adams used, has to do with the fact I was not permitted to take any notes at all during the proceedings.

On reflection, I suspect that Dr. Adam’s way of perceiving of himself as some kind of bounty hunter in a frenzied delusional quest for nazis in Canadian academia, would have been in line with Dr. Goldie’s way of perceiving those she considers friend and foe. I believe Dr. Goldie uses the term “Nazi” to describe a wide array of people and things that surround her.

Dr. Goldie was a member of the Executive of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association throughout the course of her efforts to get the University of Lethbridge to “get rid of me.” The first indication I got that there was some sort of proceeding against me came in early September in the form of Goldie’s letter of complaint against me. That letter was addressed to the Dean of Arts and Science who forwarded a copy to me. I well recall Dr. Goldie making very general statements without specific cases of documented evidence to prove her central claims.

Dean Craig Cooper forwarded the complaint to Dean Chris Hosgoode who ruled that there was insufficient basis to mount any disciplinary procedure. Dean Cooper then turned to another administrator, Phys. Ed. Prof Michelle Helstein, to take another go at getting the verdict the Dean of Arts and Sciences apparently wanted. Next thing I knew, Dean Helstein replaced Craig Cooper as Dean of Arts and Science.

Dr. Goldie was part of the ULFA Executive throughout its handling of my case. I was told she recused herself from meetings when my case came up in the proceedings. I suspect Dr. Goldie was up to her eye balls throughout the Hall case, a case that in my view remains unresolved to this day.

I can easily imagine Dr. Goldie taking a big role in different camps throughout the process of negotiating the mysterious contract that affectively had the effect of keeping me out of the workings of the collective agreement. Certainly I have heard many reports that Dr. Goldie played a very active role in several parts of Eric Adams enterprises of investigation in ways that were anything but transparent. Apparently Eric Adams has a lot to hide.

https://www.ualberta.ca/en/law/about/news/2023/2/medals.html

One of Dr. Eric Adams colleagues in the Law Department at the University of Alberta is Timothy Caulfield. Prof. Caulfield does not possess in Ph.D. in Law or a medical degree. This lightness in the certification department, however, has not prevented the Netflix performer from becoming a multimillionaire in serving as a You Tube facilitator to back up the full array of the Trudeau government’s contentious positions on the Covidian controversies.

Dr. Owen Holmes was aware of the unseemly process overseen by Dr. Adams and by Provost Andy Hakin, now President of St. Francis Xavier University. Prof. Holmes is Founder of the University of Lethbridge and a top authority in Alberta on Academic Freedom.

Available by means of the download mechanisms below, are two of Dr. Holmes assessments of the farcical nature of the what he calls the keystone cops antics of those engaged in the efforts to deplatform me. An early blow in this campaign was the planting on my Facebook Wall for two hours on August 26, 2016 of the scurrilous Facebook post scam. (See below)

Download the Prof. Owen Holmes essays on the nature and significance of the Hall case. Prof. Holmes is a principal founder of the University of Lethbridge.

The other members of the Tribunal led by Eric Adams were Kathy Hegadoren, Professor of Nursing, and Jim Wishloff, Professor of Business at the U of L Edmonton Campus. There were no members of the tribunal with a background in my Ph.D discipline of History. There were no peer Full Professors.

See the letter of Robin Mathews accusing Prof. Eric Adams of his wrongful handling of the internal investigation. Dr. Adam’s self-declared experience as something akin to a Nazi-hunter can be seen as a response to the fraudulent nature of B’nai Brith Canada’s engineered hack onto my Facebook wall. The hacking scam helped create the initial impetus of the smear campaign against me. I shall cover the episode in the following section.

https://www.unz.com/audio/kbarrett_robin-mathews-on-academic-freedom-tony-hall/

Dr. Adams set in motion the secretive process within the University, a process that was so flawed and one-sided that it could not to stand up the proper scrutiny in the full light of day. The process, it appears, was partly the outcome of a strange negotiation that took place between, on the one side, Leanne Chahley representing the U of L’s Faculty Association, and, on the other side, the Israel Lobby whose proxy, I believe, was the U of L Board of Governors Chaired by Kurt E. Schlachter.

Actually I am not fully aware of the identity of the party or the parties that were on the other side of the negotiation about the contract that ended up subjecting me to the ill-conceived and disreputable imitation of an academic process mounted by the tag team of Dr. Eric Adams and Dr. Michelle Helstein. The nature of the process itself, let alone the implications of my acceptance of it, was never properly explained to me by the representatives of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association including its lawyer, Leanne Chahley.

In recent weeks I have sought an audience with the Executive Committee of ULFA to discuss this matter. In 2016 and 2017 Goldie Morgentaler was, I believe, on the Executive Committee of ULFA. I was reassured by the ULFA President when I asked about this possible conflict-of-interest at the time, that Dr. Goldie was recusing herself from relevant meetings. I suspect, however, that Goldie’s access to the Provost and her influence on him was far superior to that of all of the rest of ULFA combined.

Dr. Eric Adams led a very flawed and biased process towards a predetermined outcome. I have recently come to understand from listening to Goldie’s radio interview that this outcome was in all likelihood a telling reflection of the close political collaboration that Dr. Morgentaler developed with Dr. Hakin. In 2017 Dr. Hakin was Provost of the University of Lethbridge. In many universities the Provost carries primary responsibility for the integrity of academic affairs.

On the B’nai Brith Facebook Wall Hoax, see the following:

https://www.winterwatch.net/2016/10/hes-back-jewish-terrorist-joshua-goldberg/

Anthony James Hall

·

January 27, 2024

After 26 years of service I was in 2017 a tenured Full Professor.

