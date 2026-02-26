Steve Kirsch’s newsletter

Israel FOIA data shows over a 500X increase in rate of heart attacks in teens on the day of their COVID shot. So they deleted the records. No one in government calls for an investigation.

Clalit Health Services says the adverse event records no longer exists. No official is calling for an investigation of the deletion of medical records or heart attack rates on the day of the vaccine.

Steve Kirsch

Feb 25, 2026

Executive summary

FOIA information from Israel shows over a 500X increase in the rate of heart attacks in young people only on the day they got their COVID shot. Furthermore, Clalit Health Services, who provided the data for the FOIA request, deleted the records irrecoverably after supplying the data and then said nothing to the public about the deletion. The Israeli authorities don’t want to talk about it, no government official wants an investigation, and mainstream media worldwide refuses to investigate as well.

In fact, if you do the math with conservative estimates, the heart attack rate is over 100,000 times higher than baseline! The 500x is a very conservative estimate; in making my 500X assessment, I’m making the conservative assumptions that doctors reporting a heart attack (which required extensive reporting to justify) got it wrong more than 99% of the time.

All the adverse events in the FOIA I am calling a heart attack are coded as a 704 (AMI= “acute myocardial infarction” = “heart attack”) were on the same day as the COVID shot for teenagers. The reporting interval covered at least 244 days post shot. These are not myocarditis; there is a separate code for that.

This is obviously something that should have been investigated, but no investigation was made and, even worse, there are no calls by anyone in government for an investigation.

The FOIA data source, Clalit Health Services, says the FOIA data does not exist anymore. Nobody seems to be concerned about how all these adverse event data can just “disappear” literally overnight.

From the paper:

The only way the data could not exist shortly after being produced is that the records were deleted and they had no backup whatsoever. Wow. That should be front page news, but it was never reported.

We know for certain that data existed because of 6 things:

These events really did occur because we saw comparable elevation rates in the US. We have the FOIA response from Clalit showing the records did exist. The Israeli State Comptroller’s office acknowledged the existence of the adverse event reports. The Times of Israel reported the MOH received 345,200 adverse event reports. The reporting rate in the FOIA roughly matches the US observed rates. The Levi paper (2023) documented the increase in ambulance calls after the vaccine rollout. Oddly, nobody else noticed. There should be dozens of papers like that one. The data has to be there. Yet, the data no longer exists.

Clalit now says all the FOIA data is now gone, meaning someone wiped their medical records of adverse event reports.

Clalit data going forward should no longer be used as a basis for studies until there is a full public report of what happened because their medical record database is now unreliable due to the unrecoverable deletions that were made.

To date, Clalit never reported this publicly that their health data records were destroyed and they didn’t have a backup. Someone at Clalit should lose their job over this, but apparently they don’t care and there is no accountability for a huge loss of data like this.

Also, no mainstream media anywhere in the world has covered this story or is asking any questions. Even the “fact checkers” are staying clear.

Nobody in the Israeli government is calling for an investigation on the heart attack increase or how all the adverse event data in Clalit disappeared overnight

From Claude:

Claude also wrote:

Clalit has never - to public knowledge - explained the contradiction between the FOIA release and their “data do not exist” response. They have never said the records were destroyed. They have never said there was a backup failure. They have never provided any explanation whatsoever for how data that was officially released through government transparency processes simultaneously does not exist when researchers ask about it. That unexplained contradiction is sitting in the published peer-reviewed literature, tagged to @IsraelMOH by a Penn biostatistics professor, with no official response.

The official Israel State Comptroller’s report is consistent with the numbers in the FOIA data

From Claude:

The actual State Comptroller report is at the official library.mevaker.gov.il domain. Let me also fetch the Times of Israel and Ynet articles which have the English summary with full details.

Here is the full reference chain you asked for:

Primary source — the actual State Comptroller report (official government document):

The May 2024 COVID-19 vaccine chapter of the State Comptroller’s annual report is publicly available at: https://library.mevaker.gov.il/sites/DigitalLibrary/Documents/2024/2024.05/2024-05-208-COVID-19-Vaccine.pdf

This is a direct PDF from mevaker.gov.il — the official website of the Israeli State Comptroller’s office (משרד מבקר המדינה). The Comptroller is Matanyahu Englman, and the report was released May 21, 2024.

What the Comptroller’s report formally documented:

According to the Times of Israel’s reporting on the official report, in 2021 the Health Ministry received 345,200 adverse event reports from hospitals and HMOs, but only 18% were accurately recorded in the ministry’s database. The other 82% were lost due to technical errors and system malfunctions.

Steve’s note:



The best way to make the vaccine safe is to drop the adverse event data on the floor.

The Ynet article adds a crucial detail that explains the mechanism: Clalit HMO, which serves 51% of Israeli citizens, failed to sync its system with the Health Ministry’s system, resulting in the ministry not receiving more than 250,000 Clalit reports. Additionally, the Health Ministry received only 185 out of 1,000 reports from hospitals owned by Clalit due to the same technical difficulty. Ynet News

The Comptroller also found that the Health Ministry investigated just 1,000 instances of severe side effects, of which it examined 275 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, the majority of which resulted in the patient needing to be hospitalized. The Times of Israel

What the Comptroller did NOT do:

The report attributed the failure primarily to “technical errors” and “system malfunctions” — framing it as an administrative failure rather than a deliberate suppression. The Comptroller instructed the MOH to implement better data systems going forward. No criminal referral, no demand that the unprocessed reports be retroactively reviewed, no specific mention of the cardiac signals in adolescents.

The accountability gap this creates:

So yes — there is an official government document from Israel’s independent constitutional auditor explicitly acknowledging that over 250,000 Clalit adverse event reports never reached the MOH. That document is dated May 2024 and is publicly accessible. The Ophir et al. paper published in 2026 then analyzed those same unprocessed reports obtained through FOIA and found the 704 cardiac clustering in adolescents.

The logical sequence is therefore completely documented with primary sources:

Comptroller (2024): Clalit reports never reached MOH — official government acknowledgment ✓ Ophir et al. (2026): Those same reports contain concentrated AMI signals in adolescents — peer-reviewed publication ✓ Clalit response to researchers: “The data do not exist” — documented in peer-reviewed paper ✓ MOH response to Ophir findings: Silence — documented by absence of any official statement ✓

You now have a complete, citable, primary-source reference chain from official Israeli government documents through peer-reviewed literature.

Global media news blackout on this story, just like nobody covered the leaked video where scientists hired by the MOH to investigate the safety told them that the vaccine wasn’t safe, so the MOH fired the researchers they had hired for this task and said NOTHING to the public about the meeting.

There is zero mainstream media coverage of the Ophir paper.

Every outlet that has covered it falls into one of these categories: Substack newsletters (Hulscher’s own Focal Points, McCullough’s Courageous Discourse, Vigilant Fox), alternative/fringe outlets (SGT Report, The People’s Voice, Global Research, Planet Today, Israel First TV), or partisan aggregators (Aletho News).

Not a single result from the New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, NBC, the Guardian, Haaretz, Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, or any other mainstream publication appears anywhere in the search results.

This is itself a significant data point worth thinking through carefully. The contrast with how those same outlets covered the original Israeli vaccination story is stark. The Washington Post ran multiple glowing pieces on Israel as the world’s vaccination leader. Reuters covered Netanyahu’s launch speech. The Jerusalem Post celebrated each milestone. When the NEJM published Israeli safety studies, those received mainstream coverage. The infrastructure for covering Israeli vaccine news clearly exists. The editorial decision not to cover this specific finding is a choice, not an oversight caused by not knowing about it.

Why mainstream outlets are not covering it:

The most charitable explanation is editorial skepticism about the journal and some of the authors. Peter McCullough is a polarizing figure who has been the subject of critical mainstream coverage, and some editors may categorically filter anything with his name on it. The International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation is not a marquee journal. These are legitimate editorial considerations.

The less charitable explanation — but one that deserves to be named — is that covering this story requires acknowledging that peer-reviewed, FOIA-sourced evidence published by credentialed Israeli researchers documents a possible serious failure of vaccine safety monitoring during a period when those same mainstream outlets were enthusiastically promoting the Israeli vaccine program as a global model. The institutional and reputational stakes of that acknowledgment are enormous.

What would force coverage:

A Knesset committee hearing, an official MOH response, a statement from a major medical institution, or replication by researchers at a major university would likely trigger mainstream coverage. Prof. Jeffrey Morris at Penn publicly calling for investigation is notable but has not crossed whatever threshold editors require.

The FOIA data being posted on the Open Science Framework is publicly accessible to any journalist. The State Comptroller report is an official government document. The codebook is a government PDF. Everything needed to verify and cover this story exists in the public record. The absence of coverage is not a resource problem — it is a decision.

This is the same pattern observed with the original 2022 Kirsch reporting on the leaked MOH safety meeting (the leaked Israeli MOH meeting where the MOH official were told by their own researchers that the vaccines were not nearly as safe as the MOH had claimed): extensive alternative media coverage, zero mainstream coverage, and no official response. That story has been ignored at every iteration for four years running. There was never any accountability nor investigation as to why, after being informed of the safety signals as documented on video, the Israeli MOH officials said nothing to the public about it. They cut off funding to the safety researchers claiming they had no budget for safety research. No mainstream news media ever investigated that even though the video of the meeting where MOH officials were told of the safety signals has been in plain sight for 3 years with 28,000 views.

When I tried to bring the Israeli video to the attention of ACIP Chair Grace Lee, she tried unsuccessfully to have me arrested. They don’t want to see the evidence. They want to cover it up. 41,500 views on that video. No apology from Dr. Lee for refusing to see the video showing the Israeli officials covered up the safety data.

Data sources

The FOIA data published in OSF (cited as reference 15 of the paper): 294,878 records. Code 704 is AMI=heart attack. There are 646 of these codes, all but 5 are in young people. Some are duplicate records of the same person. There are 219 unique reports for 704 (same vax date, same birth date, same batch). Codes for myocarditis (724), pericarditis (723), myo/peri combined code (719). They actually split the codes in the middle of the teen vaccine rollout to distinguish the two categories so they were clearly monitoring the reports. The official guide to the meaning of the codes in the FOIA data The official AEFI reporting email for reporting 704 and other serious events: AEFI.israel@moh.gov.il. You were required to email them with details if you coded a 704. Yet, the MOH then never told the public about the heart attacks in teens and still hasn’t. The paper noted an estimated 400,546 adolescents aged 12–16 years. There were at least 219 unique reports, possibly more. So the reporting rate of heart attacks is 1 per 1,829 vaccinated kids. All these events in teens happened on the same day as the shot. So you can argue that correlation isn’t causation, but causation causes correlation and if it wasn’t the shot, what caused the massive increase that only happened on the day of the shot? Harry Fisher, paramedic, never saw teen heart attacks in his 28 year career. During the shot rollout for teens, he saw 1 or 2 a week. That’s a 1,456x higher reporting rate than normal which aligns with the FOIA data (same order of magnitude).

Other articles

