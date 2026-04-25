Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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david's avatar
david
2h

yea but on the bright side someday we'll be able to grow our own chicken in a pot in our kitchen and maybe even cook it in the same pot. or maybe there will be an instant version, you know, just add water and heat.

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
4h

Many thanks for bringing this up. Food in US nearly all prepared & prepackaged. Fast Food is a mix of grease, mystery meat, & unsanitary preparation from frozen factory products. This fake good is another long step down

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