The one and only Joan McNeil here in Alberta has come up with a pithy explanation of the really bad news concerning the concerted assault on the food and health of the majority of people in North America. The assault is gathering momentum with the help of the corporate-friendly sanction provided by the wacked-out witch doctors running Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.

I recognized many familiar patterns from my reading of Joan’s careful concentration of expertly chosen phrases. Her method was to keep her text short but attract readers to the endnotes section in order to deepen their reading, research and understanding. That seems like a good plan to me.

In describing the ugly food scams underway, I saw much evidence of the replication of bio-digital manipulations aimed at altering the genetic structure of the experimental ‘concoctions we are being encouraged to ingest in the place of naturally-grown food. The genetic manipulation of our food is clearly proceeding hand-in-hand with the genetic manipulation of our own persons without our consent. Increasingly humans are being treated as products or as possible products of industrial manufacturing.

This process of degrading the dignity of what it means to be human, brings the declining viability of our former democracies to new lows. People are not only losing the institution of private property but we are becoming private property to be bought and sold in new renditions of bio-digital enslavement.

The Epstein class now epitomized by Bill Gates and his mentors at the WEF and Rockefeller Foundation are continuing to travel along the road they pioneered with the Covidian scam. This scam involved the disguising of bioweapons as vaccines supposedly designed to stamp out a viral infection dubbed COVID-19. The injection introduced bio-digital means of manipulating human gene pools in the name of using traditional means to fight a supposedly novel viral infection.

Whether in the altering of the genetic character of our food or of our own genetic constitutions, the basic formula runs across many fronts of activity involving the weaponization of many aspects of society. The aim of this weaponization is to subordinate God and nature to the worst attributes of the most maniacally greedy, manipulative and self-centred branches of humanity.

This perspective figures importantly in the legal case underway in and around the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. The case is being put forward by lawyer Peter Stassen. Stassen is stoically standing up to ruthless opponents who have already succeeded in jailing and reputationally mauling Stassen’s legal partner, Arno van Kessel. The case is aimed at holding a number of individuals, prominently including Bill Gates and Pfizer President Albert Bourla, criminally responsible for promoting and exploiting false narratives.

To Play Click Below

https://rumble.com/v778nl0-explosive-the-bill-gates-case-the-narrative-on-trial-fiona-rose-diamond.html

See

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-shots-responsible-largest-genocide-world-population-ever/5920401

The Amsterdam case is filling the vacuum created through the kidnapping in Mexico and arrest in Germany of Reiner Fuellmich. Since the inception of the Covidian fiasco in 2020, Fuellmich became well known among Covid skeptics for conducting deep research in preparation for the core international criminal law case whose inevitability was already predictable 2020.

The prosecution of Fuellmich was based on trumped up charges advanced to strengthen the agenda of those seeking to obstruct the big-picture legal process that is now coalescing in the procedures being led by lawyer Peter Stassen.

Joan’s very succinct survey of the travesties underway in the degradation of humanity’s food sources brings forward a key aspect of a much broader story, one that I have attempted to explain in instalments in “Looking Out at the World From Canada.”

Joan McNeil’s Reflections on the Frankenfood Travesties Being Pushed Our Way by the Likes of Bill Gates

This brief essay discusses why global elites are aiming to remove healthy farmed meat from the market. The most healthy, nutritious and environmentally friendly diets are based on real food grown on real farms (see endnotes 1 and 2) but ultra-processed food offers unprecedented opportunities for corporate profit and centralized control. (see endnotes 2, 3) Food substitutes are promoted by networks of mega corporations and their Rockefeller-based global governance partners. (see endnotes 2, 4, 5, 6-9) Corporate networks receive government handouts and tax-free charitable status by pretending that farmed animal food is unhealthy and promotes global warming, while ultra-processed synthetic proteins are marketed as nutritious and environmentally friendly. (see endnotes 2,10)

Many corporate investors are abandoning the millions they have poured into plant-based fake meat. (see endnotes 11, 12) Unfortunately, they have moved on to “synthetic life design,”which has advanced from mere “editing of DNA to large-scale DNA assembly.” (see endnote 13) Synthetic food is part of the bio-digital convergence, which Policy Horizons Canada describes as the “full physical integration of biological and digital entities.” It is “opening up striking new ways to change human beings – our bodies, minds, and behaviours, and change or create other organisms.”

It may “cause us to redefine what we consider human or natural.”(see endnote 14) Tinkering with natural life forms is creating unappetizing and toxic alternatives to real food. “Cultivated meat” is usually grown in “bioreactors,” generally using cells extracted and genetically modified from unborn or young living animals.

A new Edmonton facility has devised the more cost-effective Entoengine, which genetically alters fruit flies to grow protein on a massive scale, producing any kind of cell required, including human brain cells. Other menu alternatives include an insect farm run entirely by robots, and a $7.2 M military contract to convert plastic waste into “edible” protein powder. (see endnotes 15, 16 and 17)

Contrary to the propaganda, food grown from genetically altered cells requires high inputs of energy and water, and the resulting “food” poses significant health risks.18, 19 Health Canada first approved “cultivated meat” in 2022, and it is currently legal for sale in Canada. (see endnotes 18-20).

Health Canada does not clearly define the labelling requirements for cultivated meat or other practices, such as the insertion of indestructible DNA tracking chips into food. Large meat processors (Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods) are heavily invested, incentivised by the profits to be derived from controlling the entire food supply chain. (see endnotes 17, 18, 21)

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda, advocates for reduced consumption of farmed meat as a key component of their vision for a tightly controlled global technocratic society. People are much easier to control when they must rely on synthetic food substitutes controlled by mega corporations. Health and sovereignty require that people have access to healthy food supplied by the abundance of nature. The attack on farmed food is an attack on humanity. Cultivated meat and protein substitutes are anti-human, anti-animal and anti-life. (see endnotes 2, 8, 22)

What Can We Do? The future of food is ours to decide. Stay healthy. Source your food from local farm providers as much as possible. Reject toxic food substitutes and the bio-digital convergence. Contact Health Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Tell them you reject protein substitutes and demand clear labeling.

Citations

1. Price, Weston A. 2008. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration . 8th ed. La Mesa, CA: Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation, 2008.

2.Buxton, J. 2022. The Great Plant-Based Con . Piatkus. Great Britain. 522 pp.

3.Research and Markets. 2026. Cultured Meat Market Report.

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5744384/culturedmeat-market-report

4. Center for Food Safety. 2020. Is Lab-Grown Meat Healthy and Safe to Consume? Written by J. Hanson & J. Ranney.

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/blog/6458/is-lab-grown-meat-healthy-and-safe-to-consume#

5. Nordangård, J. 2024. Rockefeller Controlling the Game. Skyhorse Publishing. USA. 436 pp.

6. UNEP 2023. Novel meat and dairy alternatives could help curb climate-harming emissions – UN.

https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/novel-meat-and-dairy-alternatives-could-help-curb-climate-harming

7. World Animal foundation. 2023. Cancerous Reasons to Reconsider Your Meat Consumption – The WHO Report on Meats.

https://worldanimalfoundation.org/advocate/farm-animals/params/post/1280096/world-health-organization-declares-processed-meatsare-carcinogenic

8.WEF (World Economic Forum). 2020. Now is the time for a 'great reset'.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2020/06/now-is-thetime-for-a-great-reset/

9. Auditor General. 2026. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

https://www.canada.ca/en/auditorgeneral/sustainable-development/united-nations-sustainable-development-goals.html

10. GFI. 2026. I magine More. The Good Food Initiative. Year in Review 2025 .

https://gfi.org/resource/year-in-review-2025/

11. Ludmir, C. 2025. The Uncertain Future of Plant-Based Meat Alternative Brands . March 20, 2025.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/claraludmir/2025/03/20/what-beyond-meat-got-wrong-about-the-future-of-plant-based-eating/

12. McGrath-Cohen, E. 2026. The great fake meat meltdown is taking plant-based burgers with it . Financial Review. March 27, 2026.

https://www.afr.com/companies/retail/the-great-fake-meat-meltdown-is-taking-plant-based-burgers-with-it-20260319-p5pqxq

13. SynBioBeta. 2026. Three Days with the AIxBIO Founders, Biopharma Leaders, and the Investors Building the Future of Biology. May 4-7, 2026. San Jose Convention Center, California.

https://www.synbiobeta.com/

14. Policy Horizons Canada 2020. Exploring Bio-digital Convergence.

https://archive.is/d3dOt#selection-467.0-467.32 15RBCx. 2023.

15. RBCx, 2023, Future Fields: How Edmonton’s Future Fields Uses Fruit Flies to Advance the Biorevolution.

https://www.rbcx.com/ideas/profiles/how-edmontons-future-fields-uses-fruit-flies-to-advance-the-biorevolution/

16 Fierce Pharma. 2024. Future Fields looks to solve industry's biomanufacturing woes with fruit-fly-based protein production. Article by F. Kansteiner, Nov. 12, 2024.

https://fiercepharma.dev.qtxquartz.com/pharma/canadas-future-fields-looks-solveindustrys-biomanufacturing-woes-fruit-fly-based-protein

17. Corbett, J. 2024. Episode 460 – The Future of Food .

https://corbettreport.com/future-of-food/

18. Hanson, J., and J. Ranny. 2020. Is Lab-Grown Meat Healthy and Safe to Consume? Center for Food Safety.

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/blog/6458/is-lab-grown-meat-healthy-and-safe-to-consume#

19. Dr. Livingood 2024. The Truth About Lab-Grown Meat: What You Need to Know.

https://drlivingood.com/blogs/food/the-truthabout-lab-grown-meat-what-you-need-to-know

20. Garrison, R. 2026. Is lab grown meat legal in Canada in 2026 or still banned?

https://is-this-legal.com/is-lab-grown-meat-legal-in-canada/

21. Health Canada. 2025. Cellular Agriculture. Cellular agriculture - Canada.ca

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/food-nutrition/cellular-agriculture.html

22. Corbett, J. 2021. The Bio-digital Convergence.

https://corbettreport.com/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-trueagenda/

Final Email For April 19 Frankenfood 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

These two You Tubes present information concerning the Frankenfoods coming at us. The first You Tube addresses plant-based meat and the second You Tube looks at the process of manufacturing food according to high-tech approaches to Synthetic Life Design.