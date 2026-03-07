Dr. Joseph Sansone is emerging as the kind of big-picture scholar, thinker and activist that is much needed in these terribly dangerous times when humanity and civilization itself are under many assaults coming from many from a variety of directions. As Dr. Sansone demonstrates in the “Airport” essay below, there are many common themes running throughout the catastrophes pointed our way in an hybrid array of military, financial, cultural, ecological, medical and psychological attacks.

A medical doctor and a doctor of psychiatry, Dr. Sansone is well placed to address the reality that main theatre of battle these days is in the minds of human beings. Of all the multi-facted weapons of warfare being pointed at us, none are more strategic than the quest to shape thoughts in ways that determine attitudes and mass behaviour.

I recall from my days as a student of Marshall McLuhan, the renowned philosopher of mass media making many strategic observations. One of the most important was his view that the business of shaping thinking and behaviour was the biggest, most lucrative commercial activity in the political economy of what he called the global village.

Dr. Sansone combines his work as a psychotherapist with his strategic assessment of the class war underway. A small concentration of entitled owners of weaponized wealth, as well as their agents, are pointing their ill-gotten gains against the rights, interests and remaining property of the largest mass of working people.

We, the majority population of the world, are being subjected in stages to being eliminated through depopulation. Many of us are being dumbed-down and otherwise pacified by being kept on a diet of harmful drugs, poor food, and environmental contamination.

We are already in the early stages of being subjected to transhumanist manipulations largely through genetic engineering combined with biodigital merger of our nervous systems with computers. Without any preparatory exercises were are being sucked without our consent into massive and completely unregulated theatres of AI experiment. These experiments are aimed at advancing our enslavement beginning with the imposition of a universal system of digital IDs combined with the elimination of cash money.

In the essay below Dr. Sansone starts with his analysis of 9/11. As he sees it, this false flag terrorist event led to the re-invention of airports as places where people were forced to voluntarily give up their status as rights-bearing citizens. In the name of the War on Terror the transformation in airports established crucial precedents.

With the passage of time the treatment of everyone as potential terrorists has been seized upon by rich and powerful globalists. They kept us locked down at home as they gallivanted on private jets throughout the world Wal*Mart and Costco stayed open while millions of ma and pa businesses were shut down forever. Government decided who was was essential and who was redundant.

This approach was expanded to global scales beginning in 2020 with the mandatory global lockdowns together with assaults on global supply chains and global financial structures. The globalist predator class took control of the UN’s World Health Organization and all its Bill Gates satellite entities like GAVI. The global lockdowns preceded the coercive imposition of gene-modifying injections on the global population.

Dr. Sansone is one of those trying to force some accountability on the many people and institutions responsible for the intentional mass murder and mass maiming of much of humanity through distribution and application of injected Bioweapons. These bioweapons were disguised as a remedy for a viral contagion.

The supposed injected remedy for COVID-19 was nothing like what we were told it was. A Pfitzer Official in the European Parliament actually boasted about how her company had had to adapt to “the market” at “the speed of science.” The jabs were never even tested to see if they would stop the contagion. If they weren’t created to end the mislabelled pandemic, what were they created for?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/speed-science-scandal-beyond-your-wildest-nightmare/5797148

Dr. Sansone is one of the experts centrally involved in the case in the Netherlands aimed at obtaining a ruling from the judges. One of the objectives is to obtain rulings that will assign criminal responsibility for the lies and crimes of COVID-19 on 18 individuals. These individuals prominently include Bill Gates, Pfizer President Albert Bourla, as well as NATO’s and the WEF’s Bitch, the ridiculous Mark Rutte. Part of the argument being put before the court is that, not only is COVID-19 NOT safe and effective, as widely advertised. It is in fact a military Bioweapon and a weapon of mass destruction.

Dr. Sansone is well equipped to help make the case that this assertion is not just a rhetorical device but that it is, quite literally, abundantly true. Dr. Sansone had been working closely with the late Prof. Francis Boyle, the widely revered international law expert at the University of Illinois. Dr. Boyle was an expert in Biological Warfare. He drafted the USA’s Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.

Dr. Boyle responded to Dr Sansone’s request that he author an affidavit indicating that the the the COVID-19 injections are in fact developed by the US military as a Bioweapon and as a weapon of mass destruction. Shortly after committing this position to writing, Dr. Boyle died in 2025 leaving Dr. Sansone as a custodian of his very significant expert testimony.

The military dimension of project to develop COVID-19 has been well described by Sasha Latapova, another expert witness in the Netherlands trial. Also among the experts is Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former V-P of research for Pfizer. Early on in 2021 Dr. Yeadon came to the conclusion that all the gibberish about COVID-19 and its supposed cure was nothing more than a front and a cover to impose malicious forms of enslavement on humanity.

Dr. Yeadon’s conclusions helped to cause many people to see the connections between the Covidian scams and efforts to bring about harmful outcomes like universal digital IDs and a universal system of Central Bank Digital Currency. This level of tight centralization serves to deny local latitude to the lives average folks.

The centrality of Bill Gates in this trial and in the Epstein circle of government and corporate debauchery should not go unnoticed. Catherine Austin Fitts is also on the list of experts that the judges in the case are malevolently trying to prevent from getting on the witness stand.

The Netherlands case is starting to help fill in the void created by the authoritarian Deep State of the German government. It kidnapped, incarcerated and tortured Reiner Fuellmich, all based on trumped-up charges. As is well known by those in the circle of Covidian awareness, Fuellmich was deeply engaged in the research that made him the obvious candidate to be the point person in the necessary international law procedures. These procedures are necessary to hold accountable the Covidian culprits of this manufactured crisis.

Who Is Behind the Civilizational Assault?

In recent days Joseph Sansone has been making the necessary case that the unfolding debacle created by the unprovoked US-Israel invasion of Iran is already being intensified to expand the web of authoritarian tyranny taking shape especially since 9/11.

The misrepresentation of the events of 9/11 were a very important starting point in many of the processes that are eliminating the freedoms and protections of law adhering to regular citizens.

It is important to appreciate from 9/11 to the most dramatic display yet of Trump’s America Last priority, the assault on our lives, our freedoms and our economic viability is coming from the same loose coalition of crime cabals, financial finaglers, surveillance geeks and media fraudsters.

Obviously it would be simplistic to attribute this sequence of malevolent developments exclusively to Zionists and Jews. Every group has their culprits and no doubt the ongoing assault on humanity involves a diversity of people from many backgrounds.

That having been said, however, much depends on developing some clarity on who it is that is leading the way in pushing us Amaleks towards death and oblivion. One individual stands out as a primary menace as well as a striking personification of the cumulative dangers bearing down on us.

Benjamin Netanyahu was a prime strategists in the 9/11 False Flag. As far back as 1979, when he organized the Jerusalem Conference, Benjamin Netanyahu presented himself to the world as the primary expert on Arab terrorism. Even a decade before the end of the Cold War, Netanyahu was hard at work to develop the imagery, the rhetoric and the complex of disinformation meant to scare the gullible based on covert schemes of hiring squads of Islamic patsies, assets and mercenaries.

The 9/11 Flase Flag involved deep deceptions permeating its fraudulent interpretation by the likes of Philip Zelikow, Michael Chertoff, the CIA/Mossad as well as a large choir of bought-and-paid-for journalists and academics. The spectacle of disaster in Manhattan and the Pentagon was meant to poison the minds of the general public against Arabs, Muslims and Palestinians.

The goal was to set up specimens of these groups to play the role of the primary replacement for the Red Soviet Enemy. The so-called Cold War, a conflict that got rather hot in Korea, Indochina and Afghanistan for instance, was to be replaced by Bernard Lewis’ conception of a dramatized clash of civilizations. Israel’s Arab and Muslim enemies were called upon to create primary clash pointed against the so-called “West.”

In retrospect it was clear that the main payoff for organizing the 9/11 false flag was to demonize Muslims and Arabs with a special place for Palestinians. This demonization was designed to help reduce the prospect of public protest pointed against the outburst of US-backed invasions of Muslim-majority countries. As the war with Iran takes hold it seems that the government of the United States is prepared to make Islamophobia as American as Motherhood and mass murders by (transgender) killers firing guns in US schools.

The fakery connected to creating the deception that four passenger jets were hijacked on September 11, 2001, continues to hold terrible implications for the world. Notice how easily and fluently Netanyahu is currently able to describe any Iranians who oppose his vision of the world as “terrorists,” even though the Jewish State’s top official has come to be known as the planet’s most audacious and unrelenting mass murderer. What kind of country would allow such an individual to continue to hold the reins of power?

Netanyahu worked with the Jewish Pfitzer President, Alberta Bourla. Together Bourla and the Israeli PM somehow connived it so that Israel was designated as a test tube laboratory for testing the array of toxic Covidian products. I suspect that much of their joint research was devoted to studying the the psychological implications of investigating how humans respond to their being treated like lab rats in experiments.

Such experiments especially in Israel displaying tellingly high levels of contempt for the Nuremberg Code. How much of the Nuremberg process was honest and authentic and how much was based on Fakery. Significantly both Bourla and Fauci received their million dollar prizes at an event meant to commemorate The Holocaust. What lay behind this symbolism?

Netanyahu parted company with Bourla and his white lab coat in order to dawn Battle Fatigues after he prevented IDF soldiers from intervening against Hamas soldiers early in the day of October 7, 2023. The evidence is overwhelmingly that he was involved in planning the surprise attack that was no surprise to him at all. The goal was to produce the rationale for a pre-planned genocide and a forced relocation to take a giant step towards the de-Palestinianization of Israel.

The record is clear that Netanyahu was warned what was coming by a number of sources inside and outside Israel. Not only was he warned but quite likely was involved in the planning. Netanyahu took up the connived battle with Hamas, an organization he had cultivated, heavily financed, and empowered to keep the Palestinian resistance split in order to avoid a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Then came the years of the most vicious and multi-faceted livestreamed genocide ever. The hospital was not bombed at Auschwitz. The attack on unarmed citizens and also against guerrilla resistance fighters created the greatest shame for any country in modern times. Now Israel’s shame is contained within the shame of the United States led for almost a year by a psychopathic rapist. Trump is now fulfilling Netanyahu’s wet dreams derived from his lusting after the ruination of the world’s primary outgrowth of the Persian civilization.

What kind of milieu created the conditions to cultivate a Benjamin Netanyahu? What is it about Jewish-American society, Israeli society, and the Zionist amalgamations of vast wealth and power, that caused Netanyahu to grow up and to behave as he is now doing? Since October of 2023 even many of those who claim to hate Benjamin Netanyahu are fully behind the genocide he has led.

How is that this wanted criminal on-the-run still is allowed to carry on so far outside many laws and ethical codes, acting out a weird role as one of the most powerful men in the world?

What kind of society produced a Jeffrey Epstein and a Ghislaine Maxwell who found so much support in their becoming prime players in the demeaning subordination of the United States under the weight such domineering Israeli perversion and exploitation?

Of course contempt for people outside inner groups is a common human trait. It is hard to avoid noticing, however, the high level of contempt of many Jews especially within Israel, but also present outside Israel, for those categorized as gentiles, goys, Amaleks and, no doubt, a wide array of other cattle-like terms. How influential has the Talmud been in generating this kind of judgment? Has the time come to point out that Holocaust education in Israel has helped to generate truly horrific outcomes.

It is hard not to consider this tendency on the genesis of oppressiveness leading from 9/11 to the condemnation of any Iranians willing defend their country against its dismantling and destruction by Trump and his wayward America Last inductees? AJH

Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mar 6

After the September 11 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, it was painfully obvious that the end game was to make the whole country, and the world, like the airport. Once it was established that for your safety a ‘Rights Free’ so called security zone could be created at the airport, it was clear that if the government could ignore the Bill of Rights at airports, it could do so anywhere once it created the pretext. This analysis of mine was backed up at the time by the Patriot Act and the creation of a mass surveillance state.

The assessment was proven correct during the COVID plandemic when the whole country and the world was locked down like a prison camp, face diapers were forced on people, and people were forced to stand six feet apart, and follow little lines on the floor. The humiliation ritual was capped off with forced or coerced MRNA Bioweapon injections.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid

It is fascinating that people still believe the mass media matrix that lied to them to such a degree and poisoned them and their families. Yes, they still do. Sure, enough people were waiving Ukrainian flags and cheering war against Russia and an escalation of a conflict that will only lead to more Russians and Ukrainians dying. The responsible thing of course would have been for the U.S. to deescalate the Russia Ukraine war, rather than escalate it.

An even more reckless foreign policy decision than Biden arming Ukraine and seeking to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, was Trump starting a war with Iran at the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu. This action threatens to destabilize the region, dislodge the U.S. presence there, further bankrupt the U.S., and potentially spread from a major war, to a World War. In short, the War with Iran is Unconstitutional, Stupid, Insane, and not in U.S. National Interests.

Back to the issue of making the country the airport. For several years the mass media matrix has been engaged in predictive programming that Iranian terrorist aligned groups would carry out terrorist activities in the U.S. Now the Council on Foreign Relations is writing about the need for greater domestic security due to Iranian terrorist threats.

Of course, the real danger is that the Mossad or CIA carries out a terrorist false flag attack similar to the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center bombings, but spread out across the country even if at smaller soft targets.

A larger more symbolic target such as the Hoover dam could be targeted. This would certainly create enough disruption and panic to cause people to yield their rights again. A terrorist attack whether false flag or not may or may not be needed to usher in more psychopathic authoritarian controls. This is the purpose, to expand the airport security apparatus across the U.S.

This is not mere speculation. It is already happening. In Florida a bill to create a STASI style counterintelligence agency that can target Florida for speech, spy on every Floridan and potentially even torture and kill targets is moving its way through committees. This bill has an identical house and senate version. The bill is lobbied for by an Israeli intelligence company called Cellebrite and is sponsored in the senate by Jonathan Martin, a Christian Zionist closely connected with Governor Ron DeSantris.

It is fascinating that a company with apparent ties to the Israeli Mossad is promoting a bill to strip Americans of their rights while Americans are being told that they are at war with Iran, on Israel’s behalf, to protect American freedoms and free Iranians.

This is like the two plus two equals five thing. Just doesn’t quite add up…

We will see more efforts to create legislative or administrative regulations that strip Americans of their rights. These psychopathic authoritarians want to strip you of your rights, degrade and humiliate you, and get you as used to check points when you are traveling, as they are trying to get you used to EKG machines in high schools. Factor in programmable money, digital IDs, vaccine passport, AI biometric surveillance, 15 minute cities and a dystopian nightmare reality becomes very real.

The abstract enemy of ‘terrorism’ was always designed to be a never ending boogeyman lurking in the shadows to evaporate your rights. It looks like one of the purposes of this war is to resurrect that boogeyman.

The pattern is always the same. A problem is created and the solution always requires an erosion of your liberty for some false promise of security. Remember, Patriots defend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, they don’t repeat dribble they heard on TV or social media.

If these psychopaths want war, then I suggest that Congress and the President make up the vanguard of the ground forces. If the Legislative and the Executive Branch of governments were the ones to actually fight the wars, and they left the rest of us out of it, well, that may make war a lot more appealing.