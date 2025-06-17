The core tactic in Israel’s US-backed war strategy began as decapitation, that is a systemic elimination of much of the top leadership of the Axis of Resistance. The Axis of Resistance begins and ends with the Islamic Republic of Iran. From there the Axis of Resistance connects to Hezbollah in Lebanon, to Ansallah among the Houthi in Yemen, to the Shia militias in Iraq, and to Hamas, the sole military force actively defending the populations of Gaza and the West Bank subject to the incursions of genocidal ruthlessness. The Axis of Resistance is in the process of expanding to those who see the Israel-US genocide of native Palestinians as deeply and offensively Anti-Semitic in the true meaning of the overused word.

The Israeli surprise attack arose in the midst of high-level negotiations between the US and Iranian governments. In the course of these negotiations US President Donald J. Trump reverted back to his former personae as a “Reality” TV performer. Trump pretended to be engaged in an attempt to help lay the foundations for peace. His true attempt, however, was to help his Israeli partners distract their foes in order to do a surprise invasion of Iran.

Under current circumstances the people and government of Iran have no choice but to double down in self-defence because of the very clear existential threat to the future of their polity and of the Islamic Revolution that the IRI has embodied since 1979.

With the logistical backing of the US government, the Israeli aggressors are sending a long line of Shia martyrs to be close to Allah in the afterlife. A formidable group of Iranian martyrs met their holy fate in the initial Israeli attack of Friday the 13th, 2025. On that day the world’s most busy hub of state terrorism classically violated, once again, some of the most important markers in the international rule of law.

Once again the Israeli-US partnership is exposing the underlying fiction of supposed equality before the law. Either you are with the Chosenites or you are Amalekites.

Pretending its naked military aggression was a “pre-emptive strike,” the Israeli entity with US backing violated the UN Charter. Israel is once again at the forefront of yet another breached frontier in its expanding sequence of aggressive warring adventures aimed at devastating several different polities in the Middle East and Eurasia.

On June 13th the leadership of the Israeli entity has acted on a longstanding desire to invade an emerging superpower that in recent years has come to play and increasingly strategic role strategic role in a complex of allied polities. Iran’s allies include include Russia, China, and the BRICS countries. Many of the existing and potential BRICs countries are former colonies that years ago broke away from European empires by charting new courses towards multipolar futures in an extension of the Non-Aligned Movement.

https://www.cebri.org/revista/en/artigo/202/brazil-the-brics-and-active-non-alignment

The illegal attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran began with an Israeli cyber attack on the the computer network of Iran’s national security apparatus. It took about 8 intense hours for Iran’s crack team of high-level nerds to gain back the working operation of the disabled computer network. For those hours the Iranian military apparatus was basically defunct. Those of the top of the military chain of command were either assassinated or deaf, dumb and blind when it came to cyberspace connections to what was really going on over several hours of Israel’s invasive activity.

In the Israeli strike on Iran of Friday the 13th, several top figures in the Iranian military command structure were killed in their place of work or in their family homes. Much of the Iranian military elite is organized as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), a very important institution that emerged in large measure between 1980 and 1988 from the Iraq-Iran War. In the course of this conflict the US government funded and encouraged both sides.

In Iran’s trial by fire the country’s soldiers faced the chemical warfare that was cooked up in the US collaboration with Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. This war experience helped shape the military character of the Islamic Republic. Iran’s martial ethos came to include a principled Muslim aversion to even the possession of weapons of mass destruction including nuclear weapons.

Those martyred on June 13th included the IRGC Commander, Major General Hossein Salami as well as the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Hossein Bagheri. Also assassinated in his family home was the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, General Gholam Ali Rashid. He was killed along with his son.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/13/world/middleeast/iran-military-generals-killed-israel.html

https://www.timesofisrael.com/irans-revolutionary-guard-chief-gen-hossein-salami-killed-in-israeli-airstrikes/

The Times of Israel point to the assassination of Brigadiere General Amir Al Hajizadeh, the veteran officer who oversaw the building up of the IRGC’s legendary Aerospace Force. After the initiation of the Israeli attack he is said to have gone to a IRGC meeting room after the Israeli attack began. There General Hajizadeh met with the his top officials. Israeli sources claim this strategic network of close colleagues was then eliminated by an Israeli hit squad. The elimination had the effect of leaving Iran open and vulnerable to the initial round of Israeli attack.

Assassinated Bigadiere General Amir Al Hajizadeh, Head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division on Friday 13th, grieves for the loss of General Qasem Soleimani

https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-confirms-irgc-air-force-chief-top-echelon-killed-in-israeli-strike/amp/

The precise nature of the attack on the military leadership is the still the subject of considerable uncertainty and mystery. The whole subject of the Israeli assault on the top levels of the Iranian Armed Forces is, of course, the subject to a strategic infowar. One aspect of the Israeli account speaks of planting Israeli agents inside Iran. These agents, some reportedly Mossad, are said to have been equipped with drones and even small missiles used in attacks including on the homes of some of the military officials.

Also targeted in the Friday the 13th decapitation attacks were a number of nuclear scientists engaged in using nuclear energy to generate electricity for Iran’s 90 million citizens. One of these experts was an adviser to the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It has long been the position of the clerical leaders of Iran that the country should not develop weapons of mass destruction including nuclear weapons. As noted, this attitude has deep roots in the Iranian experience of the Iraq-Iran War.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2014/10/16/when-the-ayatollah-said-no-to-nukes/

This aversion to possessing nuclear weaponry might be altered if it should happen that Iran faces an existential threat, which as of June 13th it now does. Israel may have brought about this outcome with its decapitation invasion.

The people involved in Iran’s nuclear energy industry have the components to construct one or more nuclear weapons in short order but only as last resort to survive an attempt to bring about the country’s annihilation.

The government of Israel does possess nuclear weapons developed at Dimona as Israeli truth teller Mordichai Venunu explained to the world at great expense to himself in 1986. Israel does not adhere to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and it is a rogue state outside the rule of law when it comes to its possession of Nukes. This ongoing added Israeli spit-to-the face of law-abiding humanity adds criminal insult to Israel’s unrelentingly killer obsession. This dictate of rules for-thee-but-not-for-me is part of the severe Zionist destabilization of the entire global community.

The Israel Question in the Factionalized Internal Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Israeli government’s decapitation project directed at the Axis of Resistance must be seen in relationship between the Jewish state and the Persian Empire, the civilizational complex that forms the ancient roots of present-day Iran. In the Book of Isaiah, the Persian King Cyrus is described as having liberated the ancient Hebrews from the Babylonian captivity.

It is well known that Benjamin Netanyahu and his especially his Christian Zionist entourage have designated Donald Trump as the Spiritual heir of the Persian Emperor, Cyrus

After 1953, when the Anglo-American Empire famously overthrew in a Cold War coup the elected government of Iranian patriot Mohammad Mossaddeqh, relations between Israel and Iran became strong and lucrative. This post-1953 chapter in the governance of Iran, which initially supplied Britain’s Royal Navy with fuel, unfolded under the governance of Anglo-American puppet Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. This Shah of Iran decorated his palaces with the heraldry of the Emperor Cyrus.

As highlighted by Thierry Meyssan in Voltairenet, this period of Iranian-Israeli co-operation became embodied in the Eliat-Ashkelon oil pipeline.

https://www.voltairenet.org/article221335.html

According to Meyssan, the pipeline was built in 1968 under the Shah’s oversight. Meyssan adds that this company is still operated by a firm owned half and half by Israel and Iran. Citing another Voltairenet essay, the author claims that the publication of the names of the owners of this pipeline is punishable by 15 years of jail time in Israel.

https://www.voltairenet.org/article199332.html

Meyssan points out that the Shah’s notorious secret police network, SAVAK, was set up with the help of a future Prime Minister of Israel. Yitzak Shamir worked in Iran with the Revisionists Zionists. Together they drew on the ideological heritage of Ze’ev Jabotinsky who had a close family connection to a patriarch of the partly US-based Netanyahu clan. An early member of Israel’s right-wing Likud Party, Bibi Netanyahu current political home, Shamir drew heavily on the inheritance of the fascist and German side of WWII.

While SAVAK at first concentrated on the torture and elimination of communists, then a widespread preoccupation of those on the US-led side of the Cold War, the hostile attention of SAVAK was over time was more and more drawn towards some of the Shia clerics in Iran. These Muslim imams tended tended to view with empathy the plight of colonists fighting the imperial heritage of empire, and especially the Empire of Anglo-America.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1977/05/09/savak-a-feared-and-pervasive-force/ad609959-d47b-4b7f-8c8d-b388116df90c/

Since 1917 a major project of this Anglo-American Empire was the on-and-off scheme to help with the founding and shaping of a Jewish polity in Palestine. Such a polity was often pictured by proponents of political Zionism as an island outpost of “Western Civilization” in the oil-rich Arab and Muslim-dominated portion of Eurasia.

Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini was one of Iran’s most controversial Islamic clerics. He became one of the most outspoken critics of the Shah’s aggressively secular regime. Ruhollah Khomeini quickly drew the ire of the Shah who forced his opponent into exile from Iran for many years.

The imam established bases in Turkey, Iraq and finally in France. He never relented from leading what he increasingly characterized as an Islamic Revolution to be based in Iran. In France the future “Supreme Leader” of Iran successfully integrated his increasingly popular and well-backed theocratic message with the larger currents of anti-colonial enthusiasms which were especially prominent in the cultural discourse of Paris.

Many of these currents of change met in attentive orientation to the plight of the Palestinians after the UN backed in a very flawed process for the founding of Israel in 1947-48.

During the US presidency of Jimmy Carter, the Shah of Iran suffered from cancer helping to accelerate the quest for a new approach to governing Iran. Ayatollah Khomeini was to provide the answer to this quest, but not before he was closely vetted by liberal observers with a degree of credibility within the Carter administration.

The Shia cleric was visited in Paris by the Ramsay Clark, a former Attorney-General and a well-regarded insider with the assassinated Kennedy brothers. Clark and Princeton International Law Professor Richard Falk together with Christian peace activist Philip Luce met with Khomeini in Paris and essentially declared him fit to lead a theocratic revolution in Iran.

As Prof. Falk reported, his group questioned the cleric on how he viewed Judaism and Bahais. Khomeini is said to have declared that “Judaism is a genuine religion, and it would be a tragedy for us if they left.” The result was and is that to this day there is prosperous and thriving Jewish community in Tehran. On the other hand, the future Supreme Leader defined Bahais as a mere “sect” who would not be welcome in Iran. And so it is to this day.

https://richardfalk.org/2020/02/15/meeting-grand-ayatollah-41-years-ago/

https://www.nytimes.com/1979/01/23/archives/ramsey-clark-meets-khomeini-and-relays-a-plea-to-washington.html

As Thierry Meyssan sees it, the split between the Shah’s supporters and the Shia clerics tends to persist to this day. The position of the clerics has taken root especially in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and in the militias of Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

As Meyssan tells it, the other side of this divide within Iran is expressed in a continuing role for the more secular factions preoccupied with engaging from Iran in unrestricted international trade. These factions included some Iranian Zionists numbered among the Jewish community of Tehran. Some of these individuals together with their descendants retain Israeli ties and connections developed during the rule of the Shah.

This legacy should be considered front and centre in reflecting on the implications of Meyssan’s report of the following:

In 2011, the head of Iranian counter-espionage in charge of combating Mossad infiltration who was appointed was... an Israeli agent. He remained in office until 2021 and now lives in Israel. He surrounded himself with a team of about twenty people who fled with him to Israel. They were the ones who organized the assassinations of the nuclear scientists and the theft of the archives exhibited by Benjamin Netanyahu.

https://www.voltairenet.org/article221335.html

The existence of this Israel-friendly, commercially-minded faction within Iran emerges from the Iran-Contra scandal during the middle years of Ronald Reagan’s two-term presidency. The Reagan government’s anti-communist preoccupations directed at Latin America were on display in the efforts to fund right-wing forces by facilitating Israeli arms sales to Iran.

Iran was not supposed to receive this weaponry, mostly composed of missiles. Part of the profits from the transaction was directed towards illegally arming the Reagan-backed Contras in and around Nicaragua in order to fight the Sandinista socialists. How ironic it is that the US and Israeli governments got the Iranian government going in the design and production of missiles.

Moreover the Iranian government was encouraged to implement the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the Atoms for Peace program initiated by Dwight D. Eisenhower in the effort to calm the public down in the face of the nuclear arms race between the USA and the Soviet Union.

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/sixty-years-of-atoms-for-peace-and-irans-nuclear-program

In and amongst this weird saga was a move to have Iran pressure Hezbollah to release US hostages held in Beirut. This saga in history enriched Hashemi Rafsanjani as part of the circle of arms merchants assembled by the Saudi war profiteer Adnan Khashoggi, then reputed to be the richest man in the world.

Rafsanjani was reputed to have become the most wealth individual in Iran. He was elected Iranian president between 1989 to 1997.

In the same tradition of “moderate” Iranian politicians was Hassan Rouhani, Iranian President from 2013 to 2021. Rouhani’s period in high elected office was almost concurrent with the period when the Iran’s top Counter-Intelligence officials together with his staff of his twenty or so bureaucrats, were all Israeli agents.

From the way Meyssan describes it, the Iranian people and their leaders are aware that the country is factionalized in ways that make allowance for even Israel-oriented spies within the overall system of governance. He writes,

The Iranians do not want to destroy their rivals. So they have gotten into the habit, when two groups come into conflict, of creating a commission to reconcile them. Since it generally does not succeed and, on the contrary, itself comes into conflict with another institution, they create a fourth and so on. In the end, they obtain a very complex organizational chart in which the slightest decision requires a dozen signatures that no one ever manages to gather all of them. The system has thus blocked itself.

In amidst all this analysis Meyssan observed in late 2024,

Under these conditions, it is not surprising that an Iranian source informed Israel of the places and times when it could assassinate the leaders of Hezbollah one by one. Especially since the supreme leader is currently negotiating with the Biden administration with the idea of reaching an agreement before November 5, the date of the US presidential election. That is to say, the pro-US are today more powerful than ever in Tehran.

https://www.voltairenet.org/article221335.html

This astonishing information seemingly explains the devastating series of assassinations resulting in an astonishingly effective decapitation of Hezbollah’s top leadership. Hezbollah for a time epitomized the nuanced workings of the Axis of Resistance in its top form. This long series of assassinations began on September 28 with the Israeli martyrdom of the widely beloved founder and leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli killing of Nasrallah together with Trump’s implemented order to kill Quds Force Leader, Qasem Soleimani, in the early days of 2020 both engendered a huge outpouring of disorienting astonishment among the most committed adherent of the Axis of Resistance. Israel Military Chief Yoav Gallant speculated that “the killing of Nasrallah “was the most important targeted strike since the founding of the state of Israel.”

https://www.wjcl.com/article/hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-was-killed-in-beirut-strike-israels-military-says/62417822

Hassan Nasrallah and Qasem Soleimani, Primary Embodiments of the Axis of Resistance

Nasrallah was killed in an underground bunker beneath a huge apartment complex in Dahiyeh suburb in South Beirut. Many thousands of civilians were murdered in strike after Israeli strike directed at big apartment complexes where Hezbollah officials where said to reside.

It turns out that Iranian missile attacks are exposing the Israeli hiding of military installations in heavily settled urban areas. Ironically given all the Israeli rhetoric over supposed military operations underneath Gazan hospitals, the Israeli government deploys its hospitals as the basis for the deployment of human shields.

The rapid fire assassination of Hezbollah’s top leadership after the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah pushed forward the decapitation agenda that dominated the Israeli attacks on Iran on Friday the 13th. Among the prominent martyred members of upper command of Hezbollah were Nabil Kaouk, Ibrahim Akil, Ahmad Wehbe, Ali Karaki and Mohammad Surour.

The demoralizing effects of this assassination was compounded by the rigging of pagers, walky-talkies, radios and other electronic devices as explosive weapons designed to kill and maim random victim.

More Decapitation

Yossi Melman, an Israeli journalist specializing in national security, helps to back up up Meyssan’s comments about Iranian agents of Israel giving the IDF strategic information on where and when to kill Axis of Resistance officers. In The Guardian of 14 June Melman is cited, saying,

“This most recent operation is impressive, of course, but Iran has been an open book for Israeli intelligence for a decade or more.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/14/drone-op-claims-show-israel-mossad-leaning-in-to-its-legend

Melman’s statement in the The Guardian combined with Meyssan’s commentary on Israeli spies inside Iran should pack a troubling punch for inhabitants and friends of the Islamic Republic. Of the original Israeli invasion Melman asserts, “The boots on the ground inside Iran are not Israeli, so they have to be recruited, trained, equipped, and deployed.

The nature of the Friday the 13th operation seems to replicate some of the techniques used in the recent attacks on Russian nuclear transport planes, a clear suggestion that Mossad is integral to both operations. The Israeli spin on this claim is outlined below in an Israel-friendly publication entitled TWZ.

When it comes to covert drone and missile operations, a recent precedent for this is seen in the work of Ukraine’s intelligence services, which launched one-way attack drones from within Russian territory during Operation Spiderweb at the start of this month. On that occasion, drones concealed within trucks were launched in a coordinated attack on strategic bombers on different airfields deep within Russia, as you can read about here. The use of covertly launched drones to take out a strategic target in a long-planned and closely coordinated pre-emptive attack has significant parallels with what we are now seeing happen in Iran.

https://www.twz.com/air/israel-hid-drones-missiles-around-iran-to-target-nuclear-facilities-and-more-report

The ruthless efficiency of Israeli intelligence gathering, especially when tied to the military objective of decapitation, contrasts dramatically with Iran’s unwillingness or incapacity to adhere to the same strategy in reverse. Moreover, the fact that Iranian forces seems willing to tolerate working side by side with fellow Iranians who are Israeli spies begs many questions. Given the new stakes in the contest, will anything change? Will Iran cease to be an “open book” for Israeli intelligence?

As I see the probable initiation of this round of Israeli decapitation of the Axis of Resistance in the death in May of 2024 of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian. There are many suspicious aspects of the helicopter crash in a mountainous region on a return flight from Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic that now has close very ties with Israel.

Raisi was a Shia cleric who was singled out by Ayatollah Khomeini for special attention. After his death he was replaced by President Masoud Pezeshkian who came to power with somewhat naive fantasies about overcoming the tremendous prejudices and power of the anti-Iranian Lobby.

President Pezeshkian seemed to harbour the belief that he could come up with some means of gaining greater acceptance for Iran in the West. In his recent commentaries the current Iranian president demonstrates that he hs put aside his delusions that he can somehow command the emergence of cooler and more rational minds in the West.

While President Pezeshkian was being inaugurated in Tehran the Israeli decapitation team singled out Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in July of 2024. It seems Israeli assassins were familiar with Haniyeh’s life patterns in Tehran. Haniyah was in the branch of Hamas supported in Qatar by Emir Al Thani. The campaign to “eradicate Hamas,” but especially its regularly slaughtered leadership, has served as the primary Israeli cover for the genocide of Gaza since October 7, 2023.

From Decapitation to Obliteration of Us All?

One of the surprises of the Israeli decapitation initiative pointed at the Axis of Resistance is the fact that the current Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Iran, Ali Khamenei, so far has not been targeted. Apparently this subject has been much debated among the Israeli leadership. One consideration is the fear that the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader might lead to unpredictable responses by the Iranian people as a whole.

Some reports have indicated that the so-called Assembly of Experts in Iran have already picked out one of the Supreme Leader’s sons, Mojtaba, as Ayatollah Khamenei’s successor. Perhaps the Israelis have a plan to foment rivalries and contentions in the Iranian population on the advent of a future transfer of theocratic power.

A Father to Son Transfer of Theocratic Power?

https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2024/11/17/iran-has-secretly-elected-its-next-supreme-leader-report.html

In the mix of new events and developments it has very recently emerged that the government of Iran has gained possession of a very large file containing many secrets concerning the history and substance of Israel’s nuclear weapons programme.

https://en.reseauinternational.net/comment-les-services-de-renseignement-iraniens-ont-perce-la-forteresse-nucleaire-disrael-et-pourquoi-cest-important/

In the exchange or warning, threats and ultimatums flowing between Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington DC is the following:

In a statement on Monday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the country will hit Israel’s secret nuclear facilities if the regime carries out any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic….

https://www.globalresearch.ca/memo-iran-ready-washington-policy/5891033

Will the stakes continue to increase to the extent that the decapitation of a part of humanity helps lead to the obliteration of all of humanity?