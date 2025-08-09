Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
14h

Fuck Buckley, and Tucker, and Candass.

Gore Vidal for president!!!

He may have been gay, but he wasn’t in the basement.

He became the king of the castle.

What’s with these fascist freaks, and their obsession with somebody’s sexuality???

I give Fuentes his props, but I’ll take a wait and see attitude.

There’s another dude here on substack, who’s been sayin’ this same shit for quite some time.

If I remember correctly, they call him Paulo Kirk.

He don’t dance for the man.

He’ll never drop a dime.

August 9th???

A moment of silence and a day of rage for Nagasaki and Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
6h

Hi Tony - I'm at the part where Nick starts talking about Kahane - and thanks to your article yesterday I knew who he was talking about. This video is so educational and I've still got 1 and 1/2 hours to go. incredible. thanks again for letting me know about Nick. I guess I was part of the population that was put off by ' what I heard about Nick Fuentes ' by the gatekeepers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture