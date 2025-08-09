https://rumble.com/v6xc4cm-america-first-ep.-1548.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

In his amazing extended monologue giving the historical background of his rivalry with Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes just shone a great big spotlight on Substack’s most privileged blogger, Barri Weiss. Weiss herself is much in the news these days.

Before getting into intervention of Fuentes into the Barri Weiss saga, let me turn to the big story of the flashing thunder bolt of alternative thinking emerging from the Nickolas Fuentes phenomenon. A week ago Fuentes broke out of his relegation to margins of US political culture. Now he repeated or maybe improved on his initial presentation by delivering a magnificent example of verbal and analytical gymnastics.

Last year the 26 year old commentator assertively dropped out of the Donald Trump entourage whose members boisterously proclaim MAGA and America First. He maintained his free speech by trading away the upward mobility he might have enjoyed by staying with the Trump Team. This move left him free to come out blasting in response to Trucker Carlson’s attack on him.

As he regularly underlines in his nightly monologues on his own webcast entitled America First, Fuentes dropped out of his initial enthusiastic embrace of the Trump movement. Fuentes did so because he believes the man who popularized “fake news” was deeply compromised because he had been swallowed up by the power and wealth of the Jewish Lobby. The highest priority of this Lobby entails, Fuentes maintains, a paramount loyalty to Israel.

Fuentes has combined his articulate erudition with a boundless energy enabling him to hold audiences rapt by speaking extemporaneously for extremely long periods of time. His production format is to speak to one camera without intermission or ads and lay out detailed narratives that explain a lot. I would have to say that his lectures last Friday night and this Friday night have raised the bar for the entire American commentariat covering political news. Fuentes is making journalistic history.

Most commentators do ten or maybe even thirty minute reports broken up into segments with lots of fancy visual impositions, including pictures and headlines. The presentations of Fuentes embodies journalist minimalism. He often holds his audiences spell bound with two or three hour commentaries done on the spot from memory.

In his last two presentations Fuentes highlighted Tucker and his father, a major CIA architect of US propaganda especially after the end of the Cold War. In both presentations Fuentes did include some audiovisual aids.

The main clip was of a conversation between Candace Owen and Tucker Carlson where they trashed talked Fuentes. Tucker took the lead and Owens nodded her head and threw in a couple of affirmative words here or there. Tucker acknowledged Fuentes’ “talent.” He referred to Fuentes in his calculated smear, as a gay kid with two much time on his hands living in a Chicago basement.

On successive Fridays Fuentes lashed out at Tucker and especially at his great big lie about the role of his father’s leadership position at the CIA. Fuentes emphasized the enormous influence this connection clearly had on his ambitious son.

This very public lie might be enough to stop Tuck from becoming US President. Tucker vowed to his sidekick, Candace, that he only found out about his father’s role in the CIA when his dad died just months ago in March of 2025.

Nick Fuentes Presentations Are a Vital Public Service in a Moment of Grave Danger

This slam against Fuentes essentially gave Fuentes a green light to defend himself which he proceeded to do immediately and in a flamboyant and specular fashion. Fuentes is getting his revenge creating an amazing digital record that I see as a necessary remedy giving America and the world vital lessons that we need to understand and act upon if we are to survive the overwhelming peril of these times.

This particular history constitutes a significant part of how the lives of all of us were shaped. One of the implications of Fuentes’ analysis is that the USA should definitely not extend its invasion of Iran by continuing to engage in the biggest of all its wars so far, for the benefit of Israel.

In his second historical analysis whose implications are enormous, Fuentes goes on to consider the role in post-1950s history of, Jews, neocons, Zionists, Israel, the Soviet Union, CIA-funded magazines, Yale University, Skull and Bones, and a host of CIA-backed academics and pundits including Substack’s own Barri Weiss. In laying out his arguments, piece by piece, segment by segment, without so much as stopping to catch his wind, Fuentes continues to be unrelenting in his hard-hitting analysis.

A big part of the significance of his presentations was the ease with which he talked freely about the most censored subjects of all especially, in the world of US TV culture. One of his core ideas, is that it is necessary to consider the Jewishness of many of the players in the historical sagas he outlines. Many Jews who end up being extremely influential in formulating US policy and in directing US actions, do so out of a love and sense of loyalty to the Jewish state of Israel.

Its friends refer to Israel as the Jewish state, not the Zionist state. As Fuentes sees it, the attachment of many Jews to Israel comes about because they are Jewish. Thus when Tucker or J.D. Vance, or Peter Thiel, or Candace Owens, or Barri Weiss etc try to jump on and prevent any discussion of Jewishness, the implications are enormous. By and large those who attempt such analysis get punished in many ways, including being blocked from having good jobs in media, academia, government, and the judiciary.

These days its OK to be anti-Israel in the style of Tucker Carlson. But the criticism of Israel must be framed within some sort of idealist notion that the US is still devoted to the goal of being a colour-blind meritocracy not devoted to granting one group, the Jews, any institutional advantage. One must not mention, for instance, that Jews tend to have high upward ability cutting across many sectors of politics, economics and culture.

Breaking Free from the Prisons of Self-Censorship

Fuentes presents the background of how it is that the CIA and Mossad as well as all the institutional interests revolving around these powerful agencies, are so deeply integrated with one another. He describes how in WWII, when the predecessor of the CIA was the OSS, large numbers of Jews escaping the National Socialist occupation of most of Europe, met up with US intelligence officers in Italy like James Jesus Angleton.

Italy was the first beachhead where Allied soldiers began displacing Axis soldiers. In Italy the Jewish escapees shared all sorts of strategic information with Angleton and his colleagues. Then in the early days of the Cold War, Jews who were able to leave the Soviet Union brought with them much vital intelligence about what was happening inside the USSR. The bond between Mossad and the CIA thickened. This integration continues to this day

As the Cold War unfolded, Israel became more allied with the United States. On the other side was Egypt’s leader Abdul Nasser as well as the pan-Arab confederacy whose leaders looked to Nasser for guidance. The leadership of the Arab world plus many colonized peoples tended to become allies of the Soviet Union. This alliance continued to expand even into the political agendas of many Americans, but especially after the Israel’s armed conquest in 1967 of the part of Palestine set aside by the UN for an Arab state.

When many leftists began to identify Israel with terms like “settler colonialism,” “apartheid,” and “genocide,” some of the Jewish leftists, based especially in New York, began to shift ground. The parents and grandparents of some of these Jewish leftists in the USA had been Trotskyite communists and Bolshevics in the USSR.

As Fuentes explains it, the founders of neoconservatism, Irving Kristol and John Podhoretz, pushed back with the result that a tight network of some Jewish intellectuals moved from the left wing to the right wing of the US political spectrum.

The meme that circulated among members of the nascent neocon network, was that they were “liberals mugged by reality.” And so this movement of Jews, whose highest attachment was to Israel, became a force to be reckoned with. Many of its members began acquiring important government jobs, especially during the presidency of Ronald Reagan.

The forming and consolidation of the neocon movement was driven in significant measure through the networking of like-minded colleagues who read and contributed to the small CIA-funded journals like The Public Interest and Commentary.

This funding came through a CIA front organization known as the Congress for Cultural Freedom. Much of the CIA and neoconservative recruiting took place at Yale University, including its notorious Skull and Bones secret society. One of those recruited into the CIA was William F. Buckley who became perhaps the most influential gatekeeper in the process of integrating the Jewish neocons into the mainstream of the US Republic Party.

https://www.aei.org/articles/patrick-j-buchanan-and-the-jews/

This manoeuvre entailed the spurning and smearing of those who viewed with suspicion the neocon preoccupation with the best interests of Israel, thereby implicitly downgrading interests specific to the United States. The leading figure in this skeptical group of conservatives was Patrick J. Buchanan, a popular author and philosopher.

Buchanan proved to be prophetic in flagging excessive Jewish power as a threat to the Republican Party and to the United States. As Fuentes sees it, Buckley’s orchestrated removal of Buchanan from the upper echelons of the presidential contenders in the Republican Party, resembles Tucker’s media hit job on the Chicago kid in the basement.

It seemed that Tucker felt some compulsion to try to sideline Fuentes just as he was starting to gain significant political traction.

Fuentes’ comparison of himself to Buchanan, a towering intellectual figure in the genesis of US conservatism, is presumptuous to say the least. But coming from the young man with such awesome monologues, his self-confidence is more than deserved. Fuentes well understands the larger significance of what he is trying to do at this moment when catastrophe is pressing inwards from all sides.

Fuentes is not shying away from deploying the full extent of his capacities. He is doing so with huge energy, skill and precision. Right now, humility is not high on the list of Nick Fuentes’ priorities.

I found much substance in Fuentes’ detailed analysis of the rise of the neocons from the activity generated by small CIA-funded journals. He did not hold back on providing telling details along with his overviews that are almost never discussed as significant shapers of our contemporary political culture. The scope and depth of Fuentes’ punditry is enabling many to see more clearly the comparative poverty of intellectual nourishment generated by the mainstream commentariate.

While Tucker seemed to be at the at the top of this pile of MSM veterans, he has yet to speak up for himself in response to the gay kid from a basement in Chicago. Fuentes is in the process of raising the bar for a feeble and decrepit professional clique that have made careers in MSM media.

This Zionist-controlled bunch of well-paid lackies are embodiments of the “fake news” identified by Donald Trump. Now they must deal with being compared to the new young master of the extended, one camera extemporaneous monologue.

Fuentes is taking his former mentor’s concept one step further by demonstrating what the news that is not fake, looks likes. How liberating it can be to be able to see this example of public access to some genuine authenticity in news coverage. Fuentes is breaking many taboos by giving copious evidence to back up a frank depiction of the of the truth as the America First spokesman sees it. No doubt his example will help others to break free from the prisons of self-censorship.

Making Big Money in the Anti-Semitism Con

Among the many names Fuentes threw into the mix in his second Special, is that of Yoram Reuben Harzony. Harzony played a significant role in importing American neocon strategy, philosophy and techniques into Israel.

https://substack.com/@yoramhazony

Fuentes sees Harzony as a major mentor and facilitator in the neocon career of Barri Weiss, author of How to Fight Anti-Semitism. As we shall see, Barry Weiss was singled out in December of 2024 by the owners of Substack, which as far as I can see continues to be a genuine platform for free expression. As far as I know, Weiss’ operation is the only blog where an exemplary sample of every issue of her publication is distributed to every Substack subscriber.

Fuentes characterizes Harzony as Weiss' mentor. Harzony is one of many in Israel who fell under the spell of Meir Kahane, founder of the designated terrorist group, the Jewish Defence League. Before being assassinated in 1990, Kahane was the leader of Knesset’s Kach Party.

Kahane’s view that all Arabs in Israel should either be killed or expelled is now being implemented in Gaza. This position is integral to the agenda of the current Israel government. Kahane’s position is espoused by fascist hardliners, Bibi Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. This Kahanist objective, it presently appears, is embraced widely by the majority of Jewish Israeli citizens and by Donald Trump on behalf of the United States of America.

I published an essay on Meir Kahane on Aug. 6, three days ago as I am writing this item on Aug.9. In my August 6 essay I floated the idea that Rabbi Kahane’s name could serve as a fitting title for the particular genocide underway right now in Gaza and the West Bank. The title of the essay is The Kahane Genocide.

Back to text

The owners of Substack decided to bestow on Barri Weiss the status of a sort of iconic figure representative of the best of Substack journalism. In recent days CBS network made Weiss an offer of $250 million. The money is to purchase the Free Press along with its Editor In Chief. The role of Weiss’ CBS/Free Press amalgamation will probably be to assist in the task of limiting public discourse and stomping out “Anti-Semitism.”

The incoming owner of CBS, David Ellison, is the heir to the Jewish billionaire media mogul, Larry Ellison. Apparently Ellison junior feels his new corporation needs some outside help on how to cover topics like Israel, Jews, Zionists, Anti-Semistism and such. No doubt Ellison is wondering how to deal with all these topics while keeping the subject of “Jewishness”—- Jewishness as a particular identity and religion—- outside the permitted public discourse.

Quite likely Nick Fuentes will not be invited to present a counter to Barri Weiss and Tucker Carlson.