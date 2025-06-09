In his essay below, Emanuel Pastreich unflinchingly introduces a startling thesis. He argues that the ruthless and many-facteted mass murder in Gaza is part of a carefully-monitored research project, one aimed at further development of genocidal strategies, techniques, and prototypes.

Dr. Pastreich is especially preoccupied with the study of slow-motion incrementalism on the way from, say, 15-minute cities to death camps along with transhumanist enslavement of survivors. Dr. Pastreich comments “the attack on Palestine is cruel and heartless, but it is above all a critical step in the plans for a war against all of humanity by private equity.”

The flurry of reporting on the ICE random attacks in Paramount California do not say anything about the possibility that the ICE agents, most of whom are not government employees at all but in the pay of mercenary corporations, received training, or equipment, or used communications and surveillance technology developed by Israel.

[This Israeli role in training those engaged in repressing the protests of dissidents builds on a decades-old pattern of the Jewish state’s marketing of its “expertise”in the violent repression of native Palestinians. If the US-Israeli genocidaires get away with all their atrocities, what new “products” can we expect to emerge from this most recent round of multiple means of mass killing?]

…..I recently entered into a discussion with a group of the followers of Caitlin Johnstone’s Substack when I suggested that her post “If You Don't Oppose The Gaza Holocaust, You've Been Wasting Your Life On This Planet” was not honest because she accused others of being hypocrites and dismissed them, but avoids any mention of how Gaza is related to 9.11, to Covid-19, or to the promotion of new forms of social and psychological control.

I was attacked as mentally ill, an egomaniac, and other things I will not repeat here—it was all right out of the Homeland Security manual for part-time consultants for anti-disinformation programs farmed out through Booz Allen Hamilton and Accenture.

Caitlin Johnstone might have mentioned that there is little or no serious reporting on many main fronts in the genocide, extending from the deployment of low-orbit satellites for surveillance and coordination of drone and robot attacks, to the militarization of state police under new chains of command. These command structures include those involving Palantir Technologies whose CEO is Alex Karp. Palantir’s skill sets extend to the deployment of electromagnetic radiation and nano-technology to pacify and control targeted populations.

What exactly is going on in Gaza and how is it related to what is happening around the world? What we can say for sure is that Gaza is getting blow by blow coverage all over the world that the American brutal campaigns (killing far more people) in Iraq and Afghanistan never got. I ask you, have you ever read an article about sexual assaults by American military against women in Iraq or Afghanistan? About prostitution run in Afghanistan or Iraq by the US military?….

What many fail to address, and I fear that this is on purpose, is that Gaza is above all a product. The attacks in Gaza are intentionally drawn out so as to maximize the amount of data that can be used to develop population control technologies.

That operation is not primarily about angry racist IDF forces against Palestinians (although that part is plenty real) but rather about developing new strategies for social control in Gaza and the West Bank which can be readily commercialized and sold globally to corporations and governments.

Antony Loewenstein’s book The Palestine Laboratory explains in detail how the technologies for bombing and strafing, tracking and surveilling, for creating a virtual prison are developed in the Israeli occupation of Palestine, but then sold around the world as products to corporations, to police, to intelligence and the military, often to organizations that present themselves as anti-Israel….

The attack on Palestine is cruel and heartless, but it is above all a critical step in the plans for a war against all of humanity by private equity.

I want to consider here one element which is left out of Loewenstein’s book, and out of most all writing about the increasingly totalitarian nature of society in Israel, but also around the world—including Los Angeles.

The strategy, or technology, has to do with the gradual transformation of environments that sometimes take place outside the realm of human notice.

Some of the transformations underway throughout many major cities throughout the world can ultimately be traced back to Palestine.

The strategic challenge has been around for a long time: how do a tiny number of elites completely control large masses of people who could easily overthrow them. As military and police force has clear limits, it became clear long ago that ideologies that deified the rulers, granting them supreme authority, along with strategies for education, or lack thereof, could create a passive, ignorant, uninspired population that is obsessed with the trivial, drawn to food, fashion and sex, and incapable of even conceiving of what is going on.

What is Gaza-fication?

The product that is being sold globally is “Gaza-fication.” Gaza-fication is the slow transformation of a society into a controlled prison, and then into an extermination camp. Gaza-fication is carried out through a slow transformation of the physical environment combined with periodical traumatic experiences and low-intensity humiliations that degrade the capacity of the population to engage in any form of meaningful resistance. This process is combined with established research on the weaknesses of the human mind, and strategies for mass control dating back to MK Ultra with new research by corporations and government, primarily in the US, Israel, and United Kingdom, but extending around the world as well.

Now we have supercomputers which are capable of tracking millions of people and integrating information about them into complex profiles that allow for predictions about their future actions and subtle, or blatant, efforts to modify their behavior. In addition, nano-technologies for attacking the brain through nano-devices, and increasingly sophisticated systems for employing electromagnetic radiation, primarily microwave, and sound, to disorient and modify the behavior of individuals, groups, or populations, including the actual projection of voices and concepts on those targeted are employed.

The creation of a repressive environment in slow motion is a critical component of this new strategy for social control…

The key to taking down Gaza was transforming the urban environment so slowly so that it was hard to perceive what was going on. First small barriers were set up, then they were extended into concrete walls, then they were topped with barbwire, then fully fortified. Residents were forced to commute to work and unable to have their own businesses, or their own farms. Over time, the checkpoints were made stricter, and biometric technologies were introduced.

The result was that over a period of ten years, Gaza has been transformed into an actual prison. Moreover, intellectuals (doctors, professors, politicians and civil servants, journalists and writers) were targeted for destruction. Everyone was assigned a number and they were tracked through cameras and other sources of information which were integrated using supercomputer-based fusion centers. The intellectuals were degraded by various attacks, and some were tracked down and killed in traumatic and public ways, or in invisible covert ways, over time so as to make all resistance seem futile.

Gaza could easily have been destroyed in a week. But the process was dragged out over years. Why? Because the research on how to destroy society in slow-motion was so valuable in the international security market. The slow-motion destruction of a society was the product.

As Sunzi wrote in the Art of War long ago, deception is at the heart of war. We are surrounded by fictions that are designed to disarm us and set the stage for this next world war. It is a war like none other because it is a war of a handful of the super-rich against all of humanity, and they are betting that they can use their supercomputers to turn against ourselves, to confuse us and degrade our thinking to such a degree that we can be easily picked off by armed robots with smiling Pokemon faces.

Central to the deception of the citizens of the earth (who are the true targets in this operation) is the stress on speed. The assumption promoted in the media is the weapons are just getting faster and faster and that the speed of weapons, like the supersonic missiles being developed in China and Russia, will be decisive. Speed, we are told, is why we need supercomputers to run society for all of us.

That value of speed is not wrong, but it is also a distraction from the real war going on. The real war is slow and consists of a stealthy transformation society that is so slow that it is invisible to the naked eye; that is the primary weapon in the battle against humanity.

First small barriers are introduced, then chains are put in place, then small walls erected, then minor checkpoints, then higher walls, then guards with guns, then 24/7 cameras, then checkpoints with biometric readers, then mounted guns and long delays (see “How Israel uses facial-recognition systems in Gaza and beyond”).

Over a period of a decade, Gaza was made into a prison, and then into a death camp. It was done just fast enough to make sure no one could escape; just slow enough that few could tell exactly what was going on.

Although I do not know who the contractors are, I am certain that the knowhow concerning human psychology, induced trauma and the slow transformation of an urban space into a restricted space, into a prison, and then into a slaughterhouse is now patented and ready for export.

We see precisely such a process starting in cities around the world. The process in most cities in the world is intentionally slow so that it cannot be perceived.

The combination of advanced research on how humans as individuals and communities can have their behavior modified by slow shifts in the physical environment has been combined with new sophisticated processing capacity in the supercomputer banks of Amazon, Oracle, and Palantir to create a new strategy for completely destroying an entire society.

We can observe how the lessons learned in Gaza are applied to the slow transformation of our society whether the introduction of digital currency, the destruction of independent economies, the decimation of local economies, or the imposed dependence on electricity under centralized control. [Bank accounts and energy can simply be switched on and off by the wardens of digital dungeons without steel bars]