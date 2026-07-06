Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
9h

Excellent wide-ranging and deep-diving analyis, something never found hee in the USA

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1 reply by Anthony James Hall
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Anthony James Hall
5h

I made some important revision and additions this morning July 6. I learned a lot myself from the act of writing this essay.

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