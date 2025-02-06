Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada since summer of 2021. Mary Simon is the Top Crown Official in the Canadian Government.

Dr. Hall’s Open Letter on the Breakdown the Constitutional Order in Canada

In This Situation the GG is Supposed to Be Calling the Shots, Not Justin Trudeau

6 February, 2025

John Carpay, B.A., LL.B.

President and Founder

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms



Dear Mr. Carpay;

You don't go very far to explain your argument against this particular proroguing of Parliament. If people were to donate to the handling of the case, what would we be buying into?

To my way of thinking GG Mary Simon has likely been bullied by Trudeau into proroguing parliament. With her proroguing of Parliament comes the GG's related decision to accept Justin Trudeau's request to accommodate the Liberal Party's Leadership Election. Mary Simon is not supposed to be giving political favours to the Liberal Party PM, to the very man who gave her the appointment as GG.

GG's sacred trust is supposed to be to serve the Canadian people as well as to implement and protect the constitutional inheritances vested in "the Crown." No law in Canada becomes official until it is signed by the Governor General.

GG Mary Simon is meant to safeguard the constitutional heritage developed over hundreds of years of the Imperial sovereigns’ interactions with the Westminster Parliament. The Parliament in London England is the place where many precedents were set that are meant to still govern the operations especially of Canada’s Parliament.

Trudeau’s supposed assurance to GG Simon that he "intends to resign" at some date many weeks in the future, is quite outrageous under the present circumstances of our transitioning into a national election.

To see that this transition is unbiased politically and consistent with constitutional practice, is one of the main reasons we have a Governor-General. In Canada the Governor-General is the top Crown official in the land. We need strong and steady guidance from the Governor-General, the main person in the Dominion Government who is meant to stand outside politics right now.

The GG Mary Simon has let us down. She has made it appear as if the her Office is part of the political arm of the Liberal Party. She has sullied Canada, hurt Canadians, and weakened the juridical integrity of our institutions.

When you read my analysis below, you'll understand the importance of the fact that Trudeau does not command the support of the majority of MPs in the House of Commons. Justin Trudeau does not even carry the support of more than half of the caucus of the Liberal Party.

Many of the most delicate constitutional rules are being violated by Trudeau, Singh, and the provincial First Ministers minus Alberta's Premier Smith. Trudeau should not be in a position to present himself as the Prime Minister of Canada. The GG is meant to serve as a check against Trudeau’s abuse of Parliament and the Canadian people. GG Simon should not be allowing Trudeau to pretend he represents a majority of MPs in the House of Commons, when he certainly does not.

The specifics of the case are outlined in the excerpt below taken from the following larger, more comprehensive essay:

GG Mary Simon can be accused of choosing political expediency over adherence to constitutional principles. The constitutional procedures and practices relevant here are as follows:

An essential feature of parliamentary government is that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet are responsible to, or must answer to, the House of Commons as a body for their actions and must enjoy the support and the confidence of a majority of the Members of that Chamber to remain in office. This is commonly referred to as the confidence convention.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/marleaumontpetit/DocumentViewer.aspx?Language=E&Sec=Ch02&Seq=3

Justin Trudeau's continuing role as Prime Minister of Canada violates this principle. Trudeau does not have the confidence of a majority of the Liberal Party MPs let alone of the majority of MPs in Parliament. Therefore, Trudeau’s government is in a sense a provisional government of dubious legitimacy.

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/canada-inside-or-outside-the-usa?utm_source=activity_item

Sincerely Yours

Anthony James Hall

Professor Emeritus,

University of Lethbridge

Hall's letter above is in response to the letter below

John Carpay, B.A., LL.B.

President and Founder

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Parliament is prorogued in a moment of profound crisis

We remain threatened by an unprecedented trade war with the United States that could have a devastating impact on our economy and sovereignty. Meanwhile, Parliament is completely shut down and unable to meaningfully respond.



On January 6, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the decision to advise the Governor General to prorogue Parliament, leaving Canada rudderless in a moment of profound crisis. Parliament is the place where elected representatives debate and legislate to address the nation's pressing issues and where they exercise the tools to hold the government to account.



On January 7, lawyers funded by the Justice Centre launched a constitutional challenge to set aside Prime Minister Trudeau’s decision and to secure a declaration that Parliament has not been legally prorogued. We also launched a Petition to Re-Open Parliament Immediately on January 8. Within hours, thousands of Canadians had signed it. To date, over 50,000 Canadians have signed it.



On January 18, 2025, Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton of the Federal Court recognized the urgent, exceptional and compelling issues raised by this prorogation challenge and granted an expedited hearing. In his ruling he wrote, “If the underlying Application is not scheduled to be heard on an expedited basis, there will be no opportunity for Canada’s elected representatives to debate this serious threat [of 25 percent tariffs] and take any action that they may consider appropriate for over two months following President-elect Trump’s assumption of office.”



Since then, lawyers for the Applicants have worked tirelessly to prepare their evidence and arguments against the decision to shut down Parliament. They filed their Factum in Federal Court on February 3.





