Hall Interviewed from Tehran on Arab Plan For Gaza's Future
The formulation of an alternative vision to that of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's on Gaza's future.
A high level Arab Emergency Summit took place in Cairo to advance a plan for the future governance and reconstruction of Gaza. This initiative comes in response to the outrageous proposal by US President Donald Trump to remake Gaza as a pleasure palace for the wealthy. So far the collective response of the leaders of Arab countries to the Gaza genocide has been surprisingly muted and cautious. That must change. I make this observation, suggesting the need for much more explicit and concrete commitments by Arab leaders to bring about a decent future for the Palestinian owners of Gaza.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/4/arab-leaders-meet-to-discuss-egypts-53bn-gaza-plan
https://www.urmedium.net/c/presstv/132889
So, let's get this straight. Gaza gets rebuilt. All good so far. Palastinians move in and Hamas take control, mmmmmm. Hamas start attacking Israel. Israel respond and reduces Gaza to dust. Yep… That sounds like a plan.
Set up a dumping ground for Jews, weaponize them, give them permission and funds to massacre, oppress and occupy, then call it a ‘nation.’ What could possibly go wrong?