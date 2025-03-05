A high level Arab Emergency Summit took place in Cairo to advance a plan for the future governance and reconstruction of Gaza. This initiative comes in response to the outrageous proposal by US President Donald Trump to remake Gaza as a pleasure palace for the wealthy. So far the collective response of the leaders of Arab countries to the Gaza genocide has been surprisingly muted and cautious. That must change. I make this observation, suggesting the need for much more explicit and concrete commitments by Arab leaders to bring about a decent future for the Palestinian owners of Gaza.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/4/arab-leaders-meet-to-discuss-egypts-53bn-gaza-plan

https://www.urmedium.net/c/presstv/132889