Looking out at the World from Canada

Paulo Kirk
19h

Ahh, thanks, Sir Anthony for the personal citation. No need to let your audience know of my trademark polemical obscenities when the obscenities are indeed western culture and the psychosis of whiteness.

Rapist in Chief Trump? Now, his entire entourage is an obscenity to humankind. But alas, using the 8 George Carlin words in "polite" company indeed is a rhetorical crime punishable by, well, ghosting and publishing death?

Reality:

Editorial Comment:

I have been issuing warnings since the genocide began and every nation and institution failed to stop it. Not one invoked the appropriate legal mechanisms designed for such a crisis that would have ended abuse of veto, ousted Israel from the United Nations and imposed sanctions on the genocidal entity. I am pleased to see more activists understanding the extent of manipulation and deception we have all been subjected to.

Previously I said,

There is no hope for the world to be found in any government, institution or movement that can normalize ties with or fail to stop a genocidal oppressor.

There can be no faith in leaders that place interests above moral principles.

There is no salvation to be found standing with those too cowardly to act in the face of murderous criminality.

The hope of humanity rests solely on the shoulders of each awakening individual and on movements in the grassroots bases who have never lost touch with reality and are willing to defend life at all costs.

Karim has brilliantly and succinctly presented the many facets of our present dilemma in the article below.

Once we abandon fantasy and begin with these truths, realistic solutions and avenues of dissent, resistance and revolution can constellate and finally manifest.

https://libya360.wordpress.com/2025/05/26/only-total-collapse-will-rouse-humanity-from-its-suicidal-sleepwalk/

Other realities tied to the great other polar world:

How China Is Quietly Aiding Israel’s Illegal Settlement Enterprise

&

The Close Relations Between Putin and Zionism

+--+

So, no problem presenting what you got from Celia: "Celia Farber, the veteran journalist behind the Substack blog, “The Truth Barrier,” led me to the reports of Mahmood OD"

As we know, Gaza was/is the proving grounds for the larger global population on narrative control, food control, data control, travel control, mind control, water and air control, and economic control.

This is a very deeply sophisticated game the Jews are playing, even though barbarism is so Nazi-Crude that it seems as if the Jewish State of Israel is Out of Control, and that there is discord between the Rapist Trump and the Butcher Bibi.

Thanks for writing, Sir Anthony: No aspersions intended.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/follow-the-money-the-algorithm-follows

3 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
Capt. Roy Harkness
13h

I repeat my warning: Unless we all wake up, PDQ, the way of Palestine, will be the way of The West.

2 replies by Anthony James Hall and others
