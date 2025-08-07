Iran and the Holocaust

Maisoon Rice is an valued and venerable colleague of mine. She has been so ever since she started sending me packets, listing Internet sources giving an Islamic perspective on news events.

As always, Maisoon gives a full-throated testimonial here articulating her disgust at what she would call the Jewish treatment of her people, but especially the treatment ofArab Muslims. Maisoon thinks the word “Zionist” is too circumscribed to capture the full nature of the history we are living through.

Maisoon grew up in historic Palestine including Lebanon and Syria. She self-identifies as Palestinian and Pakistani. Her mother is a refugee from India in the era when the British partition of India happened in order to create the Islamic-majority country of Pakistan.

Much chaos and violence took place as Muslims and Hindus as well as adherents to many other religions migrated in response to the new British-imposed boundaries. The partition of India is deeply bound up with the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab zones. The problematic UN resolution 181 that created Israel included provision for the creation of an Arab Palestine which has been blocked by the Israeli settlers right up to this day.

In the video, Maisoon and I start out talking about the events of October 7, 2023. This event sparked a lust for revenge in Israel and the subsequent genocide in Gaza. Much war and vicious spin doctoring continues to accelerate in its wake.

Naturally the topic of genocide took Maisoon and I into the realm of the holocaust currently underway as well as THE Holocaust as presently understood. This hugely-influential narrative, sometimes known as the Jewish Holocaust, creates the basis on which Israel was founded and justified, right up to the present.

Maisoon and I ventured into the forbidden zone of critical discussion of THE Holocaust narrative, a zone of discussion aggressively criminalized by thought police. Under orders from Trump and Netanyahu, snitches and thought police are presently working overtime to treat criticism of the US-Israel genocide as proof of anti-Semitism…. as proof that one is “pro-Hamas” and therefore inclined towards “terrorism.”

The official position of the leadership of the US government right now is that compliance with all of Israeli demands is an underlying requirement of American patriotism.

People are being deported, fired, jailed, and smeared in the thought police media, even for posing awkward questions. In this video Maisoon and I ask some some awkward questions and even attempt some answers that address the genocide that continues to unfold. This normalized genocide goes on day after day, month after month, without any armed intervention by peace keepers and law enforcement agencies. This travesty gives clear evidence that the UN and the existing institutions of international criminal law are constructed as elements of a stunningly pretentious scam.