The stakes are high and pervasive in this unprovoked and illegal invasion on Iran by the partnership linking yet again the governments of Israel and the USA. In spite of the deadly serious nature of the war, however, a comic point of comparison comes to mind. I cannot help but remember the 1959 movie, The Mouse That Roared. In this drama Peter Sellers plays a variety of parts depicting top officials in a little country said to have defeated by accident the mighty government of the United States.

The Iranian defeat of the United States was not accidental. Iran is nothing like the fictional Grand Duchy of Fenwick. Iran is integral to the civilizational inheritance of humanity generally and to Western civilization more particularly. Iran is the main contemporary outgrowth of Persian civilization. Iran is a big, resource-rich country with an extremely well-educated and innovative population.

After more than a month, Iran is clearly triumphing over the Armed Forces of the United States and Israel. Iran’s military budget is less than 1% of that of the United States and about 20% of that of Israel, or at least the part the Israeli military budget we know about. Iran’s GDP is less than 2% that of the USA. Given the extent of this disparity, its scale seems in the ball park of that distancing Grand Fenwick from the USA.

https://www.globalmilitary.net/compare/countries/irn-vs-usa/

https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-comparison-detail.php?country1=united-states-of-america&country2=iran

https://www.voronoiapp.com/geopolitics/Charted-How-Military-Imbalance-Shapes-the-USIran-Standoff-7603

In the 1960s when The Mouse That Roared attracted large audiences, the United States was unrivalled as a world power in almost every category of global economic, military and cultural dominance.

The current war effort of the United States in the Middle East is led by President and Commander In Chief, Donald Trump. Unfortunately Trump’s performance at this juncture in history is offering a clear picture of how far the country of the once vibrant American Dream, has plunged downward into deep decline.

The spectacle of the Trump government’s two military aircraft carriers offers a case in point. The entry of the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln into the battle theatre of Israel and the Persian Gulf region is indicative of the larger phenomenon.

Cold War-style, the entry of aircraft carriers into a theatre of aroused military expectations was meant to proclaim and back up America’s military might. In 2026, however, the presence of the two massive vessels soon was exposed as the basis of a major liabilities rather than an asset.

Both naval vessels have been removed from the immediate area of military conflict, one probably because of “laundry room” sabotage by a portion of its crew and the other one because of probable missile strikes from Iran.

Iran is emerging from this high-tech war as ascendant against the US-Israel partnership. This ascendance is not based in some some zany sequence of Hollywood-authored coincidences peppered with luck. In fact the people and government of Iran have been preparing for this US-led war from the era when the country emerged from the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

From the inception in 1979 of the post-Shah era of Iranian government, a hostage-taking crisis in Tehran engulfed US government workers at the US Embassy in Tehran. This crisis has coloured aspects of US-Iran relations ever since.

The third US-Israeli invasion in less than a year is startling in its large scale and intensity. So too is the Iranian response in terms size, precision, and in the steady-as-she-goes self confidence of those implementing what is clearly a well-conceived plan.

One of the things that makes the Iranian self-defence so significant, is the determination to attack and dismantle the US military bases hosted by various Arab monarchies and sheikhdoms in the region.

Many of these oil-rich polities were set up in the era when the British Empire was dominant in the Middle East. The takeover by the US component of the Anglo-American empire in the Middle East is reflected in the way the Arab sheikhdoms have been governed. Will these sheikhdoms persevere, or will the Middle East be the scene of a major revolution involving the continued ascendance of a more empowered complex of Arab communities accompanied by a more-geopolitically-secure Iran?

The Iranian government is seeking to expel the United States from any major role in the political economy of the Middle East. It is seeking to bring about this outcome with the backing of the general population of Arab people, not just with the begrudging support of the elite rulers in charge of the Middle East monarchies. If achieved, this outcome would make it virtually impossible for the US-dependent government of Israel to continue in its present form.

Another objective of Iran in to pummel Israel with very-high-tech hypersonic ballistic missiles, many of them designed and developed since 1990s within the auspices of the Iranian Armed Forces. This development was carried out in strategic conformity with the Iranian need to come up with practical means for avoiding the most high-cost forms of militarism.

The outcome presents a stunning example of the main theme of this essay, that is of martial ingenuity on the part of Iranians under the limitations of their financial constraints. It presents the primary example of Iran’s military establishment, which was shaped within the economic limitations of a heavily sanctioned polity.

Iran was not in a position to compete with the United States across the full spectrum of weaponry. In response, the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp committed the country to specialize in the project of moving forward the technological frontiers of a high-tech nation dependent on the prowess of a large and extraordinary community of missile maestros.

Iran added a speciality in drone technology. More recently it has developed much expertise aimed at destroying radar installations with the goal of destroying the early warning systems of US and Israeli military operations.

In its current missile campaign, the Iranian Armed Forces is concentrating closely on monitoring the rapid exhausting of supplies of expensive and increasingly rare interceptors missiles. Many of these interceptors are expensive. For the most part the interceptors cost many times more than the Iranian attack rockets.

Moreover, the interceptors take a long time to be manufactured in the small number of facilities set up to make them. This growing disparity between Iran’s access to large quantities of it own self-produced missiles and the purchased interceptors that are becoming increasingly rare, scarce or altogether non-existent, are producing a political economy of Iranian military advantage. This advantage seems to be becoming more marked every day.

Information is being withheld about the extent of the military pummelling including the destruction of desalination systems for fresh water production, airport closures, as well as repeated attacks on areas adjacent to research and storage facilities for nuclear weapons. No government sources are providing to their citizens information about the destruction of life support systems. Is the silence a function of stupor, confusion, or worse? As explained by The Chief of the IDF Staff, Eyal Zamir, the malaise is extending to deep demoralization within the overextended Israel Armed Forces.

Israel has become the site of a block preventing due process, the provision of emergency measures, and strategic political discourse among those responsible for dealing with the crisis. One factor in the mix may be the preoccupation among many Israeli citizens to maintain strategic military secrets. The extent of Israeli misery and demoralization has become the stuff of vital military intelligence.

https://www.972mag.com/israel-media-censorship-iran-war/

The die was cast once Donald Trump took the Israeli bait on Feb. 28. He declared the US government’s intention to invade Iran and thereby advance the longstanding Israeli goal of of invading and dismantling the Persian polity as a distinct sovereign entity. Trump tried to dance around the Israeli plan to demolish Iran altogether. Trump indicated the USA’s intention to join with Iranian dissidents in remaking the country. By being so imprecise in his explanation, Trump revealed before the world his utter confusion concerning what the illegal invasion was meant to achieve.

The ritual of the US-Israel assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as of his family, his aids, and his clerical and political advisers, had the opposite effect of what was intended. The response to the assault on the top officials of the Iranian government helped stimulate and consolidate a widespread popular Iranian embrace of a renewed and reorganized leadership.

So President Trump was left holding the bag on what could well become the most prolonged and elaborate US war for Israel to date. It could be said that Iran, Israel, and the United States itself are all facing existential threats in this conflict.

Trump allowed Netanyahu to drag the United States into conflict whose purpose is, according to the Israeli PM, one of eliminating Iran so it cannot challenge the expansion throughout the Middle East of an expansionary Greater Israel meant to extend from the Nile to the Euphrates River. In giving into Netanyahu, Trump has dragged the United States into a situation that holds nothing but severe liabilities for the declining superpower.

The USA and the much rest of the world are now subject to the weight of an Iranian assertion of its domestic right to control the flow of commercial traffic through the domestic waterway known as the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile the confused and disoriented Trump is preparing some kind of ground invasion of Iran and/or its region. This boots-on-the-ground invasion is bound to be a disaster for the US Armed Forces. It seems like an intractable mess is in the making for the USA and the world.

Careful Finance versus Squandering Wealth in Black Budgets

The government of Iran is pursuing its objectives while facing onslaughts of war crimes pushed from the sky in targeted bombing campaigns. On March 27 some of the extent of the crimes was noted by the Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister, Abbas Araghchi. He was speaking before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The determination of the Iranian government and people to persist in pushing back against their enemies is being accompanied by concerted efforts to advance an elaborate plan to secure a better geostrategic position in their own region and also in the world. This bold initiative is worthy of careful notice. The beneficiaries would be many if the changes the Iranians are seeking would come about.

The strength of the Iranian campaign of self-defence as a means of altering the status quo is striking. The aim is to secure improved material, political, and military conditions in spite of Iran’s financial limitations. As noted above, the comparison of Iran’s squeezed economic status is substantial especially when contrasted to the ostentatiousness of the funding available to the Armed Forces of the United States and Israel.

The ascent of Iran vis a vis its richer and more broadly equipped enemies, calls attention to the Muslim polity’s disciplined determination to adhere to a very-well-conceived plan that includes the thoughtful incorporation of frugality into strategic calculations.

The other side of this observation points to the propensity of the military-industrial complex of the United States to treat the funding of certain high-priority projects as subjects for black budget treatment. Black budget transactions pertain to secret projects are that are kept away from the accounting books. The financial details are kept confidential outside the realm of recorded government spending.

The USA is home to by far the most heavily-funded military apparatus in the world. The name of this military agency continues to be the Department of Defence (DoD), although some members of the Trump Team have decided to name the giant entity the Department of War. Such an nominal alteration, however, would require Congressional approval to become official.

It is said that the US DoD is so decentralized, multi-faceted, and complex in all its constituent parts that this unit of government cannot be properly audited. The amounts of money going in and coming out of unaudited transactions are not meant to be precisely known. Such a set up is prone to provide significant magnets for organized crime of many types.

It seems there are a number of considerations at play in coming to terms with this with this financial uncertainty. The unaudited status tends to coincide in strategic ways that the many secret projects and technologies that emerge from within the DoD. The DoD’s networks of business partners in the so-called private and corporate sectors have become adept at taking advantage of the veiled status often draped over massive portions of the military industrial complex, a realm that often merges with the operations of the so-called intelligence agencies.

Along with the CIA, the DoD draws on the history of the British Empire which was deeply involved in exploiting the Indian and Chinese opium trade beginning in the early 1800s. The Opium Wars were the eventual result. This developed produced the creation of the British colony of Hong Kong.

One extension of this British imperial history in the trade history of the US military apparatus, involved anti-communist campaigns throughout Indochina. These campaigns included secret illicit drug revenues made to evade the oversight of Congress.

The Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 coincided with the preoccupation of the US Armed Forces to built up an Islamic mercenary force in Afghanistan who were directed, trained and armed to defeat the Soviet-backed puppet government. This defeat took place in ways that advanced the demise of the Soviet Union and the Cold War.

This trajectory of growing US involvement with the creation of various Muslim assets, patsies and mercenary forces, was integral to the genesis of what became the Global War on Terror. in this genesis the CIA and the Bush family worked closely with the bin Ladens of Saudi Arabia and a theatrical unit of supposed Islamic head choppers presented to an unsuspecting world as “al-Qaeda.”

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/28057

Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden were introduced in 2001 as the culprits behind 9/11. The CIA and Mossad continued to back al-Qaeda creating the anomaly that the supposed culprits of 9/11 would emerge as the US and Israeli-backed basis for the government of Syria, now led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani (aka Ahmed al-Sharaa).

The rampant manipulation of military financing in the era when the US and Israeli partners were setting in place the illusory mythology of what would become the Global War on Terror, was splattered across the scandal sheets as the Bank of Credit and Commerce International came undone. The flamboyance and huge scale of US military budgets and their integration with all manner private and corporate operations were exemplied in the reporting surrounding the Saudi playboy, Adnan Khashoggi in the 1980s when he was portrayed as the richest man in the world.

https://publicintelligence.net/the-bcci-affair/

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/07/the-dictator-run-bank-that-tells-the-story-of-americas-foreign-corruption/

The Legacy of Iran-Contra

Iran has played significant roles in the high-level politics of the United States, including in the policies that help shape the activities of the US Armed Forces. One major sequence of events kicked into high gear in the October Surprise of 1980. In the October Surprise, Presidential candidate, Ronald Reagan, negotiated a deal with the Iranian government whose new top official was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Reagan’s opponent, Jimmy Carter, had played a key role in the process of replacing the monarchical Shah of Iran, who was then very ill. In the place of the Shah’s government, which was basically a puppet of the US and Israeli governments, Carter worked with others to install an Islamic style of government along the basic lines that still prevails in Tehran and throughout the rest of the country to this day.

Carter was seen as to be weak and blundering after Iranian students took US Embassy employees hostage in 1979. The October Surprise held a major key to Reagan securing the US presidency in face America’s humiliation. Sure enough, the hostages were freed in Tehran within moments after the inauguration of President Reagan on January 20, 1981.

Iran’s neighbouring country, Iraq, had by this time invaded the Islamic Republic. The US government provided Iraq with weaponry including poison gas and missiles which were quite sophisticated for that era. Once in power, the Reagan government opened up a channel of forbidden communication with Iran.

The US President worked with Israel to secretly sell weaponry to Iran. With the involvement of Adnan Khashoggi among many other prominent arms merchants, some of them inside Iran, the size of the transactions increased and multiplied.

One of the objectives was to favour the Iranians with the hope they could win over the favour with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah were then holding seven Americans as hostages. Another objective was to bypass congressional prohibitions preventing the sending of money and weaponry to the so-called Contras.

The Contras were anti-communists devoted to opposing the socialist Sandinista government of Nicaragua. The cycle of Iran-Contra transaction worked smoothly and well for a time. Not surprisingly, the airplanes that delivered weapons to the Contras in Latin America tended to be loaded up with illicit drugs when returning to the United States. The cargoes were integrated in larger networks of CIA-approved business dealings.

Hashemi Rafsanjani became one of the richest men in Iran based on his role in the Iran-Contra Arms Trade. He was elected President of Iran from 1989 to 1997. Rafsanjani was seen as a “moderate” Iranian as was Hassan Rouhani, Iranian President from 2013 until 2021. From the Iranian side, Rouhani negotiated the JCPOA nuclear deal that Trump would cancel in 2018. at the behest of Israel.

Seen in this light, the Iran-Contra deal created channels of Iran-US negotiation which would be rejuvenated from time to time.

In the second term of President Reagan, the illegal aspects of the Iran-Contra scandal came to light. An offshoot of this scandal also gave rise rise to heightened awareness that heaped infamy on the the Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

The Bank was soon abolished in its original form. These two public revelations took a toll, but not enough to prevent Reagan’s successor, V-P George H.W. Bush, from winning the US Presidency in 1988. A former Director of the CIA, Bush was a talented fixer who was important in the genesis of the October Surprise and in setting up interactions with the Iranian leadership.

The missiles that Iran obtained in the course of the Iran-Contra episode helped establish the underlying basis for the development of the military specialty that is changing the face of so-called conventional warfare. A big part of the current advantage Iran is demonstrating with its prowess in all aspects of missile and drone operations, is the ingenuity demonstrated in the elaborate underground holding facilities and related launching facilities.

The US Collection of Military Bases Worldwide

As I see it, Iran’s insistence on eliminating US military bases in the Middle East and Eurasia raises a much larger issue. Why not apply the same arguments being brought forward by Iran to the hundreds of military bases maintained by the United States as if this single government constitutes the basis of a worldwide government. How can each one of these bases be justified? Do they embody some form of protection for the people in surrounding areas or do they do they menace the rights and interests of these same populations?

Without a doubt those in the vicinity of US military bases are subject to forms of spying and scrutiny which might undermine the health and viability of certain local initiatives deemed not in the interests of the United States.

Moreover, large networks of US bases have been shown to sometimes present a multitude of intertwined facilities that can be deployed in the conduct of organized crime. This attribute has been repeatedly demonstrated in the illicit drug trade. How might this same propensity also be applied in the trafficking of children, in the commerce in live organs, in the movement of sex slaves, or in the black markets in weaponry, including on nuclear weaponry. This list, no doubt, is far from complete.

Any military base removed from the land of the bases’s proprietor necessarily can and should raise the basic issues concerning the structure of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the light of Iran’s legitimate assertions in the face of the illegal invasion of the US-Israeli aggressors, the prospect has increased that the people of the world will be engulfed in a tidal wave of great shortages of food and manufactured goods. These shortages will be accompanied by large increases in price.

Black markets of various kinds are bound to flourish. In this culture of amplified Black markets, the members of the Epstein class will most likely once again indulge themselves. They will keep themselves immune from the legal consequences of their assaults and infractions. Meanwhile average people must probably face the full onslaught of the shortages and impoverishment. Who will be in a position to address the epidemics of injustices which are almost certain to multiply under current conditions?