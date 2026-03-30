Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
8h

The latest attack on Iran by Israel and the U.S. could turn into a rout if Iran rides it out and eventually goes on the offensive.

Iran already controls the Persian Gulf and may soon assert control over the Red Sea. This means that Iran now firmly governs the world's most significant energy resource and also crucial subsidiary industries dependent on it like chemicals and fertilizer, giving Iran enormous political power.

Iran can also shut off the supply of food to the Persian Gulf nations and can destroy the desalination plants that provide much of their freshwater. This gives Iran immense leverage in dealing with these neighbors.

Shia militias allied with Iran are gaining control over all U.S. military bases in Iraq. If Iran can sufficiently weaken Israeli and U.S. airpower in the region by attacking enemy air bases with precision guided missiles and drones, the Shia militias may be able to regain the territory in southern Syria recently seized by Israel.

This would allow a supply line from Iran to be reestablished, so that Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Alawites in coastal Syria could again receive weapons and ammunition from Iran as well as reinforcements consisting of Shia militias from many nations.

These combined Shia forces could make it impossible for Israel to succeed in its current attempt to conquer southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.

After exhausting the Israelis, the Shia militias might surround and cut off the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Using tunnels, the Shias might then be able to take a defensible position in the West Bank.

Regime change could at that point become a possibility in Jordan, since its majority Palestinian population would be encouraged and energized by the liberation of a neighboring part of occupied Palestine.

Israel might soon be facing Palestinian militias along its lengthy border with Jordan, including forces poised to retake Jerusalem, Dimona, and other sites of strategic importance in Israel.

A scenario along the above lines is possible, and if achieved would mean that Iran would be in a position to quickly negotiate significantly improved conditions for all Palestinians, release of prisoners, etc.

The foundation would also have been laid for an orderly process of sorting out the future of the region with a minimum of violence.

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
9h

Maybe if US sailors shipped out naked, there wouldn’t be any dryer lint fires, likely caused by Iranian weapons

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