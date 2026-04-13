We are living through a rapidly expanding military cataclysm not remotely like any war we have ever seen so far. If we survive the coming seasons, many books can and will be written on this subject. One of the most disorienting aspects of the tumult through which we are living, is the radical transformations in wartime attempts to achieve mind control. The aims include the struggle to capture hearts and minds and to shape behaviour.

A very old maxim would have it that the first casualty of war is truth itself. Past levels of war propaganda, however, are very tame compared to what we now experiencing in the upside down environment of public communications engulfing us now.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a deceivingly simple term to describe the altered mental landscape through which we must navigate. AI, as well as the practitioners, managers and investors behind it, are being afforded large latitude to engage in experiments on the open Internet. We are the objects that the operators of AI seek to mould, direct and guide.

Through careful assessment of the motions and other attributes displayed by talking heads we see on the Internet, we can evaluate how much AI bots can be made to look like real human beings earnestly imparting their words.

Some of these AI bots are made to resemble well know personalities from social media. Do those who are imitated in AI presentations get paid for allowing their images to be used in this way? Do the established public figures retain some sort of right to control the content of what they are made to articulate in AI replicas of reality?

Generally speaking most of us are told almost nothing about what is going on in the behind-the-scenes discussions where decisions are being made to determine what can or cannot be inserted into our mental universes through AI. How are our real brains to cope with all the signals sent our way by the masters of artificial brains? At what point do our real brains begin to resemble the contours of Artificial Intelligence?

Some see it as a crime that this largely unregulated and revolutionary technology is being turned on us willey nilly to impact our perceptions, our behaviour and our destiny. Some see our being enwrapped in AI as an extension of the same sort of diabolical intervention in the life cycle of humans as our random and permanent modification through the experimental medium of genetic manipulation.

This genetic manipulation is coming to us in many ways including mRNA vaccines that are transforming the genomes of individuals and of our entire species .

Who is preparing the AI scripts? Who is paying for it? And why? How likely is it that this strategic and secret information will be disclosed? By what claim is such vital information in the operation of our reasoning being kept from us? What happens to human psyches when we are are unknowingly subjected to competing AI agendas to gain control of our hearts and minds? How do the collisions of cross-purpose affect our souls and consciousness?

Its not like one is left free to pick pick with certainty between AI bots or real people talking in real time. Its not like the real people are always more reliable than the AI talking bots. Some of the AI productions seem to pack genuine authority on topics that are obviously subject to severe censorship in identifiable Legacy media.

We’ve all been hurtled into an unprecedented digital communications environments where we must by and large fend for ourselves in deciding what seems certainly true, probably partially true, or absolutely false and fabricated.

A great deal of AI fury has been aroused in the immediate aftermath of the short event in Islamabad Pakistan that happened on April 11 and 12. This event was advertised at first as a “ceasefire.” This ceasefire never got off the ground. The most obvious cause was the failure of Israel’s Netanyahu government to stop the attacks of its Armed Forces on Hezbollah.

After Iran, Hezbollah is the most senior and elaborate unit in the Axis of Resistance. Fighting Hezbollah feeds the blood lust that Israel seems to require to maintain and amplify its genocidal character.

Seventy-one high-ranking officials in the Iranian government came to Isamabad to take part. On the US side Vice-President J.D. Vance led a delegation of three. The other two US delegates were essentially Israel assets, Jared Kushner and Steve Wikoff. Of course Trump, until now, is basically an Israeli asset too.

Although President Trump was the primary official pushing for a ceasefire, the US delegation failed to accommodate the fact that Iran came to Islamabad with much more hard-won strategic leverage than that of the loosing US-Israel partnership.

After 21 hours, the talking event in Islamabad came to an abrupt end. Then a new AI fury broke out on the Internet where Iran launched a well orchestrated media campaign to explain its character and motivations.

I cannot say for sure that the video below is backed in some way by Iran or by supporters of Iran. That, however, is my suspicion. The fifty minute talk is presented by an entity I perceive to be a human rather than a digital robot. The quality and thoughtfulness displayed is in my estimation very powerful. The episode presents a line of arguments and observations that are compelling even if they are probably not all completely true in every detail.

According to the narrator, Hezbollah initiated a concerted missile attack on Israel immediately as the Islamabad talks came to an end. This attack from the north was said to be accompanied by a ballistic missile attack from Iran. Many of the missiles were equipped with cluster munitions.

The main element of the assault was described as the most devastating cyberattack ever. This cyberattack is said to have pierced through all the countless different types of Israeli fire walls. These breached fire walls opened the way for cyberspace strikes on many varieties of military, financial, and security software. For instance, all the credit cards in Israel are said to have gone blank in one moment. All manner of public utilities are said to have come to a screeching halt.

The fiasco in Israel was described with so much compelling detail it seems to me entirely possible that some elements of the description are true or close to the truth. Given the amount of censorship the Israeli government has been able impose to hide the extent of the damage it has been suffering, I cannot dismiss the possibility that Iran’s attack on the computer networks of Israel have been somewhat disguised for the time being in the fog of war.

Sometimes in this strange era one sees news reports about things that are going to happen before they happen in whole or in part. I am inclined to suspect this some of the outcomes might come to pass in due course. What seems to me certain is that the video below, entitled Iran Hits Israel Hard as a Warning to US, does compellingly describe what some people of influence and means want to see happen. In that respect the video is a significant element, one way or another, in the unfolding of this big and important story with enormous implications for humanity’s future.

One of the possibilities is that this video does reflect a telling overview of a sequence of events that is essentially true. Could it be that the various elements of the scenario have been reported with varying degrees of accuracy? Could it be that this video is presenting a synthesis of related events that have not yet be assembled and grouped with the verve and nerve displayed in this rousing interpretation?

The narrator of the video includes in his script many references to the ruination of Trump’s credibility and reputation since February 28 when he committed the USA and Israel to an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran. This approach, where Trump is made the butt of Iran’s very effective campaign of psychological warfare, is being widely noticed and discussed. The US losses to date are extensive and devastating to the status of the US Empire in the world.