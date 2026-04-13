Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
7hEdited

sounds like you're starting to feel sorry for Israel. And it might be made from Israel for all we know. I've watched the first 5 seconds. its AI Still watching but I believe this is all AI, even though it just says its Audio Dubbed. I also find the second youtube channel weird. The guy posts about 15 videos a day from what I observed and he goes on talking and talking and never seems to take a breath - and its a new channel. I had never heard of it before about 2 or 3 weeks ago.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony James Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture