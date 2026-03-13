Will Canada continue as it is or will portions of the county, like Alberta, be broken off from the Dominion. The coast to coast to coast polity came about when Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia formed an imperial federation to acquire and annex the vast terrain of the Hudson’s Bay Fur Company Fur Trade Enterprise. The Hudson’s Bay Company was essentially transformed in the Canadian Pacific Railway Company.

Will the United States acquire all of or parts of Canada or will peoples throughout North American reconfigure the geopolitical map of the continent in ways that currently cannot be foreseen?

It seems that inside Canada, but especially within British Columbia, there is growing uncertainty about the the ownership of private property and how it might be affected by the provincial government’s legislative adoption of The United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. (UNDRIP) The NDP government of BC has a lot to answer for in its ill-informed decision in 2019 to enact UNDRIP and enforce it as provincial law

IN BC the domestic law version of UNDRIP is known as DRIPA. The provincial enactment calls for the BC government to make all its laws reflect the content of DRIPA.

In 2021 the government of Justin Trudeau followed BC’s lead to enact UNDRIP as a federal legislation. Both the governments of BC and of Canada developed policies for implementing the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The language of UNDRIP and DRIPA refers to the goal of bringing about reconciliation of Native people with non-Native people. In my estimation, however, the integration of these United Nations instruments into Canadian law is having the opposite effect. The possibility of reconciliation is discouraged rather than helped by the perception that Indigenous peoples may be about to acquire added lands and resource that will be stripped away from non-Natives.

Many citizens throughout BC are wondering if the private title beneath their feet is about to be pulled from under them, based on precedents that may flow from Judge Barbara Young’s ruling in mid-August 2025 drawing on the wording of UNDRIP. This ruling comes on the tail of the reorganization earlier in 2025 of the island domain of Haida Gwaii which put some non-Native land owners under the jurisdiction of an Indian government in which they have no representation.

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/haida-gwaii-soft-tyranny-legal-incoherence

Judge Young’s ruling recognizes the Aboriginal title of group of Cowichan Indians to a plot of land on the Fraser River Delta in Metropolitan Vancouver. The judge referred to other forms of title in the lands in question as “defective and invalid.”

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/b-c-to-appeal-landmark-aboriginal-title-ruling-over-fraser-river-land-in-metro-vancouver-1.7606413

Unlike much of the rest of Canada, British Columbia never did adhere to the British imperial constitutional heritage rooted in the Royal Proclamation of 1763. This heritage gave rise to the negotiation of Indian Treaties between the Crown and Aboriginal groups in the area of present-day Southern Ontario stretching all the way to the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains that forms the eastern border of BC.

The Royal Proclamation also was a factor causing some Anglo-American frontiersman and the land speculators behind them to rebel against the British imperial Crown with the goal of creating what became the Republic of the United States of America.

Since early in the twentieth century there has been much pressure exerted especially by Native groups and their Church of England ministers in BC to negotiate Indian Treaties according to the terms outlined in the Royal Proclamation. Through an elaborate sequence of court rulings and political negotiations, the first modern-day Indian Treaty in BC was transacted in 2000 between the Crown and Nisga’a people. This process might have continued to unfold in an orderly fashion but the infusion of UNDRIP into the laws of BC have disrupted the process, much for the worst in my estimation.

In my estimation the injection of the UNDRIP formula into the legal framework of Canada-First Nations relations may form yet another obstruction to the development of a healthy civil society in this country. In the eyes of many, this challenge to the sustainability of the private property system may add to the enticement of those seeking to exit Canada as presently constituted.

As I see it those that drafted UNDRIP, including Russell Barsh, my former colleague at the Native American Studies Department at the University of Lethbridge, did not do due diligence in producing the text. First, the document gives the impression that the world’s people can be divided into two groups, those who are Indigenous peoples and those who are not. That concept is problematic to say the least.

While there are some parts of the world where this distinction is somewhat viable notwithstanding all the complexities arising from, for instance, mixed marriages, there are large portions of the world where the concept makes little sense. In the vast parts of the world, but particularly throughout much of Eurasia, the process of going back tens of thousands of years to identify the original people as distinct from all others is basically impossible and does not serve any positive function.

There is nothing in DRIPA or UNDRIP to explain to those with private property rights, not Aboriginal title rights, how to picture their status and their altered relationship to lands. Of course it is frequently the case that land owners have invested heavily in their private property to meet their own specifications. The idea that forcing UN definitions on non-Native people in processes from which they were entirely excluded, hardly commands confidence, respect or credibility.

Here is some of the language of UNDRIP when it comes to land

Article 8 2. States shall provide effective mechanisms for prevention of, and redress for…..

(b) Any action which has the aim or effect of dispossessing them of their lands, territories or resources; Article 26

1. Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.

2. Indigenous peoples have the right to own, use, develop and control the lands, territories and resources that they possess by reason of traditional ownership or other traditional occupation or use, as well as those which they have otherwise acquired.

3. States shall give legal recognition and protection to these lands, territories and resources. Such recognition shall be conducted with due respect to the customs, traditions and land tenure systems of the indigenous peoples concerned.

https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf

The drafters of UNDRIP avoided the fraught issue of attempting a definition of who is, or is not indigenous, both as groups or as individuals.

There is nothing in the body of Canadian constitutional law that I know of that affords the legal concept of private property in land anything like the type of detailed discussion and protections afforded the title of Indigenous peoples as outlined throughout UNDRIP.

Many private property owners in BC and the rest of Canada are quite right to sense that their forms of land tenure are in danger of being pushed to the margins by the expansive, open-ended statements outlined in the UN’s Declaration reproduced in DRIPA and its equivalent in federal legislation.

Where are conscientious Canadians supposed to look for clear and coherent explanations of how to conceive of UNDRIP’s content and how to integrate the application of its text into the whole body of Canada’s laws, policies and legal establishments?

As an example of the vague obscurities put beside simplistic generalizations that one encounters in published literature introducing UNDRIP, see the excerpt below. It is an excerpt taken from James Youngblood Henderson, a very close colleague of Russel who he befriended when they were both students at Harvard.

In his title essay of the edited book, Implementing UNDRIP: Braiding International, Domestic and Indigenous Laws, Henderson draws on the heritage of his grandfather to write as a Chickasaw Indian

“All aspects of our inherent human rights belong to and serve our distinct and diverse knowledge systems, languages and laws, rather than the artificial settler states or their Eurocentric legal traditions of civil or common law. The Indigenous peoples’ view was that none of our human rights affirmed in the conventions and declarations could be delegated to any states or their institutions through consultation and cooperation. They could only be recognized and promoted by the state with our cooperation for the purposes of preventing violence or discrimination against, or assimilation of, Indigenous peoples in our full enjoyment and effective exercise of our humanity. Indigenous peoples have pointed out that the Eurocentric state, with its reliance on violence, rather than persuasion, to make law binding and its many attempts to enact nondiscriminatory laws, has failed to make significant changes in its citizens’ thoughts or behaviour or to protect vulnerable peoples.

The volume was published in Canada in 2017 by the Centre for International Governance Innovations in Waterloo Ontario.

After Harvard, Henderson and Barsh stayed in the region of New England and Nova Scotia becoming advisers to the Mi’kmaq Grand Council.

Russel Barsh at the United Nations and Its Adoption of UNDRIP

This essay marks a continuation of the project I embarked on in 2025 to return to the campus of the University of Lethbridge. In 2016 Canada’s Israel First Lobby, including B’nai Brith Canada and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Afaairs (CIJA), worked secretly with the Board of Governors as well as with the University of Lethbridge President, Dr. Mike Mahon. Their goal was to shut down the academic career of this senior, tenured full Professor.

They failed in this quest, leaving me as Emeritus Professor in good standing when I retired in 2018. Ten years after my suspension without pay in 2016, I was warned at that time by Dr. Mahon I would be charged as a “trespasser” if I dared set foot on campus where I had taught at that point for 26 years. The way I looked at it, I was returning to the scene of the crime committed by the University of Lethbridge Board of Governors and administration.

My purpose remains to explain the crimes, the lies and the malfeasance of the University administration in trying to pull the academic rug out from beneath my feet. As I see it, this project involves not just vindication for me but it also constitutes an effort to jolt the University of Lethbridge and other schools like it from the complacency that comes from casually violating academic freedom over many years. This violation involves accommodating the lies that need to be exposed if institutions of higher learning are to realize their higher calling.

I rented a presentation room at the U of L and explained my allegations to a small audience including Dr. Frances Widdowson and her husband Albert. This Substack presentation belongs in a sequence of related presentations all published here on November 22 2025, Feb. 2, 3, 10, 13, 14, and 19 in 2026.

On Feb 3, I presented a heavily documented paper detailing the University administration’s violations of laws and policies, including academic freedom. On Feb 4, I accepted Dr. Frances Widdowson’s invitation to help her with her project to make a modest public presentation in the public space of the U of L’s Atrium.

Frances was blocked from realizing her modest plan in an episode that I have associated with the consolidation of a “Native Rights Mob.” (Feb 10). The phrase I chose is apt, not merely rhetorical. I have never in my life seen such an unruly spectacle take place at a University. The spectacle is all the more remarkable because the aggressions were promoted in an email distributed widely by the leadership of the University administration.

My encounter with the mob’s group-think zealotry and violent outbursts provided a poignant demonstration that something is seriously wrong in the field of Indigenous Studies at a University of Lethbridge. There was no “equivalence” such as has already been explained by the the University’s Provost, Dr. Michelle Helstein. The students expressed themselves freely and recklessly whereas the four of us that drew their ire were silenced requiring police protection from a mob, a portion of whom were deeply engaged in seeking ways to harm us. In the Substack post of Feb. 10 I give my own eye-witness chronicle in detail.

Since writing that essay I came to picture that Native Rights Mob as the possible basis of a team to dispossess non-Native settlers of their lands and resources as may arise at some point from the enforcement of UNDRIP. One could easily imagine that the zeal of the mob might one day be directed at removing land owners in order to make way for expanded areas for Native people.

My experience on Feb 4 helped me to think back to the twelve years I spent in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of Lethbridge. Early on in this period the Department Chair, Leroy Little Bear, and I invited Russel Barsh, a Harvard-trained lawyer. to join our academic unit. Russell accepted.

I had met Russell at a Native Rights gathering at Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island in Ontario prior to my moving to Lethbridge Alberta to take up my post as Associate Professor of Native American Studies. At the Wikwemikong event I became aware that Russel was devoted to pursuing his Aboriginal-related agenda at the United Nations. His preoccupation with the UN as a venue for the involvement of Indigenous peoples, I would later learn, was unparalleled in world in the 1990s.

In the period when I saw him regularly as a NAS colleague, Russel was moving regularly between Lethbridge, New York and Geneva. As I would later discover, the most substantial outcome of all that travelling on Russel’s part took the form of the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. That text was adopted in the General Assembly by a majority of 143 member states in 2007.

According to UBC Professor Douglas Sanders in his commissioned essay for Canada’s Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples,

“Russel Barsh, a non-indigenous lawyer, represented the [Mi’kmaq] Council for many years and was the single most active person at the United Nations on indigenous issues. He was criticized for acting alone, without representatives of the people he spoke for…. The National Indian Youth Council. This U.S. organization was for Russel another personal vehicle….”

https://data2.archives.ca/rcap/pdf/rcap-158.pdf#:~:text=This%20group%20originally%20represented%20four,lawyer%2C%20represented%20the%20Council%20for

The picture of Russel claiming to represent people not present when he spoke for them, rings true for me. While I was initially impressed with Russel’s intelligence and his ability to churn out peer-reviewed literature in quantity, I became increasingly suspicious of his secrecy marked by his lack of collegial discussion on the nature of his deep involvement in his international work.

Doug Saunders description of Russel in 1994 as “the single most active person at the United Nations on indigenous issues” is a rather remarkable observation. Little could I have imagined at the time that no other person in the world was investing more time into making the UN a vehicle for his political agenda.

Prof. Sanders would have been in a position to make this bold call in 1994. Was Russel’s prominence at the UN simply a function of his own preoccupations or was he given backing and guidance to help him monitor and guide developments at the UN?

Where I once saw the UN as a benign institution, by observing Bill Gates and the Covidian schemes of the UN’s World Health Organization, I have since become increasingly suspicious of the globalist implications for national sovereignty of the entity that was chartered in 1945 in San Francisco. The UN’s agenda is often adopted and popularized by a billionaire class that tend to dominate the WEF.

It seems to me that many of the essays wherein Russel describes the work of various groups involved in advancing the indigenous peoples’ agenda were based largely on his reports of his own organizational activities wherein he took the lead in chronicling developments that most engaged his attention. See for instance Russel’s description of the work of the United Nations in the early 1990s.

https://escholarship.org/uc/item/0gb5h4n6

In one instance Russel went as far as to appoint himself an expert on the subject of “The Inner Struggle of Indigenous Peoples” complete with generalizations about ethnic distinctions within the larger populations.

https://iwgia.org/images/publications/0709_INDIGENOUS_PEOPLES_RIGHTS_2.pdf

See also

https://www.culturalsurvival.org/publications/cultural-survival-quarterly/report-geneva-un-working-group

https://www.un.org/esa/socdev/unpfii/documents/FAQsindigenousdeclaration.pdf

In his explaining himself in Tepi’ Ketuek, The Mi’kmaw Archives, Russel indicated his activities included

“coordinating indigenous peoples’ input in the 1992 Earth Summit, helping negotiate the revised International Labor Organization (ILO) convention on indigenous peoples and the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples, and helping establish the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. He played an important role as personal advisor and speechwriter for Dr. Erica-Irene Daes, the chair of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations.”

It was the UN Working Group for Indigenous Population that drafted and negotiated with representatives of UN member states the text of UNDRIP. In the UN’s General Assembly a majority of 143 member states initially voted for the resolution. In 2007 the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia did not ratify the UNDRIP Resolution. A year later they reversed their position and ratified UNRIP.

https://mikmawarchives.ca/authors/russel-barsh

At first there was a re-assurance that UNDRIP was “non-binding”. That characterization may have been enough to gain assents from the governments of the four countries that voted NO. In particular the federal government of Prime Minster Stephen Harper approved of UNDRIP but only on the grounds that the document was “aspirational”……. that it could not be interpreted in court.

All that changed after Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister of a majority government in 2015 and the NDP captured power in BC after 2017. Thereafter the non-binding status was radically transformed once the government of British Columbia and then Canada transformed the UNDRIP text into binding legislation. This transformation was couched in language that indicated the UNDRIP text provided a lens through which all of the existing body of laws and policies should be interpreted.

Russel’s indication that he played a role in “coordinating indigenous peoples’ input in the 1992 Earth Summit” indicates to me that he was part of the circle of influence revolving around the Canadian power broker at the United Nations, Maurice Strong. A globalist agent of David Rockefeller, Strong successfully promoted the UN’s Green strategy at the Earth Summit in 1992.

See

Back to Text

From what I can tell from listening to Russel on and off for a decade and by reading portions of his voluminous body of written work, Palestinians do not seem to exist within his conception of his primary subject matter. This omission seems to me very strange given his immersion in the United Nations and the role he wanted the organization to play in pushing back on the ongoing colonization of Indigenous peoples.

Surely Russel could not be unaware of the attention the Palestinians seem to elicit at the UN but especially from representatives of former European colonies. In the General Assembly those that emerged from the subjugated jurisdictions of former empires have long been prone to vote overwhelmingly to approve UN Resolutions that condemn all manner of oppressiveness directed by Israel and its US backers at the Palestinian people.

Among people who are considered veterans of repressive treatment, Palestinians tend to stand out because of their extremely harsh treatment by Zionist networks that are well aligned with the Jewish people and government of Israel

Does this blind spot come about because Russel is Jewish? Does his own identity provide provide reason enough for Russel to avoid any reckoning with the Nakba—the catastrophe— that befell native Palestinians after the UN’s creation of the new Jewish state in 1948? Is Russel’s own identity a factor in his own self-censorship when it comes to the subjugation of the most viciously targeted of the world’s Indigenous peoples?

The slow motion genocide that has been unfolding especially in the Palestinians’ Occupied Territory, land that was captured illegally by the Israeli Defence Force in 1967. This Occupied Territory includes Gaza and the West Bank. This slow incremental genocide accelerated dramatically after October 7, 2023. These more recent developments created the context for the events at the University of Lethbridge on Feb 3 and 4.

Many questions about the relationship between Native people in Canada, the Canadian government and the government of Israel have been pushed to the sidelines due to the formidable power of the Israel First Lobby and its attending Zionist media monopolies. Russel can be accused of complicity in helping to avoid a steady focus on the state of affairs when it comes to wider interactions concerning Israel and indigenous peoples.

The same issues are draped all over the unresolved issues flowing from the menacing behaviour engaged in on 4 Feb by the Native Rights Mob. The dangerous actions and activities of this mob were called into existence by the still-unexplained email sent to the staff and students of the University of Lethbridge on the morning of Feb. 4

As I see it, one indicator that the UNDRIP document is, in the Canadian context, an Israel-friendly declaration, is evidenced by the embrace of this document by the Winnipeg-based Canadian Human Rights Museum. This Museum is hard-line Zionist in its philosophy, policies and presentations. That is to say the the Museum’s raison d’etre is to promote a positive public perceptions of Israel and of Jews

The Canadian Human Rights Museum began as a Holocaust Museum in the mind’s eye of Izzie Asper. A leading Zionist and Canadian media mogul, Asper was intent on creating a Canadian version of the Holocaust Museum that he used to visit regularly in Washington DC.

Under the auspices of the Conservative Party, the government of Canadian PM, Stephen Harper, agreed to support Asper’s plan provided the new institution widened its scope to include a wider focus on human rights even as it retained its core preoccupation with The Holocaust. It was at this point that I was appointed to the Museum’s Board to advise on how Native issues might be incorporated into the overall presentation.

The Winnipeg organization retains its personality as a heavily Zionist organization whose officials are wary of any presentation involving the depiction of the human rights of Palestinians, whether in Israel, in Palestine or in Canada. Russel’s blind spot on Palestinians was replicated by the Canadian Museum of Human Rights with its enthusiastic embrace of UNDRIP. Not once does the word “Palestinian” appear in the Winnipeg Museum’s warm embrace of UNDRIP.

https://humanrights.ca/story/the-united-nations-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples

UNDRIP Apparently Empowers Extreme Zionists to Embrace Indigenous Peoples While Barring Palestinians from Taking Part in the Discourse

Carolyn Bennett is a medical doctor and a deeply committed Zionist who saw it as part of her job to keep the most generously-funded Aboriginal organizations in Canada as distant as possible from developing collaborations with Palestinian people and their organizations especially in the area of Israel.

Bennet was Chairman of the Canada-Israel Friendship Group from 1999 to 2003. She was also a long-serving member of Liberal Parliamentarians for Israel. She travelled to Israel often. In 2014 she travelled with other Zionist MPs as a guest of the Israel First Lobby Group, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. In Canada, CIJA plays a role similar to that of AIPAC in the United States.

The government of Canada chose the Canadian Museum of Human Rights to kick off its enactment of the UNDRIP text in 2021 in Bill 15.

Present at the Winnipeg ceremony of 16 June was was the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett. She announced,

“The implementation of the Declaration through Bill C-15 is part of the government’s commitment to addressing injustices, combating prejudice and eliminating all forms of violence, racism and discrimination, including systemic racism and discrimination, against Indigenous Peoples. “This legislation will require the Government of Canada to examine federal laws, policies, and practices and to take all measures, in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous Peoples, to ensure consistency with the Declaration. It provides the foundation for transformational change in Canada’s relationships with Indigenous Peoples.”

The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in the Justin Trudeau government went on to embrace the still-unproven claim concerning the existence of mass graves, implying mass murder had also taken place at the former Kamloops Residential School. Minister Bennett asserted

“The work to undo centuries of colonial policies could not be more urgent. The horrific finding of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, as well as other possible graves, are yet another reminder of that truth. The harms experienced by First Nations, Inuit and Métis families and communities are real and ongoing and must be confronted.

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-justice/news/2021/06/joint-statement-by-minister-lametti-and-minister-bennett-on-the-senate-passing-billc-15an-act-respecting-the-united-nations-declaration-on-the-righ.html

The well documented collection of essays in Grave Error, including an essay by Dr. Widdowson, provides copious evidence that the claims about mass graves are not supported by concrete evidence. To my way of thinking the existence of mass graves would indicate the schools were sites of mass murders. This assertion would be a bridge too far in the reckoning that must be made with some of the darker sides of these institutions.

In 2016, when she was still new to office, Carolyn Bennett delivered a talk in New York singing the praises of UNDRIP. She emphasized the high priority given by the government of Canada to this legal instrument. Surely that would not have been her position if UNDRIP, at least as it applied in Canada, had not excluded Palestinians from recognized club of Indigenous peoples as defined by Russel Barsh and others.

https://www.canada.ca/en/indigenous-northern-affairs/news/2016/05/speech-delivered-at-the-united-nations-permanent-forum-on-indigenous-issues-new-york-may-10-.html

In explaining the position of the Trudeau government, the editors of the text, Implementing UNDRIP: Braiding International, Domestic and Indigenous Laws, indicated

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that his government is forming a Working Group of Ministers to “examine relevant federal laws, policies, and operational practices to help ensure the Crown is meeting its constitutional obligations with respect to Aboriginal and treaty rights; adhering to international human rights standards, including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; and supporting the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

https://www.cigionline.org/static/documents/documents/UNDRIP%20Implementation%20Special%20Report%20WEB.pdf

The perception when Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015 was that the provisions of UNDRIP could well be made to fit into “the recognition and affirmation of existing Aboriginal and Treaty rights” made in Section 35 of the Constitution Act 1982. Where some had referred to Section 35 as an “empty box” that could only be filled up though the laborious and expensive actions of the courts, UBDRIP seemed to provide a number of goodies that could be made to seem as if they would fill up the box of Section 35.

It must have been a relief for Carolyn Bennett, that she could regale her Indian clients with pictures of filling a Christmas box with Section 35 presents, without having to extend the process into a similar rounds of promises to Palestinian people.

During her fairly long stint as the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennet was in a strong position to use her control over federal funding of Aboriginal governance to enforce UNDRIP in ways that made sure that the Canada government steered way from the issue of Palestinian Peoples as a significant factor in Indian Affairs and Israel-Canada relations.

This neglect of the Palestinian people as Indigenous peoples was finally addressed after the Israeli-US-backed genocide in Gaza forced some acknowledgement in late 2023 of the appalling genocide. Early recognition of the crimes against humanity in Gaza and the West Bank were offered up by newly-elected National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse.

Generally speaking, however, Indigenous Studies at the University of Lethbridge seems to have retained retained Russel Barsh’s and Leroy Little Bear’s biases against the Palestinians as a serious subject of inquiry and study. Certainly Carolyn Bennett was able to embrace UNDRIP as a key to maintaining her Zionist preoccupations in her capacity as the Liberal government’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

The juxtaposition of the Implementation of UNDRIP concurrently with the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action” outlined above, reflects the prejudices of the Israel First Zionist policies that in 2016 were made a very high priority for the University of Lethbridge.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission sought to prevent the Canadian Residential School questions from being brought into international arena of the Genocide Convention at the UN, a course that I have favoured as I explained in the peer-reviewed essay below.

https://utppublishing.com/doi/abs/10.3138/gsi.12.1.05

The simple-minded labelling of Dr. Frances Widdowson as a “residential school denier” imported into Indigenous Studies the impoverished approach initiated by Prof Deborah Lipstadt in 1994 when she declared an end to revisionist history in her field. Instead of maintaining a place for normal historical revision, Prof. Lipstadt bullied her way into a categoric yes or no verdict on so-called “Holocaust Denial.” She imposed a regime of thumbs up or thumbs down judgement with no middle ground between opposite poles.

Stop the discussion. Stop the research. This kind of enforced rigidity mitigates against scholarly precision. Why should that nascent Aboriginal Lobby want to adopt the language and the strategies of the immensely-more-powerful and corrupt Israel First Lobby? How much longer can this blanket condemnation of so-called “denialists” be allowed to trump evidence-based research with properly-nuanced findings?

How much longer can DEI—Diversity, Equity and Inclusion— supplant peer-review and meritocracy in hiring as well as in tenure and promotion? To my way of thinking the low-level of discourse put forward by the Native Rights Mob in Feb. 4 might be indicative that the time has come to to put to rest the DEI experiments at the University of Lethbridge.

How about the back-stabbing in Native American Studies I have experienced with Leroy and Russel leading the assault. I am no longer comfortable with maintaining the cover up of these serial violations of crucial polices fundamental to the maintenance of an academic rule of law. Surely facing legitimate disagreements with reasoned debate and argument is far superior to achieving consensus by covertly eliminating faculty members who interpret some matters differently than their colleagues

. Leroy Little Bear, Vice-Provost, University of Lethbridge

How about the propensity to highlight the work of non-Native practitioners in NAS who pretend to be Native people? These misrepresentations have included Jamaike Highwater, Thomas King and a friend of the NAS Department, Mary Ellen Turpel.

My own experience starting in 2016 enabled me to see how the University of Lethbridge essential sold itself for a price to the Israel First Lobby who maintained the Jewish State’s treatment of Palestinian people was just fine and that I was in the wrong to argue otherwise.

Where is the acknowledgment that I was prophetic in my predicting the accelerating genocide that would come to pass after 7 October, 2023. Why is the University of Lethbridge so calm and quiet when it comes to expressing anything substantial about the issue of how to respond to the most ruthless and many-faceted genocide in the twenty-first century?

As I see it, universities nowadays have become remote backwaters when it comes to the most significant forms of debate and discussion. This sidetracking of Universities from their higher calling needs to be addressed and rectified with decisiveness.

So far the cowardly University of Lethbridge has still not invited me to tell my side of the story about the course of events from 2016 to 2018. So I stopped waiting for an invitation which should have come as a natural collegial response to such a prominent and precedent-setting sequence of events on our campus.

This Emeritus Professor responded by booking a seminar room for $500 on Feb. 3, 2026 to introduce topics that have been subject of so much cover up, a pattern of systematic censorship that does speak speak well for our school

A colleague sent me a letter in response to the events of Feb. 4. The letter was not addressed to me. The content is published under the name and title of Jessica Copley, Assistant Professor of Contemporary Literature. Professor Copley was responding to the events of Feb 4 with premonitions of more rough stuff to come if Francis returns to the University of Lethbridge. I hope she holds back from a repeat performance for the time being.

Here is Professor Copley’s invitation to discuss the possibility of a rematch.

“Friday Feb. 19, 2026

Dear All,

I hope you are well, and enjoying the break.

I am writing to ask that you consider signing this letter to the President, which requests a Community Town Hall meeting in light of FW’s recent intrusion and subsequent threat on social media to return in March or April.

https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/4pnZ2H1263Eu-f3dQkBMOrFuYcXfmcOOC6IWkWNjARo/

There is an option to sign anonymously. Please do share with other supportive folks in your networks, but do not share publicly on social media or other platforms. The hope is that the letter can be sent late tomorrow afternoon.

All the best,

Jessica

Jessica Copley

Assistant Professor of Contemporary Literature

Department of English

Iniskim (Sacred Buffalo Stone) [University of Lethbridge]

Here is the letter:



Community Town Hall- Iniskim

The email below will be sent to Dr. Digvir Jayas (President), and cc’d to Dr. Michelle Helstein (Provost) and Dr. Leroy Little Bear (Vice Provost Iniskim Indigenous Relations) on Friday, February 20th at 4 pm. If you would like to sign, but would prefer to remain anonymous, please fill out your “Name” as anonymous.

Dr. Digvir Jayas

cc: Dr. Michelle Helstein, Dr. Leroy Little Bear

We write as concerned faculty, staff, students, and alumni at Iniskim University of Lethbridge. On February 13th, the university community gathered for a ceremony to cleanse the space occupied by Frances Widdowson earlier in the month. As the ceremony drew to a close, Dr. Leroy Little Bear reminded those in attendance that our responsibility as an institution was to ensure that the kinds of anti-Indigenous racism that motivated the speaker to come to our campus - and enabled her to remain in the space for almost seven hours -could not happen at our university in the future. We are writing now to request a Community Town Hall meeting for the Iniskim community to collectively envision what it means to take Dr. Little Bear’s call to action seriously.

We believe it necessary to hold a community discussion in order that all members of the Iniskim community - faculty, staff, students and other community members - get the opportunity to have their voices heard on this issue, as well as to ask questions of the administration regarding the institution’s plan for preventing such an event occurring in the future, either by this individual or by others. Iniskim’s publicly-stated commitment to upholding the TRC calls to action seems to have made our school a target for Widdowson and her ilk. We must continue to uphold our principles in the face of white supremacist and colonialist aggressions which seek to undermine our commitment to educating in a good way. Additionally, this individual’s framing of her presence as a free speech issue - which, in our view, it is not - constitutes a dogwhistle to other groups with oppressive agendas. Her presence on campus caused psychological, emotional and, in some cases, physical harm against community members. As workers, we also echo the statement issued by ULFA’s Gender, Equity and Diversity Committee underscoring the safety aspect of this issue: “we are all entitled to a safe workplace, free of harrassment and discrimination.”

Given that the speaker has posted on social media her intent to return to campus in the coming months, it is imperative that this conversation happens soon. As such, we would appreciate a response to this request by Tuesday, February 24th, in the hope that a Community Town Hall could take place in the next two weeks, at a maximum.

Sincerely,

Frankly, this request for a meeting to strategize about how to keep the university closed to any people and opinions that do not conform with those deemed correct and righteous, constitutes a sad marker of a very narrow and parochial understanding of higher education.

I hope this communication helps make the case that the letter above is dealing with a host of issues that hold more nuance and complexity that than the two-dimensional account above The letter is addressed to Leroy, the University President Bigvir Jayas and the U of L Provost, Dr. Michelle Helstein. Dr. Helstein has been representing the nascent Aboriginal Lobby that demonstrated on Feb. 4. She also took up the role of the chief prosector who charged me in 2017 for allegedly being a Holocaust Denying, Anti-Semitic, Conspiracy theorist.

Dr. Owen Holmes has labelled this repeatedly re-cycled triad as the most stereotypical “Zombie complaint” of the Israel First Lobby. These apologists for mass murder including through forced starvation have a particularly hard sales job on their hands these days.

Dr. Holmes

Dr. Owen Holmes, a founder of the University of Lethbridge, authored a report to Dr. James Compton, President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers. Dr. Holmes made the case that the episode back in the day was such a travesty that a full investigation should take place. Dr. Holmes made it quite clear that he found Michelle Helstein’s role in the matter reflected her ill-will and deep-down incompetence.

Owen writes

“But the Zombie staggered in again. The Helstein complaint consisted of the now ancient Lobby layers’ of alleged Anti-Semitism, holocaust denial and conspiracy theories plus Mahon’s addition of discrimination plus a new Helstein wrinkle, lack of “scholarly integrity.” When Hall showed it to me, I asked where is the evidence. He said there is none. I couldn’t believe it. Hall prepared a lengthy rebuttal, and contacted peer witnesses to testify on his behalf.



All of this activity on my part, came to naught. There was no credible due process or natural justice or conscientious attention to the protection of academic freedom. Everything was done in secret with me being excluded from most of the testimony. U of Alberta Law Professor, Eric Adams, seems to have been appointed with the malicious advice of Goldie Morgentaler. He treated his role as that of a prosecuting attorney.

In conclusion Dr. Holmes observes

“Finally, there is a strange aroma of inverted emanating from both the Helstein complaint and the Investigation Committee Report regarding acdemic freedom. Everyone else in the world rgards academic freedom, whether or not they approve of it, as protection from external interference intended to suppress scholarly activities. But Helstein and the IC regard it as an infringement upon the University by the academic.”

Owen Holmes to James Compton, President, CAUT

August 20, 2018