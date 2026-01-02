From Haaretz

Report: Israel Asked Qatar to Increase Funds Transferred to Hamas in Gaza a Month Before Oct. 7

The request came after Hamas made threats of violent escalation. Qatar had informed Israel that Hamas was seeking to maintain stability during talks with Israeli officials

Zen Reading

Palestinians enter Israel on October 7, 2023. Credit: Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Reuters Connect

11:48 AM • January 02 2026 IST

About a month before Hamas launched its October 7 attack, Israel requested that Qatar increase the amount of funds it transfers to Hamas in Gaza, following the group’s threats of violent escalation, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported early on Friday.

The request, made in September, was conveyed to Qatar’s envoy to Gaza, Mohammed al-Emadi, on behalf of the government by the former head of the Shin Bet security service’s Southern District, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and other Israeli representatives. The meeting took place at Jerusalem hotel, according to the report.

The Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, speaking during a press conference in Gaza City, May 14, 2019. Credit: AFP

Related Articles

The report added that about a month before the meeting, another senior Qatari official met with former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza to prepare for al-Emadi’s talks with Israeli officials. Upon leaving the Strip, Qatar informed Israel that Hamas was seeking to maintain stability.

The Shin Bet investigation into the events of October 7, published in March 2025, claimed that Qatari funding [with Isreaeli encouragement] helped arm Hamas. “Hamas took advantage of those years to build up its military strength, in large measure thanks to the strategic support of Iran [and Israel] and the use of the funds that came from Iran and from Qatar,” the report said.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had confirmed in March that, according to the security establishment’s findings, beginning in March of 2022, Hamas diverted $4 million in funding to its military wing.

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivers a speech at a soccer field in Gaza City, in April, 2023. Credit: Fatima Shbair /AP

From tragedy to solidarity: The Jewish world’s turbulent and traumatic 2025

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office added, however, that Netanyahu had never been presented with an intelligence document stating that funding transferred to Gaza by Qatar was directed to terrorism. [Netanyahu is the ultimate terrorist who according the international courts belongs behind bars so that he can get a fair trial}

Netanyahu is the World’s Top Example of a Terrorist on the Run, A Fitting Embodiment of US-Israeli Criminality

Netanyahu has previously denied that the money transferred by Qatar to Gaza was used for terrorist purposes, and claimed that Hamas’s military buildup was made possible mainly thanks to the smuggling of weapons from Sinai.

-Over the years, officials in the security establishment suspected that Hamas was exploiting Qatar’s assistance to civilians to reinforce its military capabilities in two different ways: Between 2018 and 2021, when Netanyahu was prime minister, tens of millions of dollars were transferred to Gaza in cash, within suitcases, which made it difficult to trace and difficult to ensure that it wasn’t ending up in part in the hands of senior Hamas officials who would direct it to unknown purposes.

The Israel Government Worked With Qatar to Build Up the Military Capacities of Hamas Under the Patronage of Benjamin Netanyahu

In addition, Israeli security officials made the assessment that although the declared purpose of the Qatari funding was civilian in nature, by providing the funding, it enabled Qatar to divert other Hamas funds that had initially been earmarked for civilian purposes to arms and military preparedness.

No response was given by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Shin Bet and the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. [Of course Not!]

Yaniv Kubovich and Jonathan Lis contributed to this report.