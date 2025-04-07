Early on in his ranting about tariffs and US annexation of both Canada and Greenland, Donald Trump came up with the description of Canada as the 51st state of the United States of America. That description fails to reckon with the reality that the USA already has a de facto 51st state… That state is Israel. In fact if one envisages Israel as the 51st state of the USA, this Jewish state is by far the most influential of all the states in terms of its clout inside and outside America’s federal government.

The highest priority and aspiration of Trump’s Zionist government seems to be to provide the military muscle to enable the expansionary plans of the Jewish state whose leadership has long lusted for the elimination of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The unfolding Middle East conflagration extends deep into the domestic order of the United States.

Trump is attempting to entirely sideline the Constitution of the United States in order to transform the US “Homeland” into a battle ground to criminalize any opposition to his preoccupation with rendering the United States as an obedient servant of Israel’s bloodthirsty agenda of violent expansion.

Benjamin Netanyahu laid down the law which is presently guiding Trump’s obsession with transforming the American Homeland in order to purge opposition to the dictates of the War Criminal allowed to continue as the the leader of the mostly genocidal Israeli electorate.

Trump and Netanyahu are making US universities the primary targets of their shared determination to enforce an uncritical approach to what is being mindlessly called “anti-semitism.” To be labeled as an “anti-semite” in Trump’s America is to be sentenced to be included in a comprehensive police-state enemies list condemning those so identified as “pro-terrorist and “anti-American. That is a potent combination of epitaphs.

From Donald Trump

Laying the Foundation for a McCarthyite Witch Hunt for People Declared by Zionist Thought Police as Being “Pro-Terrorist, Anti-Semitic and Anti-American.”

The hope of America as a beacon for the world of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is being subordinated to the imagery of America as a dictatorial country devoted, first and foremost, to an assault on those who stand up for the human rights of Palestinian people. To oppose the US-Israeli partnership in the genocide of Palestinians is to be is equated with an imaginary group defined as concurrently “pro-terrorist, Anti-Semitic and anti-American”

In his attempt to follow the orders of Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump started by making an example in his failed effort to immediately deport Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.

Mahmoud Khalil Being Arrested Without Charge at His Home in New York

The Trump administration is working with the Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, University administrations and many other immigration and police agencies to enforce his own Executive Order. This Order calls for a purge of US institutions starting with the effort to re-make Columbia University as an indoctrination camp devoted to normalizing genocide as if this crime against humanity constitutes a legitimate instrument of US-Israeli foreign policy.

With Her Husband Jared Kirshner, Avanka Trump Accompanies Her Father Who Signed the Executive Order That Marks America’s Full Adoption of the Israel First Agenda

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE [ US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!

Might Alberta Become the 52nd Addition to the United States of America?

Returning back in the issue of Trumps’s big plans for my country, Canada, the US President has completely dominated the course of our national election campaign which is currently underway. The vote will take place on April 28. Trump’s intervention in Canadian domestic politics has proven to be a boon for the discredited Liberal Party of Canada.

After a decade of Trudeau rule in Canada, the growing public awareness of the systemic corruption and utter incompetence that has characterized his government, caught up with Justin. This upsurge of public revulsion sparked by public understanding of the mess the Liberals have made of Canada, subjected the Liberals to single-digit approval ratings in public opinion polls. The Liberal Party was cooked and it seemed that the Canadian electorate was preparing to energize the opposition Conservatives towards a massive majority in Parliament.

Trump’s litany of criticisms and threats directed at Canada completely altered the shape of Canada’s political landscape. Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney, the former PM’s chosen appointee for the job of Prime Minister of Canada, have been able to appeal to the jingoist nationalist sentiments of many Canadians.

Trudeau and Carney played the role of tough guys standing up against the US bully in the White House. The effect has been to rehabilitate the Liberals if the dubious reporting by the bought-and-paid-for Liberal partisans dominating Canada’s MSM is to be taken seriously. The pollsters have been indicating that the smooth-talking Carney is in the lead.

There is a strong undercurrent of opinion, especially in Western Canada, that welcomes Trump’s invitation to Canadians to join the United States. This opinion is most developed and organized in Alberta. Already there are reports of a committee of prominent Albertans interacting with some unit in the Trump administration on the idea of Alberta as the 52nd state.

The provincial government of oil-and-gas rich Alberta has been in a constant state of war with the Trudeau Liberals over the latter’s zeal to enforce its carbon-obsessed, netzero fantasies about taking the world asap off of oil and gas. Banker Mark Carney, Canada’s current unelected Prime Minister, has been one of the evil wizards in the dishonest business of developing nonsensical global warming fear porn as a very lucrative fraud that enriches the already rich.

This fraud was initially created by UN hack Maurice Strong. Mark Carney inherited the Maurice Strong/Al Gore legacy. He sheperded the commercialized netzero fraud through the commercial labyrinth as a Goldman Sachs huckster and then as Governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada.

Carney knows how to launder money, money gained through many criminal operations including child trafficking, organ selling and drug dealing. He is expert at washing dirty money through offshore tax havens. His specialty is to rip off working people by leaving them with the financial burden of supporting our own dispossession by kleptocratic governments and corporations.

Alberta’s Premier, Danielle Smith, the leader of the United Conservative Party, has distanced herself from the anti-Trump diatribes of the Liberal Party and most of the other Canadian provincial premiers. She has been working on using diplomacy and persuasion with US officials in the effort to cut off a trade war.

It is not clear at this stage to what extent she might join or resist the movement for an independent Alberta as a prelude to creating a special relationship with the United States. Such a relationship might or might not involve full-fledged integration into the United States.

As part of her communications initiatives, Premier Smith took part in an extensive conversation with Ben Shapiro at an event to raise money for Prager University, an ultra-Zionist organization devoted to authoring propaganda to support Israel-First causes.

Ben Shapiro works closely with Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government. Some have labelled him a probable Mossad agent. In entering into professional collaboration with Shapiro, Premier Smith is following the lead of fellow Canadian Jordan Peterson. Peterson and Shapiro had dinner with Netanyahu to seal Peterson’s formal agreement to work for Shapiro’s Daily Wire web operation and to act as a PR agent for Israel First causes.

Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and Bibi Netanyahu Cutting a Deal Over Dinner in Jerusalem

By going on Ben Shapiro’s show to pitch Alberta’s cause in the midst of a fund-raising event for PragerU, the Alberta Premier has established she is comfortable with the US-Israel partnership in genocide and whatever comes next with America’s informal 51st state. Why not formalize the US-Israel partnership by integrating Israel as the 51st state?

Premier Danielle Smith and Israel First Propagandist, Ben Shapiro

In previous years Danielle Smith was targeted as an anti-semite by B’nai Brith Canada and other agencies of the Israel Lobby in Canada. Clearly she has decided to jump on the Zionist bandwagon.

Will Danielle Smith work with the people who have become tired of the treatment of Alberta as a colonial outpost. Will she join with Western Canadians who want no more of the arrogant mismanagement of the Laurentian elites that dominate Canada’s imperial capital, one based amidst the heavily-populated Toronto-Montreal-Ottawa triangle? Will Danielle Smith become the first Governor of the 52nd addition to the United States of America?