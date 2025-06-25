THE NUCEAR DECEPTIONS OF ISRAEL AND THE UNITED STATES

Bibi Netanyahu is the Prime Minister of Israel. For a substantial portion of the world’s people, the Israeli PM is also the most reviled war criminal of the twenty first century. What is wrong with this picture? What is wrong with the people of Israel and those that back up the tribe ruled by such a pathological and bloodthirsty war monger.

In embarking on his most recent military project, Netanyahu regularly espouses the objective of regime change for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Israel illegally invaded this country without provocation in a surprise attack on Friday June the 13th.

The Israeli surprise attack was delivered in the midst of a peace negotiation between the Iran and the US government led by President Donald Trump. A few days later the Trump government violated international law with a surprise and unprovoked attack on Iran’s nuclear energy installations.

The Israeli government is backing up its regime change agenda by funding and urging on opponents who disagree with the Iranian government but also with the very constitutional shape of the Islamic Republic of Iran as formed in 1979. Prominent among Israel’s sponsored agents of regime change is the son of the Shah of Iran. He is sometimes promoted on CNN and other US-based venues as “His Highness.”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/son-of-irans-ousted-shah-pleads-with-world-not-to-give-khamenei-a-lifeline/

The concept of regime change in Iran is being promoted by some Israeli citizens who present themselves as peace doves who remain silent on the ongoing genocidal campaigns of their own country.

https://x.com/Alonso_GD/status/1936471983702646953

From the perspective of many people throughout the world, its is the genocidal, war mongering polity of Israel that belongs at the very front of the line of failing and criminal countries that should be subjected to “regime change.” Also worth of regime change are countries who institutions are rigged to support unpopular governments throughout Western Europe.

Those leading these compromised puppet government include individuals like Keir Starmer in UK, Emmanuel Macron in France, Friedrich Merz in Germany, and Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, the unelected President of the European Commission. All these pathetic puppets have been groomed for office to oppose the majority political will of their own constituents.

These reprehensible stooges of Western authoritarianism cannot achieve high office without demonstrating their willingness to obey the directives of corrupt financial agencies, war profiteers, and intelligence operatives. Adding to the parasitical influences of the old-style Deep State is the growing array of new-fangled outfits that combine AI, mass surveillance and infiltration of the general population as well as covert procedures to instigate mind and behavioural control.

This pattern of raining down contempt on the citizens of our own governments is exemplified in the illegal procedures and psychological operations that saw prime ministerial power in Canada transferred from the dilettante Justin Trudeau to woke bankster Mark Carney.

The specialty of Rothschild-style bankster Carney is the commercialization of the ridiculous “netzero” demonization of carbon and CO2 especially. The main thrust of this anti-science trajectory enables Carney’s inner circle of high-ranking scam artists to derive large amounts of fiat currency from manipulating the imagery of “climate chance” while ignoring human-caused geo-engineering.

All these Western Powers should be subject to regime change. All have been deeply involved in helping the governments of Israel and the USA with their genocidal operations that began in Gaza. These operations have been pushed ahead so that they now extend all the way to Iran.

Throughout Netanyahu’s entire career he and his cronies have been seeking to draw in the United States to do the dirty work of conducting regime change in Iran. Now that Trump has been pulled into this plan, it is unlikely that the he will be able to extract the United States from such a deeply-embedded Zionist plot.

The elimination of both Zionist domination as well as the heavy the footprint of Jewish supremacy in the West, should be made a high priority in the process of planning for regime change. One particularly important area of revision must be the field of holocaust education for Jews and non-Jews alike.

The need for a revised program of holocaust pedagogy must be a high priority especially among Israeli Jews. To arrest the spread and intensity of US-Israeli genocide, some serious reckoning is required to assess the effects of the calculated misrepresentation of holocaust history.

Falsely Calling Out Iran For Violating Nuclear Rules That Israel Has Long Been Flouting With Devious Intent

The need for regime change within the intensely criminal polity of Israel also extends to the United States. Its government and media have been much more than complicit in the Israeli genocide. Under US President Biden and now Donald Trump, the US government has been a full partner in the most recent phase of the genocide of native Palestinians that began with the UN’s problematic creation of Israel in 1948.

The US government has funded the acceleration and encouragement of the genocide that was initiated along with Israel’s establishment that came about with the UN’s Resolution 181. This Resolution was drafted with the goal of partitioning Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state.

This two-state plan from which Israel emerged remains unfulfilled until this day. The US government has provided the weaponry and it has engaged in activities that have given diplomatic cover to the genocide, an outcome that is discrediting the credibility of the United Nations especially since October 7, 2023.

Many of the lies and crimes embedded in Israel’s shady dealings with its US sponsor promise to come to light with the most recent round of efforts to demonize the Islamic Republic of Iran. Especially fraught with the burden of self-incrimination is the flow of accusations emanating from US-Israeli side of the conflict. This self-incrimination pertains especially to unsupported accusations that Iran is a flagrant violator of the rules when it comes to the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

The latest injections of toxic disinformation into the body politic present variations on the false claims advanced by the US government in 2003. The claims back then indicated that Iraq should be invaded to prevent the government of Saddam Hussein from obtaining weapons of mass destruction. The currently accusations directed at Iran express the latest twist concerning in this genre of fake justification for yet another major US-sponsored war to serve the foreign policy of Israel.

There is nothing new in the allegation that the transformation of Iran’s nuclear program for the peaceful generation of electricity is meant to give rise to the production of nuclear weapons. Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing this same interpretation for almost three decades in spite of the fact that his thesis has repeatedly been shown to be wrong. See, for instance,

Right up to the fateful moment on Friday the 13th of June, 2025, when Israel’s Armed Forces initiated their illegal and unprovoked invasion of Iran, the Iranian government has consistently been conscientious in adhering to the rules of nuclear regulation for the public interest in the global community.

The surprise Friday the 13th attack by the Israel government was followed by a second unprovoked US attack on June 22 of three Iranian sites devoted to the processing of nuclear material. In spite of all the effusions of disinformation, the fact remains that Iran refused for decades to develop a nuclear weapon notwithstanding its possession of all the means to do so.

That position may still stand although the recent unprovoked US and Israeli attacks on Iran have altered the immediacy of the threat the Iranians are being made to face. Under these circumstances they have been given good reason to pursue an alternative strategy.

Ever since the Iranian government joined the USA’s Atoms for Peace program in the 1950s, Iran has been a good international citizen in its peaceful development of nuclear energy primarily for medical usage and for the purpose of generating electricity.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/23/why-iran-nuclear-programme-essential-to-its-identity

It is long past the time to address the stunning violations of law and the conventions of nuclear activity especially as conducted by the government of Israel. Israel is by far the world’s most persistent violator of even the most rudimentary rules attending nuclear conduct.

The evidence is abundant that John F. Kennedy, in retrospect the most controversial US President in the post-1945 era, was murdered in cold blood because of the intensity of his concerted efforts to prevent the government of Israel from illegally obtaining nuclear bombs.

Secret operatives of the rogue state of Israel no doubt continue to add to its nuclear arsenal as its government persists in ignoring all the safeguards in the international system when it comes to the provisions, however weak, to protect humanity from accidental nuclear annihilation.

To this day the world’s primary nuclear outlaw, Israel, remain’s evasive about the fact that it does possess nuclear weapons outside the pertinent global rules and regulations. For instance, the Israel government chooses to illegally exempt itself from adhering to the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This violation of international law should be at the centre of concerted global attention especially now that the Jewish state and its US partner have engaged in two illegal invasions of Iran based on the criminal misrepresentation Iran’s nuclear energy policies.

At every stage in its peaceful development of nuclear energy the Iranian government has submitted to regular inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In contrast, the Israel nuclear program has, with one exception, never been monitored by third-party inspectors. When in the early 1960s Israeli officials did accept inspection at JFK’s insistence, they created fake installations with the goal of deceiving US inspectors.

The goal was to hide the real nature of the manufacturing of nuclear weapons at Israel’s Dimona research facility. This facility was initiated in the 1950s with the significant help of nuclear scientists provided by the government of France.

The Assassination of US President John F. Kennedy Because of His Opposition to Israel’s Secret Acquisition of Nuclear Weapons

There is good reason to apply these considerations to issues concerning the justifications of regime change. Indeed, the issue of how it came to be that the government of Israel acquired nuclear weapons against the concerted prohibitions of one US President, namely John F Kennedy, deserves careful attention.

Michael Piper Collins has written about this issue in his ground-breaking book, The Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy. Collins chronicles in his publication how it is that “Israel’s Mossad was the primary mover behind the JFK assassination.”

Michael Piper Collins’ initial research on this subject has infused the large body of work on the assassination of the Kennedy brothers, including the well-regarded volume by Laurent Guyénot, JFK-9/11:50 Years of Deep State.

See also

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387274081_Power_Secrecy_and_Conspiracy_Revisiting_the_JFK_Assassination_Israel's_Nuclear_Program_and_Intelligence_Influence

Michael Piper Collins depicts an elaborate weave of interactions among prominent Americans and Israelis who helped shape the events resulting in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November of 1963 during the third year of his presidency. As Collins depicts it, this assassination was instrumental in shaping US geopolitics, domestic affairs as well as the cultural outlines of soft power in the years ahead.

As a son of Joe Kennedy, a US Ambassador to Great Britain as well as a rough tough figure in global commerce, John Kennedy was well aware of the importance of Jewish power brokers in the political economy of the world’s primary superpower. Taking up presidential power in 1960, Kennedy aspired to balance the rise of Israel in Palestine with the creation of wide latitude for the expression of Arab self-determination in the US sphere of influence in the Middle East and Eurasia. Kennedy was especially interested in the pan-Arab movement given the direction of the Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Kennedy’s efforts to stand up to the power of the Jewish Lobby tied to the emerging Israel Lobby, was met with sharp resistance. Kennedy insistence on blocking Israel from obtaining nuclear weapons became the basis of a monumental struggle against the combined power of Mossad, the CIA, and the Organized Crime Syndicate whose boss was Myer Lanskey. Lansky instrumental in setting up the finances and gun running integral to Israel’s early establishment.

So important was Lansky and his broad network of fellow gangsters in financing Israel bonds and all manner of financial transactions including those enlivening Mossad, that he was widely referred to in the Jewish state’s early years as Israel’s “Godfather.”

Mossad emerged from the Jewish militias and terrorist organizations who after WWII moved to displace British authorities from Palestine’s League of Nations Mandate. Mossad became closely connected to the USA’s new CIA. The CIA emerged in 1947 in the National Security Act of 1947 from the US-based intelligence organization known as the Office of Strategic Services. The CIA and Mossad basically merged in ways that afforded great authority to the emerging Counter-Intelligence boss, James Jesus Angleton.

At his death Angleton was recognized in Israel as one of its most important agents. Angleton embodied the deep integration of the United States and Israel especially at the level of secret national security operations. Angleton’s service to Israel was attached sometimes to his betrayal of both the sovereignty and national security interests of the United States.

Kennedy confronted the massive influence of these and many other key figures who came to play significant roles in the burgeoning Israel Lobby. This onslaught of influence was especially well expressed in the response Kennedy received from the Prime Minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion. The US President tried to make it clear to his Israeli counterpart that the Jewish state could not count on US backing if the Ben-Gurion government insisted on secretly acquiring nuclear weapons.

For taking this position Ben-Gurion came to see Kennedy as “an enemy of the Jewish people.” According to Collins, this understanding prompted the Israeli PM “to order Mossad to participate in the JFK assassination conspiracy” which was already coalescing on several fronts. Kennedy was the last US President who, it turned out, was willing to put his life on the line in the effort to assert some checks and balances on Israel’s claims

After Kennedy was eliminated through assassination, the new US President Lyndon Johnson pressed the peddle to the metal in increasing the backing for the rapid tripling of US armaments to Israel. It is fairly clear that Lyndon Johnson was part of the conspiracy to kill Kennedy.

https://www.wrmea.org/1996-november-december/middle-east-history-lyndon-johnson-was-first-to-align-u.s.-policy-with-israels-policies.html

Johnson’s devotion to Israel established a pattern of US subservience to Israel’s needs and desires which became an essential element of the US political system right up to current times.

Johnson’s devotion to Israel formed the basis of his decision to cover up the attack of the Israeli Air Force on a US spy vessel, the USS Liberty. The Israeli attack, which killed and wounded dozens of US soldiers, took place during the Six Day War in 1967. The object of the action was to make it look like Egypt was responsible for the assault on the US spy ship.

The intent of the joint US-Israeli plan, was to sink the ship to the bottom of the ocean and blame Egypt for the assault. The aim of the failed false flag was to create a pretext for the US Armed Forces to intervene beside Israel in the military campaign to target Egypt. When the plan failed, Johnson silenced the US Armed Forces whose members were forbidden to explain what had transpired in the USS Liberty incident.

Rounding Out the Investigation

The intensification of the partnership between Israel and the United States since the events of Oct. 7, 2023 is not, nor has it ever been, a relationship based on equity between equals. The government of Israel unrelentingly spies on the US government, a hostile act for which Israelis and their agents are almost never held accountable.

One exception to this rule of immunity from persecution was when Jonathan Pollard, a Jewish-American employee of the US Navy, stole and handed over to the Israeli government literally ton loads of secret documents concerning the most covert aspects of US intelligence gathering. Pollard was convicted of a huge crime. He spent 30 years in jail and then migrated to Israel in 2020.

The compulsive Israeli spying on the USA takes many forms. One technique is to plant Israeli spies in many high-tech industries. Often various kinds of secrets are thereby collected a sold to buyers including in China. This type of transaction is part of the complex of relationships that has made Israel China’s second largest trade partner. This interaction is based in large measure on both Israel’s and China’s parasitical treatment of the hollowed out remnants of US industry.

https://truthout.org/articles/chinas-ties-with-israel-are-hindering-the-palestinian-struggle-for-freedom/

Tellingly the apartheid regime of Israel shared some of its nuclear secrets with the apartheid regime of South Africa in the late 1970s. During this period the two governments responded to their mutual isolation as stigmatized pariahs in the international community. The apartheid entities teamed up as kindred countries and as military allies.

How much longer can the government of Israel avoid dealing with its own massive violations of all the rules meant to regulate the possession of nuclear weapons? How can the Jewish state continues to recklessly accuse Iran of alleged nuclear misdemeanours that are puny or nonexistent compared to Israel’s lies and crimes in the nuclear field? If this double standard is not addressed now, when will it ever be addressed?

Seething beneath the surface of this issue is that fact that US President Kennedy was assassinated in large degree because he sought to maintain some semblance of equity between the US treatment of both the Arab and Muslim world as well as the Zionist Israeliocentric world. The assassination of Kennedy can be seen as part of an effort to make sure that the USA sided consistently with Israel and against the Arab and Persian polities.

In an essay in The Guardian, Avner Cohen has observed that up until now “No one wants to deal with the issue for fear of opening Pandora’s box….It has in many ways become a burden for the US because of the fear it could compromise the very basis of the Israeli-US understanding."

Leonard Weiss, and expert on nuclear proliferation concludes, arguing

“In the Arab world and beyond, there is growing impatience with the skewed nuclear status quo. Egypt in particular has threatened to walk out of the NPT unless there is progress towards creating a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East. The western powers promised to stage a conference on the proposal in 2012 but it was called off, largely at America's behest, to reduce the pressure on Israel to attend and declare its nuclear arsenal. "Somehow the kabuki goes on," Weiss says. "If it is admitted Israel has nuclear weapons at least you can have an honest discussion. It seems to me it's very difficult to get a resolution of the Iran issue without being honest about that."

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jan/15/truth-israels-secret-nuclear-arsenal

What remedies might Israel undertake short of being faced with demands that it must submit to regime change? Is even the idea of Israel taking any responsibility for its copious lies and crimes an impossibility under the inequities embedded into the current status quo?