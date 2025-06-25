Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

Paulo Kirk
15h

Regime change, as in depopulating Palestine and the region of the European Jews? Come on, Israeli society has ALWAYS been sick, perverted, broken, mean, sicario-bred, racist, supremacist, and devils.

Fucking Klanadian and AmeriKKKan Jews? They the good guys? Shit, dawg, shit.

Typical:

After Trump imposed an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Israeli social media users took to X to express their outrage over the military being halted from continuing its assault on the Islamic Republic, with some even calling for attacks on US soil and threats against US officials.

+--+

We have a whole lotta changes to make, and that incudes the millionaire and billionaire "class"

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/oh-black-rock-oracle-all-the-usual

GS-z-14-1
15h

Why #1? Why not #2, with its enabler and master, the Benighted States of Amnesia being #1? Why not?

Any compelling reasons?

© 2025 Anthony James Hall
