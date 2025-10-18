Maisoon Rice Tears Apart the Gaza "Peace Plan"

Maisoon Rice and I got together earler today, Oct. 17, for another regular chat here at Substack’s Looking Out Out at the World from Canada. Since last we met, there have been major world-transforming developments revolving around the so-called “Peace Plan” unleashed by Trump on the world in late September. The continuing reverberations are large and have altered the framework of interactions concerning the small part of the world where many global issues, currents and antagonisms converge.

That’s the nub of the video Maisoon and I just recored above. Much is riding on the outcome of the major eruption of savage US-Israeli military aggression, whose genocidal ground zero is Gaza.

In our conversation I introduce a commentary of how the cataclysmic US-Israel assault on Palestinians flows directly from the trajectory of the nineteenth-century Indian wars in the United States.

Rather than submitting to “demilitarization” and to the tight constraints of reservation life being forced on them by the US government, a confederacy of strong and able Indian fighting men chose to resist. Resist! In 1876 the Indian Confederacy inspired by Sitting Bull beat the Seventh Cavalry unit led by Col. George Custer in the Battle of Little Bighorn.

Now the US-Israeli partners are trying to “demilitarize” the Palestinians generally and Hamas particularly. Hamas has not been defeated. In fact Hamas has emerged in tact from an unprecedented saga of urban guerrilla warfare that will go down in the military and history text books as something quite remarkable.

Meanwhile Bari Weiss with her Substack blog, The Free Press, is taking hold of her new position as Editor In Chief of CBS News. She is working under the fabulously wealthy uber-Zionist, Larry Ellison. Ellison’s very close friend is Benjamin Netanyahu.

In her latest weekly Free Press round up, Bari puts on her CBS hat and announces, “stay tuned this weekend for the exclusive interview with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on 60 Minutes, which airs Sunday night at 7 p.m. on CBS.” 60 Minutes, of course, is CBS’s flagship news and public affairs show.

For the Zionist tribe in and around the Free Press, the heroes of the 20 Point saga so far are Trump, Jared Kusher and Steve Witkoff. To back up this view Bari has turned to Niall Ferguson, a gun-for-hire who wrote a flattering hagiography of the Rothschild banking family. His essay in the current Free Press is entitled, How Real Estate-ism Got the Deal Done in Gaza.

I introduced the Bari Weiss/Maisoon Rice comparison in my recent Substack essay, “A Peace deal for Gaza: What a Concept!” In it I introduce a lot of new interpretation concerning the Bari Weiss phenomenon. I call for a comparison.

In the same article I introduce a video I recently discovered . It records a speech Bari Weiss gave during her student years at Columbia University. During those years she began building her media profile by making complaints aimed at ruining the careers of young Arab and Muslim professors in Columbia’s Middle East Studies Department. She explains where she’s coming from and where she wants to head, in the 10 minute video. Beneath the video is a link to a Glenn Greenwald’s essay chronicling this early stage of her meteoric rise to News boss at CBS News.

https://theintercept.com/2018/03/08/the-nyts-bari-weiss-falsely-denies-her-years-of-attacks-on-the-academic-freedom-of-arab-scholars-who-criticize-israel/